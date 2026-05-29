Best places to live in Australia for expats in (2026)

Table of contents
- Best places to live in Australia at a glance
- How to choose where to live in Australia (a quick decision guide)
- City-by-city: the best places to live in Australia for expats
- Cost of living & housing: what expats should budget for
- Jobs, industries & study: where opportunities cluster
- Healthcare & insurance basics for newcomers
- Practical next steps: how to decide and get settled
- FAQ
- Useful resources
Best places to live in Australia at a glance
|Place
|Best for
|Vibe
|Housing reality
|Climate snapshot
|Sydney (NSW)
|Career-focused movers (finance/tech/pro services), big-city + beach lifestyle
|Global, fast-paced, iconic harbour/beaches, very multicultural
|High demand and competition in many areas; prices vary a lot by suburb and commute
|Mild winters, warm summers; humid spells; coastal microclimates
|Melbourne (VIC)
|Culture lovers, students, families wanting amenities + neighbourhood variety
|Artsy, café culture, sport-mad, “city of neighbourhoods”
|Competitive in popular inner suburbs; more options further out with longer commutes
|Temperate with changeable weather; cooler winters than QLD/WA
|Brisbane (QLD)
|Warm-weather lifestyle, families, people wanting a big city with more space
|Laid-back, outdoorsy, river city
|Often considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne, but competition can still be strong
|Subtropical: hot/humid summers, mild winters; storm season
|Perth (WA)
|Beach + space seekers, mining/energy-linked careers, west-coast lifestyle
|Sunny, relaxed, outdoors-first
|Suburb choice strongly affects commute and access; market can tighten quickly in popular pockets
|Mediterranean: hot dry summers, mild wetter winters; lots of sunshine
|Adelaide (SA)
|Manageable city living, food/wine lovers, families wanting a slower pace
|Easy-going, “small big city”, festival and market culture
|Often considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne; smaller market means fewer listings in some areas
|Mediterranean: warm dry summers, cooler winters
|Canberra (ACT)
|Government/public sector, education/research, families wanting structure
|Planned, green, quiet and orderly
|Rent/buy dynamics can differ by suburb; demand can be strong near town centres
|Four seasons: warm summers, cold winters; low humidity
|Hobart (TAS)
|Nature-first living, slower pace, remote workers, creatives
|Harbour town, arts/food scene, outdoors on the doorstep
|Smaller market with fewer rentals; availability can be a key constraint
|Cool-temperate: distinct seasons, cooler winters, mild summers
|Gold Coast (QLD)
|Beach lifestyle, families, hospitality/tourism-linked work
|Coastal, sporty, relaxed with busy holiday energy
|Popular areas can be competitive; car-friendly living is common
|Subtropical: warm most of the year; humid summers
|Geelong (VIC)
|Near-Melbourne access with a smaller-city feel, families, commuters
|Waterfront regional city, growing, community-focused
|Can offer more space than inner Melbourne; commuting logistics matter
|Temperate: similar to Melbourne, generally slightly milder coastal feel
How to choose where to live in Australia (a quick decision guide)
Here’s our summary of the best cities to live in Australia based on some common requirements and preferences:
🌏Want the biggest job market + global-city energy? → check out Sydney / Melbourne
🏙️Want a big city with warmer winters + growing opportunities? → take a look at Brisbane / Gold Coast
🌞Want sun + space + mining/energy adjacency? → Perth might be a good fit
💸Want value + festivals/food + manageable scale? → think about Adelaide
🏢Want stability + access to the government/education ecosystem? → consider Canberra
City-by-city: the best places to live in Australia for expats
Sydney (New South Wales)
Best for: One of the best places to live in Australia for work – good for career-focused movers, including families needing access to international schools and services
- Biggest job market for finance, tech and professional services
- Excellent infrastructure and iconic city sights
- Mild winters and warm summers with coastal microclimates
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- Manly or Bondi for beachside living and a cool family vibe
- Surry Hills or Darlinghurst for inner city housing for young professionals
Trade-offs to consider: Expensive housing in high demand locations, with longer commutes for cheaper rental options
Melbourne (Victoria)
Best for: One of the best places to live in Australia for international students and families, with excellent education, good transport links and healthcare infrastructure
- Good for jobs in healthcare, professional, scientific, technical, and financial services
- Designed as a “city of neighbourhoods” so residents don’t have to travel too far for daily needs
- Changeable and temperate weather, with relatively cool winters
