Renting in Australia: guide for expats

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- How renting in Australia works
- Types of rental properties in Australia
- Rental market overview and competition
- How to rent a property in Australia step by step
- How much does it cost to rent in Australia?
- What documents do you need to rent in Australia?
- Renting in Australia as a foreigner: key tips
- Common mistakes to avoid when renting
- Tenant rights and responsibilities in Australia
Renting in Australia as an expat can be tricky, especially if you’re used to a different system. Rent is usually listed weekly, competition is tough in major cities, and landlords often expect strong paperwork. Knowing the rules before you start can save you a lot of stress.
Key takeaways
- Rent is priced weekly in Australia, not monthly. To estimate monthly rent, multiply the weekly amount by 4.33.
- Lease terms are usually 6 to 12 months.
- A rental bond, which is typically four weeks’ rent, is held by a government authority, not your landlord.
- Expats without local rental history can still rent but may need to offer extra documentation or several months’ rent in advance.
- Tenancy laws vary by state and territory, so the rules in New South Wales may differ from those in Victoria or Queensland.
How renting in Australia works
The Australian rental market operates differently from many other countries. Properties are almost always managed by a real estate agent rather than a private landlord, and inspections are usually held as open homes at set times, which anyone can attend.
Rent is paid weekly or fortnightly by bank transfer or direct debit. Most leases run for six or twelve months, after which your tenancy can either continue on a periodic basis (month to month) or be renewed for another fixed term. Landlords can only increase the rent once per year, and they must give you written notice before doing so.
Types of rental properties in Australia
Australia has a good variety of rental property types to suit different budgets and lifestyles.
- Apartments: Common in city centres, often with shared amenities like gyms or pools. Well suited for individuals and couples.
- Houses: Freestanding homes with more space and a garden. Popular with families. Generally more expensive than apartments of a similar size.
- Townhouses: A middle option between apartments and houses, often in small complexes with shared outdoor areas.
- Units: Compact and affordable, usually found in small residential blocks. A good starting point if you are new to the country.
- Share housing: Renting a room in a shared property is one of the most affordable ways to get into the market quickly. Rooms in share houses typically cost between AUD 200 and AUD 350 per week in major cities. Platforms like Flatmates.com.au are widely used.
Rental market overview and competition
Australia’s rental market is highly competitive, particularly in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. Popular properties often attract multiple applications on the same day, which means being slow or disorganised can cost you the property.
Vacancy rates in major cities have remained low in recent years, and rents have risen significantly. The more preparation you bring to each application, the better your chances. As an expat, you are not at a legal disadvantage, but landlords may view you as a higher-risk tenant if you have no local rental history or credit score. Being organised, professional, and proactive goes a long way.
How to rent a property in Australia step by step
Step 1: Set your budget and choose a location
A widely used rule of thumb in Australia is to spend no more than 30% of your gross income on rent. If you earn AUD 80,000 per year, that works out to around AUD 461 per week.
Before settling on an area, consider your commute, access to public transport, proximity to schools if you have children, and the overall cost of the suburb. Inner-city areas are almost always more expensive than outer suburbs, but may save you money on transport. It can help to check our guide on how to save money as an expat in Australia to plan your overall budget.
Step 2: Search for rental properties
The two main platforms used in Australia are realestate.com.au and Domain. Both allow you to filter by suburb, price, property type, and number of bedrooms. You can also register for email alerts so you hear about new listings straight away.
Local real estate agencies sometimes list properties exclusively on their own websites, so it is worth checking agencies in the area you are targeting. Word of mouth, employer networks, and expat community groups can also surface properties before they are publicly listed.
Step 3: Attend inspections
Open home inspections in Australia are held at specific times, usually on weekdays or Saturdays. Arriving on time and introducing yourself to the property manager makes a positive impression in a competitive market. Dress neatly and be ready to ask questions about the property’s condition, what is included, and what the landlord expects from tenants.
While at the inspection, check taps, windows, doors, and appliances. Take photos of any existing damage so you have a record before moving in.
Step 4: Submit your rental application
If you want to apply for a property, you will usually do so online through the agent’s website using a platform like 1Form or the agency’s own portal. Most applications ask for:
- Proof of identity (passport and visa)
- Proof of income or employment (pay slips, employment contract, bank statements)
- Rental references or character references
- Details of your rental history
If you do not have Australian references, include overseas references with contact details and offer to provide bank statements showing sufficient savings. Applications are usually assessed within 24 to 48 hours.
Step 5: Sign the lease and pay the bond
Once your application is approved, you will be asked to sign a tenancy agreement (lease). Read it carefully. The lease sets out the rent amount, the lease term, and your responsibilities as a tenant. It should also list the property’s condition at the start of your tenancy.
Before you move in, you will need to pay:
- Bond: Usually four weeks’ rent, lodged with your state’s bond authority (not the landlord)
- Rent in advance: Usually two weeks’ rent paid at the start of the lease
In New South Wales, the bond is managed by NSW Fair Trading. In Victoria, it goes to the Residential Tenancies Bond Authority (RTBA). Each state has its own equivalent. Your bond is returned at the end of the tenancy, minus any amounts claimed for damage or unpaid rent.
Renting in Australia – Wise account
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How much does it cost to rent in Australia?
Average rent by city
Rent varies significantly depending on the city and the suburb you choose. These figures are intended as approximate weekly rental benchmarks for apartments/units in Australian capital cities. They may not always refer specifically to two-bedroom apartments, so actual rents can vary depending on property size, suburb, and availability.
|City
|Approx. median weekly rent (apartment/unit)
|Sydney
|AUD 700
|Canberra
|AUD 590
|Perth
|AUD 580
|Brisbane
|AUD 560
|Melbourne
|AUD 540
|Hobart
|AUD 480
|Adelaide
|AUD 470
|Darwin
|AUD 460
Rental figures were compiled from SettleAU’s 2025–26 rent budget guide and are intended as approximate weekly benchmarks for apartments/units in Australian capital cities. Actual rents may vary by suburb, property size, and availability.
