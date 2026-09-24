How to send money from the US to buy property in France

Money Management
This guide explains how US buyers can plan a time-sensitive, potentially costly USD-to-EUR transfer for a French property purchase—covering when to transfer, what to prepare, and how to avoid delays by ensuring the notaire receives the right amounts at the right times.
Moving a large USD amount into EUR for a French property purchase is time-sensitive, and it can become expensive or stressful if you leave the transfer planning too late. This guide shows you when to transfer, what to prepare, and how to reduce delays and avoidable costs. If you are buying in France as a US buyer, the transfer stage is more than a routine international payment: the deposit and final balance fall at different points in the deal and depend on the notaire receiving the correct amount in the correct account at the right time. The notaire is the official responsible for handling the legal side of the sale.
This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice. If you are still deciding whether the wider purchase is workable, see Buying property in France as an American – is it hard?
For a French property purchase, the key is getting cleared euros to the right account by the notaire’s deadline, not just sending a transfer on time. A Wise account can help you convert USD to EUR, see fees upfront, and track the payment. Set up verification early and keep ID and source‑of‑funds documents ready before deposit and completion.
Your transfer plan sits inside the French buying timeline. After your offer is accepted, you may move to a preliminary contract, usually a compromis de vente or promesse de vente, then the 10-day cooling-off period, known as the délai de rétractation, notaire checks, and finally the signing of the acte de vente or acte authentique.
The deposit usually comes first. The final balance comes later, once the notaire has moved the file forward and any conditions such as mortgage approval, known as clauses suspensives, are satisfied. If financing is involved, timing can stretch, so it helps to review Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026 early and ask for the expected payment deadline as soon as the deal becomes serious.
Accepted offer or reservation, if used: no transfer is usually due yet, but ask for the written payment schedule.
After the preliminary contract: the deposit may be requested, often through the notaire.
Before completion: the balance, fees, and any other required amount must reach the agreed account in time for signing.
After signing: keep your transfer evidence with the purchase file.
The sequence can vary, so verify the payment schedule in writing.
Before you compare providers, gather the documents that large transfers often trigger. Most buyers need a passport or photo ID, proof of address, the purchase contract or draft contract, recent bank statements, and papers showing how the funds were built up or received.
Provider checks and notaire checks are not the same. A transfer provider may verify identity and source of funds, while the notaire may also need proof that the buyer named in the French file matches the owner of the money and the route used to send it.
Name mismatches are a common source of delay. Joint accounts, gifted funds, inheritance money, business proceeds, and even a missing middle name can slow review unless you explain them early. Confirm the recipient account name, IBAN, BIC, and payment reference directly with the notaire’s office or another authorised property professional before you send anything.
Create one clean digital folder with statements, contract drafts, gift letters, sale documents, and ID. If a provider pauses the transfer for review, you can respond faster and reduce the risk of missing a property deadline.
The payment route can depend on your transaction and the notaire’s instructions. If you use a French EUR account as an intermediate holding account, confirm that this fits the payment timetable. For the property payment itself, follow the account details, reference, amount, and deadline provided in writing by the notaire.
Sending money to your own account can feel simpler if you want a final name check before the property payment leaves your control. It can also help later with utilities, mortgage repayments, taxe foncière, or, in some cases, taxe d’habitation. Direct payment removes a step, but only if the notaire confirms that the account, reference, and timing are correct for your file.
A French bank account can be useful for ongoing costs such as mortgage repayments, utilities, insurance, and local taxes. For the property purchase itself, follow the notaire’s payment instructions and any requirements set by your lender.
A USD to EUR transfer often costs more than the headline fee suggests, because an exchange-rate markup can sit on top of the upfront charge. That is why many buyers compare not just the transfer fee, but also how many euros the recipient will actually receive.
