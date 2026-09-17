Disability Insurance in Germany for expats

Insurance
When searching for German disability insurance, expats encounter two very different financial safety nets. Government benefits only step in if health issues prevent you from working any job at all, which leaves most skilled workers severely underprotected. Private coverage (Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung) solves this by insuring your specific profession, paying out if you can no longer perform your trained role. This guide breaks down how the state rules apply to non-citizens and what key policy features to look for before signing up.
In Germany, disability insurance does not map neatly to one product. It can mean public support, private income protection, or both.
The state route sits inside Germany’s wider social security in Germany framework. Private cover sits outside it, and contract wording often matters more than the headline.
|Cover type
|What it is
|Main test
|Main limitation
|Erwerbsminderungsrente
|State reduced earning capacity pension
|Can you work in any job for enough hours?
|Strict eligibility and contribution rules
|Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung
|Private occupational disability insurance
|Can you still do your occupation?
|Underwriting and exclusions vary
|Grundfähigkeitsversicherung
|Private basic ability insurance
|Have you lost listed abilities?
|Does not replace full BU cover
The Deutsche Rentenversicherung says full Erwerbsminderungsrente usually applies if you can work less than three hours a day in any job, and partial cover if you can work at least three but less than six. You usually need five years of pension insurance history and, in general, three years of compulsory contributions in the last five, and rehabilitation is normally considered first.
Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherung, or occupational disability insurance in Germany, is private cover designed to replace part of your income if illness or injury stops you doing your job. A common market pattern is a trigger around being unable to do your occupation by about 50% for six months, but you should verify the exact definition in each policy.
This matters most when losing income would disrupt rent, childcare, or family support. It can matter even more for people who are new to Germany, because the public safety net may not yet be enough on its own.
If two or more of these apply, private cover may be worth exploring early.
New arrivals face the highest risk because public pension entitlements require years of local contributions to kick in. While employees benefit from six weeks of full employer sick pay followed by statutory sick pay (Krankengeld) from their health fund, this only provides temporary relief for up to 78 weeks and it is not permanent income replacement. For freelancers and the self-employed, who lack employer safety nets altogether, a prolonged illness creates an immediate financial crisis.
Expatica Tip: Ask your Hausarzt (GP) for your treatment history before you apply, because rushed health answers can cause exclusions or delays.
For people studying in Germany, early cover is often about future insurability, not current income. Some student tariffs look attractive, but the key question is whether the contract later protects your real occupation or mainly offers a cheaper starting point.
Doctors and other specialist professionals usually need to look harder at benefit levels, risk classes, and occupation wording. High earnings can make a low monthly benefit look cheap, but still leave a large income gap if you claim.
Many provider pages tell you to compare quotes. The harder step is comparing claims wording. The cheapest premium can still be the weaker contract if the trigger is narrow or the insurer can point you toward another job.
|Point to compare
|Why it matters
|What to ask for
|Where to verify
|Claims trigger
|Defines when benefits start
|Exact disability definition
|Policy conditions
|Monthly benefit
|Sets income replacement level
|Gross benefit and tax caveats
|Quote and adviser note
|End age
|Controls how long cover lasts
|Benefit end age
|Policy summary
|Mental health wording
|Common expat concern
|Definitions, exclusions, waiting rules
|Full terms
|Portability
|Important if you may leave Germany
|Residence and payout rules
|Terms and written confirmation
Editor in Germany
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Ask for the claims definition and any mental health limits in writing. If English support is offered, check which version governs the contract.
If you are comparing providers, use names such as Allianz, AXA Versicherungen DE, or Deutsche Ärzteversicherung as shortlist examples, not endorsements. Ask for the product summary, the claims definition, and written confirmation on portability and English language support.
BaFin supervises insurers, but policy suitability remains individual and the regulator does not tell you which cover to buy. Its consumer helpline can answer general questions about supervised firms, authorisation, and complaints.
There is no universal price for disability insurance in Germany. Premiums usually depend on your age, occupation, smoking status, health history, chosen benefit, and end age. Because insurers sort occupations into separate risk tiers, a policy tailored for a doctor or IT specialist will carry very different rates and terms than coverage for a student, nurse, or tradesperson.
Applications also take more work than many expats expect. Most insurers use health questionnaires, and some ask for doctor reports or extra underwriting. If you see example prices, treat them as time sensitive.
You may still get cover with a pre-existing condition, but the result can be a higher premium, an exclusion, postponement, or rejection. Higher risk jobs can face the same issue, which is why wording matters as much as price.
The risk is incomplete disclosure. If medical details are missing or inconsistent, it can create serious problems at claim stage.
If BU is too expensive, unavailable, or not a good match, you still have options. Cheaper alternatives often use narrower triggers, so it helps to be clear about what risk you want to insure.
|Option
|What it can do
|What it does not replace
|Grundfähigkeitsversicherung
|Pays if you lose named abilities
|Full BU style occupational cover
|Accident insurance
|Helps if an accident causes lasting disability
|Income loss caused by illness
|Critical illness cover
|Pays on listed serious diagnoses
|Ongoing income replacement for any inability to work
|State Erwerbsminderungsrente
|Provides a public safety net if rules are met
|Job specific income protection
The public pension still matters, especially if you stay in Germany long enough to build rights. But it should not be confused with full income protection insurance Germany readers may expect from home markets.
Private unemployment insurance serves a completely different purpose. It protects against job loss due to economic factors or layoffs, making it an entirely separate tool from occupational disability insurance, which pays out when illness or injury prevents you from working.
Use a simple process before you request quotes. That helps separate real needs from reassuring marketing.
If you may pay premiums from another country or manage payouts across currencies, tools such as Wise can help with international transfers or multi currency money management. For more information on how to setup day-to-day finances in Germany, Expatica’s best bank accounts for expats in Germany can help.
FAQ
There is no fixed average. Age, occupation, health history, smoking status, benefit size, and end age all shape the premium, so income protection insurance Germany quotes can vary sharply.
BU usually focuses on whether you can still do your occupation under the policy wording. Erwerbsminderungsrente is the state route and uses stricter rules around general ability to work plus contribution history.
Yes, some insurers offer student entry options. Compare whether the policy meaningfully protects future occupation risk or mainly offers a cheaper starting point.
Possibly, but terms can change. You may be offered a higher premium, an exclusion, postponement, or rejection, so answer health questions fully and gather your records first.
Many policies can cover mental health related inability to work, but wording matters. Check how the contract handles burnout, depression, anxiety, and any limits or exclusions.
Some policies can continue or pay abroad, but portability is not universal. Check residence rules, notice requirements, and payout country conditions in writing before you buy.
Information checked 5th August 2026
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