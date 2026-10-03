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Higher Education

Scholarships for international students in Belgium

Belgium has some great scholarship options for international students, but they are split across regions, universities, and program types. That makes it easy to miss a good match if you only search one national list.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated

This guide breaks Belgian scholarships down by study level, eligibility, and funding coverage so you can compare realistic options quickly. If you are applying for a master’s degree, start there first, as this is where many of the strongest opportunities sit.

Overview of Belgian Scholarship Routes

RouteTypical levelWho it suitsWhat it may coverWhere to verify
Flemish schemesMaster’s and some research routesStudents applying through participating universitiesOften tuition, living support, travel, or a mixOfficial Flemish scholarship pages
Wallonia-Brussels schemesMaster’s and specialized programsStudents admitted to eligible French-speaking institutionsMay include grants or partial supportStudy in Belgium and WBI pages
ARESSpecialized master’s and training programsApplicants from eligible partner countries with relevant experienceCan include tuition, travel, insurance, and living supportARES official scholarship page
Erasmus MundusJoint master’s programsStudents applying to consortium programs with Belgian partnersOften broad support, depending on the programErasmus Mundus catalogue
University scholarshipsMostly master’s and institution-specific routesStudents already targeting a Belgian universityCoverage varies widelyUniversity scholarship pages

Important warning: not every scholarship in Belgium is fully funded, and many awards cover only part of tuition or living costs.

How scholarships in Belgium are organized

Belgium does not run one single scholarship system. Opportunities are split between Flemish, French-speaking, EU-level, and university-specific routes, so the best starting point depends on where you plan to study.

Flemish, French-speaking, and EU-level routes

Students targeting Flanders should start by exploring Flemish government scholarship portals alongside host university awards. For studies in Brussels or Wallonia, focus your search on grants funded by the French Community (Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles). If you are enrolling in a multi-country joint master’s degree, Erasmus Mundus funding is usually the best starting point.

  • Flanders: Often used for university-nominated or institution-linked awards.
  • Wallonia-Brussels: Best suited for French-speaking universities and region-specific funding programs.
  • EU-level joint programs: Useful if Belgium is one partner in a wider master’s consortium.
  • University-specific awards: Best when you already know your host institution.
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Higher Education

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Scholarships, grants, fee waivers, and loans

These terms are not interchangeable.

  • Scholarship: Usually a competitive award based on merit, need, nationality, or program fit
  • Grant: A broader term that may cover part of study costs
  • Tuition waiver: Reduces or removes tuition only
  • Living allowance: Helps with day-to-day expenses such as housing and food
  • Travel support: Helps with flights or relocation costs
  • Loan: Borrowed money that must be repaid

Never call a tuition discount or partial grant “fully funded” unless the official source clearly says it covers tuition and major living costs.

Master’s scholarships in Belgium and the main schemes to check

For most international students, master’s funding is the main opportunity area in Belgium. Start with the official scheme pages, then check whether the award is open to all international applicants or only certain countries or institutions.

Flemish schemes and university-nominated awards

Two of the best-known Flemish routes are Master Mind and VLIR-UOS. They are both highly competitive, but they serve different audiences.

  • Master Mind: A Flemish scholarship route for strong international master’s candidates
  • VLIR-UOS: Aimed at selected applicants from 29 eligible countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, usually through participating institutions
  • University awards: Some universities also offer their own scholarship or tuition-reduction options

At the time of writing, the official Master Mind page says the 2026–2027 call is closed and that 2027–2028 terms may change because the scheme is under review. Readers should check the official page.

French-speaking schemes in Wallonia and Brussels

French-speaking Belgium has its own scholarship routes, and they should not be lumped together with Flemish options.

Two names to watch are MASTER IN – WBI and ARES. They both support international students, but they are not the same thing:

  • MASTER IN – WBI is tied to institutions recognized by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation
  • ARES is more selective and can include partner-country, language, and professional-experience rules

The official WBI financial support page says the standard support amount is €10,020, which does not cover a full academic year in Belgium. That is a helpful reminder that even an award with a clear cash amount may still leave a funding gap.

Erasmus Mundus and other joint-program funding

Erasmus Mundus is not a Belgium-only scholarship, but it is still relevant because Belgian universities often participate in joint master’s programs.

The key point is that students apply to the program consortium, not to Belgium as a country. Depending on the program, Erasmus Mundus scholarships can cover participation costs and may also help with travel, visa, and living expenses.

If your degree is international by design, this route can be one of the strongest options on the table.

Scholarships for non-EU students and other eligibility rules

Eligibility in Belgium often depends on nationality, country of residence, study level, host institution, and sometimes work experience or language.

Nationality and residence rules

Some scholarships are open broadly, but many are restricted to specific regions or partner countries.

