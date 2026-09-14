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Digital nomad health insurance in Germany

Navigate German health insurance requirements, from visa-compliant coverage to choosing the right provider for your residency as a digital nomad.

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Updated 14-9-2026

Choosing digital nomad health insurance in Germany will mean learning about the insurance types available, the care they offer, and which policies can fit your specific visa type. Specialist digital nomad insurance may be the best option as a policy for a short Schengen trip is less likely to cover you for routine treatment, residence paperwork, or reimbursement in Germany.

Read on to learn more about the types of digital nomad health insurance available for German residents, who needs cover and which providers may help.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

  • Health insurance is effectively mandatory if you live in Germany, and proof is often needed for a visa or residence process.
  • Travel-style cover can work for some temporary stays, but it may not be enough for outpatient care, longer stays, or paperwork.
  • An EHIC or GHIC can help in limited temporary situations, but they do not replace long-stay or residence checks.
  • Freelancer or self-employment visa routes often need broader incoming, international, or Germany-compliant cover than an emergency-only policy.
  • Before paying, confirm the certificate wording, start date, inpatient and outpatient care, deductible, and whether the insurer can issue a visa or residence letter.
  • Because acceptance depends on your nationality, visa route, residence status, and the insurer’s written terms, confirm the requirement with the embassy, consulate, or local Ausländerbehörde (_Immigration Office)_ before you apply.

Do digital nomads need health insurance in Germany?

In practice, yes. German law requires people living in Germany to have health insurance, and official guidance for freelance residence applications lists proof of health insurance among the core documents.

Germany separates statutory public insurance, called gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, or GKV, from private Krankenversicherung, or PKV. Expatica’s guide to German health insurance can help you learn more about the wider system if you need background.

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Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026

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  • Temporary visitors may rely on home-country rights or travel-style cover, but only if the stay is genuinely limited.
  • Freelancer and self-employment applicants usually need written proof that cover is valid from arrival and suits their route.
  • Krankenkasse is the health insurance fund you join under GKV.
  • Public cover can include a Zusatzbeitrag, an insurer-specific extra contribution, plus Pflegeversicherung, Germany’s long-term care insurance.
  • Reimbursement-based private or expat policies may leave you paying medical bills upfront.
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Editor in Germany

Philipp Spitzenpfeil

Insider Tip

Some authorities want a policy certificate that explicitly confirms inpatient and outpatient treatment from your arrival date, so ask your insurer for a visa or residence letter before your appointment.

Which type of health cover fits your Germany plans?

Different approaches can suit different digital nomad situations. The German healthcare system matters too, because access, billing, and follow-up care can feel different under short-term, international, public, or private cover. Here’s a summary of common options:

Cover typeBest forMain strengthMain limitation
EHIC or GHICEU or UK visitors on genuinely temporary staysAccess to medically necessary care in limited casesDoes not replace long-stay or residence checks
Travel-style insuranceShort visits and emergency-focused protectionLower-cost cover for limited tripsOften narrower outpatient cover and weak residence support
Incoming or expat coverNew arrivals needing bridge coverCan help with first-arrival or visa paperworkOften temporary and less comprehensive than full long-term cover
International health insuranceMobile workers staying longer or moving between countriesBroader portability and optional modulesBenefits, medical questions, and reimbursement vary by plan
GKV or PKV in GermanyLonger-term residents who are eligibleBuilt for ongoing life in GermanyEligibility, cost, and switching rules can be complex

If you are staying short-term

If Germany is a temporary base and your centre of life stays elsewhere, EHIC or GHIC rights may help with medically necessary care, and travel-style insurance may fill gaps. Bear in mind that this set up might fall short if that temporary setup begins to look like residence.

For example, eight weeks between Berlin, Amsterdam, and Prague may be fine with emergency cover, but not if you need ongoing prescriptions, follow-up treatment, or local admin.

  • Confirm your stay is genuinely temporary under the rules that apply to you.
  • Outpatient doctor visits should be covered, not just emergencies.
  • Match Schengen-area dates to your whole trip.
  • Find out what happens if you extend the stay or register locally.

If you are moving as a freelancer or long-stay expat

If you are moving on a freelancer or self-employment route, you usually need broader cover and stronger paperwork than a backpacker policy can offer. Expatica’s Germany freelancer visa guide is useful here, because Germany does not run one simple visa route for every remote worker, which may mean the cover you need varies too.

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Visas & Immigration

Digital Nomad Visa in Germany

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Public cover can still be possible for some people moving to Germany as a digital nomad. Others compare PKV, incoming insurance, or international health insurance instead. Creative and journalistic freelancers may also want to check Künstlersozialkasse, or KSK, the German social security fund for artists and creatives.

How to compare digital nomad insurance policies

Policies can sound similar on provider pages, but the important differences are usually in the certificate, exclusions, and claims process. When comparing expat health insurance in Germany, you’ll need to focus on how the plan works when you need care.

Check inpatient and outpatient treatment, prescriptions, follow-up care, and any deductible or excess, which is the part you pay yourself. Then look at evacuation, mental health, pre-existing conditions, maternity, sports exclusions, family cover, cancellation terms, and whether you pay first and reclaim later.

