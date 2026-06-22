Can UK citizens buy property in France in 2026?

Table of contents
- Quick answer — can UK citizens buy property in France after Brexit?
- Does buying property in France give UK citizens residency?
- Key French buying vocabulary
- The step-by-step process for UK citizens buying property in France
- What documents do UK citizens typically need to buy in France?
- Can UK citizens get a mortgage in France?
- Costs and taxes UK citizens should budget for
- Inheritance and ownership: a common UK “gotcha”
- Risks and practical tips for UK buyers
Quick answer — can UK citizens buy property in France after Brexit?
Yes: UK citizens can buy French property as a main home or a second home.
Post-Brexit changes to legislation mostly affect immigration and admin, not property ownership. To buy a property in France you’ll still need a notary – a notaire, and you’ll also need to complete legally required checks to prove your identity and the source of your funds.
👉Important to know: Buying a home doesn’t let you stay indefinitely in France. You’ll still need to comply with the Schengen area entry rules, or apply for a specific residency visa if you want to stay in France longer term.
Does buying property in France give UK citizens residency?
No. There’s no automatic residency from French property ownership.
Instead you’ll need to follow the Schengen area entry rules. The Schengen area consists of 25 EU countries, including France, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. UK citizens can enter the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180 day period. This visa free stay limit covers your time in any of the 29 Schengen countries – not just in France.
For stays over 90 days, France-Visas states you must apply in advance for a long-stay visa. A long-stay visa is generally valid 3 months to 1 year. If you then want to extend your stay further you’ll need to apply for a residence permit at a prefecture.
It’s important you calculate your Schengen stay correctly to avoid issues when leaving. Any days spent in the Schengen area count towards your total – so if you spend 30 days in Spain and 60 in France, you’ve used 90 Schengen days. Outstay your 90 days and you could be banned from all Schengen countries for up to 3 years.
- Learn more about getting a France visa here
Key French buying vocabulary
If you plan to buy property in France you’ll need to know some specialist French vocabulary:
|French word
|Meaning
|Notaire
|State-appointed legal professional who formalizes the sale and collects taxes/fees
|Compromis de vente / promesse de vente
|Preliminary contract
|Délai de rétractation
|Cooling-off period (often 10 days for residential purchases by non-professional buyers)
|Clauses suspensives
|Sale/purchase conditions (e.g., mortgage condition)
|Acte de vente
|Final deed signed at the notaire
|Frais de notaire
|Umbrella term for notary fees + purchase taxes/registration costs
The step-by-step process for UK citizens buying property in France
Step 1 — Budget properly
Your first step will be to create a realistic budget for your new home – bearing in mind that the total amount needed is more than just the purchase price. You’ll also need to budget for the full costs of buying property in France including notary fees, legal fees (frais de notaire) and any renovationsrequired before you move.
If you’re thinking of getting a mortgage in France as a UK citizen, make sure your budget covers all the required costs so you’ll be able to talk to the bank about your options.
Step 2 — Choose how you’ll buy
Navigating the legal form of your property purchase is your next job. This may be fairly straightforward if you choose to buy under your own name, or in joint names with a partner or spouse for example.
The other option is to buy through an SCI (Société Civile Immobilière) which involves creating a legal entity which owns the property on your behalf. Using an SCI can help with estate planning if you’re hoping to pass the property on to family, but it does increase costs and add administration.
Step 3 — Find a property + make an offer
Using an estate agent is a common way to find a French property. The UK government emphasises that once you sign up with an estate agent you’ve made a legally binding agreement – and so you’ll need to make sure you fully understand the contract terms before you sign.
In particular make sure you understand the agent’s charging structure and who needs to pay what, at which stage of the purchase.
Once you’ve completed viewings and found a property you like, your trusted agent can help you making an offer.
Step 4 — Sign the preliminary contract (compromis/promesse) + include conditions
Once your offer is accepted, your preliminary contract will be drafted by your local notary, and can include conditions to protect you if anything goes wrong in the purchase.
For example, you can include a mortgage clause which states the sale is only legally binding subject to you being approved for a loan, or survey and planning conditions which allow you to complete due diligence checks on the property before the contract is binding.
The UK government suggests you obtain searches and surveys before signing, or add conditions into the contract, covering things like obtaining property planning permissions if you intend to make changes.
At this stage you’ll need to make a 5% to 10% deposit to the notaire’s escrow account.
Step 5 — Cooling-off period (délai de rétractation)
The next stage is the preliminary contract (compromis de vente) cooling-off period of 10 days.
Buyers typically have a 10-day cooling-off period after receiving and signing the preliminary contract for residential property. This may not apply if you’re considered to be a professional buyer or if you’re buying via a company or SCI.
Check the details if you’re unsure about whether this cooling off period applies to your purchase.
