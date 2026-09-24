How to send money from the US to buy property in France

Moving a large USD amount into EUR for a French property purchase is time-sensitive, and it can become expensive or stressful if you leave the transfer planning too late. This guide shows you when to transfer, what to prepare, and how to reduce delays and avoidable costs. If you are buying in France as a US buyer, the transfer stage is more than a routine international payment: the deposit and final balance fall at different points in the deal and depend on the notaire receiving the correct amount in the correct account at the right time. The notaire is the official responsible for handling the legal side of the sale. This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice. If you are still deciding whether the wider purchase is workable, see Buying property in France as an American – is it hard?

Key takeaways Accepted offer to contract: Ask the notaire when funds must be cleared, not just sent, and check whether mortgage-related clauses suspensives could shift the timetable.

Ask the notaire when funds must be cleared, not just sent, and check whether mortgage-related clauses suspensives could shift the timetable. Deposit stage: The first large payment often follows the compromis de vente or promesse de vente, so leave time for verification, US bank cut-off times, and French holidays.

The first large payment often follows the compromis de vente or promesse de vente, so leave time for verification, US bank cut-off times, and French holidays. Source of funds checks: Prepare ID, proof of address, contract papers, bank statements, and evidence showing where the money came from before you fund any transfer.

Prepare ID, proof of address, contract papers, bank statements, and evidence showing where the money came from before you fund any transfer. Provider comparison: Look at the full EUR outcome, not only the transfer fee, because an exchange-rate markup can affect a large property payment.

Look at the full EUR outcome, not only the transfer fee, because an exchange-rate markup can affect a large property payment. Payment route: Some buyers send money to their own French account first, while others pay the notaire’s client account directly. Confirm the accepted route in writing.

Some buyers send money to their own French account first, while others pay the notaire’s client account directly. Confirm the accepted route in writing. After transfer: Keep receipts, exchange-rate records, contract copies, and written confirmation that the funds arrived. Wise for USD-to-EUR property payments to France For a French property purchase, the key is getting cleared euros to the right account by the notaire’s deadline, not just sending a transfer on time. A Wise account can help you convert USD to EUR, see fees upfront, and track the payment. Set up verification early and keep ID and source‑of‑funds documents ready before deposit and completion. Open a Wise account

Step 1: map your property payment timeline Your transfer plan sits inside the French buying timeline. After your offer is accepted, you may move to a preliminary contract, usually a compromis de vente or promesse de vente, then the 10-day cooling-off period, known as the délai de rétractation, notaire checks, and finally the signing of the acte de vente or acte authentique. The deposit usually comes first. The final balance comes later, once the notaire has moved the file forward and any conditions such as mortgage approval, known as clauses suspensives, are satisfied. If financing is involved, timing can stretch, so it helps to review Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026 early and ask for the expected payment deadline as soon as the deal becomes serious. Buying & Selling Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026 Read more Ask whether the key date is the signing appointment or the earlier date when cleared EUR must already be in the client account.

Build in buffer days for provider checks, US bank cut-off times, weekends, and French public holidays.

Check whether the deposit and final balance need different payment references or supporting documents.

Choosing a provider in signing week is risky, especially if the transfer is large or the funding source is complex. Match each transfer to a French purchase milestone 1 Accepted offer or reservation, if used: no transfer is usually due yet, but ask for the written payment schedule. 2 After the preliminary contract: the deposit may be requested, often through the notaire. 3 Before completion: the balance, fees, and any other required amount must reach the agreed account in time for signing. 4 After signing: keep your transfer evidence with the purchase file. The sequence can vary, so verify the payment schedule in writing.

Step 2: gather your ID, source of funds proof, and recipient details Before you compare providers, gather the documents that large transfers often trigger. Most buyers need a passport or photo ID, proof of address, the purchase contract or draft contract, recent bank statements, and papers showing how the funds were built up or received. Provider checks and notaire checks are not the same. A transfer provider may verify identity and source of funds, while the notaire may also need proof that the buyer named in the French file matches the owner of the money and the route used to send it. Passport or other photo ID

Proof of address, such as a recent utility bill or bank statement

Signed purchase paperwork, or the latest draft from the notaire

Bank statements showing where the transfer money is held

Evidence of origin, such as salary savings, sale proceeds, inheritance papers, or a gift letter

Mortgage papers, if a lender is involved

The recipient IBAN, BIC, account name, and payment reference Name mismatches are a common source of delay. Joint accounts, gifted funds, inheritance money, business proceeds, and even a missing middle name can slow review unless you explain them early. Confirm the recipient account name, IBAN, BIC, and payment reference directly with the notaire’s office or another authorised property professional before you send anything. Build a proof of funds file before you compare providers Create one clean digital folder with statements, contract drafts, gift letters, sale documents, and ID. If a provider pauses the transfer for review, you can respond faster and reduce the risk of missing a property deadline.

