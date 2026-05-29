Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers

Where to live

Where to Live

Best places to live in Australia for expats in (2026)

This guide walks through ideas to help you examine the best places to live in Australia, looking at Sydney vs Melbourne vs Brisbane and more. We’ll walk through an overview of popular expat destinations to help you to compare and choose where to live in Australia based on your unique needs.

writer

Updated 29-5-2026

Best places to live in Australia at a glance

PlaceBest forVibeHousing realityClimate snapshot
Sydney (NSW)Career-focused movers (finance/tech/pro services), big-city + beach lifestyleGlobal, fast-paced, iconic harbour/beaches, very multiculturalHigh demand and competition in many areas; prices vary a lot by suburb and commuteMild winters, warm summers; humid spells; coastal microclimates
Melbourne (VIC)Culture lovers, students, families wanting amenities + neighbourhood varietyArtsy, café culture, sport-mad, “city of neighbourhoods”Competitive in popular inner suburbs; more options further out with longer commutesTemperate with changeable weather; cooler winters than QLD/WA
Brisbane (QLD)Warm-weather lifestyle, families, people wanting a big city with more spaceLaid-back, outdoorsy, river cityOften considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne, but competition can still be strongSubtropical: hot/humid summers, mild winters; storm season
Perth (WA)Beach + space seekers, mining/energy-linked careers, west-coast lifestyleSunny, relaxed, outdoors-firstSuburb choice strongly affects commute and access; market can tighten quickly in popular pocketsMediterranean: hot dry summers, mild wetter winters; lots of sunshine
Adelaide (SA)Manageable city living, food/wine lovers, families wanting a slower paceEasy-going, “small big city”, festival and market cultureOften considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne; smaller market means fewer listings in some areasMediterranean: warm dry summers, cooler winters
Canberra (ACT)Government/public sector, education/research, families wanting structurePlanned, green, quiet and orderlyRent/buy dynamics can differ by suburb; demand can be strong near town centresFour seasons: warm summers, cold winters; low humidity
Hobart (TAS)Nature-first living, slower pace, remote workers, creativesHarbour town, arts/food scene, outdoors on the doorstepSmaller market with fewer rentals; availability can be a key constraintCool-temperate: distinct seasons, cooler winters, mild summers
Gold Coast (QLD)Beach lifestyle, families, hospitality/tourism-linked workCoastal, sporty, relaxed with busy holiday energyPopular areas can be competitive; car-friendly living is commonSubtropical: warm most of the year; humid summers
Geelong (VIC)Near-Melbourne access with a smaller-city feel, families, commutersWaterfront regional city, growing, community-focusedCan offer more space than inner Melbourne; commuting logistics matterTemperate: similar to Melbourne, generally slightly milder coastal feel

How to choose where to live in Australia (a quick decision guide)

Here’s our summary of the best cities to live in Australia based on some common requirements and preferences:

🌏Want the biggest job market + global-city energy? → check out Sydney / Melbourne

🏙️Want a big city with warmer winters + growing opportunities? → take a look at Brisbane / Gold Coast

🌞Want sun + space + mining/energy adjacency? → Perth might be a good fit

💸Want value + festivals/food + manageable scale? → think about Adelaide

🏢Want stability + access to the government/education ecosystem? → consider Canberra

#

Relocation

Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist

Read more

City-by-city: the best places to live in Australia for expats

Sydney (New South Wales)

Best for: One of the best places to live in Australia for work – good for career-focused movers, including families needing access to international schools and services

  • Biggest job market for finance, tech and professional services
  • Excellent infrastructure and iconic city sights
  • Mild winters and warm summers with coastal microclimates

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • Manly or Bondi for beachside living and a cool family vibe
  • Surry Hills or Darlinghurst for inner city housing for young professionals

Trade-offs to consider: Expensive housing in high demand locations, with longer commutes for cheaper rental options

Melbourne (Victoria)

Best for: One of the best places to live in Australia for international students and families, with excellent education, good transport links and healthcare infrastructure

  • Good for jobs in healthcare, professional, scientific, technical, and financial services
  • Designed as a “city of neighbourhoods” so residents don’t have to travel too far for daily needs
  • Changeable and temperate weather, with relatively cool winters