Step 6 — Notaire due diligence + diagnostics
An important part of the French notaire role is to manage the legal process of the purchase. This includes commissioning or requesting diagnostic tests of the property, which are similar to a partial survey you may request on a UK property purchase.
The UK government states that the legally required tests and searches aren’t the same as those used in the UK, and buyers may choose to add in extra checks at their own expense to cover the shortfall.
Step 7 — Arrange funds + “source of funds” checks
You’ll now need to finalise the funds for your property purchase and complete the required checks. Notaires de France explains that notaries in France are required to verify the provenance of funds to prevent money laundering.
You can prepare for this stage in advance by gathering relevant bank statements and other proof of the source of the funds such as proof of the sale of another property elsewhere or an inheritance for example.
Step 8 — Sign the acte de vente and get the keys
Your agent and notary will guide you through the rest of the process until the final stage – signing the sale agreement (acte de vente) and taking over the property. You’ll be required to pay the remaining balance and all fees, and the property will be transferred into your name.
It can often take several weeks to a few months from the compromis de vente to completion, so plan accordingly.
Typical process to buy a property in France as a UK citizen: Offer accepted → Compromis → 10-day cooling-off → Notaire checks + financing → Acte de vente
What documents do UK citizens typically need to buy in France?
The documents often requested when buying a property in France include:
- Passport + proof of address
- Proof of funds and/or mortgage agreement in principle
- Birth/marriage certificates may be requested for notaire file
- Bank details + evidence of where funds come from
Can UK citizens get a mortgage in France?
It is possible to get a mortgage in France as a UK citizen, but criteria can be stricter for non-residents.
You’re likely to encounter at least a 35% debt-to-income limit and you may be offered a lower loan to value percentage compared to a local buyer.
Borrower insurance is commonly required for mortgages which can add on costs.
Tip: If your income is in GBP and mortgage is in EUR, consider currency risk. Fluctuations inexchange rates can change your real cost – build extra into your budget to cover this eventuality.
Costs and taxes UK citizens should budget for
Typical one-off buying costs
|Fee type
|Amount
|Agent fees
|Variable – 3% – 8%
In some cases this is paid by the seller
|Frais de notaire
|7% – 8% for established properties, 2% – 3% for new build
|Mortgage arrangement fees
|Variable depending on bank selected
|Valuation fee
|Variable – expect around 200 EUR – 300 EUR
|Survey/extra inspections
|Cost depends on the property
|Translation costs
|Variable
Ongoing taxes and running costs
The ongoing taxes and costs in France are different to owning a UK property. Some taxes are calculated at a local level and can vary widely based on your property size, type and location. Look for the taxe foncière (land/property tax) in your local area to calculate the costs for your new home.
You should also check if the taxe d’habitation applies – this depends on property type.
Finally, expect to spend more on things like insurance, utilities, service charges for apartments, and maintenance. Ensure your budget covers all your outgoings to avoid stress down the line.
Inheritance and ownership: a common UK “gotcha”
French succession rules when it comes to inheritance can differ from UK expectations. As such, notaires often advise planning the ownership model, and making a clear will early, particularly when buying as a couple or family.
The UK government provides listings of English speaking French lawyers who can help you understand your options here.
Risks and practical tips for UK buyers
- Residency misconception: owning property doesn’t grant you residency – if you want to stay in France and the Schengen area for over 90 days you need a visa
- Currency swings: GBP→EUR volatility can change your budget and affordability, particularly if you have a mortgage
- Rushed decisions: get appropriate local advisors and don’t be pressured into signing documents you don’t understand
- Hidden building costs: older homes and renovations can mean higher running and maintenance costs, while service charges (copropriété) add costs to apartments
- Diagnostics aren’t a full UK-style survey: consider an independent survey, and ask pointed questions to facilitate searches on the local area
- Funding deadlines: allow enough time for international transfers before completion
Need to move money from the UK to France for a deposit or completion?
Wise can help you convert and send GBP→EUR using the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees. It can be useful for large transfers to a notaire’s client account and for ongoing euro expenses once you own the property.
FAQ
How long can I stay in my French property without a visa?
UK citizens can enter the Schengen area (including France) for 90 days in a 180 day period without requiring a specific visa.
Do I have to pay French property taxes if it’s only a holiday home?
Some French taxes are likely to apply on properties, whether it is your main residence or a holiday home. Get local advice to understand municipal charges wherever you’re buying.
Should I buy the property through an SCI (Société Civile Immobilière)?
Buying French property with an SCI can help with estate planning, but it also adds complexity and costs to your purchase. Get professional legal advice to check if it’s the right route for you.
Useful resources
- UK government – France: buying property
- Notaires de France – buying as a non-resident
- France-Visas – long-stay visa rules
- French tax site (DGFiP) – links to tax resources
- UK government – link to listings of English speaking French lawyers