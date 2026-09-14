Digital nomad health insurance in Germany

Key takeaways Health insurance is effectively mandatory if you live in Germany, and proof is often needed for a visa or residence process.

Travel-style cover can work for some temporary stays, but it may not be enough for outpatient care, longer stays, or paperwork.

An EHIC or GHIC can help in limited temporary situations, but they do not replace long-stay or residence checks.

Freelancer or self-employment visa routes often need broader incoming, international, or Germany-compliant cover than an emergency-only policy.

Before paying, confirm the certificate wording, start date, inpatient and outpatient care, deductible, and whether the insurer can issue a visa or residence letter.

Because acceptance depends on your nationality, visa route, residence status, and the insurer’s written terms, confirm the requirement with the embassy, consulate, or local Ausländerbehörde (_Immigration Office)_ before you apply.

Do digital nomads need health insurance in Germany? In practice, yes. German law requires people living in Germany to have health insurance, and official guidance for freelance residence applications lists proof of health insurance among the core documents. Germany separates statutory public insurance, called gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, or GKV, from private Krankenversicherung, or PKV. Expatica’s guide to German health insurance can help you learn more about the wider system if you need background. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more Temporary visitors may rely on home-country rights or travel-style cover, but only if the stay is genuinely limited.

Freelancer and self-employment applicants usually need written proof that cover is valid from arrival and suits their route.

A Krankenkasse is the health insurance fund you join under GKV.

Public cover can include a Zusatzbeitrag, an insurer-specific extra contribution, plus Pflegeversicherung, Germany’s long-term care insurance.

Reimbursement-based private or expat policies may leave you paying medical bills upfront. Editor in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider Tip Some authorities want a policy certificate that explicitly confirms inpatient and outpatient treatment from your arrival date, so ask your insurer for a visa or residence letter before your appointment.

Which type of health cover fits your Germany plans? Different approaches can suit different digital nomad situations. The German healthcare system matters too, because access, billing, and follow-up care can feel different under short-term, international, public, or private cover. Here’s a summary of common options: Cover type Best for Main strength Main limitation EHIC or GHIC EU or UK visitors on genuinely temporary stays Access to medically necessary care in limited cases Does not replace long-stay or residence checks Travel-style insurance Short visits and emergency-focused protection Lower-cost cover for limited trips Often narrower outpatient cover and weak residence support Incoming or expat cover New arrivals needing bridge cover Can help with first-arrival or visa paperwork Often temporary and less comprehensive than full long-term cover International health insurance Mobile workers staying longer or moving between countries Broader portability and optional modules Benefits, medical questions, and reimbursement vary by plan GKV or PKV in Germany Longer-term residents who are eligible Built for ongoing life in Germany Eligibility, cost, and switching rules can be complex If you are staying short-term If Germany is a temporary base and your centre of life stays elsewhere, EHIC or GHIC rights may help with medically necessary care, and travel-style insurance may fill gaps. Bear in mind that this set up might fall short if that temporary setup begins to look like residence. For example, eight weeks between Berlin, Amsterdam, and Prague may be fine with emergency cover, but not if you need ongoing prescriptions, follow-up treatment, or local admin. Confirm your stay is genuinely temporary under the rules that apply to you.

Outpatient doctor visits should be covered, not just emergencies.

Match Schengen-area dates to your whole trip.

Find out what happens if you extend the stay or register locally. If you are moving as a freelancer or long-stay expat If you are moving on a freelancer or self-employment route, you usually need broader cover and stronger paperwork than a backpacker policy can offer. Expatica’s Germany freelancer visa guide is useful here, because Germany does not run one simple visa route for every remote worker, which may mean the cover you need varies too. Visas & Immigration Digital Nomad Visa in Germany Read more Public cover can still be possible for some people moving to Germany as a digital nomad. Others compare PKV, incoming insurance, or international health insurance instead. Creative and journalistic freelancers may also want to check Künstlersozialkasse, or KSK, the German social security fund for artists and creatives.

