Can UK citizens buy property in France in 2026?

👉 Important to know: Buying a home doesn’t let you stay indefinitely in France. You’ll still need to comply with the Schengen area entry rules, or apply for a specific residency visa if you want to stay in France longer term.

Post-Brexit changes to legislation mostly affect immigration and admin , not property ownership. To buy a property in France you’ll still need a notary – a notaire , and you’ll also need to complete legally required checks to prove your identity and the source of your funds.

Yes: UK citizens can buy French property as a main home or a second home.

It’s important you calculate your Schengen stay correctly to avoid issues when leaving. Any days spent in the Schengen area count towards your total – so if you spend 30 days in Spain and 60 in France, you’ve used 90 Schengen days. Outstay your 90 days and you could be banned from all Schengen countries for up to 3 years.

For stays over 90 days , France-Visas states you must apply in advance for a long-stay visa . A long-stay visa is generally valid 3 months to 1 year . If you then want to extend your stay further you’ll need to apply for a residence permit at a prefecture.

Instead you’ll need to follow the Schengen area entry rules . The Schengen area consists of 25 EU countries, including France, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. UK citizens can enter the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180 day period . This visa free stay limit covers your time in any of the 29 Schengen countries – not just in France .

If you plan to buy property in France you’ll need to know some specialist French vocabulary:

The step-by-step process for UK citizens buying property in France

Step 1 — Budget properly

Your first step will be to create a realistic budget for your new home – bearing in mind that the total amount needed is more than just the purchase price. You’ll also need to budget for the full costs of buying property in France including notary fees, legal fees (frais de notaire) and any renovationsrequired before you move.

If you’re thinking of getting a mortgage in France as a UK citizen, make sure your budget covers all the required costs so you’ll be able to talk to the bank about your options.

Step 2 — Choose how you’ll buy

Navigating the legal form of your property purchase is your next job. This may be fairly straightforward if you choose to buy under your own name, or in joint names with a partner or spouse for example.

The other option is to buy through an SCI (Société Civile Immobilière) which involves creating a legal entity which owns the property on your behalf. Using an SCI can help with estate planning if you’re hoping to pass the property on to family, but it does increase costs and add administration.

Step 3 — Find a property + make an offer

Using an estate agent is a common way to find a French property. The UK government emphasises that once you sign up with an estate agent you’ve made a legally binding agreement – and so you’ll need to make sure you fully understand the contract terms before you sign.

In particular make sure you understand the agent’s charging structure and who needs to pay what, at which stage of the purchase.

Once you’ve completed viewings and found a property you like, your trusted agent can help you making an offer.

Step 4 — Sign the preliminary contract (compromis/promesse) + include conditions

Once your offer is accepted, your preliminary contract will be drafted by your local notary, and can include conditions to protect you if anything goes wrong in the purchase.

For example, you can include a mortgage clause which states the sale is only legally binding subject to you being approved for a loan, or survey and planning conditions which allow you to complete due diligence checks on the property before the contract is binding.

The UK government suggests you obtain searches and surveys before signing, or add conditions into the contract, covering things like obtaining property planning permissions if you intend to make changes.

At this stage you’ll need to make a 5% to 10% deposit to the notaire’s escrow account.

Step 5 — Cooling-off period (délai de rétractation)

The next stage is the preliminary contract (compromis de vente) cooling-off period of 10 days.

Buyers typically have a 10-day cooling-off period after receiving and signing the preliminary contract for residential property. This may not apply if you’re considered to be a professional buyer or if you’re buying via a company or SCI.

Check the details if you’re unsure about whether this cooling off period applies to your purchase.

Step 6 — Notaire due diligence + diagnostics

An important part of the French notaire role is to manage the legal process of the purchase. This includes commissioning or requesting diagnostic tests of the property, which are similar to a partial survey you may request on a UK property purchase.

The UK government states that the legally required tests and searches aren’t the same as those used in the UK, and buyers may choose to add in extra checks at their own expense to cover the shortfall.

Step 7 — Arrange funds + “source of funds” checks

You’ll now need to finalise the funds for your property purchase and complete the required checks. Notaires de France explains that notaries in France are required to verify the provenance of funds to prevent money laundering.

You can prepare for this stage in advance by gathering relevant bank statements and other proof of the source of the funds such as proof of the sale of another property elsewhere or an inheritance for example.

Step 8 — Sign the acte de vente and get the keys

Your agent and notary will guide you through the rest of the process until the final stage – signing the sale agreement (acte de vente) and taking over the property. You’ll be required to pay the remaining balance and all fees, and the property will be transferred into your name.

It can often take several weeks to a few months from the compromis de vente to completion, so plan accordingly.

Typical process to buy a property in France as a UK citizen: Offer accepted → Compromis → 10-day cooling-off → Notaire checks + financing → Acte de vente