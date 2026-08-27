Moving to Australia from Canada in 2026

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Choose your visa route first
- Build a realistic moving budget
- Set up your money for the first 30 days
- Sort out healthcare and insurance before you land
- Find housing and handle your first-week admin
- What should you sort out in Canada before leaving?
- What feels different in Australia for Canadians?
This guide provides general information only and is not legal, migration, tax, medical, or financial advice. Check the rules and requirements that apply to your own circumstances before making decisions about your move.
Key takeaways
- Visa route: Choose your visa before setting your budget, as work rights, healthcare access, and processing timelines vary by route. Check Home Affairs and Expatica’s Australia visa guide.
- First-month budget: Budget for around 4–6 weeks of initial expenses rather than flights alone, including accommodation and local transport costs.
- Medicare: Canadians should not assume they will have access to Medicare on arrival. Check Services Australia and the conditions in your visa grant notice.
- Bank account: Some Australian banks may let you start the process before you move, but identity checks may still need to be completed after arrival. Compare options from Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB, and ANZ.
- Wise account: A Wise account can help you hold CAD and AUD and manage early expenses while you are arranging local banking. Check fees, transfer times, and exchange rate markups before moving money.
- Canada admin: Before leaving Canada, review your tax residency, mail, payment cards, records, and services linked to your Canadian address, and keep digital copies of important documents.
Visa rules, fee links, and Medicare guidance were checked on 6 July 2026.
Wise for managing money during your move
Moving from Canada to Australia often means paying early costs in AUD (temporary accommodation, rental bond, transport, SIM) before your Australian bank account is fully set up. A Wise account can help you hold and convert CAD and AUD, make transfers between countries, and cover first-month spending while you arrange local banking.
Choose your visa route first
Start with the route, not the flight. Your visa affects how long you can stay, whether you can work, what health cover you may need, and which first-week tasks are urgent. For a fuller route-by-route breakdown, see Expatica’s Australia visa guide.
Use the Home Affairs fees page for live pricing, and check the official processing tool before you book anything that cannot be refunded.
|Route
|Best for
|What to verify next
|Working holiday
|Ages 18 to 35 testing life in Australia
|Employer limits and extension rules
|Skilled work
|People with in-demand occupations
|Occupation fit, sponsorship or points, and timelines
|Student
|People with confirmed study plans
|Enrolment, funds, and health cover
|Partner or family
|People joining a spouse, partner, or relatives
|Relationship evidence and processing times
Can Canadians use the Working Holiday visa?
Yes, eligible Canadians aged 18 to 35 can apply for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417, which can be a practical temporary route if you want to test living in Australia before making longer-term plans. Canada.ca says you can usually work for the same employer for up to six months, and second or third years depend on specified work, so check those rules early rather than halfway through year one.
What if you need a skilled, student, or family route instead?
If Working Holiday does not fit, use a simple filter. Skilled routes suit people with an occupation Australia needs, student visas suit people with confirmed enrolment, and partner or family routes suit readers joining someone already in Australia. Next, verify sponsorship or nomination, proof of funds, health cover, and current processing times before you spend money on flights or removals.
Build a realistic moving budget
The expensive part of moving to Australia from Canada is usually the first month. Visa charges, flights, temporary accommodation, rental bond, advance rent, local transport, a SIM, and basic setup can all land before your first pay arrives.
Budget in AUD and plan for at least 4–6 weeks, because a cheap flight does not help if you still need a bond, groceries, and airport-to-city transport. Costs can change sharply between Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and smaller regional centres.
- Visa charges and document costs
- One-way flights and baggage
- 2–4 weeks of temporary accommodation
- Rental bond and advance rent
- Transport, SIM, and utility connection costs
- Emergency buffer for delays or a slower job start
How does the cost of living compare with Canada?
A grounded way to compare cost of living in Australia vs Canada is to focus on housing first, then transport and weekly essentials.
|Category
|Australia trend
|Canada comparison
|What to verify locally
|Rent
|Often the biggest shock in Sydney and Melbourne
|Can feel familiar if you are coming from Toronto or Vancouver
|Suburb vacancy and bond rules
|Groceries
|Similar or slightly higher for some imported items
|Local brands may be cheaper than expected
|Weekly shop near your suburb
|Transport
|City passes can be simpler than car ownership at first
|Better value if you live near rail or tram lines
|Opal or Myki costs
|Mobile plans
|Often easier to set up than housing
|Prepaid can reduce first-month risk
|Data allowance and network coverage
This is a qualitative comparison rather than live pricing data. Check current local rents, groceries, and transport costs before relying on it.
If you already know Toronto or Vancouver prices, some Australian city rents may not feel lower, but your exact suburb matters more than country averages.
Set up your money for the first 30 days
Your first-month money problem is simple: you may need to pay rent, a bond, food, and trains before you are fully set up with a local transaction account. That is why it helps to separate daily access from long-term banking.
Use a local Australian account for salary, direct debits, and everyday bills once you are settled. Use a flexible international setup for the move itself, and compare transfer fees, timing, card costs, and exchange rate markups before you send money from Canada. Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia covers the local basics.
