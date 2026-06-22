Can Australians buy property in France in 2026?

Quick answer — can Australians buy property in France? Yes, Australians can buy property in France. The conditions attached when an Australian buys a property in France are the same as for any other non-EU national buying there. Very few legal barriers exist and the buying process for non-residents is similar to that used by resident buyers. As a foreign buyer you can’t typically buy certain state-owned dwellings but aside from this, the purchase process is generally fairly intuitive and highly regulated. You’ll need a notary – a notaire – to formalise the sale, and it’s also common to have an agent who can support your search. Australian real estate agency sites like Properstar offer insights into the French real estate market specifically targeted to Australian buyers, and can be a handy source of ideas. Relocation Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move Read more

Does buying property in France give Australians residency? No. Buying property in France does not give you residency rights. If you’re an Australian moving to France, visa requirements apply which mean you’ll need to identify and apply for an appropriate visa or permit if you want to work, study, or stay longer than 90 days. Australians can visit France and the broader Schengen area for short term tourist focused visits, but staying over 90 days requires a visa. The Schengen 90/180 rule Before buying a French property it’s crucial to understand the Schengen 90/180 rule for Australians. The Schengen area is made up of 25 EU countries and 4 non-member states. Australians can stay up to 90 days in any 180 days across the Schengen Area without needing a specific visa. This visa free stay limit covers your time in any of the 29 Schengen countries – not just in France. When you need a long-stay visa If you want to be in France (or in the Schengen area as a whole) for a longer period of time, you’ll need a long-stay visa. France-Visas offers application routes for long stay visas which run from 3 months to 1 year. Depending on the specific visa type you may be able to extend your stay beyond the initial validity, or apply for a residence permit at a prefecture. Popular visa routes Australians consider Getting the right visa lined up will be close to the top of your moving to France checklist. The right visa for your time in France depends in part on what you’re planning on doing there. If you want to work you’ll need to explore employer-sponsored visa routes, for example. Or you might consider the Working Holiday (vacances-travail) visa – a 1-year long-stay visa that’s generally not extendable, available if you’re under 36 years old. Other visas may be more appropriate if you’re moving to France to study or to be reunited with family there. Consider your visa options well in advance as processing can be time consuming. Learn more about getting a France visa here

French property buying vocabulary If you plan to buy property in France you’ll need to know some specialist French vocabulary: French word Meaning Notaire State-appointed legal professional who formalizes the sale and collects taxes/fees Compromis de vente / promesse de vente Preliminary contract Délai de rétractation Cooling-off period (often 10 days for residential purchases by non-professional buyers) Clauses suspensives Sale/purchase conditions (e.g., mortgage condition) Acte de vente Final deed signed at the notaire Frais de notaire Umbrella term for notary fees + purchase taxes/registration costs

Step-by-step — how Australians can buy a house/apartment in France Step 1 — Budget Fixing your budget is key to ensuring your dream of buying a home in France works smoothly. When Australians buy property in France there are a few different costs to consider – not just the purchase price you agree with the seller. On top of the purchase price you’ll also need to budget for legal and notary fees – frais de notaire, required and additional surveys and diagnostics, and possibly renovations. In some cases, the buyer will also pay agent fees, which may be included in the listed sale price of the property. It’s helpful to know that purchase costs differ for new-build vs older property. New builds are likely to have lower frais de notaire for example. Step 2 — Decide how to buy When foreigners buy property in France they’re able to buy in their own or joint names, or choose an SCI (Société Civile Immobilière) instead. Using an SCI can be a useful choice if you’re buying on a shared ownership basis, or if you want to actively plan your estate to leave the property to family members. However, an SCI adds complexity and cost to the process – get professional advice if you’re considering this route. Step 3 — Find property + carry out viewings Finding your perfect place can only really be done in person. You can start your property search online, but you’ll need to schedule a trip to Europe to see places in person before you make an offer. To make the most of their time Australians often plan a tight viewing schedule with multiple viewings per day over a short trip. This is possible with the support of a local agent and some advance planning. Step 4 — Make an offer and sign the preliminary contract Once you’ve found the perfect place you can make an offer through the agent. The French notaire role then takes forefront, drafting a preliminary contract – the compromis de vente. It’s possible to add clauses into this agreement which require certain conditions to be fulfilled before the sale will go ahead. You can add in a mortgage clause for example, to make the sale conditional on being approved for a mortgage. Or if you plan to make changes to the property you may make the offer conditional on getting planning consent. You’ll usually pay a deposit of 5% – 10% at this stage. Step 5 — Cooling-off period There’s usually a compromis de vente cooling-off period of 10 days after receiving and signing the preliminary contract. This applies to residential purchases by non-professional buyers, and may not be applicable if you use an SCI. Step 6 — Notaire checks + diagnostics In France, the sellers must provide prospective buyers mandatory diagnostic reports on the property. However, this is not an exhaustive list of checks or surveys. Buyers can also commission an additional building survey, which is recommended for older properties which may have more structural risk. If you’re getting a mortgage in France as a non-resident, your lender may require a valuation and additional checks and surveys as a condition of your loan. Step 7 — Arrange funds and prepare “source of funds” evidence You’ll now need to ensure you have access to the full purchase price amount ready to complete, as well as additional funds for fees. According to the Notaires de France, notaries will always check the provenance of funds to prevent money laundering. This requires you to provide documents such as your savings history, sale-of-property documents, inheritance documents, or bank statements, depending on how the property is being funded. Step 8 — Sign the acte de vente and complete The final step is to sign the sale agreement (acte de vente) and transfer your money to the notaire’s client account to complete the sale. The keys will be handed over after completion. Timeline guidance: Buying a property in France often takes several weeks to a few months and can be longer with mortgages or non-resident paperwork. Buying & Selling Property taxes in France: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