Inner-city suburbs can cost 30% to 50% more than these figures. Moving even a few kilometres from the city centre can make a noticeable difference to the weekly rent.
Upfront costs and ongoing expenses
The upfront costs of renting in Australia can add up quickly. For a property at AUD 500 per week, you should expect to pay roughly:
|Cost
|Amount
|Bond (4 weeks)
|AUD 2,000
|Rent in advance (2 weeks)
|AUD 1,000
|Utility connection fees
|AUD 200–400
|Total
|~AUD 3,200–3,400
Upfront cost estimates are based on a sample rental price of AUD 500 per week, using a typical four-week bond, two weeks’ rent in advance, and estimated utility connection fees.
Ongoing costs include utilities (electricity, gas, water), internet, and contents insurance. Budgeting AUD 220 to AUD 300 per month for basic utilities in an average-sized apartment is a reasonable starting point.
What documents do you need to rent in Australia?
Australia uses what is known as a 100-point identification system, where different identity documents are each assigned a point value. You need to reach 100 points to verify your identity during the application process.
For most expats, the combination of a passport (worth 70 points) and visa documentation, combined with one or two other documents, is usually enough. Common documents requested include:
- Valid passport
- Australian visa or residency documentation
- Bank statements showing savings or regular income
- Employment contract or letter from your employer
- Two to three references (previous landlords, employer, or personal)
- Tax file number or Tax Identification Number
If you have overseas rental history, written references from previous landlords with contact details can carry real weight even if those landlords are not based in Australia.
Renting in Australia as a foreigner: key tips
Foreigners can legally rent property in Australia regardless of visa type, but without a local credit history or rental references, you may face more scrutiny than other applicants. To find out more about your visa options before you arrive, see our guide to visas and immigration in Australia.
Here are practical steps that can help your application stand out:
- Offer rent upfront: Offering three to six months of rent in advance is one of the most effective strategies for newcomers. It signals financial stability and reduces perceived risk for the landlord.
- Write a cover letter: A brief introduction explaining who you are, your employment situation, and why you are a reliable tenant can help personalise your application.
- Start with share housing: If you cannot secure a private rental immediately, renting a room in a share house gives you time to build a local rental history and gather references for your next application.
- Use overseas references: Contact previous landlords from your home country and ask them to provide a written reference in English if possible, including their email address.
Writer
Roy Pallas
Insider tip:
In a competitive market, showing up in person to open home inspections and introducing yourself to the property manager can make a real difference. Agents often forward notes about applicants to landlords, and a good in-person impression can help your application stand out from a stack of identical forms. Pair this with a polished cover letter and strong financial evidence for the best results.
Common mistakes to avoid when renting
- Skipping the property inspection. Online photos can be misleading. Always view a property in person before applying or signing a lease.
- Sending an incomplete application. Missing documents will delay your application and may result in the property going to another applicant.
- Not reading the lease carefully. Check all terms, including break-lease fees, notice periods, and conditions around pets and renovations.
- Paying rent in cash. Always use bank transfer and keep a record. Cash payments make it harder to prove you have paid if a dispute arises.
- Ignoring the condition report. Your landlord should provide a condition report when you move in. Complete this accurately and note any existing damage in writing, with photos. This protects your bond when you leave.
- Falling for rental scams. Never pay a bond or rent before signing a lease and viewing the property in person. If a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is. Use established platforms like realestate.com.au and Domain.
Tenant rights and responsibilities in Australia
Tenants in Australia have strong legal protections under state and territory tenancy legislation. The rules differ slightly depending on where you live, but some key rights apply across the country.
- Written tenancy agreement: Your landlord is required to provide a written lease. You should receive a copy before or at the time of signing.
- Bond protection: Your bond must be lodged with the relevant government authority, not held by the landlord directly. It can only be claimed at the end of the tenancy, and you have the right to dispute any deductions.
- Repairs and maintenance: Your landlord must keep the property in a reasonably habitable condition and carry out urgent repairs promptly.
- Privacy and entry: Your landlord must give notice before entering the property, except in an emergency. Notice periods vary by state but are generally 24 to 48 hours.
- Rent increases: Rent can only be increased once per year, and you must be given written notice. In New South Wales, for example, rent increase laws are governed by the Residential Tenancies Act 2010.
- Disputing deductions: If your landlord tries to claim your bond unfairly, you can apply to your state’s tenancy tribunal for a resolution.
If you are thinking about property ownership in Australia longer term, you can read more in our complete guide to buying property in Australia.
Sources
- SettleAU – Rent Budget Guide 2025-26: Median weekly rent data by Australian capital city and information on upfront costs, bond assistance programmes and the 30% rule. Checked on 13 May 2026.
- NSW Government – Residential Tenancy Agreements: Official information on tenancy agreement types, standard terms, and recent changes to rental laws in New South Wales. Checked on 13 May 2026.
- NSW Legislation – Residential Tenancies Act 2010: Primary legislation governing residential tenancies in NSW, including rent increase frequency and tenant protections. Checked on 13 May 2026.
- Flatmates.com.au: Australia’s primary share housing search platform, referenced as a practical resource for expats seeking room rentals. Checked on 13 May 2026.
- realestate.com.au: One of Australia’s two main property search platforms. Referenced as a primary resource for property listings. Checked on 13 May 2026.