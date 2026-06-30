Finding student housing in Belgium for international students

Belgium is home to some of Europe’s most respected universities, including KU Leuven, Ghent University, ULB, and VUB. Each year, thousands of international students arrive to study in its cities – and face the same challenge: finding somewhere to live in a competitive rental market with specific local rules. This guide covers everything you need to know about student housing in Belgium. You will learn about the types of accommodation available, what things typically cost, where to search, what to expect when signing a contract, and how to manage payments as an international student arriving from abroad.

Key takeaways A kot is the Belgian word for a student room – a furnished room in a shared building or house, and the most common type of student accommodation in Belgium.

is the Belgian word for a student room – a furnished room in a shared building or house, and the most common type of student accommodation in Belgium. Typical monthly costs range from €350 to €900+ , depending on the housing type and city.

, depending on the housing type and city. Belgian law requires a rental guarantee (huurwaarborg / garantie locative) equivalent to two months’ rent, paid by bank transfer to a blocked account – never in cash.

equivalent to two months’ rent, paid by bank transfer to a blocked account – never in cash. Start your search at least three to four months before arrival . Peak listing season in most cities runs from March to May.

. Peak listing season in most cities runs from March to May. University halls often offer 10-month contracts, so you avoid paying rent over summer.

Types of student housing in Belgium Belgium’s rental market offers more variety than many countries. If you are arriving from the UK or elsewhere outside Belgium, some of the terminology – particularly “kot” and “colocation” – may be unfamiliar. Here is a breakdown of the four main housing types. Kots (student rooms) A kot is the Belgian term for a student room. It is typically a furnished room in a shared house or private building, where students share a kitchen and bathroom (though some kots include private facilities). The word is widely used in Flemish (Dutch-speaking) Belgium, but French-speaking students may also use the term thurne. Kots are popular because they offer both independence and a social environment. Most landlords require a 10–12 month contract and a two-month rental deposit with typical monthly costs ranging from €350 to €500 in most cities, rising to €600 or more in Brussels. Shared apartments (colocation) Colocation – flat-sharing – means renting a private room in an apartment where you share common spaces (kitchen, living room, bathroom) with other tenants. It is similar to a kot but usually in a larger apartment, sometimes with a more independent feel. This option is particularly common in Brussels and Ghent. Monthly costs are broadly similar to kots, ranging roughly from €350 to €700, depending on the city and apartment. Platforms such as Appartager.be and Immoweb are good starting points for finding colocation rooms. University residence halls Most major Belgian universities – including KU Leuven, Ghent University, ULB, UCLouvain, and VUB – offer their own residence halls at competitive prices, typically €300 to €600 per month including utilities. Some halls cost up to €900 or more in Leuven, particularly for larger or more modern rooms. Places are allocated by application, and they fill up fast. At KU Leuven, for example, 50% of rooms managed by Central Services are reserved specifically for international students. University hall contracts are typically 10 months, which means you will not need to pay rent over the summer. Apply as soon as you receive your admission letter. Check the housing section of your specific university’s website for deadlines and application steps. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip If you can secure a spot in a university residence hall, you’ll likely get a 10-month contract. This is a huge advantage as it means you won’t have to pay rent over the empty summer months! Private studios and apartments For postgraduate or mature students who want full independence, a private studio (a self-contained one-room apartment) is worth considering. Monthly costs are higher – typically €600 to €1,000+ in major cities – and the upfront financial preparation is greater, since you will need to pay a deposit from abroad before you arrive. Private leases in Belgium default to nine-year contracts, though short-term agreements of under three years are common for students. Useful platforms include Immoweb, Zimmo, and HousingAnywhere.

How much does student housing cost in Belgium? Costs vary considerably depending on the city and housing type. Brussels and Antwerp tend to be the most expensive while Liège and smaller cities are the most affordable. The table below provides approximate monthly rental ranges for the 2025–26 academic year. Always verify current prices directly with landlords or platforms. City Kot/student room Shared apartment University hall Private studio Brussels €450–€700 €500–€800 €350–€600 €700–€1,000 Leuven €400–€700 €450–€650 €400–€900 €650–€950 Ghent €350–€650 €400–€650 €300–€550 €600–€900 Antwerp €450–€650 €480–€700 €470–€610 €640–€900 Liège €320–€550 €350–€550 €300–€480 €500–€750 Figures are indicative for 2025–26 and subject to change. Always verify current prices with the landlord or platform. If utilities are not included, budget an additional €50 to €150 per month for electricity, gas, water, and internet. Many kots and university halls include utilities in the headline price – always ask before signing. You might enjoy Cost of living in Belgium Read more