Documents Australians usually need (buyer checklist) The documents often requested when buying a property in France include: Passport + proof of address

Proof of funds and/or mortgage agreement in principle

Birth/marriage certificates may be requested for notaire file

Bank details + evidence of where funds come from

If buying remotely you may need a power of attorney agreement

Can Australians get a mortgage in France? Yes. Theoretically Australians can get a mortgage in France, although in practice you may find the terms are stricter compared to getting a mortgage as a resident. Bank policies differ but you might need to prove you have only a 35% debt-to-income ratio as well as offering a higher deposit than residents. Borrower insurance is commonly required for mortgages, which can add on costs. Tip: If your mortgage is in EUR, but you hold your funds in AUD, consider the extra costs of fluctuations in exchange rates. Small changes in the rate can increase your real cost – build extra into your budget to cover this eventuality.

Costs to budget for One-off purchase costs Fee type Amount Agent fees Variable – 3% – 8%

In some cases this is paid by the seller Frais de notaire 7% – 8% for established properties, 2% – 3% for new build Mortgage arrangement fees Variable depending on bank selected Valuation fee Variable – expect around 200 EUR – 300 EUR Survey/extra inspections Cost depends on the property Translation costs Variable *Costs can vary widely – check the details for your specific purchase before you buy Ongoing costs after you buy Some of the ongoing taxes you pay on a French property are set at a local level, such as taxe foncière. Ask your notary or agent to help you calculate this cost which depends on location, size and type of property. You may also have to pay a taxe d’habitation depending on occupancy, as well as things like insurance, utilities, and maintenance. If you’re buying an apartment, remember to budget for ongoing copropriété/service charges set by your building management.

Inheritance and ownership planning (common pitfall for overseas buyers) If you’re expecting to leave your French property to loved ones when you die, you’ll need to look into French succession rules which may apply if you’re a French resident. French inheritance processes may not be familiar – get early advice from a notaire/cross-border estate specialist, especially for couples and families.

Risks + tips for Australians Residency misconception: owning property doesn’t grant you residency – if you want to stay in France and the Schengen area for over 90 days you need a visa

owning property doesn’t grant you residency – if you want to stay in France and the Schengen area for over 90 days you need a visa Distance + time zones : allow extra time for completing and translating paperwork, getting signatures and managing payments

: allow extra time for completing and translating paperwork, getting signatures and managing payments Currency risk (AUD→EUR) : budget for your downpayment, and closing costs, with a buffer to take into account rate fluctuations

: budget for your downpayment, and closing costs, with a buffer to take into account rate fluctuations Diagnostics aren’t always a full survey : consider an independent survey for older homes which can hide structural issues which are an unwelcome surprise

: consider an independent survey for older homes which can hide structural issues which are an unwelcome surprise Source-of-funds checks: have documentation ready to avoid delays when making your payments Moving money from Australia to France for a deposit or completion? Wise can help you convert and send AUD→EUR with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate — useful for large transfers to a notaire and for ongoing costs once you own a home in France. Go to website