The effect grows with the size of the payment. On your full transfer amount, even a small rate gap can change the final EUR total. If you are comparing providers, start with the exact EUR amount the recipient must receive, then work backwards and compare how each route prices the conversion, shows fees, and tracks the payment.
|Route
|Rate visibility
|Fee visibility
|Practical fit for a France purchase
|US bank wire
|Often less clear against the mid-market rate
|Outgoing fee may be clear, while the markup may not be
|Familiar, but cut-off times and total cost can be harder to judge
|Major local bank route, such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale
|Varies by bank and account type
|Fees may be split between transfer and FX conversion
|Useful if you already bank in France or need ongoing EUR payments
|Wise account
|Shows the exchange rate and fee before you confirm
|Upfront fee visibility in the pricing flow
|Useful if you want a clearer USD-to-EUR view and transfer tracking
Provider pricing, exchange-rate treatment, transfer features, and review requirements can change. Compare the amount the recipient will receive and confirm current terms directly with each provider before sending a property payment.
Once you choose a route, set it up early. Create or log in to the provider account, complete identity checks, add the recipient, review the currency pair, and check the fee and estimated delivery before you commit.
This stage is where delays often start if a high-value payment needs extra review. Set everything up before the deadline so you are not trying to solve verification issues during deposit week.
Create or open the provider account.
Finish identity verification before the contract deadline gets close.
Add the recipient exactly as confirmed by the notaire or other authorised professional.
Review the fee, exchange-rate basis, and estimated delivery window.
State the payment purpose clearly and save the confirmation screen or PDF.
A Wise account may fit the workflow if you want to convert USD to EUR, see the fee before you send, and track a payment to a French account. You still need to confirm the recipient details and accepted route directly with the notaire or property professional.
For many buyers, the deposit is the first moment when the plan becomes real. Before you press send, check the recipient name, IBAN, BIC, payment reference, exact EUR amount, and who will confirm receipt on the French side.
Same-day arrival should not be assumed, especially around weekends or public holidays. Old bank details copied from an email chain are another common mistake. If the transfer is delayed or paused for review, contact the provider straight away and tell the notaire’s office what is happening.
The final balance is usually larger and more exposed to FX movement than the deposit, and incomplete paperwork is more likely to trigger questions. Treat it as a fresh payment event, not as a repeat of the first transfer.
Keep one file with the transfer receipt, exchange-rate record, purchase contract, proof of funds papers, and the notaire’s written confirmation that the money arrived. Also keep in mind that sending money by bank transfer is different from physically bringing cash or cash equivalents across a border. Gifts, inheritance money, business funds, or sale proceeds can also raise separate tax or ownership questions, so ask a qualified adviser if those apply to you.
If you want a broader overview of the full purchase process, French real estate: buying a house in France covers the wider route. For ongoing ownership costs after completion, see Property taxes in France: is it expensive to buy property?
Contact the provider immediately.
Alert the notaire’s office and share the transfer reference.
Ask whether the signing can still proceed or needs to move.
Keep every email and written note.
Sending money from the US for a French property purchase is easier to manage when the transfer plan follows the purchase timetable rather than being left until signing week. Prepare your identity and source-of-funds documents early, confirm the recipient details and required EUR amount in writing, and compare the complete cost and timing of each transfer route. Keep a clear record of both the deposit and final payment, and contact the provider and notaire promptly if anything changes.
FAQ
Often, yes. Many French purchases use the notaire’s client account, but confirm the account name, IBAN, BIC, payment reference, and deadline in writing for your transaction.
Not always for the purchase itself. It can still be useful for mortgage repayments, utilities, insurance, and taxes, so check the notaire’s process and any lender requirements.
Buyers commonly need ID, proof of address, bank statements, purchase papers, and documents showing where the money came from. Extra papers may be needed for gifts, inheritance, or sale proceeds.
Timing depends on the provider, funding method, verification status, cut-off time, and whether extra checks are triggered. Set everything up early and leave buffer time for both the deposit and completion.
Ordinary electronic transfers are not the same as physically carrying cash into France. Customs rules generally concern transported cash or similar instruments, while tax reporting can depend on the source of funds and your circumstances.
Treat Wise as you would any provider handling a high-value transfer. Complete verification early, confirm the recipient and payment purpose carefully, and use the available tracking or support tools if they fit your payment route.
Did you find this guide helpful?