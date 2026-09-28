How to send large amounts to France for a property purchase

Sending a large amount to France for a property purchase can feel high stakes, especially when the signing date is fixed and delays can affect completion. While France does not apply one universal legal cap to ordinary bank transfers, large property payments can trigger identity, purpose, sanctions, and source-of-funds checks, particularly when funds are sent from abroad. This guide explains who normally receives the money, when to send the deposit and final balance, which documents to prepare, and how to reduce delays and fraud risks.

Key takeaways This is more specific than general guidance on bringing money to France from abroad, because property purchases have deed deadlines and a named legal recipient. A clear paper trail and early checks matter more than speed alone. What usually happens: the notaire, the public legal professional who prepares and registers the deed, usually receives the deposit or final balance in a client account and pays the seller after the final paperwork is done.

the notaire, the public legal professional who prepares and registers the deed, usually receives the deposit or final balance in a client account and pays the seller after the final paperwork is done. What to prepare: ID, the purchase contract, proof of income or funds, recent statements, and any gift, inheritance, or property sale paperwork.

ID, the purchase contract, proof of income or funds, recent statements, and any gift, inheritance, or property sale paperwork. Common delay points: new beneficiary checks, vague payment purpose wording, mismatched names, bank cut-off times, weekends, or a broken paper trail.

new beneficiary checks, vague payment purpose wording, mismatched names, bank cut-off times, weekends, or a broken paper trail. What to check with the notaire: the exact beneficiary name, the RIB, the deadline for cleared funds, and whether money must come from an account in your own name.

the exact beneficiary name, the RIB, the deadline for cleared funds, and whether money must come from an account in your own name. Before you send: confirm your funding route, provider limits, exchange rate, fee, and what extra documents may be requested. Wise for sending a large property payment to France If you’re paying a deposit or final balance to a French notaire from abroad, Wise can help you send EUR with the exchange rate and fees shown upfront and track the transfer status. This can make it easier to plan around cut-off times and a cleared-funds deadline, while keeping your payment purpose and recipient details consistent. Open a Wise account If you are still mapping the wider process of buying property in France, this guide focuses on the payment stage. It is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.

How large property transfers to France usually work Once your offer is accepted, the money flow usually follows the French property file, not just your transfer app. After the compromis de vente, the preliminary sale agreement, the buyer may pay a deposit into escrow, then send the balance before the acte de vente, or acte authentique, the final notarised deed. The final purchase money goes to the notaire’s client account, not straight to the seller. According to Service-Public, the buyer pays the full sale price and notaire fees at signing, and the notaire then transfers the funds after the deed is registered. You may also deal with a French lender such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, or Crédit Agricole if a mortgage or incoming-funds check is involved. Buying & Selling French real estate: buying a house in France Read more Who usually receives the money? For most resale purchases, the buyer does not send the main payment straight to the seller’s personal account. Deposit: often paid after the compromis de vente to the notaire’s escrow account, although practice can vary.

often paid after the compromis de vente to the notaire’s escrow account, although practice can vary. Final balance: normally sent to the notaire before signing, not to the seller.

normally sent to the notaire before signing, not to the seller. Related costs: notaire fees and taxes are commonly paid with the purchase funds, while agency fees depend on how the sale terms are written. If a mortgage is involved, the lender normally sends loan funds to the notaire, while you send your own contribution separately. The notaire will normally send a RIB, the French bank identity document, showing the office’s IBAN, the international bank account number, and BIC. When do you send the deposit and final balance? The deposit is often tied to the compromis de vente, and the buyer then gets a délai de rétractation, the 10-day cooling-off period for most residential purchases. The legal timetable can also stretch if the notaire is waiting on searches or a droit de préemption, a public authority’s right to step in and buy in some cases. For an apartment in a copropriété, or co-owned building, the file may also depend on the état daté, the managing agent’s statement on charges, and the DPE, the energy performance certificate. The final balance normally needs to clear with the notaire before completion day. Check the notaire’s deadline for cleared funds, not just the day you press send.

Factor in bank cut-off times, weekends, and French public holidays.

If a mortgage is involved, line up your transfer plan with the French mortgages timetable and any loan condition deadlines.

Leave room for extra checks if the beneficiary is new, the amount is unusual, or documents are requested.

