Best MBA in Belgium for international students in 2026

Key Takeaways Format Alignment: Matching programmes to specific career stages, choosing between full-time resets or executive/part-time paths.

Matching programmes to specific career stages, choosing between full-time resets or executive/part-time paths. Programme Diversity: Varied pathways including Vlerick’s full-time focus and executive or hybrid options at Solvay, Antwerp, and UBI.

Varied pathways including Vlerick’s full-time focus and executive or hybrid options at Solvay, Antwerp, and UBI. Holistic Budgeting: Accounting for living expenses, international travel, visas, and opportunity costs beyond base tuition.

Accounting for living expenses, international travel, visas, and opportunity costs beyond base tuition. Admissions Requirements: Focusing on professional experience and English proficiency, with GMAT/GRE often optional or replaced by holistic reviews.

Focusing on professional experience and English proficiency, with GMAT/GRE often optional or replaced by holistic reviews. Post-Study Options: 12-month search year eligibility for non-EU graduates to seek employment or launch businesses before securing long-term permits.

How to choose the best MBA in Belgium for your goals Start with the format that matches your career stage If you want to pause work, change countries, and build a new network quickly, a full-time MBA is usually the better fit. In Belgium, Vlerick is the clearest option in that category. If you want to keep earning while studying, executive formats from Antwerp Management School, Solvay, or UBI may make more sense. Use rankings as a filter, not the final answer Rankings can tell you whether a school is visible internationally, but they do not tell you whether the class profile suits you. One thing worth knowing is that an executive MBA with stronger peer seniority can beat a better-known full-time programme for networking, while a full-time MBA can be better for a clean career reset. Calculate real cost, not headline tuition Tuition is only one part of your budget. You also need to price rent, transport, visa admin, and the opportunity cost of time away from work. Before you shortlist seriously, compare school fees against the cost of living in Belgium and the wider higher education system in Universities in Belgium. Higher Education Universities in Belgium Read more

Compare the best Belgian MBA programmes at a glance School Best for Format Duration City Tuition Vlerick Business School Career changers Full-time 10 months Brussels €43,000 Antwerp Management School Working professionals Part-time executive 1.5 years Antwerp €49,350 Solvay Senior professionals Executive modular 20 months Brussels €39,500 UBI Business School Hybrid flexibility Executive, HyFlex 1 or 2 years Brussels From €19,950 *Information correct at time of writing 9th August 2026 If you’re undecided, shortlist one full-time option and one executive option first to make school visits and admissions planning much easier.

Best MBA programmes in Belgium for international students and career switchers While Belgium features a compact business school landscape, its top institutions offer strong English-taught options with a distinct European perspective. The key distinction to keep in mind is format. Vlerick Business School stands out as the main destination for a traditional full-time MBA, whereas institutions like Solvay Brussels School and Antwerp Management School lean heavily towards Executive MBAs and specialised master’s degrees for experienced managers. Vlerick Business School is the strongest full-time MBA option for an immersive reset If you are looking to step away from your job and completely reorient your career path, Vlerick’s Full-time MBA in Brussels offers the most immersive option in Belgium. The 10-month, English-taught programme targets applicants with at least three years of work experience, combining rigorous academics with dedicated career support. Younger switchers often wonder whether a part-time or executive track would be a safer bet. However, if you are changing sectors or roles, the full-time format offers distinct advantages, including daily contact with classmates, live corporate projects, and direct access to on-campus recruiters. The main trade-off is the financial commitment of taking a year out of paid work while covering living expenses in Brussels. Antwerp Management School suits experienced managers who want an Antwerp-based executive MBA The Antwerp Management School Executive MBA is a 1.5 year, part-time programme in Antwerp, taught in English. It asks for at least five years of work experience and is built for professionals who want to stay employed while adding international exposure and senior peer learning. Compared with a full-time MBA, the main advantage here is continuity. You can apply ideas at work as you go. The downside is that it is less useful if you need a complete relocation reset or want a classic campus break from your current industry. Solvay is a Brussels executive MBA for professionals already moving toward leadership Solvay’s Executive MBA runs for 20 months in Brussels with in-person classes three to four days per month. The school lists a minimum of three years of professional experience, plus an admissions test or GMAT or GRE alternative, making it attractive for applicants who want Brussels access without a weekly full-time schedule. If you are not sure whether Solvay or Antwerp is better, the key question is where you want your network to deepen. Solvay gives you Brussels proximity and a modular schedule, while Antwerp gives you a different city base and a cohort with a slightly steeper experience threshold. UBI is a flexible Brussels choice for hybrid learners and tech-oriented profiles UBI positions its Executive MBA around Brussels and HyFlex delivery, with a pace of one or two years and five entry points across the year. It is more flexible than the classic executive format, which may appeal if you travel often, prefer hybrid learning, or want a stronger technology and business mix. The trade-off is clarity. Flexible delivery can be a major plus for busy professionals, but it also means you need to be honest about how much face-to-face networking you want. For some career switchers, that difference matters as much as ranking.