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • South Yarra for excellent CBD access
  • Brighton or Sandringham for beachside family living with good schools

Trade-offs to consider: Housing in areas with shorter commutes to the CBD can be competitive – look further out for lower costs with longer commutes

Brisbane (Queensland)

Best for: Could be the best place to live in Australia for families looking for city life with a laid back vibe

  • Housing costs considered more attainable than Sydney or Melbourne
  • Growing city with opportunities for newcomers in terms of jobs and career
  • Warm year round, suited to people who enjoy the outdoors and don’t mind the humidity

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • New Farm for professionals working in the CBD
  • Bulimba or Paddington for families looking for quiet suburbs with more space

Trade-offs to consider: Subtropical climate doesn’t suit everyone – expect hot and humid summers, mild winters and a potentially disruptive storm season

Perth (Western Australia)

Best for: Professionals in mining, oil and gas, and related sectors, looking for a confident city with a distinct identity

  • Strong Western Australia identity and pride, including locally focused arts and cultural sites
  • Close to fantastic beaches, Margaret River for wine, and Rottnest for quokkas
  • Mediterranean climate with hot dry summers, and mild wetter winters

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • Mount Lawley or Leederville for CBD access and walkability
  • Cottesloe or Swanbourne for larger family homes by the beach

Trade-offs to consider: Fewer jobs outside of key sectors like mining and energy, can feel quite remote from the key East-coast cities

Adelaide (South Australia)

In a nutshell: Easy going city with a great food and wine scene

Best for: Expat families wanting a slower pace and more manageable housing costs

  • Good value city with easy transport and walkable areas
  • Mediterranean climate with warm dry summers, and cooler winters
  • Popular annual Adelaide Festival, fringe and various arts events year round

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • Parkside or Wayville for access to the CBD with characterful homes
  • Eden Hills or Black Forest for quieter family living

Trade-offs to consider: Smaller city size can mean availability of jobs and housing is competitive in some areas

Canberra (ACT)

Best for: One of the safest places to live in Australia for families moving for work in government, public sector and education

  • Housing costs vary a lot depending on location – demand can be strong near centre
  • Referred to as the “bush capital” – close to national parks, skiing and hiking opportunities
  • Four seasons with warm summers, and cold winters

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • Braddon or Dickson for walkable neighbourhoods close to the center
  • Woden Valley suburbs are popular with families

Trade-offs to consider: Planned feeling and quieter social scene may not appeal to younger people looking for a party buzz

Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast (Queensland)

Best for: Expat families, particularly those in hospitality or tourism-linked work

  • Relaxed and sporty vibe with some family friendly areas to choose from
  • You may require a car if you want to be able to fully explore attractions and get around conveniently
  • Subtropical climate with humid summers

Popular expat neighborhoods:

  • Southport or Main Beach for CBD and university access
  • Robina for family life with good amenities and malls

Trade-offs to consider: Tourist numbers can be high in peak season, making areas crowded and pushing up prices

Cost of living & housing: what expats should budget for

Budgeting for your new life in Australia is tricky. You’ll need a buffer for unexpected costs, but there are handy tools out there to get you started.

Housing is usually the major cost to consider first. In Australia, rent or buying a home can vary enormously. In high-demand areas, there’s a lot of competition for rental properties, so be prepared to move fast once you find somewhere you like within your price range.

If you’re struggling to find the perfect place, expanding your search to outer suburbs can help. Look for areas with strong public transport routes to cut commutes and give you more flexibility on rental pricing.

To start to build a housing budget, Domain or Real Estate are both useful landing pages for rental and property search, with tools to filter by area and requirements to get a feel for the likely costs in the area you’re targeting.

For more general information you can also get cost of living data by city from Numbeo – this features aggregated live cost information for everything from a beer in a local bar to a movie ticket, bottle of milk, or a pair of jeans. Information is submitted by users and changes frequently, but can give some useful insight into the approximate costs of life in the city you’vee picked.

