Renting in Sydney (2026): costs, applications & tenant rights

Step 1 — Where to look: portals, agents, share houses & short stays When you’re deciding rent in Sydney, the most common starting point is with a real estate portal like Domain or realestate.com.au. These sites have extensive listings and great filter and search tools to let you narrow down properties that suit your needs. Once you’ve got a property shortlist you can start talking with the real estate agents managing the rental on your preferred places, to arrange inspections. We’ll cover that step next. An alternative is to look for shared housing on sites like Flatmates.com.au. This is a common choice for newcomers looking to find their feet, as it provides an instant community as well as a home. Don’t forget you may also need short-term accommodation while you find your ideal home – get a hotel, Airbnb or serviced apartment to give you breathing space while you inspect properties in person. When deciding where to rent, take into account: Commute time – look for homes on convenient train lines for work/school

Proximity to other important locations like schools, gyms or supermarkets

Lifestyle impact – Sydney has homes covering beachside living, inner city vibes, and family friendly suburbs Renting in Sydney from overseas? Many listings offer photos and floorplans you can check out, but be cautious about paying money before verifying a property and agent is legit. Some scammers target overseas property hunters and international students to steal bond money or rent out substandard places. Get advice on avoiding rental scams in NSW here so you’re prepared.

Step 2 — Inspections in Sydney: what to check in 10 minutes Before you rent a place in Sydney you’ll inspect it. The landlord is obliged not to hide any ‘material facts’ from prospective tenants – but it still pays to check and question key details: Mobile and internet coverage

Noise from nearby roads or nightlife

Availability of natural light and ventilation

Mould or water marks suggesting construction issues

Bathroom and kitchen condition, including water heating and cooking equipment

Availability of air conditioning

Security features like locks, intercom, and outside lighting

Inclusions – is there a fridge, washer, dryer, and furniture available?

Strata or apartment rules if applicable

Parking permits or restrictions Always inspect properties in person and check the agent you’re dealing with is properly registered, on the Service NSW website. This can help protect you against common scams.

Step 3 — The Sydney rental application: how to prepare and improve your chances What documents you’ll likely need There’s not one single standard list of required documents to rent in NSW, but common expectations include: Photo ID like your passport to check your identity

like your passport to check your identity Visa to show your right-to-rent

to show your right-to-rent Proof of income to show affordability, which could be an employment contract, payslips, or bank statements

to show affordability, which could be an employment contract, payslips, or bank statements References from your employer or manager, and from a previous landlord or agent. If your references are not in English, you may need to translate them

from your employer or manager, and from a previous landlord or agent. If your references are not in English, you may need to translate them Rental history ledger if you’ve rented in Australia before – or if your home country uses this record system Application tips for newcomers without Australian rental history Write a short cover letter to introduce yourself: who you are, why you’re moving, and why you’ll be a good tenant (such as having a steady income)

to introduce yourself: who you are, why you’re moving, and why you’ll be a good tenant (such as having a steady income) Offer to pay rent via local bank transfer by showing you can set up automatic payments quickly you reassure the landlord you’re good for your bills

by showing you can set up automatic payments quickly you reassure the landlord you’re good for your bills Provide complete documents first time to reduce back-and-forth

to reduce back-and-forth Apply quickly after inspection to show you’re keen Rent bidding & advertised prices in NSW NSW Gov legislation on advertising and rent bidding states: Property ads must show a fixed rent

Agents/landlords can’t invite you to bid above the advertised rent

You can choose to offer more voluntarily but this does come with possible affordability issues. Make sure you’re confident in the amount you’re able to pay before you offer a higher amount

Step 4 — What you’ll pay upfront (NSW rules you can rely on) Upfront payments on a rental are subject to NSW Government caps: Cost NSW maximum (typical cap) When you pay Holding fee 1 week After approval, before signing (goes toward rent if you sign) Bond 4 weeks At/just before signing Rent in advance 2 weeks At start *All details from NSW Government information, 5th June 2026 To protect yourself in case of future disputes, keep proof of every payment – your bank records are enough if paying by transfer. The Tenants’ Union NSWalso advises you to check your bond has been lodged with NSW Fair Trading after payment. You should receive confirmation and can check directly with NSW Fair Trading if you have concerns. Make international transfers with Wise If you’re moving to Sydney from overseas, you may need to transfer a large amount upfront for the bond and rent in advance. Before you convert and send it, compare your bank’s exchange rate (often with a margin) with a provider that shows fees and rates more transparently. Wise can help you hold AUD, convert when the rate suits you, and keep clear records of your transfers for budgeting and paperwork. Go to website

Step 5 — Signing a lease in NSW: key terms to understand Fixed-term vs periodic agreements The Tenants’ Union NSW – Starting a tenancy factsheet highlights the following common options: Fixed-term rentals (often 6 or 12 months)

Periodic rentals (ongoing) It’s worth thinking carefully about the lease type that may suit you. If you know how long you’ll want to stay, a fixed term rental may offer stability – if the agreement isn’t terminated by either party it automatically changes to periodic after the term lapses. If you’re less sure about your plans, periodic rentals may appeal. Don’t skip the paperwork Read your rental agreement carefully and ask questions before signing. Check you’re clear on: Rent amount, due date and payment method

Bond amount

Included utilities or internet (if any)

Repairs contact and emergency process

Strata by-laws – if relevant to your property you should be informed of these Being put under pressure to pay before signing – or agreements with unclear “special conditions” – are both red flags. If you’re uncomfortable with the details, ask questions and get legal advice or walk away if you end up unhappy with the answers.