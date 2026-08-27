Moving to Australia from Canada in 2026

Key takeaways Visa route: Choose your visa before setting your budget, as work rights, healthcare access, and processing timelines vary by route. Check Home Affairs and Expatica’s Australia visa guide.

Choose your visa before setting your budget, as work rights, healthcare access, and processing timelines vary by route. Check Home Affairs and Expatica’s Australia visa guide. First-month budget: Budget for around 4–6 weeks of initial expenses rather than flights alone, including accommodation and local transport costs.

Budget for around 4–6 weeks of initial expenses rather than flights alone, including accommodation and local transport costs. Medicare: Canadians should not assume they will have access to Medicare on arrival. Check Services Australia and the conditions in your visa grant notice.

Canadians should not assume they will have access to Medicare on arrival. Check Services Australia and the conditions in your visa grant notice. Bank account: Some Australian banks may let you start the process before you move, but identity checks may still need to be completed after arrival. Compare options from Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB, and ANZ.

Some Australian banks may let you start the process before you move, but identity checks may still need to be completed after arrival. Compare options from Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB, and ANZ. Wise account: A Wise account can help you hold CAD and AUD and manage early expenses while you are arranging local banking. Check fees, transfer times, and exchange rate markups before moving money.

A Wise account can help you hold CAD and AUD and manage early expenses while you are arranging local banking. Check fees, transfer times, and exchange rate markups before moving money. Canada admin: Before leaving Canada, review your tax residency, mail, payment cards, records, and services linked to your Canadian address, and keep digital copies of important documents. Visa rules, fee links, and Medicare guidance were checked on 6 July 2026. Wise for managing money during your move Moving from Canada to Australia often means paying early costs in AUD (temporary accommodation, rental bond, transport, SIM) before your Australian bank account is fully set up. A Wise account can help you hold and convert CAD and AUD, make transfers between countries, and cover first-month spending while you arrange local banking. Open a Wise account

Choose your visa route first Start with the route, not the flight. Your visa affects how long you can stay, whether you can work, what health cover you may need, and which first-week tasks are urgent. For a fuller route-by-route breakdown, see Expatica’s Australia visa guide. Use the Home Affairs fees page for live pricing, and check the official processing tool before you book anything that cannot be refunded. Route Best for What to verify next Working holiday Ages 18 to 35 testing life in Australia Employer limits and extension rules Skilled work People with in-demand occupations Occupation fit, sponsorship or points, and timelines Student People with confirmed study plans Enrolment, funds, and health cover Partner or family People joining a spouse, partner, or relatives Relationship evidence and processing times Can Canadians use the Working Holiday visa? Yes, eligible Canadians aged 18 to 35 can apply for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417, which can be a practical temporary route if you want to test living in Australia before making longer-term plans. Canada.ca says you can usually work for the same employer for up to six months, and second or third years depend on specified work, so check those rules early rather than halfway through year one. What if you need a skilled, student, or family route instead? If Working Holiday does not fit, use a simple filter. Skilled routes suit people with an occupation Australia needs, student visas suit people with confirmed enrolment, and partner or family routes suit readers joining someone already in Australia. Next, verify sponsorship or nomination, proof of funds, health cover, and current processing times before you spend money on flights or removals. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia – 2026 Read more

Build a realistic moving budget The expensive part of moving to Australia from Canada is usually the first month. Visa charges, flights, temporary accommodation, rental bond, advance rent, local transport, a SIM, and basic setup can all land before your first pay arrives. Budget in AUD and plan for at least 4–6 weeks, because a cheap flight does not help if you still need a bond, groceries, and airport-to-city transport. Costs can change sharply between Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and smaller regional centres. Visa charges and document costs

One-way flights and baggage

2–4 weeks of temporary accommodation

Rental bond and advance rent

Transport, SIM, and utility connection costs

Emergency buffer for delays or a slower job start How does the cost of living compare with Canada? A grounded way to compare cost of living in Australia vs Canada is to focus on housing first, then transport and weekly essentials. Category Australia trend Canada comparison What to verify locally Rent Often the biggest shock in Sydney and Melbourne Can feel familiar if you are coming from Toronto or Vancouver Suburb vacancy and bond rules Groceries Similar or slightly higher for some imported items Local brands may be cheaper than expected Weekly shop near your suburb Transport City passes can be simpler than car ownership at first Better value if you live near rail or tram lines Opal or Myki costs Mobile plans Often easier to set up than housing Prepaid can reduce first-month risk Data allowance and network coverage This is a qualitative comparison rather than live pricing data. Check current local rents, groceries, and transport costs before relying on it. If you already know Toronto or Vancouver prices, some Australian city rents may not feel lower, but your exact suburb matters more than country averages.