#

Money Management

How to save money in Australia as an expat

Read more

Typical relative cost

Here’s a summary of the relative costs for rent and transport for different popular cities in Australia. This information is for guidance only as costs can vary significantly by suburb, household size, lifestyle, and rental market conditions.

PlaceRent (relative)Transport (relative)What drives the cost
SydneyHighMedium–HighRent pressure in many suburbs; transport costs depend on commute distance and mode
MelbourneMedium–HighMediumInner areas can be pricey; good public transport in many suburbs can reduce car costs
BrisbaneMediumMedium–HighRent varies widely; many households rely on cars depending on suburb
PerthMediumMedium–HighCar use is common; rent varies by coastal vs inner vs outer areas
AdelaideLower–MediumMediumOften considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne; many areas are car-oriented
CanberraMediumMedium–HighCar use is common; costs can be higher in areas close to employment hubs
Hobart (Tasmania)Lower–MediumMedium–HighSmaller rental market can affect availability; public transport coverage can be limited in places
Gold CoastMediumHighCar dependence is common; rent can rise in high-demand coastal pockets/holiday zones
GeelongLower–MediumMedium–HighCan be better value than Melbourne; commuting (train/car) can raise transport costs

Jobs, industries & study: where opportunities cluster

Your choice of cities in Australia may be dictated by your industry if you’re moving for work, as different locations tend to have strong employment opportunities in specific sectors. For example, here are some of the larger employment niches in the cities and regions we’ve profiled so far:

  • Sydney: finance, professional services, tech, media
  • Melbourne/Geelong: professional services, education, healthcare, tech, creative industries
  • Brisbane/Southeast QLD: healthcare, construction/infrastructure, education, growing tech
  • Perth: mining/resources, engineering, energy, related services
  • Canberra: government, policy, defence-adjacent, education/research
  • Adelaide: defence/manufacturing pockets, healthcare, education, services
  • Tasmania: tourism/food/agri niches + public services (limited breadth)

If you’re moving to Australia without a job already linked up it’s worth shortlisting places to live with broader job markets, lower housing stress for your budget, and workable transport. This gives you good flexibility when job hunting, allowing you to expand your search area and look across multiple job types.

#

Finding a Job

Find a job in Australia

Read more

Healthcare & insurance basics for newcomers

Australia has a strong healthcare system, but access can depend on residency status and reciprocal arrangements.

The core national health care system in Australia is delivered through Medicare. You’re eligible for medicare as a foreigner if you are a New Zealand citizen, Australian PR, or you’ve applied for PR status and have another eligible long term visa already. In a handful of cases, temporary visa holders are also covered.

Medicare offers government support to pay for some medical costs, including treatment and medicines. However, not all medical care is covered under Medicare. Because of this, many newcomers use private cover through international healthcare insurance policies, either for full coverage, or to supplement Medicare if they’re eligible for it.

Check out the Services Australia website for full details of Medicare and other services for newcomers, for more information.

Practical next steps: how to decide and get settled

Here are a few final thoughts on how to choose the best place to live in Australia for your needs, and plan out your relocation:

✅Shortlist several cities based on your priorities which may include your job, the climate, or your overall budget

✅Compare the rental markets by suburb in your chosen cities, considering also the necessary commute and rental listings volume to give an idea of market pressure

✅Sanity-check transport looking at public transport maps, and drive times – remember to look at timings for your daily commute and take into consideration peak hour jams

✅Join local expat and community groups online to get a feel for the issues and experiences others may be having

✅Do a scouting trip if possible, to view your final choice of neighbourhoods in person

✅Prepare all of your admin so you’re ready to hit the ground running – including documents for rentals and banking, insurance cover and a budget for your first few weeks while you set everything up

Wise account

Moving to Australia? Wise can help you manage money across borders—send money to Australia, convert to AUD with transparent fees, and use a Wise card for everyday spending.

FAQ

What is the best place to live in Australia for families?

There’s no single best place in Australia for families – it’ll depend on your needs and personal preferences. Compare Sydney and Melbourne for a wealth of opportunities, or Adelaide and Gold Coast for a more laid back vibe.

What is the safest city in Australia?

Canberra is often ranked as the safest city in Australia, with excellent infrastructure and facilities.

Useful resources

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.