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- South Yarra for excellent CBD access
- Brighton or Sandringham for beachside family living with good schools
Trade-offs to consider: Housing in areas with shorter commutes to the CBD can be competitive – look further out for lower costs with longer commutes
Brisbane (Queensland)
Best for: Could be the best place to live in Australia for families looking for city life with a laid back vibe
- Housing costs considered more attainable than Sydney or Melbourne
- Growing city with opportunities for newcomers in terms of jobs and career
- Warm year round, suited to people who enjoy the outdoors and don’t mind the humidity
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- New Farm for professionals working in the CBD
- Bulimba or Paddington for families looking for quiet suburbs with more space
Trade-offs to consider: Subtropical climate doesn’t suit everyone – expect hot and humid summers, mild winters and a potentially disruptive storm season
Perth (Western Australia)
Best for: Professionals in mining, oil and gas, and related sectors, looking for a confident city with a distinct identity
- Strong Western Australia identity and pride, including locally focused arts and cultural sites
- Close to fantastic beaches, Margaret River for wine, and Rottnest for quokkas
- Mediterranean climate with hot dry summers, and mild wetter winters
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- Mount Lawley or Leederville for CBD access and walkability
- Cottesloe or Swanbourne for larger family homes by the beach
Trade-offs to consider: Fewer jobs outside of key sectors like mining and energy, can feel quite remote from the key East-coast cities
Adelaide (South Australia)
In a nutshell: Easy going city with a great food and wine scene
Best for: Expat families wanting a slower pace and more manageable housing costs
- Good value city with easy transport and walkable areas
- Mediterranean climate with warm dry summers, and cooler winters
- Popular annual Adelaide Festival, fringe and various arts events year round
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- Parkside or Wayville for access to the CBD with characterful homes
- Eden Hills or Black Forest for quieter family living
Trade-offs to consider: Smaller city size can mean availability of jobs and housing is competitive in some areas
Canberra (ACT)
Best for: One of the safest places to live in Australia for families moving for work in government, public sector and education
- Housing costs vary a lot depending on location – demand can be strong near centre
- Referred to as the “bush capital” – close to national parks, skiing and hiking opportunities
- Four seasons with warm summers, and cold winters
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- Braddon or Dickson for walkable neighbourhoods close to the center
- Woden Valley suburbs are popular with families
Trade-offs to consider: Planned feeling and quieter social scene may not appeal to younger people looking for a party buzz
Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast (Queensland)
Best for: Expat families, particularly those in hospitality or tourism-linked work
- Relaxed and sporty vibe with some family friendly areas to choose from
- You may require a car if you want to be able to fully explore attractions and get around conveniently
- Subtropical climate with humid summers
Popular expat neighborhoods:
- Southport or Main Beach for CBD and university access
- Robina for family life with good amenities and malls
Trade-offs to consider: Tourist numbers can be high in peak season, making areas crowded and pushing up prices
Cost of living & housing: what expats should budget for
Budgeting for your new life in Australia is tricky. You’ll need a buffer for unexpected costs, but there are handy tools out there to get you started.
Housing is usually the major cost to consider first. In Australia, rent or buying a home can vary enormously. In high-demand areas, there’s a lot of competition for rental properties, so be prepared to move fast once you find somewhere you like within your price range.
If you’re struggling to find the perfect place, expanding your search to outer suburbs can help. Look for areas with strong public transport routes to cut commutes and give you more flexibility on rental pricing.
To start to build a housing budget, Domain or Real Estate are both useful landing pages for rental and property search, with tools to filter by area and requirements to get a feel for the likely costs in the area you’re targeting.
For more general information you can also get cost of living data by city from Numbeo – this features aggregated live cost information for everything from a beer in a local bar to a movie ticket, bottle of milk, or a pair of jeans. Information is submitted by users and changes frequently, but can give some useful insight into the approximate costs of life in the city you’vee picked.
