Moving to Australia from the US: visas, costs and first steps

Key takeaways Visa route: Your visa depends on whether you are moving for work, study, or family reasons. Verify your options with the Department of Home Affairs visa finder.

Your visa depends on whether you are moving for work, study, or family reasons. Verify your options with the Department of Home Affairs visa finder. Upfront budget: Budget for visas, flights, temporary housing, bond, rent in advance, setup costs, and emergency cash. Check current provider quotes and rental listings before committing.

Budget for visas, flights, temporary housing, bond, rent in advance, setup costs, and emergency cash. Check current provider quotes and rental listings before committing. Healthcare access: Medicare is not automatic for every new arrival, and many temporary residents need private cover. Check current eligibility with Services Australia.

Medicare is not automatic for every new arrival, and many temporary residents need private cover. Check current eligibility with Services Australia. Banking setup: Major local banks may let you start early, but full checks often still happen in Australia. Confirm the application and ID requirements with the bank you choose.

Major local banks may let you start early, but full checks often still happen in Australia. Confirm the application and ID requirements with the bank you choose. Weekly rent: Rent is usually quoted per week, not per month, and you will often pay a bond. Use current local listings and rental guidance to plan your budget.

Rent is usually quoted per week, not per month, and you will often pay a bond. Use current local listings and rental guidance to plan your budget. First-week admin: Prioritise your TFN, SIM, transport card, address setup, and rental search. See the ATO TFN application guidance if you are eligible to work. Wise to manage your first Australia costs in AUD (before you have local income) Early relocation expenses often hit before your first Australian payday: flights, temporary accommodation, rental bond, rent in advance, utility setup, a SIM plan, and transport. If most of your savings are still in USD, a Wise account can help you hold USD and AUD, convert to AUD ahead of time, and send money when needed, with transparent fees. Go to website

Choose your visa path and timeline There is no single move-to-Australia visa, and the right route depends on whether you are relocating for work, study, partnership, or family reasons. Use this section to narrow your direction, then confirm the exact subclass, fee, and wait time through the official tools rather than relying on old blog posts. The main ways Americans move to Australia Visa route Who it suits Broad time horizon Work rights Where to verify Skilled visas Professionals with eligible occupations and enough points Medium to long term Usually full work rights Home Affairs skilled visa pages Employer-sponsored visas People with a job offer from an Australian employer Medium term, often faster if sponsorship is ready Tied to visa conditions and employer pathway Home Affairs employer-sponsored pages Student visas People studying in Australia Temporary, sometimes a path to later work options Limited by visa conditions Home Affairs student visa pages Partner visas Spouses or de facto partners of Australians or eligible residents Long term, often slower Depends on stage and location of application Home Affairs partner visa pages Family visas Parents, children, or other family cases Long term and often complex Varies by category Home Affairs family visa pages This table is a high-level planning summary. Confirm the exact visa subclass, current work conditions, fees, and processing settings on the relevant Department of Home Affairs pages before acting. If you are asking how to move to Australia from the USA in the most realistic way, the key question is what you can already prove. A skilled or employer-sponsored path usually works best if you have an occupation Australia needs. A partner route may be more realistic if your move is relationship-based. A student visa can open the door to Australia, but it is not the same as a long-term migration plan. For a broader overview of relocation planning, start with Expatica’s guide to moving to Australia and then cross-check the visa details with Expatica’s visas and immigration in Australia. Visas & Immigration Visas and immigration in Australia Read more What documents, checks and waiting times to expect 1 Check your passport validity: airlines, visa systems, and ID checks can all be affected if it is close to expiry. 2 Prepare for identity and character checks: longer-stay visas may involve police clearance or related checks. 3 Check whether health examinations apply: some visa types require health checks through approved panel providers. 4 Gather route-specific evidence: you may need proof of funds, enrolment documents, employer paperwork, or relationship evidence, depending on the visa. 5 Check processing times before booking travel: use the Home Affairs processing times tool. 6 Confirm the current fee: use the exact visa page or Home Affairs fee pages, because charges changed on 1 July 2026.

Build a realistic moving budget The cost of moving to Australia from the US is not just flights or rent. Most Americans underestimate the first cash hit because it lands before they have local income, rental history, or payment tools set up. Upfront costs before you leave and in your first month Use this checklist when building your moving to Australia checklist: Visa application charges and related document costs

Flights and extra baggage, or shipping if you are moving household items

Temporary accommodation for your first days or weeks

Rent in advance and a bond for a long-term place

Utility setup, basic furniture, and household essentials

Local transport, public transport card top-ups, and airport transfers

A phone plan and basic admin costs

Emergency cash for delays, rebooking, or rental competition Example: a solo US professional moving to Brisbane might need visa fees, one-way flights, two weeks of temporary housing, a bond, the first rent payment, and enough spare cash to cover setup before the first Australian payday. One thing worth knowing is that rent is usually advertised weekly, so a place listed at AUD 700 per week is roughly AUD 3,033 per month before utilities. How everyday costs vary across Australian cities The numbers below use rental market snapshots checked in July 2026. They are planning benchmarks, not guarantees, because suburb choice, property type, and timing all change what you will actually pay. City Typical one-bedroom rent Broad monthly living range Lifestyle fit Key trade-off Sydney Around AUD 850 per week Around AUD 4,200 to 5,800 for one person Strong job market, fast pace, big-city network Highest housing costs and heavy rental competition Melbourne Around AUD 550 per week Around AUD 3,200 to 4,700 for one person Strong culture, education, and mixed neighbourhoods Weather swings and still-competitive inner suburbs Brisbane Around AUD 670 per week Around AUD 3,500 to 4,900 for one person Warmer climate, growing jobs, easier pace Rents have risen fast and central stock moves quickly Perth Around AUD 650 per week Around AUD 3,400 to 4,900 for one person Resources economy, beaches, more space Distance from the east coast and fewer national HQ roles Rental figures are approximate planning benchmarks based on median one-bedroom unit rents for the central postcodes used in the source pages: Sydney 2000, Melbourne 3000, Brisbane City 4000, and Perth 6000. They should be rechecked before publication, as actual rents vary by suburb, property type, and timing. For solo professionals, Sydney may make sense if salary upside matters more than rent. Couples and families often find Melbourne, Brisbane, or Perth easier for space and cash flow. The risk here is assuming Australia has one national price point, when city choice can change your budget by hundreds of dollars a week.