How to find student housing in Belgium Belgium has a well-developed ecosystem of platforms and services for student housing – but the market is competitive, particularly in cities like Leuven and Brussels. Start your search at least three to four months before your planned arrival. University housing offices and official platforms Every major Belgian university has a housing office and/or an official online database. These are the safest starting points, as listed properties typically meet verified safety and hygiene standards. Key platforms by city include: Leuven: Kotwijs.be (KU Leuven’s official platform)

Kotwijs.be (KU Leuven’s official platform) Brussels: mykot.be (via Brik, with 4,500+ listings)

mykot.be (via Brik, with 4,500+ listings) Ghent: Kotatgent

Kotatgent Liège: Kot à Liège

Kot à Liège Antwerp: Studentkotweb Some universities allow students to apply for on-campus rooms directly through their admission portal. Check the housing section of your university’s website as soon as you receive your acceptance letter. You can also find an overview of Belgian universities – including their locations and key facts – in our guide to universities in Belgium. You might enjoy Universities in Belgium Read more Belgian rental portals and apps Beyond official university platforms, a number of general and student-specific portals are useful: Immoweb – Belgium’s largest general property portal

– Belgium’s largest general property portal Zimmo – Another major Belgian portal

– Another major Belgian portal Student.be – Student-focused listings

– Student-focused listings HousingAnywhere – Popular with international students for its English interface and online booking

– Popular with international students for its English interface and online booking Studapart – Student residences across Belgium

– Student residences across Belgium Xior Student Housing – Purpose-built private student residences Facebook groups (such as “Leuven Housing” or “Student Housing Brussels”) are also widely used for sublets and last-minute rooms. Use them alongside official platforms, not as a replacement. Fraud warning Student housing scams exist in Belgium. Common red flags include listings with no specific address, landlords who cannot meet you in person or on a video call, and requests for deposit payment before a contract has been signed. Always use university-verified listings or well-established platforms where possible.

What you need to rent student housing in Belgium Renting in Belgium involves specific legal and practical requirements that may differ from what you are used to in the UK or elsewhere. Here is what to expect. Rental guarantee (huurwaarborg / garantie locative) Belgian law requires tenants to pay a rental guarantee – a security deposit – before moving in. For student leases, this is typically equivalent to two months’ rent. This amount must be paid by bank transfer to a blocked account opened in the tenant’s name at a Belgian bank. Landlords are not permitted to accept this in cash. The deposit is held by the bank (not the landlord) for the duration of the tenancy. It earns a small amount of interest and is returned to you at the end of the lease, minus any deductions for damages. If you need help funding the deposit in advance, some universities and regional housing funds offer interest-free loans: Flanders: Vlaams Woningfonds

Vlaams Woningfonds Brussels: Fonds du Logement

Fonds du Logement Wallonia: Wallonie logement SWCS Always send the deposit only after signing the lease and confirming that the blocked account has been opened. For full details of how the rental deposit works in Belgium, see our guide to renting a property in Belgium. You might enjoy Rent in Belgium Read more The inventory check (plaatsbeschrijving / état des lieux) Under Belgian law, the landlord must carry out a written inventory of the property’s condition at the start of the tenancy with both parties present and signing the document. This process protects you because any pre-existing damage recorded in the paperwork cannot be charged to you when you move out. Take photographs on your move-in day and report any inaccuracies in the inventory document promptly in writing. An external surveyor can conduct the inventory if agreed by both parties, but the landlord and tenant can also do it together to save money. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Always take comprehensive photos of your room on move-in day and email them to yourself or the landlord. This creates a time-stamped record that can protect your deposit if any pre-existing damage is disputed later! Student lease contracts in Belgium Standard Belgian residential leases default to a nine-year contract, which can look alarming on paper. In practice, student housing is usually covered by a short-term student lease (kortlopend studentenhuurcontract / bail d’étudiant) of 10 to 12 months. These carry more flexibility for early exit – for example, if your studies end earlier than expected. The applicable regional housing code differs depending on where you are studying: Flanders, Brussels, or Wallonia each has its own rules. Always read the full contract before signing, and check that it aligns with your region’s housing regulations. Documents typically required by landlords Most Belgian landlords will ask for the following: Passport or national identity card

University admission or enrolment letter

Proof of financial means (bank statement, scholarship letter, or parent’s income proof)

For non-EU students: visa or residence permit In competitive markets such as Brussels and Leuven, some landlords may also request a Belgian guarantor, which can be difficult for international students. Your university’s housing service may be able to assist; platforms like HousingAnywhere also offer guarantor-free rental options. You might enjoy Student visas in Belgium Read more

Tips for finding student housing in Belgium: what to watch out for Start early: Begin your search three to four months before arrival. Peak listing season runs from March to May, with options becoming more limited and expensive if you wait until August or September.

