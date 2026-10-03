Scholarships for international students in Belgium

Higher Education
Belgium has some great scholarship options for international students, but they are split across regions, universities, and program types. That makes it easy to miss a good match if you only search one national list.
This guide breaks Belgian scholarships down by study level, eligibility, and funding coverage so you can compare realistic options quickly. If you are applying for a master’s degree, start there first, as this is where many of the strongest opportunities sit.
|Route
|Typical level
|Who it suits
|What it may cover
|Where to verify
|Flemish schemes
|Master’s and some research routes
|Students applying through participating universities
|Often tuition, living support, travel, or a mix
|Official Flemish scholarship pages
|Wallonia-Brussels schemes
|Master’s and specialized programs
|Students admitted to eligible French-speaking institutions
|May include grants or partial support
|Study in Belgium and WBI pages
|ARES
|Specialized master’s and training programs
|Applicants from eligible partner countries with relevant experience
|Can include tuition, travel, insurance, and living support
|ARES official scholarship page
|Erasmus Mundus
|Joint master’s programs
|Students applying to consortium programs with Belgian partners
|Often broad support, depending on the program
|Erasmus Mundus catalogue
|University scholarships
|Mostly master’s and institution-specific routes
|Students already targeting a Belgian university
|Coverage varies widely
|University scholarship pages
Important warning: not every scholarship in Belgium is fully funded, and many awards cover only part of tuition or living costs.
Belgium does not run one single scholarship system. Opportunities are split between Flemish, French-speaking, EU-level, and university-specific routes, so the best starting point depends on where you plan to study.
Students targeting Flanders should start by exploring Flemish government scholarship portals alongside host university awards. For studies in Brussels or Wallonia, focus your search on grants funded by the French Community (Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles). If you are enrolling in a multi-country joint master’s degree, Erasmus Mundus funding is usually the best starting point.
These terms are not interchangeable.
Never call a tuition discount or partial grant “fully funded” unless the official source clearly says it covers tuition and major living costs.
For most international students, master’s funding is the main opportunity area in Belgium. Start with the official scheme pages, then check whether the award is open to all international applicants or only certain countries or institutions.
Two of the best-known Flemish routes are Master Mind and VLIR-UOS. They are both highly competitive, but they serve different audiences.
At the time of writing, the official Master Mind page says the 2026–2027 call is closed and that 2027–2028 terms may change because the scheme is under review. Readers should check the official page.
French-speaking Belgium has its own scholarship routes, and they should not be lumped together with Flemish options.
Two names to watch are MASTER IN – WBI and ARES. They both support international students, but they are not the same thing:
The official WBI financial support page says the standard support amount is €10,020, which does not cover a full academic year in Belgium. That is a helpful reminder that even an award with a clear cash amount may still leave a funding gap.
Erasmus Mundus is not a Belgium-only scholarship, but it is still relevant because Belgian universities often participate in joint master’s programs.
The key point is that students apply to the program consortium, not to Belgium as a country. Depending on the program, Erasmus Mundus scholarships can cover participation costs and may also help with travel, visa, and living expenses.
If your degree is international by design, this route can be one of the strongest options on the table.
Eligibility in Belgium often depends on nationality, country of residence, study level, host institution, and sometimes work experience or language.
Some scholarships are open broadly, but many are restricted to specific regions or partner countries.
Before you apply, check whether the scheme:
For example, some official Belgian routes are designed for selected partner-country applicants rather than all international students. That is why you should always read the official eligibility page carefully.
Belgian scholarships can also vary by degree level.
Language requirements vary by program and field. While many master’s degrees are taught entirely in English, others require proven fluency in French or Dutch. Certain scholarship routes, particularly development-focused schemes, also expect candidates to demonstrate relevant professional work experience.
Moving abroad for your studies involves navigating foreign exchange rates and living costs. Wise lets international students convert currencies at the mid-market rate, hold over 40 currencies in one account, and easily transfer funds to cover tuition, rent, and daily expenses in Belgium without hidden fees.
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Scholarship names tell you less than the coverage details do. Before you apply, check exactly which costs are included.
Look for these items on the official page:
Scholarships covering tuition alone fall under partial funding. Similarly, awards offering a lump-sum stipend without explicitly guaranteeing coverage for daily living costs usually leave you to pay the remaining living expenses out of pocket.
Securing a scholarship rarely eliminates upfront expenses entirely. Housing deposits, public transit passes, groceries, health insurance, and visa fees must often be paid out of pocket long before any stipend arrives.
A full tuition waiver helps significantly, but navigating daily expenses in student hubs like Brussels, Leuven, Antwerp, or Ghent still demands a clear monthly budget. Exploring our breakdown on the overall cost of living in Belgium provides a realistic look at typical monthly expenses and helps identify potential funding gaps before departure.
Supplementing a partial scholarship often involves transferring family funds or moving USD savings into euros prior to departure. When moving money from abroad, comparing conversion costs and processing times helps avoid unnecessary banking charges.
Opening a multi-currency account like Wise gives you access to a European SEPA IBAN alongside a euro debit card before arriving in Belgium. This simplifies converting USD to EUR and paying early expenses like holding deposits. However, always confirm your university’s payroll policies first, as some scholarship boards may require a local Belgian bank account for official grant disbursements.
Overlapping deadlines make or break Belgian scholarship applications. Because universities screen and nominate applicants internally before regional funds open, late academic submissions can disqualify even the strongest candidates.
Use this simple checklist:
Aligning your scholarship timeline with your long-stay visa (Type D) application is equally critical. Because obtaining police clearances, medical certificates, and official proof of financial solvency can take several weeks, reviewing Belgian student visa requirements early ensures you arrive in time for orientation.
Avoid these common errors:
The safest way to verify an open call is to check the official scholarship page, the host university page, and the contact details listed by the scholarship administrator.
FAQ
Yes, but they are limited. Many Belgian awards are partial grants, tuition waivers, or targeted scholarships, so always check what is actually covered before you apply.
Some are open to non-EU students, but many are restricted by country, institution, or program type. Check the eligibility rules on the official page before you spend time on an application.
Yes, but they are usually tied to a region, institution, or specific route rather than one national bucket. Compare Flemish and French-speaking options separately.
Not always. Many master’s programs are taught in English, but some scholarships or institutions may still require French or Dutch for admission or integration.
Many calls open months before the academic year starts, often in fall or winter for the following year. Always confirm live dates on the official scholarship or university page.
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