Set up your money before and after arrival Money setup is one of the easiest places to lose time or money during a move. You need a practical way to get paid, pay rent and bills locally, and move money to Australia without overlooking exchange-rate markups or transfer costs. How to open an Australian account as a new arrival Major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB are still the default choice for salary payments, local bill payments, and everyday transaction accounts, which are the Australian equivalent of a checking account. Some let you begin an application before arrival, but full use may still depend on local address checks, branch verification, or other identity steps after you land. A common question is whether opening a bank account in Australia as a foreigner is easy. It can be straightforward once you have the right documents, but harder before arrival because banks often need passport ID, visa information, tax details, and proof that satisfies their ID rules. Some providers may also use a 100-point ID check, so always confirm the document list with the bank you choose. If you want a deeper overview, see Expatica’s guides to banking in Australia and how to open a bank account in Australia. Banking Banking in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more How to move money from USD to AUD with fewer surprises When you compare providers, do not look only at the transfer fee. The total cost also depends on the exchange rate used, because some providers add a margin into the rate itself. In practice, that means a transfer with a low headline fee can still cost more once the currency conversion is done. Example: one provider may charge a flat transfer fee plus a spread on the exchange rate, while another may look slightly more expensive upfront but convert at a better rate. The key is to compare the total AUD amount that actually arrives. This is where a Wise account may be useful for some movers. Eligible users can hold USD and AUD, convert money before arrival, send funds to Australia, and use spending features once they land. Wise is a specialist account and international money service, not a major local bank, and features, verification requirements, limits, and availability should be checked before you rely on it for your move. A simple pre-arrival money flow with Wise: hold USD, convert to AUD, then use the AUD balance for local spending in Australia.

Sort out healthcare and insurance early Healthcare access in Australia depends on your visa or residency status, not just the fact that you have landed. This is one of the biggest points of confusion for Americans, because public coverage exists, but it does not work the same way for every new arrival. When Medicare may apply and when it may not Situation What it usually means Permanent resident Usually eligible to enrol in Medicare once living in Australia Applied for some permanent residence pathways May be eligible in some cases, depending on status Temporary resident Often not eligible unless covered by a specific rule US citizen visitor or temporary mover Australia does not have a reciprocal healthcare agreement with the US One thing worth knowing is that Medicare does not mean every service is free. GP visits, specialists, and tests can still involve out-of-pocket costs, and waiting times vary. Check current eligibility and enrolment rules directly with Services Australia before assuming you are covered. How private cover works and where Allianz health care may fit If Medicare does not apply straight away, or if you want cover beyond public care, private insurance can matter. This is common for many temporary residents, some work visa holders, visitors, and students who need visa-compliant health cover rather than assuming the public system will carry everything. This is different from one-size-fits-all advice. Students may need OSHC, while other temporary residents may need OVHC or a different private policy type. A provider such as Allianz Care Australia may be one option to compare if you need private cover, but it is not mandatory for every visa and it will not suit every case. Check current policy terms, visa suitability, waiting periods, exclusions, ambulance cover, dental cover, and excess levels before choosing. For a broader overview, read Expatica’s guide to insurance in Australia.

Plan your first 90 days in Australia Once you land, the goal shifts from planning to stabilising. Your first 90 days usually shape how quickly you lock in housing, routine, transport, and work admin. How renting works for new arrivals 1 Start with current listings and inspections: renting in Australia as a foreigner often means moving fast. 2 Expect weekly pricing: rent is normally shown per week rather than per month. 3 Prepare your application: be ready with references, ID, and proof of income or savings. 4 Budget for upfront payments: expect to pay a bond and usually some rent in advance if approved. 5 Strengthen your file if you lack local rental history: employer letters, US landlord references, bank statements, and a short cover note can help document your position. 6 Use temporary housing if needed: if the market is too tight, staying temporary for longer may be better than rushing into the wrong lease. 7 Verify before paying: do not pay money before inspecting a property or verifying the listing and agent. For more detail, see Expatica’s guide to renting in Australia. Renting Renting in Australia: guide for expats Read more What to organise in your first weeks Use this first-90-days checklist to stay on track: Timeframe What to do First 7 days Activate your phone, get a local address sorted, set up transport, and organise immediate spending money First 30 days Apply for your TFN, open or finalise your account setup, start rental applications, and learn local state driving rules First 60 days Finalise longer-term housing, update employer or school records, and review your health cover First 90 days Build routine payments, confirm tax and superannuation details, and review whether your money transfer setup still works well If you have work rights, applying for a TFN should be high on your list. You can work without one, but providing your TFN helps your employer apply the appropriate tax withholding rather than withholding tax at a higher rate. The Australian tax year runs from 1 July to 30 June, which is different from the US calendar-year habit. Families may also need school records, immunisation documents, and childcare research sooner than expected.