Step 3: decide where the money should land in France The payment route can depend on your transaction and the notaire’s instructions. If you use a French EUR account as an intermediate holding account, confirm that this fits the payment timetable. For the property payment itself, follow the account details, reference, amount, and deadline provided in writing by the notaire. Sending money to your own account can feel simpler if you want a final name check before the property payment leaves your control. It can also help later with utilities, mortgage repayments, taxe foncière, or, in some cases, taxe d’habitation. Direct payment removes a step, but only if the notaire confirms that the account, reference, and timing are correct for your file. Use your own French account first if you want a personal holding point before the final payment.

Send direct to the notaire only after the office confirms the account name, IBAN, BIC, reference, and deadline.

Ask whether the notaire wants one transfer or separate transfers for price, fees, and taxes.

Keep the written instructions with your receipts. Do you need a French bank account to buy property in France? A French bank account can be useful for ongoing costs such as mortgage repayments, utilities, insurance, and local taxes. For the property purchase itself, follow the notaire’s payment instructions and any requirements set by your lender. It may help if your lender wants repayments from a French account.

It may not be essential if the notaire accepts a direct transfer route and your paperwork is clear.

It is often useful after completion for ongoing ownership costs.

Step 4: compare the total transfer cost and FX risk A USD to EUR transfer often costs more than the headline fee suggests, because an exchange-rate markup can sit on top of the upfront charge. That is why many buyers compare not just the transfer fee, but also how many euros the recipient will actually receive. The effect grows with the size of the payment. On your full transfer amount, even a small rate gap can change the final EUR total. If you are comparing providers, start with the exact EUR amount the recipient must receive, then work backwards and compare how each route prices the conversion, shows fees, and tracks the payment. Route Rate visibility Fee visibility Practical fit for a France purchase US bank wire Often less clear against the mid-market rate Outgoing fee may be clear, while the markup may not be Familiar, but cut-off times and total cost can be harder to judge Major local bank route, such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, or Société Générale Varies by bank and account type Fees may be split between transfer and FX conversion Useful if you already bank in France or need ongoing EUR payments Wise account Shows the exchange rate and fee before you confirm Upfront fee visibility in the pricing flow Useful if you want a clearer USD-to-EUR view and transfer tracking Provider pricing, exchange-rate treatment, transfer features, and review requirements can change. Compare the amount the recipient will receive and confirm current terms directly with each provider before sending a property payment. Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more What to compare between transfer routes Check which rate each route uses and how far it sits from the mid-market rate.

Check whether the full fee is shown before you pay, or only after the bank converts the money.

Check the tracking tools, support for large payments, and any review steps.

Check estimated timing, funding method limits, and whether the setup works for a notaire-approved payment route.

Step 5: set up and verify your transfer method Once you choose a route, set it up early. Create or log in to the provider account, complete identity checks, add the recipient, review the currency pair, and check the fee and estimated delivery before you commit. This stage is where delays often start if a high-value payment needs extra review. Set everything up before the deadline so you are not trying to solve verification issues during deposit week. 1 Create or open the provider account. 2 Finish identity verification before the contract deadline gets close. 3 Add the recipient exactly as confirmed by the notaire or other authorised professional. 4 Review the fee, exchange-rate basis, and estimated delivery window. 5 State the payment purpose clearly and save the confirmation screen or PDF. Using a Wise account in a property purchase workflow A Wise account may fit the workflow if you want to convert USD to EUR, see the fee before you send, and track a payment to a French account. You still need to confirm the recipient details and accepted route directly with the notaire or property professional. Convert the funds inside the route you choose.

Check the fee and final recipient amount before you confirm.

Keep the transfer tracking page and receipt once the payment is sent. Example of a Wise international transfer review screen. Fees, exchange rates, and delivery estimates vary by transaction.