Sending at the last minute is risky; a routine compliance pause can shift the signing date. Worth knowing: some notaires may ask for incoming funds from an account in the buyer’s own name, so clear any third-party gift or family funding structure in writing before you move the money. Buying & Selling Mortgages in France: interest rates in 2026 Read more

Which source-of-funds and income documents should you prepare? Many buyers underestimate this step, and it is often where signing delays begin. Reviewers need to see where the money came from and how it connects to the purchase. France does not publish one universal document list for every case. In practice, the paperwork changes with the funding story, so it helps to build a clear pack before you book the transfer. Documents for salary, self-employment, or savings If the purchase is funded from earnings or savings built up over time, providers often want to see both the origin of the money and where it sits now. That often means recent statements plus proof of income that matches the build-up in the account. How many months of statements are enough depends on the provider, the sending route, and the amount, so do not assume there is one fixed look-back period for every case. Money source Documents commonly useful Salary Recent payslips, an employment contract or employer letter, recent bank statements, and the latest tax return if requested Self-employment Recent business accounts, tax returns, an accountant letter where available, and business and personal statements showing transfers Savings built over time Statements showing the funds held in your name over time, deposit history, and sometimes a bank balance letter Gift A signed gift letter, donor ID if requested, the donor’s statement showing the transfer, and your statement showing receipt Inheritance or property sale Probate or estate papers, a sale contract or completion statement, and statements showing the proceeds arriving in your account Document requirements vary by provider, bank, sending country, and notaire. Treat this table as a preparation checklist rather than a universal requirement. Documents for gifts, inheritance, or a property sale Money from gifts, inheritance, or an earlier property sale often gets closer review because the trail has more than one step. Reviewers care most about how the money moved, not just where it sits today. Useful papers can include a signed gift letter, probate or estate papers, donation paperwork where relevant, a sale contract or completion statement, and bank statements showing the proceeds arriving in your name. If the funds come from more than one source, expect to show the chain for each part. For example, property sale proceeds may move from a bank in your home country to the buyer’s personal account, then from that account to the notaire. End the chain with the same account name and matching paperwork wherever possible. Money Management Bringing money to France from abroad Read more

Are there limits or checks when sending large amounts to France? A common question is whether France itself blocks big transfers. For ordinary electronic bank transfers, France does not set one universal government cap, but your provider, funding method, bank, or sending country may set limits or extra review points. What matters most is understanding what could trigger questions or slow the payment. Cash rules versus bank transfer checks Carrying physical cash or equivalent instruments of €10,000 or more across the French border must be declared to customs. That rule is separate from an ordinary electronic transfer, which French customs says is not subject to the same declaration process. Physical cash movement Electronic transfer €10,000 or more crossing the border must be declared to customs No universal French customs declaration for a standard bank transfer Main check is the customs declaration and border-control process Main checks usually come from your provider, bank, or notaire Verify with French customs Verify with your provider and the notaire’s office Cash and electronic-transfer rules are different. Confirm current customs rules and provider requirements before moving funds. Why a provider, major local bank, or notaire may pause a transfer Large or unusual payments often go through normal AML, KYC, and sanctions reviews. Tracfin says banks and notaires are part of France’s anti-money laundering framework, so a pause can happen if the amount is unusual, the beneficiary is new, names do not match, or the document trail does not clearly explain the transfer. If a payment is paused, answer quickly and send one tidy pack instead of drip-feeding documents. Keep the purpose wording consistent across the transfer form, the purchase contract, and any notaire letter. If your provider says “property payment” but the notaire letter says “deposit on compromis” and your bank statement uses vaguer wording, you may get avoidable follow-up questions. Money Management International money transfers in France Read more

How to reduce delays and avoid scams High-value property payments carry two recurring risks: compliance delay and fraud. You cannot remove either completely, but you can reduce both by checking the recipient and preparing the file before the deadline. If you use a provider like Wise, it helps to compare the fee, exchange rate, and tracking options early, before the deposit deadline. Notaires de France puts it plainly: “Le virement est le moyen largement privilégié car il est traçable et sécurisé,” meaning bank transfer is widely preferred because it is traceable and secure. Verify the notaire’s RIB through a trusted channel, ideally a phone number you already know or details handed over directly.

Be wary if payment instructions change by email alone.

Match the sender name, transfer purpose, and contract details across every document.

Send funds early enough for cleared settlement, not just dispatch.

Keep ID, statements, the contract, and key correspondence in one folder.

Do not split a transfer just to avoid checks, because that can create more questions.

Ask your provider what documents may be needed before the transfer starts. A common scam is a fake RIB swap, where a hacked email thread replaces the notaire’s IBAN at the last minute. If the bank details change, stop and confirm them with the office by phone before you send anything. If the RIB shows a BIC, Notaires de France advises checking that a notaire’s account at the Caisse des Dépôts corresponds to CDCGFRPPXXX.