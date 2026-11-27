Key takeaways PKV often suits employees above the annual earnings threshold, many freelancers, civil servants, and some students over 30.

The monthly premium is only part of the cost. Age at entry, benefits, deductibles, long-term care insurance, family cover, and employer support all make a difference.

Many PKV tariffs use a reimbursement model, so you may need to pay doctors or pharmacies first and claim back later.

Underwriting can lead to standard acceptance, a surcharge, an exclusion, or rejection, depending on the insurer and your profile.

Returning to public insurance is restricted and becomes much harder later in life, especially after age 55.

How PKV works in Germany Germany’s statutory health insurance system, gesetzliche Krankenversicherung(GKV), is the default route for most residents. Designed for qualifying individuals, PKV operates through private insurance plans that set premiums according to your age and health history, reimbursing you for approved medical costs after treatment. PKV is different from both supplementary private insurance and international expat insurance. Supplementary plans add benefits to GKV, while international policies can fit newcomers or globally mobile expats better than domestic PKV. Situation Eligible for PKV? What to verify Where to read more Employee over the threshold Yes Whether your salary stays above the annual threshold Official switching rules Freelancer or self-employed person Often Income, residence status, and whether GKV may still fit better Status-specific comparison Civil servant Often State reimbursement support and tariff design Employer and insurer details Student over 30 Sometimes Student status, visa needs, and alternate options Student route and deadlines Healthcare basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more Who can choose PKV? Not everyone in Germany can join the private health system. Salaried staff must cross the annual earnings threshold (Jahresarbeitsentgeltgrenze), which stands at €77,400. If your income falls below this limit, you will need to remain in the public system. The rules are more flexible for non-salaried roles. Freelancers, self-employed professionals, and civil servants can choose PKV right away, with civil servants benefiting from additional state support (Beihilfe) to offset private plan premiums. Insurance Self-employed health insurance in Germany Read more

What private health insurance in Germany costs PKV premiums are not mainly income-based in the way GKV contributions are. According to the Federal Ministry of Health’s PKV guidance, price depends on your entry age, health risk, tariff design, and the benefits you choose. Do not compare only the monthly quote. You also need to price in Pflegeversicherung, Germany’s mandatory long-term care insurance, your Selbstbehalt, or deductible, separate cover for dependents, and whether an employer will share part of the cost. A high-earning employee without dependents may focus on employer support and cash flow, while a freelancer with children needs to price each family member separately. Cost driver What it affects Who it matters most for What to verify Entry age Starting premium and long-term pricing Anyone joining later Whether delaying entry changes affordability Health history Surcharge, exclusions, or rejection Applicants with recent or ongoing treatment Questionnaire scope and insurer follow-up Tariff design Benefits, room type, dental, mental health, and cover abroad Anyone comparing low-price plans What is standard and what is optional Family setup Total household cost Couples and parents Separate pricing for each dependent Deductibles, reimbursement, and employer support A Selbstbehalt is the amount you cover yourself before full reimbursement kicks in. A higher deductible can lower your monthly premium, but it also increases what you may need from savings if you get treatment. With many tariffs, you receive the doctor’s bill, pay it, and then claim reimbursement, so cash flow matters as much as price. Eligible employees can often get employer support toward premiums, while self-employed individuals normally fund the full amount themselves.

What PKV usually covers and what to verify Private tariffs can differ from GKV in ways that matter to expats, such as hospital room level, dental limits, vision benefits, outpatient therapies, and cover outside Germany. Mental health, maternity, dental prosthetics, and international cover can vary a lot from one tariff to another. If one of those areas matters to you, check the small print as closely as the premium. Benefits, exclusions, and planned treatment Before signing a contract, look closely at the finer details, including coverage exclusions, waiting periods, outpatient vs. inpatient mental health caps, maternity rules, direct hospital billing, and international treatment limits. Existing conditions or planned treatments may be excluded, priced higher, or rejected outright during underwriting. Because private insurers evaluate applicant risk individually, an application can easily result in a surcharge (Risikozuschlag), specific benefit exclusions, or a flat refusal.

Underwriting and the application process The application process varies by insurer, but it usually follows these steps: 1 Confirm that your status allows PKV. 2 Shortlist tariffs that fit your budget, deductible, and care priorities. 3 Complete the health questionnaire fully and consistently. 4 Submit documents such as ID, income or employment proof, and prior insurance details. 5 Respond to underwriting follow-ups and review the offer, including any surcharges or exclusions. 6 Confirm the policy start date only if the final terms work for you. A standard application can end in standard acceptance, a Risikozuschlag, a condition-specific exclusion, or rejection. Some people who qualify can still access the Basistarif, or basic tariff, which private insurers must offer under specific rules and without risk surcharges or exclusions inside that tariff. Content Specialist in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider Tip Request a summary of recent diagnoses, prescriptions, and therapy dates before you fill in a health questionnaire. Small date mismatches can trigger extra underwriting questions and slow approval. Documents and timeline Most insurers ask for a passport or ID, proof of income or employment, previous insurance details, and a German address where relevant. They may also ask for medical records, prescription history, or clarification from your doctors. Document lists differ by insurer, and timelines can range from a few days to several weeks if underwriting is complex. If you need proof for work, residence, or another deadline, confirm the lead time before you apply.

How to choose a plan and avoid costly mistakes PKV may fit well if you are clearly eligible, comfortable with medical underwriting, and able to manage reimbursement cash flow. It is worth pausing if you expect ongoing treatment, need low admin friction, plan to insure several dependents, or are unsure how long you will stay in Germany. Ask these questions before choosing a tariff: How much could I need to pay upfront before reimbursement?

How are dependents priced, and what would the total family cost be?

What hospital room level and specialist access are included?

How are psychotherapy, maternity, dental, and vision handled?

How do premium changes work over time, and how do old-age reserves help?

What happens if I want to switch tariffs or leave Germany?

Are any existing or planned treatments excluded or priced differently? Expatica tip: A low PKV premium can look attractive until you add separate cover for each dependent and the need to fund bills before reimbursement. When GKV may be the safer fit GKV may deserve a closer look if you need family cover, want fewer underwriting risks, or expect recent and expensive treatment to matter. The same applies if you want simpler administration or a more realistic route within the public system later. Returning from PKV to GKV is restricted and often harder later in life, especially after 55, so it should not be treated as an easy fallback.