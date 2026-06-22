Renting in Sydney (2026): costs, applications & tenant rights

Table of contents
- Renting in Sydney — at a glance
- Step 1 — Where to look: portals, agents, share houses & short stays
- Step 2 — Inspections in Sydney: what to check in 10 minutes
- Step 3 — The Sydney rental application: how to prepare and improve your chances
- Step 4 — What you’ll pay upfront (NSW rules you can rely on)
- Step 5 — Signing a lease in NSW: key terms to understand
- Step 6 — Moving in: condition report
- Step 7 — Living in your Sydney rental: rent increases, repairs, and pets
Renting in Sydney — at a glance
|Topic
|What to expect in Sydney/NSW
|Where to learn more
|Upfront costs
|Bond + rent in advance; sometimes a holding fee once approved
|NSW Gov – Costs at start of tenancy
|How to find rentals
|Portals + inspections; competition can be high
|Domain and similar Real estate portals
|Rental applications
|ID + proof of income + references; apply quickly
|Domain application guideindustry expert guidance
|Lease types
|Fixed-term (often 6/12 months) vs periodic
|Tenants’ Union NSW – Starting a tenancy
|Pets
|You generally must request consent; landlord must respond in 21 days
|NSW Gov – Keeping a pet
|Rent increases
|Not in first 12 months; then max once every 12 months; 60 days’ notice
|NSW Gov – When and how rent can be increased
|Moving out
|Condition report + photos + bond claim
|NSW Gov – Ending a tenancy hub
- Understand the market: Sydney is expensive. To get a feel for costs, check the latest Domain Rent Report on Sydney median rent.
- Have a realistic budget: Aim for rent ≤30% of household income as a rule of thumb, to allow for balanced budgeting.
- How rental pricing works: Ads must show a fixed price rather than a range. Agents cannot solicit higher rent, though tenants can volunteer it.
- Know the caps that apply: Your bond is a maximum of 4 weeks rent, rent in advance can not be more than 2 weeks, and the post-approval holding fee no more than 1 week.
- Timelines protect renters: Condition reports must be returned within 7 days to protect the bond.
- Pets in rentals NSW: Properties can not be marketed as ‘no pets’. Tenants may request a pet, and landlords must respond within 21 days or the pet is automatically approved.
- When to expect rent increases: None in the first 12 months. After that, rent can be increased at maximum once every 12 months with 60 days’ notice.
Details of legislation are correct at the time of research – June 5th 2026. Laws can change – double check the details using official resources before beginning your home search.
Step 1 — Where to look: portals, agents, share houses & short stays
When you’re deciding rent in Sydney, the most common starting point is with a real estate portal like Domain or realestate.com.au. These sites have extensive listings and great filter and search tools to let you narrow down properties that suit your needs.
Once you’ve got a property shortlist you can start talking with the real estate agents managing the rental on your preferred places, to arrange inspections. We’ll cover that step next.
An alternative is to look for shared housing on sites like Flatmates.com.au. This is a common choice for newcomers looking to find their feet, as it provides an instant community as well as a home.
Don’t forget you may also need short-term accommodation while you find your ideal home – get a hotel, Airbnb or serviced apartment to give you breathing space while you inspect properties in person.
When deciding where to rent, take into account:
- Commute time – look for homes on convenient train lines for work/school
- Proximity to other important locations like schools, gyms or supermarkets
- Lifestyle impact – Sydney has homes covering beachside living, inner city vibes, and family friendly suburbs
Renting in Sydney from overseas?
Many listings offer photos and floorplans you can check out, but be cautious about paying money before verifying a property and agent is legit. Some scammers target overseas property hunters and international students to steal bond money or rent out substandard places.
Get advice on avoiding rental scams in NSW here so you’re prepared.
Step 2 — Inspections in Sydney: what to check in 10 minutes
Before you rent a place in Sydney you’ll inspect it. The landlord is obliged not to hide any ‘material facts’ from prospective tenants – but it still pays to check and question key details:
- Mobile and internet coverage
- Noise from nearby roads or nightlife
- Availability of natural light and ventilation
- Mould or water marks suggesting construction issues
- Bathroom and kitchen condition, including water heating and cooking equipment
- Availability of air conditioning
- Security features like locks, intercom, and outside lighting
- Inclusions – is there a fridge, washer, dryer, and furniture available?
- Strata or apartment rules if applicable
- Parking permits or restrictions
Always inspect properties in person and check the agent you’re dealing with is properly registered, on the Service NSW website. This can help protect you against common scams.
