Moving to Australia from the UK in 2026

Key takeaways Your Australia visa for UK citizens route shapes your timeline, documents, work rights, and healthcare options.

The cost of moving to Australia from the UK usually goes well beyond flights and visa charges, so budget for shipping, temporary stays, rental bond, rent in advance, and setup costs.

Prepare the documents needed to move to Australia in both paper and digital form, including passport, visa records, certificates, references, and financial proof.

Medicare for UK citizens in Australia can help with some medically necessary care, but it is not the same as full cover for every service.

If you want to open a bank account in Australia, some major local banks may let you start online but still ask for an identity check after you arrive.

Your first month should include housing, a TFN, healthcare enrolment if relevant, and a workable money plan for early expenses. Wise for moving money between Australia and the UK Moving from the UK to Australia (or back again) often means juggling expenses in two currencies at once — for example, paying a rental bond and first month’s costs in AUD while still receiving salary or savings in GBP. A Wise account lets you hold both GBP and AUD, convert between them when needed, and send money internationally so you can cover time‑sensitive payments without waiting for everything to be set up locally. Open a Wise account

Choose your visa route and moving timeline If you’re not sure where to start, the key question is why you are moving. Your visa choice affects how soon you can go, whether you can work, what documents you need, and which services you can use after arrival. Before paying deposits or booking removals, use the Department of Home Affairs visa finder to narrow your route and then check the latest charges on the page for that visa. One thing worth knowing is that a working holiday, skilled visa, partner visa, or student visa can each lead to very different deadlines and evidence requirements. If you want a broader relocation checklist alongside this UK-focused guide, Expatica’s moving to Australia guide can help. For more background, Expatica’s visas and immigration in Australia explains the wider system. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia Read more Visa routes UK citizens usually compare The right Australia visa for UK citizens depends on why you are moving. Most UK readers compare five broad routes: working holiday, skilled work, partner or family, study, and permanent residence pathways linked to skills or sponsorship. Processing time can vary widely, especially if sponsorship, a skills assessment, or family evidence is involved, so always verify the current rules before you apply. If a working holiday is your likely route, Expatica’s Working Holiday visa in Australia for UK citizens covers the current UK-specific rules. Core documents and checks to prepare before you leave Build a digital folder before you travel. It should usually include your passport, visa grant notice or application record, birth and marriage certificates where relevant, police or character checks if requested, qualification and employment records, proof of funds, insurance papers, shipping paperwork, and at least one backup stored securely online. A common mistake is relying on one paper copy, forgetting certified translations, or missing expiry dates on passports and checks.

Build a realistic moving budget The cost of moving to Australia from the UK depends on visa type, city, shipment size, and whether you are moving alone or with family. Sydney and Melbourne often need a larger upfront buffer than smaller cities because rent, temporary stays, and transport can bite earlier. One thing worth knowing is that Australian rent is usually shown weekly, not monthly. Multiply the weekly figure by 52 and divide by 12 if you want a truer monthly budget. Cost area What to budget for Notes Visa-related fees Government charges for the route you choose Varies by subclass and personal circumstances Flights One-way or return flights from the UK Prices change by season and airport Shipping belongings Air or sea freight, storage, and insurance Costs rise quickly with volume Temporary accommodation Hotel, serviced flat, or short-term rental Useful if you cannot rent immediately Rental setup Bond and rent in advance Weekly pricing can hide the real upfront total Health cover Visa insurance or private policy Needs vary by visa and personal situation Early setup Phone plan, transport, household items, and school admin Families usually need the biggest buffer A practical rule is to separate committed move costs, such as visas and flights, from flexible costs, such as what you ship and where you stay first. Families should assume a higher first-month buffer because school enrolment, extra luggage, and larger temporary accommodation can stack up quickly. To verify live visa charges, start on the relevant Home Affairs visa page before you lock in any budget. Upfront costs people often underestimate The hidden costs usually appear after the visa decision. Document certification and translations

Shipping insurance and port or storage charges

Rental bond and advance rent

Utility connection and basic home setup

School, childcare, or early transport costs for families For singles, this may mean a modest buffer, but couples and families often need more cash ready before the first Australian pay cycle. If shipping belongings to Australia is part of your plan, Expatica’s removals to Australia guide is useful for comparing methods.

Plan your banking and money transfers before arrival Money setup is where many UK movers feel stuck, because you may need to pay deposits in AUD before a local bank account is ready. The risk here is not just delay, but extra cost if you move money at a poor exchange rate or hit an ID/verification step at the wrong time. A simple approach is to use Wise as an easy option early on: a Wise account lets you hold and convert GBP and AUD and send money to Australia in AUD (including to local bank details when available and accepted). This can help you pay time‑sensitive costs like rental deposits or initial setup expenses while you’re still getting established. Always check what payment method the recipient accepts and allow time for transfer processing. Most newcomers still open an Australian transaction account (the everyday account used for wages, bills, and card spending) once they can complete local checks. Some major banks let you start an application online, but identity verification may still be required after you arrive—so it’s worth planning for that gap, with Wise handling the day‑to‑day transfer needs in the meantime. If you’ll receive UK salary, savings, or family support after the move, plan for regular GBP↔AUD transfers, not just one big transfer. Using Wise can make it easier to manage ongoing conversions and transfers as expenses come up. Keep in mind that rent, payroll, and direct debits usually need local Australian account details, not only a card that works overseas. Opening an Australian bank account as a newcomer Australian banking terms can be confusing at first. A transaction account is the day‑to‑day account, and a BSB is the six‑digit bank‑state‑branch code used with an account number for local payments. Some banks let you start the application before arrival, but a branch visit or online identity check may still be needed before the account fully works. Verify the latest steps with your chosen bank, and in the meantime Wise is a straightforward way to hold money in AUD and move funds from the UK to Australia while you complete local onboarding.

Understand healthcare, Medicare, and private cover Healthcare is one of the biggest questions when moving to Australia from the UK, and the answer depends on your visa and residency status. A common question is whether the reciprocal arrangement means full Medicare cover, but that is not how it works in practice. Medicare is Australia’s public health system. The UK reciprocal agreement can help some people with medically necessary treatment, while private cover is a separate insurance product that may be needed for visa conditions, faster access, or services outside public cover. Area What to know Reciprocal agreement May cover some medically necessary public care for eligible UK visitors or visa holders Full Medicare Enrolment rules depend on whether you qualify through residence, a permanent residency application, or another eligible pathway Private cover Can help with specialist care, private hospitals, ambulance in some places, and visa insurance requirements Gaps Dentistry, optical, and many non-covered services may still leave you paying out of pocket If you are on a temporary visa, do not assume the same access as a permanent resident, even if you have a Medicare card or reciprocal cover for some treatment. What Medicare and the UK reciprocal agreement may cover The official Services Australia page for UK visitors says the agreement may cover medically necessary out-of-hospital care, medically necessary treatment as a public patient in a public hospital, and some PBS medicines. It also says you may need to show your visa, passport, and proof that you were living in the UK before arrival, and cover normally starts from the day you arrive and ends when your visa ends. This is different from full cover for dentistry, private treatment, or every specialist service, so check what your own circumstances allow before relying on it. When private cover may matter Many movers still compare private policies, especially if their visa requires insurance or they want wider choice outside the public system. Providers you might compare include Allianz Health Care and other insurers, but the sensible test is the same for all of them: cover level, waiting periods, exclusions, provider network, ambulance rules, and how claims work. When you compare policies, look carefully at exclusions for pregnancy, dental care, mental health, and pre-existing conditions, because these can be important considerations for newcomers.