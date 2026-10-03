Scholarships for international students in Belgium

This guide breaks Belgian scholarships down by study level, eligibility, and funding coverage so you can compare realistic options quickly. If you are applying for a master’s degree, start there first, as this is where many of the strongest opportunities sit.

Overview of Belgian Scholarship Routes Route Typical level Who it suits What it may cover Where to verify Flemish schemes Master’s and some research routes Students applying through participating universities Often tuition, living support, travel, or a mix Official Flemish scholarship pages Wallonia-Brussels schemes Master’s and specialized programs Students admitted to eligible French-speaking institutions May include grants or partial support Study in Belgium and WBI pages ARES Specialized master’s and training programs Applicants from eligible partner countries with relevant experience Can include tuition, travel, insurance, and living support ARES official scholarship page Erasmus Mundus Joint master’s programs Students applying to consortium programs with Belgian partners Often broad support, depending on the program Erasmus Mundus catalogue University scholarships Mostly master’s and institution-specific routes Students already targeting a Belgian university Coverage varies widely University scholarship pages Important warning: not every scholarship in Belgium is fully funded, and many awards cover only part of tuition or living costs.

How scholarships in Belgium are organized Belgium does not run one single scholarship system. Opportunities are split between Flemish, French-speaking, EU-level, and university-specific routes, so the best starting point depends on where you plan to study. Flemish, French-speaking, and EU-level routes Students targeting Flanders should start by exploring Flemish government scholarship portals alongside host university awards. For studies in Brussels or Wallonia, focus your search on grants funded by the French Community (Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles). If you are enrolling in a multi-country joint master’s degree, Erasmus Mundus funding is usually the best starting point. Flanders: Often used for university-nominated or institution-linked awards.

Often used for university-nominated or institution-linked awards. Wallonia-Brussels: Best suited for French-speaking universities and region-specific funding programs.

Best suited for French-speaking universities and region-specific funding programs. EU-level joint programs: Useful if Belgium is one partner in a wider master’s consortium.

Useful if Belgium is one partner in a wider master’s consortium. University-specific awards: Best when you already know your host institution. Higher Education Universities in Belgium Read more Scholarships, grants, fee waivers, and loans These terms are not interchangeable. Scholarship: Usually a competitive award based on merit, need, nationality, or program fit

Usually a competitive award based on merit, need, nationality, or program fit Grant: A broader term that may cover part of study costs

A broader term that may cover part of study costs Tuition waiver: Reduces or removes tuition only

Reduces or removes tuition only Living allowance: Helps with day-to-day expenses such as housing and food

Helps with day-to-day expenses such as housing and food Travel support: Helps with flights or relocation costs

Helps with flights or relocation costs Loan: Borrowed money that must be repaid Never call a tuition discount or partial grant “fully funded” unless the official source clearly says it covers tuition and major living costs.

Master’s scholarships in Belgium and the main schemes to check For most international students, master’s funding is the main opportunity area in Belgium. Start with the official scheme pages, then check whether the award is open to all international applicants or only certain countries or institutions. Flemish schemes and university-nominated awards Two of the best-known Flemish routes are Master Mind and VLIR-UOS. They are both highly competitive, but they serve different audiences. Master Mind : A Flemish scholarship route for strong international master’s candidates

: A Flemish scholarship route for strong international master’s candidates VLIR-UOS : Aimed at selected applicants from 29 eligible countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, usually through participating institutions

: Aimed at selected applicants from 29 eligible countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, usually through participating institutions University awards: Some universities also offer their own scholarship or tuition-reduction options At the time of writing, the official Master Mind page says the 2026–2027 call is closed and that 2027–2028 terms may change because the scheme is under review. Readers should check the official page. French-speaking schemes in Wallonia and Brussels French-speaking Belgium has its own scholarship routes, and they should not be lumped together with Flemish options. Two names to watch are MASTER IN – WBI and ARES. They both support international students, but they are not the same thing: MASTER IN – WBI is tied to institutions recognized by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation

is tied to institutions recognized by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation ARES is more selective and can include partner-country, language, and professional-experience rules The official WBI financial support page says the standard support amount is €10,020, which does not cover a full academic year in Belgium. That is a helpful reminder that even an award with a clear cash amount may still leave a funding gap. Erasmus Mundus and other joint-program funding Erasmus Mundus is not a Belgium-only scholarship, but it is still relevant because Belgian universities often participate in joint master’s programs. The key point is that students apply to the program consortium, not to Belgium as a country. Depending on the program, Erasmus Mundus scholarships can cover participation costs and may also help with travel, visa, and living expenses. If your degree is international by design, this route can be one of the strongest options on the table.

Scholarships for non-EU students and other eligibility rules Eligibility in Belgium often depends on nationality, country of residence, study level, host institution, and sometimes work experience or language. Nationality and residence rules Some scholarships are open broadly, but many are restricted to specific regions or partner countries. Before you apply, check whether the scheme: Accepts non-EU applicants

Is limited to partner countries

Requires current residence in a specific country

Is only for students admitted to a certain university or program For example, some official Belgian routes are designed for selected partner-country applicants rather than all international students. That is why you should always read the official eligibility page carefully. Study level, language, and work-experience filters Belgian scholarships can also vary by degree level. Bachelor’s routes: Less common for international scholarship funding

Less common for international scholarship funding Master’s routes: The most common focus for funding

The most common focus for funding Advanced master’s or research routes: May have extra academic or professional requirements Language requirements vary by program and field. While many master’s degrees are taught entirely in English, others require proven fluency in French or Dutch. Certain scholarship routes, particularly development-focused schemes, also expect candidates to demonstrate relevant professional work experience. Manage multiple currencies effortlessly with Wise Moving abroad for your studies involves navigating foreign exchange rates and living costs. Wise lets international students convert currencies at the mid-market rate, hold over 40 currencies in one account, and easily transfer funds to cover tuition, rent, and daily expenses in Belgium without hidden fees. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What funding really covers and what you may still pay Scholarship names tell you less than the coverage details do. Before you apply, check exactly which costs are included. How to tell if a scholarship is fully funded Look for these items on the official page: Tuition

Living allowance

Travel support

Insurance

Visa or relocation support

Any extra university fees Scholarships covering tuition alone fall under partial funding. Similarly, awards offering a lump-sum stipend without explicitly guaranteeing coverage for daily living costs usually leave you to pay the remaining living expenses out of pocket. Budget gaps, living costs, and local spending Securing a scholarship rarely eliminates upfront expenses entirely. Housing deposits, public transit passes, groceries, health insurance, and visa fees must often be paid out of pocket long before any stipend arrives. A full tuition waiver helps significantly, but navigating daily expenses in student hubs like Brussels, Leuven, Antwerp, or Ghent still demands a clear monthly budget. Exploring our breakdown on the overall cost of living in Belgium provides a realistic look at typical monthly expenses and helps identify potential funding gaps before departure. Family support, transfers, and local payments Supplementing a partial scholarship often involves transferring family funds or moving USD savings into euros prior to departure. When moving money from abroad, comparing conversion costs and processing times helps avoid unnecessary banking charges. Opening a multi-currency account like Wise gives you access to a European SEPA IBAN alongside a euro debit card before arriving in Belgium. This simplifies converting USD to EUR and paying early expenses like holding deposits. However, always confirm your university’s payroll policies first, as some scholarship boards may require a local Belgian bank account for official grant disbursements.