What to verify before you buy

  1. Does the certificate name Germany as a covered country, and does the start date match?
  2. Does it confirm both inpatient and outpatient treatment, not just emergency stabilisation?
  3. What deductible or excess applies per year, per claim, or per medical event?
  4. Are renewal rules clear, and is the plan temporary or open-ended?
  5. Can the insurer issue a visa or residence letter, backed by policy wording rather than sales chat?
  6. What do the embassy, consulate, or local Ausländerbehörde say, and can you keep the answer in writing?

Common exclusions and red flags

  • Pre-existing conditions may be excluded, capped, or accepted only after medical assessment.
  • Waiting periods can affect maternity, psychotherapy, or other planned care.
  • Adventure or winter sports may sit outside standard cover.
  • Some cheaper plans restrict outpatient visits, routine prescriptions, or preventive care.
  • Reimbursement-only plans can leave you funding large bills first.

Bear in mind that comparing on price alone can be misleading. A cheap policy can cost more if you must pay a hospital invoice upfront or routine care sits outside the plan.

Which providers are worth comparing for Germany?

If you are researching health insurance for digital nomads in Germany, these four providers are worth comparing as part of your own personal research:

ProviderBest forCover styleGermany relevanceWatch-out
Allianz Worldwide CareLonger stays with broad global supportInternational health insuranceEstablished expat support and annual or shorter optionsCheck medical questions and Germany documents
Cigna GlobalReaders who want custom modulesInternational health insuranceGermany within a large global networkOptional modules and wording vary by plan
APRIL InternationalMulti-country moversPortable expat-oriented coverPortable cover for internationally mobile residentsCheck waiting periods and reimbursement rules
Feather InsuranceNewcomers who want Germany-focused onboardingIncoming, expat, and private optionsEnglish-language support and visa documentation focusCheck whether the plan is bridge or fuller long-term cover

Allianz Worldwide Care

Allianz Worldwide Care is a strong comparison option if you want broader international-health cover and an established global support structure.

  • Annual and shorter options are available.
  • Better suited to long stays than tourist trips.
  • Check the documents are suitable for your visa for Germany before paying.

Cigna Global

Cigna Global is useful for readers who want customisable international cover and wide provider access across more than one country.

  • Suits longer multi-country setups.
  • Multilingual support is available.
  • Check modules, exclusions, and wording carefully.

April International

APRIL International is most relevant if portability matters and you expect to move again after Germany.

  • Built for internationally mobile expats.
  • Direct billing may depend on the plan.
  • Verify waiting periods and reimbursement terms.

Feather Insurance

Feather Insurance stands out for Germany newcomer practicality, especially if you want English-language support and fast access to documents.

  • Incoming or expat cover can work as a bridge.
  • Germany-focused onboarding stands out.
  • Check if you need temporary or fuller cover.

How to budget for premiums, co-pays and claims in Germany

Your digital nomad health insurance may cost more than you’re expecting if you only budget for the monthly premium. In Germany you may also face a deductible, pharmacy co-pays, and, under some private or expat-style plans, the need to pay first and claim later.

Ask how claims are filed, how long reimbursement takes, and whether any clinic can bill the insurer directly.

A man using the Wise App and Wise Card sitting at a table in a cafe.

It helps to also have your multi-currency financial tools lined up before you move to Germany. If you are paid in another currency, a Wise multi-currency account can help you hold EUR, receive freelance income, and pay premiums or visa fees, while the Wise card can help with everyday EUR spending or medical co-pays during the first weeks.

  • Confirm whether claims are submitted in an app, by email, or on paper.
  • Find out if direct billing exists for inpatient care or only selected hospitals.
  • Keep receipts, prescriptions, and medical reports until the claim is closed.
  • Check which currency refunds arrive in, and whether bank or card charges apply.
  • Hold a cash buffer for deductibles, co-pays, and any upfront invoices.
Learn more about Wise

What to do before you apply or move

1

Define your stay type, short visit, mobile Schengen stay, freelancer route, or longer-term residence.

2

Shortlist the policy type before the provider, because travel cover, incoming insurance, international health insurance, GKV, and PKV are all aimed at different customer needs.

3

Request written proof of cover, including a policy certificate and, if relevant, a visa or residence confirmation letter.

4

Check acceptance with the embassy, consulate, or local Ausländerbehördebefore you pay.

5

Compare provider wording side by side, especially start date, outpatient cover, deductible, area of cover, and renewal rules.

6

Keep digital and printed copies of your insurance documents with your passport and address paperwork.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about digital nomad health insurance in Germany

Is travel insurance enough for a digital nomad stay in Germany?

Travel insurance can work for some genuinely temporary stays. It often falls short for outpatient care, routine treatment, or residence steps, so match the policy to the real purpose and length of your stay.

Can freelancers join public health insurance in Germany?

Some freelancers can join public health insurance in Germany, but eligibility depends on status, previous cover, and timing. Check before assuming GKV is open to you.

How much does digital nomad insurance cost in Germany?

There is no single price. Cost changes with age, deductible, stay length, coverage breadth, pre-existing conditions, and whether the plan is emergency-focused or more comprehensive.

What documents prove health insurance for a German visa or residence process?

You will usually need a policy certificate or insurer letter showing validity dates, area of cover, and treatment included. Confirm the exact wording required with the authority handling your case before the appointment.

Does digital nomad insurance cover routine care in Germany?

Sometimes. Some policies cover emergencies only, while others include outpatient visits, diagnostics, prescriptions, and some preventive or mental health support.

Useful resources

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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