Before you apply, check whether the scheme:

  • Accepts non-EU applicants
  • Is limited to partner countries
  • Requires current residence in a specific country
  • Is only for students admitted to a certain university or program

For example, some official Belgian routes are designed for selected partner-country applicants rather than all international students. That is why you should always read the official eligibility page carefully.

Study level, language, and work-experience filters

Belgian scholarships can also vary by degree level.

  • Bachelor’s routes: Less common for international scholarship funding
  • Master’s routes: The most common focus for funding
  • Advanced master’s or research routes: May have extra academic or professional requirements

Language requirements vary by program and field. While many master’s degrees are taught entirely in English, others require proven fluency in French or Dutch. Certain scholarship routes, particularly development-focused schemes, also expect candidates to demonstrate relevant professional work experience.

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Moving abroad for your studies involves navigating foreign exchange rates and living costs. Wise lets international students convert currencies at the mid-market rate, hold over 40 currencies in one account, and easily transfer funds to cover tuition, rent, and daily expenses in Belgium without hidden fees.

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What funding really covers and what you may still pay

Scholarship names tell you less than the coverage details do. Before you apply, check exactly which costs are included.

How to tell if a scholarship is fully funded

Look for these items on the official page:

  • Tuition
  • Living allowance
  • Travel support
  • Insurance
  • Visa or relocation support
  • Any extra university fees

Scholarships covering tuition alone fall under partial funding. Similarly, awards offering a lump-sum stipend without explicitly guaranteeing coverage for daily living costs usually leave you to pay the remaining living expenses out of pocket.

Budget gaps, living costs, and local spending

Securing a scholarship rarely eliminates upfront expenses entirely. Housing deposits, public transit passes, groceries, health insurance, and visa fees must often be paid out of pocket long before any stipend arrives.

A full tuition waiver helps significantly, but navigating daily expenses in student hubs like Brussels, Leuven, Antwerp, or Ghent still demands a clear monthly budget. Exploring our breakdown on the overall cost of living in Belgium provides a realistic look at typical monthly expenses and helps identify potential funding gaps before departure.

Family support, transfers, and local payments

Supplementing a partial scholarship often involves transferring family funds or moving USD savings into euros prior to departure. When moving money from abroad, comparing conversion costs and processing times helps avoid unnecessary banking charges.

Opening a multi-currency account like Wise gives you access to a European SEPA IBAN alongside a euro debit card before arriving in Belgium. This simplifies converting USD to EUR and paying early expenses like holding deposits. However, always confirm your university’s payroll policies first, as some scholarship boards may require a local Belgian bank account for official grant disbursements.

How to track deadlines and apply without missing steps

Overlapping deadlines make or break Belgian scholarship applications. Because universities screen and nominate applicants internally before regional funds open, late academic submissions can disqualify even the strongest candidates.

Application checklist for Belgian scholarships

Use this simple checklist:

  1. Shortlist scholarships by study level and region
  2. Check whether you need university admission first
  3. Confirm eligibility for your nationality or country of residence
  4. Gather transcripts, motivation letters, and language proof
  5. Request recommendations early
  6. Verify the deadline on the official scholarship or university page
  7. Recheck the call status before submitting

Aligning your scholarship timeline with your long-stay visa (Type D) application is equally critical. Because obtaining police clearances, medical certificates, and official proof of financial solvency can take several weeks, reviewing Belgian student visa requirements early ensures you arrive in time for orientation.

Common mistakes and how to verify open calls

Avoid these common errors:

  • Trusting old deadline summaries
  • Assuming a scholarship is open because it ranks in search
  • Applying to a partner-country scheme you do not qualify for
  • Mixing up admission deadlines with scholarship deadlines
  • Assuming a partial award is fully funded

The safest way to verify an open call is to check the official scholarship page, the host university page, and the contact details listed by the scholarship administrator.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about scholarships for international students in Belgium

Can international students get fully funded scholarships in Belgium?

Yes, but they are limited. Many Belgian awards are partial grants, tuition waivers, or targeted scholarships, so always check what is actually covered before you apply.

Which scholarships in Belgium are open to non-EU students?

Some are open to non-EU students, but many are restricted by country, institution, or program type. Check the eligibility rules on the official page before you spend time on an application.

Are there Belgian government scholarships for master’s students?

Yes, but they are usually tied to a region, institution, or specific route rather than one national bucket. Compare Flemish and French-speaking options separately.

Do I need French or Dutch to get a scholarship in Belgium?

Not always. Many master’s programs are taught in English, but some scholarships or institutions may still require French or Dutch for admission or integration.

When do scholarship applications usually open in Belgium?

Many calls open months before the academic year starts, often in fall or winter for the following year. Always confirm live dates on the official scholarship or university page.

Sources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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