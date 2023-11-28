What is capital gains tax? Capital gains tax is tax on the profit made when an asset is sold or otherwise disposed of. In Spain, non-residents are taxed at a flat rate of 19% when they make a capital gain on a property sale.

How is it calculated in Spain? Spain normally calculates the gain by subtracting the acquisition value from the transfer value. The transfer value is the sale price, less: selling expenses

taxes paid by the seller The acquisition value is the purchase price, plus: certain costs and taxes

Notary fees and Land Registry fees

home improvements Taxable gain equals the transfer value (sale price minus selling costs) minus the acquisition value (price plus costs plus improvements). Result Taxable gain = Sale price − selling costs Transfer value − Price + costs + improvements Acquisition value If the seller paid plusvalía municipal, enter the amount as a selling cost. The calculator deducts it from the transfer value, but it does not calculate the separate local plusvalía tax bill. Interest, routine repairs, furniture, and normal running costs are not included. The Spanish Tax Agency’s property-gain guidance explains the official calculation.

Tax resident vs non-resident: what’s the difference? Tax residence determines which Spanish tax regime applies; citizenship does not. Spanish tax residents normally report the gain in their annual income tax return, where progressive savings rates and some main-home exemptions may apply. Non-residents report under non-resident income tax, normally at 19% for this type of gain. The Spanish Tax Agency’s resident property-sale guidance explains the resident route. This calculator covers the non-resident route only.

Are tax rules different for non-residents? Yes. The buyer normally withholds 3% of the agreed sale price when the seller is not resident in Spain. The buyer pays this amount to the Spanish Tax Agency using Modelo 211. It is a payment towards the seller’s final tax bill, not an extra tax.

What is Modelo 210? Modelo 210 is Spain’s non-resident income tax return. A non-resident seller uses it to report the property gain, deduct the buyer’s 3% withholding, pay any balance, or request a refund where too much was withheld. The calculator does not prepare or submit the return. Read the official Modelo 210 instructions for filing rules and deadlines.

What if I made a loss? Spanish capital gains tax is normally not due when the calculation produces a genuine loss. The buyer will usually still withhold 3% of the sale price. The seller must submit Modelo 210 to request a refund of that withholding, and the Spanish Tax Agency may check the supporting evidence.

Can I be charged capital gains tax in the UK for an overseas property sale? Yes. A UK resident may also have to pay UK capital gains tax when selling overseas property. Spain can tax the gain because the property is in Spain, and relief may be available if the same gain is taxed twice. This calculator estimates the Spanish side only. Read the GOV.UK guidance on selling overseas property for the UK rules.