Begin your search three to four months before arrival. Peak listing season runs from March to May, with options becoming more limited and expensive if you wait until August or September. Book short-term accommodation first: If you have not confirmed long-term housing before you arrive, book a hostel or short-stay apartment for your first one to two weeks so you can view properties in person.

If you have not confirmed long-term housing before you arrive, book a hostel or short-stay apartment for your first one to two weeks so you can view properties in person. Never pay a deposit before signing a contract: Do not transfer money for any property you have not seen in person or via a verified video call, and always have a signed lease in place first.

Do not transfer money for any property you have not seen in person or via a verified video call, and always have a signed lease in place first. Check what is included: Confirm whether utilities (electricity, gas, water, internet) are included in the rent before signing. Costs can vary significantly between properties.

Confirm whether utilities (electricity, gas, water, internet) are included in the rent before signing. Costs can vary significantly between properties. Join university groups: Facebook and WhatsApp groups for your university or city are useful for finding sublets, roommates, and last-minute rooms.

Facebook and WhatsApp groups for your university or city are useful for finding sublets, roommates, and last-minute rooms. Verify the property quality: In Flanders, privately rented properties must meet certain standards. You can check the Woningpas (housing passport) for official quality information.

In Flanders, privately rented properties must meet certain standards. You can check the Woningpas (housing passport) for official quality information. Watch for scams: If a listing has no specific address, the landlord refuses a video call, or you are asked to pay before seeing a contract, treat it as a red flag.

Pay for your student housing in Belgium with Wise One of the less-discussed challenges for international students arriving in Belgium is the financial side of moving in. Before you have a Belgian bank account set up, you may need to pay a two-month rental deposit – potentially €700 to €1,400 or more – plus your first month’s rent. If you are arriving from the UK, that means converting GBP to EUR and sending money internationally. Most high-street banks add a markup to the exchange rate when you convert currencies, on top of any transfer fees. The total cost can be higher than it first appears. Wise is an option worth considering. With Wise, you can: Hold both GBP and EUR in one multi-currency account

Send money to Belgian bank accounts – including a blocked deposit account – using the mid-market exchange rate, with fees shown upfront before you confirm

Receive a Belgian EUR account number before you arrive, useful for receiving scholarships or family transfers in euros

See exactly what the recipient will receive before you send Go to Wise Once you have arrived and set up your Belgian bank account, you can also read our guide to opening a bank account in Belgium.

Frequently asked questions about student housing in Belgium What is a kot in Belgium? A kot is the Belgian term for a student room – a furnished room in a shared or private building, most commonly in a student house with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities. The word is widely used in Flemish (Dutch-speaking) Belgium, while French-speaking students may use the term thurne. Kots can be rented privately or through a university housing network. How much does student housing in Belgium cost per month? Costs vary by city and housing type. As a rough guide, a kot or shared room typically costs €350 to €600 per month depending on location; university halls range from €300 to €600; and private studios from €600 to €1,000+. Brussels is the most expensive city for student accommodation; Liège and smaller cities tend to be the most affordable. How early should I start looking for student housing in Belgium? Start at least three to four months before the academic year begins – ideally February to May for a September start. Peak listing season runs from March to May, when the most new properties appear. Waiting until August or September significantly reduces your options and can push up costs. Can international students pay a rental deposit without a Belgian bank account? Yes. International students can pay a rental deposit via international bank transfer – it does not need to be sent from a Belgian account. However, the deposit must be transferred to a blocked account at a Belgian bank, not directly to the landlord. Services like Wise can help you send money from a UK GBP account to a Belgian EUR account, with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. What is a rental guarantee in Belgium, and how do I pay it? A rental guarantee (huurwaarborg / garantie locative) is a security deposit equivalent to two months’ rent. It must be paid by bank transfer to a blocked account in your name – never in cash. The deposit is held by the bank until the end of your tenancy and returned to you minus any deductions for damages. Which cities in Belgium have the most affordable student housing? Liège and Louvain-la-Neuve tend to offer the most affordable student housing in Belgium. Ghent and Leuven offer reasonable value relative to the quality of their universities. Brussels and Antwerp are the most expensive. When comparing cities, consider not just rent but also proximity to your university and public transport links. Is student housing in Belgium expensive compared to the UK? Student housing in Belgium is generally more affordable than in the UK. A kot in Belgium typically costs €350 to €600 per month. For comparison, many UK cities charge £600 to £1,200 or more for a student room. Brussels is the priciest Belgian city, but it still compares favourably to London. Belgian rents also more often include utilities in the headline price, whereas UK rents typically do not.