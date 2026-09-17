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Disability Insurance in Germany for expats

When searching for German disability insurance, expats encounter two very different financial safety nets. Government benefits only step in if health issues prevent you from working any job at all, which leaves most skilled workers severely underprotected. Private coverage (Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung) solves this by insuring your specific profession, paying out if you can no longer perform your trained role. This guide breaks down how the state rules apply to non-citizens and what key policy features to look for before signing up.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated
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Key takeaways

  • State disability pension (Erwerbsminderungsrente): Serves as a basic state safety net based on your general ability to do any work, but requires a multi-year contribution history and does not protect your specific career.
  • Private BU insurance (Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung): Pays out if illness or injury stops you from working in your specific occupation, though exact disability triggers and medical definitions vary by provider.
  • Basic ability cover (Grundfähigkeitsversicherung): Offers a budget-friendly alternative if private BU is too expensive, covering the loss of specific physical or mental skills rather than your overall career capacity.
  • Accident insurance (Unfallversicherung): Protects against permanent disability caused by sudden physical accidents, but leaves you completely exposed to income loss from illness or burnout.
  • No coverage: Common among students and recent arrivals, this path leaves you with zero financial fallback if an illness halts your earning power, making it critical to calculate your monthly safety margin.

What disability insurance means in Germany

In Germany, disability insurance does not map neatly to one product. It can mean public support, private income protection, or both.

The state route sits inside Germany’s wider social security in Germany framework. Private cover sits outside it, and contract wording often matters more than the headline.

Cover typeWhat it isMain testMain limitation
ErwerbsminderungsrenteState reduced earning capacity pensionCan you work in any job for enough hours?Strict eligibility and contribution rules
BerufsunfähigkeitsversicherungPrivate occupational disability insuranceCan you still do your occupation?Underwriting and exclusions vary
GrundfähigkeitsversicherungPrivate basic ability insuranceHave you lost listed abilities?Does not replace full BU cover

The state safety net: Erwerbsminderungsrente

The Deutsche Rentenversicherung says full Erwerbsminderungsrente usually applies if you can work less than three hours a day in any job, and partial cover if you can work at least three but less than six. You usually need five years of pension insurance history and, in general, three years of compulsory contributions in the last five, and rehabilitation is normally considered first.

The private option: Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung

Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung, or occupational disability insurance in Germany, is private cover designed to replace part of your income if illness or injury stops you doing your job. A common market pattern is a trigger around being unable to do your occupation by about 50% for six months, but you should verify the exact definition in each policy.

Who is most likely to need cover in Germany?

This matters most when losing income would disrupt rent, childcare, or family support. It can matter even more for people who are new to Germany, because the public safety net may not yet be enough on its own.

  • You have limited German pension history.
  • Your household relies mainly on one income.
  • You support children or a partner.
  • You work freelance or run a business.
  • You send money to relatives abroad.

If two or more of these apply, private cover may be worth exploring early.

New arrivals, employees, and freelancers

New arrivals face the highest risk because public pension entitlements require years of local contributions to kick in. While employees benefit from six weeks of full employer sick pay followed by statutory sick pay (Krankengeld) from their health fund, this only provides temporary relief for up to 78 weeks and it is not permanent income replacement. For freelancers and the self-employed, who lack employer safety nets altogether, a prolonged illness creates an immediate financial crisis.

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Expatica Tip: Ask your Hausarzt (GP) for your treatment history before you apply, because rushed health answers can cause exclusions or delays.

Students, doctors, and other specialist professions

For people studying in Germany, early cover is often about future insurability, not current income. Some student tariffs look attractive, but the key question is whether the contract later protects your real occupation or mainly offers a cheaper starting point.

Doctors and other specialist professionals usually need to look harder at benefit levels, risk classes, and occupation wording. High earnings can make a low monthly benefit look cheap, but still leave a large income gap if you claim.

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How to compare disability insurance policies

Many provider pages tell you to compare quotes. The harder step is comparing claims wording. The cheapest premium can still be the weaker contract if the trigger is narrow or the insurer can point you toward another job.

Point to compareWhy it mattersWhat to ask forWhere to verify
Claims triggerDefines when benefits startExact disability definitionPolicy conditions
Monthly benefitSets income replacement levelGross benefit and tax caveatsQuote and adviser note
End ageControls how long cover lastsBenefit end agePolicy summary
Mental health wordingCommon expat concernDefinitions, exclusions, waiting rulesFull terms
PortabilityImportant if you may leave GermanyResidence and payout rulesTerms and written confirmation

Policy wording that matters most

  • Own occupation: Check whether it looks at your real job.
  • Abstract referral: Can the insurer point to another suitable role?
  • Concrete referral: Does it look at work you actually take up?
  • Waiting periods: When do benefits start?
  • Guaranteed increases: Can you raise cover after life events?
  • Mental health wording: How are burnout or depression handled?
  • Indexation: Can benefits rise over time?
image of insider

Editor in Germany

Philipp Spitzenpfeil

Insider Tip

Ask for the claims definition and any mental health limits in writing. If English support is offered, check which version governs the contract.