Step 3 — The Sydney rental application: how to prepare and improve your chances
What documents you’ll likely need
There’s not one single standard list of required documents to rent in NSW, but common expectations include:
- Photo ID like your passport to check your identity
- Visa to show your right-to-rent
- Proof of income to show affordability, which could be an employment contract, payslips, or bank statements
- References from your employer or manager, and from a previous landlord or agent. If your references are not in English, you may need to translate them
- Rental history ledger if you’ve rented in Australia before – or if your home country uses this record system
Application tips for newcomers without Australian rental history
- Write a short cover letter to introduce yourself: who you are, why you’re moving, and why you’ll be a good tenant (such as having a steady income)
- Offer to pay rent via local bank transfer by showing you can set up automatic payments quickly you reassure the landlord you’re good for your bills
- Provide complete documents first time to reduce back-and-forth
- Apply quickly after inspection to show you’re keen
Rent bidding & advertised prices in NSW
NSW Gov legislation on advertising and rent bidding states:
- Property ads must show a fixed rent
- Agents/landlords can’t invite you to bid above the advertised rent
- You can choose to offer more voluntarily but this does come with possible affordability issues. Make sure you’re confident in the amount you’re able to pay before you offer a higher amount
Step 4 — What you’ll pay upfront (NSW rules you can rely on)
Upfront payments on a rental are subject to NSW Government caps:
|Cost
|NSW maximum (typical cap)
|When you pay
|Holding fee
|1 week
|After approval, before signing (goes toward rent if you sign)
|Bond
|4 weeks
|At/just before signing
|Rent in advance
|2 weeks
|At start
To protect yourself in case of future disputes, keep proof of every payment – your bank records are enough if paying by transfer. The Tenants’ Union NSWalso advises you to check your bond has been lodged with NSW Fair Trading after payment. You should receive confirmation and can check directly with NSW Fair Trading if you have concerns.
Make international transfers with Wise
If you’re moving to Sydney from overseas, you may need to transfer a large amount upfront for the bond and rent in advance. Before you convert and send it, compare your bank’s exchange rate (often with a margin) with a provider that shows fees and rates more transparently. Wise can help you hold AUD, convert when the rate suits you, and keep clear records of your transfers for budgeting and paperwork.
Step 5 — Signing a lease in NSW: key terms to understand
Fixed-term vs periodic agreements
The Tenants’ Union NSW – Starting a tenancy factsheet highlights the following common options:
- Fixed-term rentals (often 6 or 12 months)
- Periodic rentals (ongoing)
It’s worth thinking carefully about the lease type that may suit you. If you know how long you’ll want to stay, a fixed term rental may offer stability – if the agreement isn’t terminated by either party it automatically changes to periodic after the term lapses. If you’re less sure about your plans, periodic rentals may appeal.
Don’t skip the paperwork
Read your rental agreement carefully and ask questions before signing. Check you’re clear on:
- Rent amount, due date and payment method
- Bond amount
- Included utilities or internet (if any)
- Repairs contact and emergency process
- Strata by-laws – if relevant to your property you should be informed of these
Being put under pressure to pay before signing – or agreements with unclear “special conditions” – are both red flags. If you’re uncomfortable with the details, ask questions and get legal advice or walk away if you end up unhappy with the answers.
Step 6 — Moving in: condition report
The NSW Government’s rental property condition reports guidance states that the landlord/agent must give a condition report (paper or electronic) to the tenant before or at the point of signing the agreement.
The tenant should then:
- inspect room-by-room
- note every issue
- take time-stamped photos
- return within 7 days
- keep a copy
Upon moving out your condition report is used to assess whether or not you get your bond back in full. The Tenants’ Union NSW – Bond factsheet has some more details for practical bond protection which can help here.
Step 7 — Living in your Sydney rental: rent increases, repairs, and pets
Rent increases in NSW
No rent increases are permitted in the first 12 months of a tenancy. Then rent can be raised at maximum once every 12 months, with 60 days’ written notice (email can count).
Repairs & communication
Make any requests for repairs in writing and keep copies. If you experience an urgent safety issue, act quickly and follow official guidance from the NSW getting repairs done hub.
Pets in Sydney rentals (NSW 2025 changes)
Property ads can not state ‘no pets’ – tenants must be able to request a pet, although landlords may refuse if they have a good reason
If you make a request, the landlord must respond within 21 days – no response can mean automatic approval. If the landlord agrees to your pet they can set “reasonable conditions”. Assistance animals are treated differently – learn more in the NSW Government guide on keeping a pet in a rental property.
FAQ
Do I need an Australian bank account to rent in Sydney?
You don’t legally need an Australian bank account to rent in Sydney, but being able to pay rent by local recurring transfer can be handy. You may choose to open a bank account on arrival, or set up payments through a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise.
What bills do renters usually pay in Sydney (utilities and internet)?
You’ll usually pay for utilities like electricity, gas (if applicable), and water – and for your internet or landline service.
Useful resources (checked 5th June 2026)
- NSW Government — Costs at the start of a tenancy
- NSW Government — Rental property condition reports
- NSW Government — Advertising and rent bidding rules
- NSW Government — Rent increases
- NSW Government — Keeping a pet in a rental property
- NSW Government — Ending a tenancy hub
- Tenants’ Union of NSW — Bond factsheet
- Tenants’ Union of NSW — Starting a tenancy
- Domain — Rental Report (Sydney median rents)
This guide is for information only – for additional details, look at official NSW Government web pages, and guidance from the Tenants’ Union NSW.