How to compare digital nomad insurance policies Policies can sound similar on provider pages, but the important differences are usually in the certificate, exclusions, and claims process. When comparing expat health insurance in Germany, you’ll need to focus on how the plan works when you need care. Check inpatient and outpatient treatment, prescriptions, follow-up care, and any deductible or excess, which is the part you pay yourself. Then look at evacuation, mental health, pre-existing conditions, maternity, sports exclusions, family cover, cancellation terms, and whether you pay first and reclaim later. What to verify before you buy Does the certificate name Germany as a covered country, and does the start date match? Does it confirm both inpatient and outpatient treatment, not just emergency stabilisation? What deductible or excess applies per year, per claim, or per medical event? Are renewal rules clear, and is the plan temporary or open-ended? Can the insurer issue a visa or residence letter, backed by policy wording rather than sales chat? What do the embassy, consulate, or local Ausländerbehörde say, and can you keep the answer in writing? Common exclusions and red flags Pre-existing conditions may be excluded, capped, or accepted only after medical assessment.

Waiting periods can affect maternity, psychotherapy, or other planned care.

Adventure or winter sports may sit outside standard cover.

Some cheaper plans restrict outpatient visits, routine prescriptions, or preventive care.

Reimbursement-only plans can leave you funding large bills first. Bear in mind that comparing on price alone can be misleading. A cheap policy can cost more if you must pay a hospital invoice upfront or routine care sits outside the plan.

Which providers are worth comparing for Germany? If you are researching health insurance for digital nomads in Germany, these four providers are worth comparing as part of your own personal research: Provider Best for Cover style Germany relevance Watch-out Allianz Worldwide Care Longer stays with broad global support International health insurance Established expat support and annual or shorter options Check medical questions and Germany documents Cigna Global Readers who want custom modules International health insurance Germany within a large global network Optional modules and wording vary by plan APRIL International Multi-country movers Portable expat-oriented cover Portable cover for internationally mobile residents Check waiting periods and reimbursement rules Feather Insurance Newcomers who want Germany-focused onboarding Incoming, expat, and private options English-language support and visa documentation focus Check whether the plan is bridge or fuller long-term cover Allianz Worldwide Care Allianz Worldwide Care is a strong comparison option if you want broader international-health cover and an established global support structure. Annual and shorter options are available.

Better suited to long stays than tourist trips.

Check the documents are suitable for your visa for Germany before paying. Cigna Global Cigna Global is useful for readers who want customisable international cover and wide provider access across more than one country. Suits longer multi-country setups.

Multilingual support is available.

Check modules, exclusions, and wording carefully. April International APRIL International is most relevant if portability matters and you expect to move again after Germany. Built for internationally mobile expats.

Direct billing may depend on the plan.

Verify waiting periods and reimbursement terms. Feather Insurance Feather Insurance stands out for Germany newcomer practicality, especially if you want English-language support and fast access to documents. Incoming or expat cover can work as a bridge.

Germany-focused onboarding stands out.

Check if you need temporary or fuller cover.

How to budget for premiums, co-pays and claims in Germany Your digital nomad health insurance may cost more than you’re expecting if you only budget for the monthly premium. In Germany you may also face a deductible, pharmacy co-pays, and, under some private or expat-style plans, the need to pay first and claim later. Ask how claims are filed, how long reimbursement takes, and whether any clinic can bill the insurer directly. It helps to also have your multi-currency financial tools lined up before you move to Germany. If you are paid in another currency, a Wise multi-currency account can help you hold EUR, receive freelance income, and pay premiums or visa fees, while the Wise card can help with everyday EUR spending or medical co-pays during the first weeks. Confirm whether claims are submitted in an app, by email, or on paper.

Find out if direct billing exists for inpatient care or only selected hospitals.

Keep receipts, prescriptions, and medical reports until the claim is closed.

Check which currency refunds arrive in, and whether bank or card charges apply.

Hold a cash buffer for deductibles, co-pays, and any upfront invoices. Learn more about Wise