- Keep enough CAD for Canada-side bills still running
- Move only what you need for the first few weeks
- Compare the total transfer cost, not just the upfront fee
- Keep a second way to pay in case your local account setup is delayed
How do you open an Australian bank account as a newcomer?
Bank account setup varies by provider. CommBank and Westpac currently allow some eligible newcomers to begin setting up an account shortly before arriving in Australia, while other providers may require you to wait until arrival or have an Australian address and mobile number. You may need a passport, visa or residency information, tax details, and other identification, so check your chosen bank’s current requirements before applying. Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia explains the usual setup process.
Where the Wise account fits in
The Wise account can bridge the gap between landing and full local banking. It is a multi-currency account and card service, not a bank, and can help you hold CAD and AUD, convert at the mid-market rate, and cover early expenses while you settle in. That can be useful if you need rent money or a bond before your Australian account is fully active, and CAD accounts in Australia can help you compare when a local account and a multi-currency setup do different jobs.
Sort out healthcare and insurance before you land
Healthcare is one area where Canadians moving to Australia often assume the systems will line up. They do not. Your access depends on your visa and residency status, and some temporary routes need specific insurance or strongly benefit from it.
Check the official Medicare and RHCA rules before you fly, then compare private or visa-linked cover if your route needs it. Readers using a Working Holiday route can start with Expatica’s guide to health insurance for working holiday visa in Australia.
- Check Medicare or RHCA eligibility by nationality and visa
- Confirm whether your visa needs or expects private cover
- Compare ambulance, hospital, GP, and medicine limits
- Save policy documents and emergency contacts offline
- Review waiting periods and exclusions before you buy
Can Canadians use Medicare in Australia?
Not automatically. Services Australia lists the countries with reciprocal health care agreements, and Canada is not on that list, so Canadians should not assume Medicare applies on arrival. Some people may become eligible later through their visa or residency status, but you need to check your exact position before you fly. Verify before you fly: your visa subclass, any Services Australia eligibility, and whether you need private or visa-specific cover in the meantime.
When to compare private cover such as Allianz health care
Private or visa-compliant cover matters most if you are on a temporary visa, if your route requires proof of health insurance, or if there is a gap before any public entitlement starts. Allianz health care is one option to compare for policy terms, digital claims tools, and area of cover, but it is not mandatory and may not suit every newcomer.
Find housing and handle your first-week admin
Most newcomers do better with temporary accommodation first, then a longer rental once they can inspect places and learn the suburb map. This also gives you time to open utilities, collect local documents, and avoid paying a bond on a place that looks different in real life.
Your first week is usually about sequence. Get a phone and transport sorted on day one, start rental searches next, and apply for a TFN if you will work.
Buy a local SIM and activate maps and banking alerts.
Learn the local transport card, such as Opal in Sydney or Myki in Melbourne.
Inspect rentals and keep funds ready for bond and advance rent.
Apply for a TFN through the ATO if you will work.
Set up utilities after your lease is signed.
What do rental applications in Australia usually require?
Expect to show ID, visa evidence, income or savings proof, references, and enough money for the bond and advance rent. If you arrive with weak paperwork or no local payslips, some agents may pass you over, so temporary accommodation and a strong digital document pack can save time.
What should you sort out in Canada before leaving?
Canada-side admin is where a country-specific plan can save stress.
One thing worth knowing is that the Canada-Australia tax treaty exists, but you still need to verify your own tax residency and reporting obligations before you go.
- Review tax residency and read Expatica’s Australia tax guide.
- Decide which Canadian bank accounts and credit cards to keep.
- Update government records and your mailing address.
- Move medical and vaccination records into digital copies.
- Pause phone plans, subscriptions, and storage you will not use.
- Set mail forwarding and two-factor authentication to a device you keep.
- Check pets, licences, and document expiry dates early.
What feels different in Australia for Canadians?
The daily differences are small but expensive if you miss them. Rent is often paid on a different rhythm, transport runs through local cards such as Opal or Myki, and a transaction account is the standard everyday account name.
Healthcare also feels less automatic, because you may need to think about Medicare eligibility, bulk billing, or private cover much earlier than you would in Canada. Tipping is lighter than in Canada, utility bills may be used as address proof, and card payments are common almost everywhere. For a wider timeline, keep Expatica’s moving to Australia checklist handy.
Conclusion
Moving from Canada to Australia is easier to manage when you work through the move in sequence: choose the right visa route, build a first-month budget, arrange access to money, check healthcare, and prepare for housing and arrival admin. Keep Canada-side tax, banking, records, and address changes on the same checklist rather than leaving them until after departure. Because visa, banking, healthcare, and cost details can change, recheck the official rules and current provider terms before you commit money. A practical plan for the first few weeks can make the transition easier to manage once you arrive.
Sources
- Government of Canada, Canada.ca: Working Holiday information for Canadians, including eligibility and extension rules, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Department of Home Affairs: Working Holiday visa subclass 417 information, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Department of Home Affairs: visa fees and charges information, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Services Australia: reciprocal health care agreement information for visitors to Australia, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Taxation Office: Tax File Number information, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Treasury: Australia’s income tax treaty list, including Canada, checked on 6 July 2026.