Typical relative cost
Here’s a summary of the relative costs for rent and transport for different popular cities in Australia. This information is for guidance only as costs can vary significantly by suburb, household size, lifestyle, and rental market conditions.
|Place
|Rent (relative)
|Transport (relative)
|What drives the cost
|Sydney
|High
|Medium–High
|Rent pressure in many suburbs; transport costs depend on commute distance and mode
|Melbourne
|Medium–High
|Medium
|Inner areas can be pricey; good public transport in many suburbs can reduce car costs
|Brisbane
|Medium
|Medium–High
|Rent varies widely; many households rely on cars depending on suburb
|Perth
|Medium
|Medium–High
|Car use is common; rent varies by coastal vs inner vs outer areas
|Adelaide
|Lower–Medium
|Medium
|Often considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne; many areas are car-oriented
|Canberra
|Medium
|Medium–High
|Car use is common; costs can be higher in areas close to employment hubs
|Hobart (Tasmania)
|Lower–Medium
|Medium–High
|Smaller rental market can affect availability; public transport coverage can be limited in places
|Gold Coast
|Medium
|High
|Car dependence is common; rent can rise in high-demand coastal pockets/holiday zones
|Geelong
|Lower–Medium
|Medium–High
|Can be better value than Melbourne; commuting (train/car) can raise transport costs
Jobs, industries & study: where opportunities cluster
Your choice of cities in Australia may be dictated by your industry if you’re moving for work, as different locations tend to have strong employment opportunities in specific sectors. For example, here are some of the larger employment niches in the cities and regions we’ve profiled so far:
- Sydney: finance, professional services, tech, media
- Melbourne/Geelong: professional services, education, healthcare, tech, creative industries
- Brisbane/Southeast QLD: healthcare, construction/infrastructure, education, growing tech
- Perth: mining/resources, engineering, energy, related services
- Canberra: government, policy, defence-adjacent, education/research
- Adelaide: defence/manufacturing pockets, healthcare, education, services
- Tasmania: tourism/food/agri niches + public services (limited breadth)
If you’re moving to Australia without a job already linked up it’s worth shortlisting places to live with broader job markets, lower housing stress for your budget, and workable transport. This gives you good flexibility when job hunting, allowing you to expand your search area and look across multiple job types.
Healthcare & insurance basics for newcomers
Australia has a strong healthcare system, but access can depend on residency status and reciprocal arrangements.
The core national health care system in Australia is delivered through Medicare. You’re eligible for medicare as a foreigner if you are a New Zealand citizen, Australian PR, or you’ve applied for PR status and have another eligible long term visa already. In a handful of cases, temporary visa holders are also covered.
Medicare offers government support to pay for some medical costs, including treatment and medicines. However, not all medical care is covered under Medicare. Because of this, many newcomers use private cover through international healthcare insurance policies, either for full coverage, or to supplement Medicare if they’re eligible for it.
Check out the Services Australia website for full details of Medicare and other services for newcomers, for more information.
Practical next steps: how to decide and get settled
Here are a few final thoughts on how to choose the best place to live in Australia for your needs, and plan out your relocation:
✅Shortlist several cities based on your priorities which may include your job, the climate, or your overall budget
✅Compare the rental markets by suburb in your chosen cities, considering also the necessary commute and rental listings volume to give an idea of market pressure
✅Sanity-check transport looking at public transport maps, and drive times – remember to look at timings for your daily commute and take into consideration peak hour jams
✅Join local expat and community groups online to get a feel for the issues and experiences others may be having
✅Do a scouting trip if possible, to view your final choice of neighbourhoods in person
✅Prepare all of your admin so you’re ready to hit the ground running – including documents for rentals and banking, insurance cover and a budget for your first few weeks while you set everything up
Wise account
Moving to Australia? Wise can help you manage money across borders—send money to Australia, convert to AUD with transparent fees, and use a Wise card for everyday spending.
FAQ
What is the best place to live in Australia for families?
There’s no single best place in Australia for families – it’ll depend on your needs and personal preferences. Compare Sydney and Melbourne for a wealth of opportunities, or Adelaide and Gold Coast for a more laid back vibe.
What is the safest city in Australia?
Canberra is often ranked as the safest city in Australia, with excellent infrastructure and facilities.
Useful resources
- Economist Intelligence Unit – Global Liveability Index landing page
- BBC Travel – article mentioning Australian cities in top rankings for global liveability
- Domain or Real Estate – useful landing pages for rental and property search
- Services Australia – details of Medicare and other services for newcomers
- Sydney public transport info
- Melbourne public transport info
- Brisbane public transport info