Comparing providers without relying on marketing claims

If you are comparing providers, use names such as Allianz, AXA Versicherungen DE, or Deutsche Ärzteversicherung as shortlist examples, not endorsements. Ask for the product summary, the claims definition, and written confirmation on portability and English language support.

BaFin supervises insurers, but policy suitability remains individual and the regulator does not tell you which cover to buy. Its consumer helpline can answer general questions about supervised firms, authorisation, and complaints.

What disability insurance costs and how applications work

There is no universal price for disability insurance in Germany. Premiums usually depend on your age, occupation, smoking status, health history, chosen benefit, and end age. Because insurers sort occupations into separate risk tiers, a policy tailored for a doctor or IT specialist will carry very different rates and terms than coverage for a student, nurse, or tradesperson.

Applications also take more work than many expats expect. Most insurers use health questionnaires, and some ask for doctor reports or extra underwriting. If you see example prices, treat them as time sensitive.

  1. Get a quote based on age, occupation, benefit target, and end age.
  2. Complete the health questionnaire carefully and disclose past issues fully.
  3. Review the result, which may be standard terms, a loading, an exclusion, postponement, or rejection.
  4. Check the final wording before the start date, not just the sales summary.

Pre-existing conditions and high-risk jobs

You may still get cover with a pre-existing condition, but the result can be a higher premium, an exclusion, postponement, or rejection. Higher risk jobs can face the same issue, which is why wording matters as much as price.

The risk is incomplete disclosure. If medical details are missing or inconsistent, it can create serious problems at claim stage.

What if BU is not the right fit?

If BU is too expensive, unavailable, or not a good match, you still have options. Cheaper alternatives often use narrower triggers, so it helps to be clear about what risk you want to insure.

OptionWhat it can doWhat it does not replace
GrundfähigkeitsversicherungPays if you lose named abilitiesFull BU style occupational cover
Accident insuranceHelps if an accident causes lasting disabilityIncome loss caused by illness
Critical illness coverPays on listed serious diagnosesOngoing income replacement for any inability to work
State ErwerbsminderungsrenteProvides a public safety net if rules are metJob specific income protection

The public pension still matters, especially if you stay in Germany long enough to build rights. But it should not be confused with full income protection insurance Germany readers may expect from home markets.

Disability insurance vs private unemployment insurance

Private unemployment insurance serves a completely different purpose. It protects against job loss due to economic factors or layoffs, making it an entirely separate tool from occupational disability insurance, which pays out when illness or injury prevents you from working.

Next steps for comparing cover as an expat

Use a simple process before you request quotes. That helps separate real needs from reassuring marketing.

  1. Check whether public pension rules fit your contribution history.
  2. Estimate the monthly gap you would need after any employer pay or Krankengeld ends.
  3. Compare claims wording, portability, and mental health terms across providers.
  4. Get quotes or speak to a licensed adviser or broker if wording still looks unclear.

If you may pay premiums from another country or manage payouts across currencies, tools such as Wise can help with international transfers or multi currency money management. For more information on how to setup day-to-day finances in Germany, Expatica’s best bank accounts for expats in Germany can help.

Learn more about Wise

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about disability insurance in Germany

How much does disability insurance cost in Germany?

There is no fixed average. Age, occupation, health history, smoking status, benefit size, and end age all shape the premium, so income protection insurance Germany quotes can vary sharply.

What is the difference between Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung and Erwerbsminderungsrente?

BU usually focuses on whether you can still do your occupation under the policy wording. Erwerbsminderungsrente is the state route and uses stricter rules around general ability to work plus contribution history.

Can students get disability insurance in Germany?

Yes, some insurers offer student entry options. Compare whether the policy meaningfully protects future occupation risk or mainly offers a cheaper starting point.

Can I get disability insurance in Germany with a pre-existing condition?

Possibly, but terms can change. You may be offered a higher premium, an exclusion, postponement, or rejection, so answer health questions fully and gather your records first.

Does disability insurance in Germany cover mental health conditions?

Many policies can cover mental health related inability to work, but wording matters. Check how the contract handles burnout, depression, anxiety, and any limits or exclusions.

Does disability insurance in Germany still pay if I move abroad?

Some policies can continue or pay abroad, but portability is not universal. Check residence rules, notice requirements, and payout country conditions in writing before you buy.

Useful resources

Information checked 5th August 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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