Set up your money for the first 30 days Your first-month money problem is simple: you may need to pay rent, a bond, food, and trains before you are fully set up with a local transaction account. That is why it helps to separate daily access from long-term banking. Use a local Australian account for salary, direct debits, and everyday bills once you are settled. Use a flexible international setup for the move itself, and compare transfer fees, timing, card costs, and exchange rate markups before you send money from Canada. Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia covers the local basics. Keep enough CAD for Canada-side bills still running

Move only what you need for the first few weeks

Compare the total transfer cost, not just the upfront fee

Keep a second way to pay in case your local account setup is delayed How do you open an Australian bank account as a newcomer? Bank account setup varies by provider. CommBank and Westpac currently allow some eligible newcomers to begin setting up an account shortly before arriving in Australia, while other providers may require you to wait until arrival or have an Australian address and mobile number. You may need a passport, visa or residency information, tax details, and other identification, so check your chosen bank’s current requirements before applying. Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Australia explains the usual setup process. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more Where the Wise account fits in The Wise account can bridge the gap between landing and full local banking. It is a multi-currency account and card service, not a bank, and can help you hold CAD and AUD, convert at the mid-market rate, and cover early expenses while you settle in. That can be useful if you need rent money or a bond before your Australian account is fully active, and CAD accounts in Australia can help you compare when a local account and a multi-currency setup do different jobs.

Sort out healthcare and insurance before you land Healthcare is one area where Canadians moving to Australia often assume the systems will line up. They do not. Your access depends on your visa and residency status, and some temporary routes need specific insurance or strongly benefit from it. Check the official Medicare and RHCA rules before you fly, then compare private or visa-linked cover if your route needs it. Readers using a Working Holiday route can start with Expatica’s guide to health insurance for working holiday visa in Australia. Check Medicare or RHCA eligibility by nationality and visa

Confirm whether your visa needs or expects private cover

Compare ambulance, hospital, GP, and medicine limits

Save policy documents and emergency contacts offline

Review waiting periods and exclusions before you buy Can Canadians use Medicare in Australia? Not automatically. Services Australia lists the countries with reciprocal health care agreements, and Canada is not on that list, so Canadians should not assume Medicare applies on arrival. Some people may become eligible later through their visa or residency status, but you need to check your exact position before you fly. Verify before you fly: your visa subclass, any Services Australia eligibility, and whether you need private or visa-specific cover in the meantime. When to compare private cover such as Allianz health care Private or visa-compliant cover matters most if you are on a temporary visa, if your route requires proof of health insurance, or if there is a gap before any public entitlement starts. Allianz health care is one option to compare for policy terms, digital claims tools, and area of cover, but it is not mandatory and may not suit every newcomer.

Find housing and handle your first-week admin Most newcomers do better with temporary accommodation first, then a longer rental once they can inspect places and learn the suburb map. This also gives you time to open utilities, collect local documents, and avoid paying a bond on a place that looks different in real life. Your first week is usually about sequence. Get a phone and transport sorted on day one, start rental searches next, and apply for a TFN if you will work. 1 Buy a local SIM and activate maps and banking alerts. 2 Learn the local transport card, such as Opal in Sydney or Myki in Melbourne. 3 Inspect rentals and keep funds ready for bond and advance rent. 4 Apply for a TFN through the ATO if you will work. 5 Set up utilities after your lease is signed. What do rental applications in Australia usually require? Expect to show ID, visa evidence, income or savings proof, references, and enough money for the bond and advance rent. If you arrive with weak paperwork or no local payslips, some agents may pass you over, so temporary accommodation and a strong digital document pack can save time.