What you need for admission and what it costs Most Belgian MBA admissions focus on experience, English, and fit Admission requirements across Belgium are relatively straightforward. Candidates need an undergraduate degree, certified English skills, and a minimum of three years’ professional experience. Many business schools choose to waive formal GMAT requirements in favour of proprietary entrance assessments or holistic profile reviews. This approach allows selector panels to evaluate practical decision-making skills and professional maturity rather than relying solely on standardised test scores. Budget for tuition, living costs, and at least one hidden extra On current official pages, tuition ranges from €39,500 at Solvay to €52,750 for Vlerick’s Executive MBA, while Vlerick’s Full-time MBA is €43,000 and UBI starts lower depending on residency. But tuition is not the full bill. Living costs in Brussels can easily add €1,000 to €1,500 a month, and international trips, flights, visas, or accommodation supplements can sit outside the headline fee. Tuition, admissions criteria, and visa rules can change, so verify everything on the official school page before you apply or pay a deposit. Manage your international student finances with Wise Moving to Belgium for your MBA involves managing multiple currencies, from paying international tuition fees to covering monthly living expenses. With a Wise account, you can hold and convert over 40 currencies at the real exchange rate, helping you save on fees when paying tuition or managing daily costs compared to traditional banks. Open a Wise Account

How post-study rights and career value affect return on investment The post-study search year in Belgium lasts 12 months, not 18 Belgium’s Immigration Office states that eligible third-country graduates can apply to extend their stay for a maximum of 12 months to look for work or set up a business. During that period, they have unrestricted access to the labour market, but they still need to move on to the right long-term permit once they secure the next step. Visas & Immigration Belgian visas: how to immigrate to Belgium in 2026 Read more Career value is about fit, not promised salary jumps Belgian business schools naturally highlight graduate success and alumni statistics, but evaluating real return on investment requires a realistic look at your own goals. A highly ranked MBA opens doors, but maximum value comes from picking a format that aligns with your career stage. For instance, a traditional full-time MBA at Vlerick suits a complete career pivot, whereas executive tracks at Solvay, Antwerp, or UBI allow you to build seniority while staying in work. The real risk is relocating or enrolling in a course format that fails to solve your specific career bottleneck.

How to take the next step after shortlisting Instead of spreading yourself thin across multiple business schools, focus on submitting just two applications. Choose a course that fits your immediate professional needs alongside a reach target, then test your assumptions by speaking with course advisors and sitting in on campus presentations to assess the cohort profile. For international candidates, mapping out the move itself is just as critical as choosing a programme. Verifying rental costs, mandatory student insurance, and visa processing times upfront ensures that unexpected setup expenses do not undermine your financial planning once you accept an offer. FAQ Frequently asked questions Is there a full-time MBA in Belgium? Yes. On this shortlist, Vlerick is the clearest full-time MBA option, with a 10-month English-language programme in Brussels. Most other prominent Belgian MBA options are executive or flexible formats aimed at experienced professionals. Do you need a GMAT for an MBA in Belgium? Not always. Some schools accept GMAT or Graduate Record Examination scores, while others use their own admissions tests or make standardised tests optional. You still need to prove academic readiness, English ability, and relevant professional experience. Can international students stay in Belgium after graduating? Eligible non-EU graduates can apply for a 12-month search year to look for work or start a business in Belgium. You should verify the latest conditions, deadlines, and document list with the immigration authorities before your student residence card expires.