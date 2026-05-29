Best places to live in Australia for expats in (2026)

Best places to live in Australia at a glance Place Best for Vibe Housing reality Climate snapshot Sydney (NSW) Career-focused movers (finance/tech/pro services), big-city + beach lifestyle Global, fast-paced, iconic harbour/beaches, very multicultural High demand and competition in many areas; prices vary a lot by suburb and commute Mild winters, warm summers; humid spells; coastal microclimates Melbourne (VIC) Culture lovers, students, families wanting amenities + neighbourhood variety Artsy, café culture, sport-mad, “city of neighbourhoods” Competitive in popular inner suburbs; more options further out with longer commutes Temperate with changeable weather; cooler winters than QLD/WA Brisbane (QLD) Warm-weather lifestyle, families, people wanting a big city with more space Laid-back, outdoorsy, river city Often considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne, but competition can still be strong Subtropical: hot/humid summers, mild winters; storm season Perth (WA) Beach + space seekers, mining/energy-linked careers, west-coast lifestyle Sunny, relaxed, outdoors-first Suburb choice strongly affects commute and access; market can tighten quickly in popular pockets Mediterranean: hot dry summers, mild wetter winters; lots of sunshine Adelaide (SA) Manageable city living, food/wine lovers, families wanting a slower pace Easy-going, “small big city”, festival and market culture Often considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne; smaller market means fewer listings in some areas Mediterranean: warm dry summers, cooler winters Canberra (ACT) Government/public sector, education/research, families wanting structure Planned, green, quiet and orderly Rent/buy dynamics can differ by suburb; demand can be strong near town centres Four seasons: warm summers, cold winters; low humidity Hobart (TAS) Nature-first living, slower pace, remote workers, creatives Harbour town, arts/food scene, outdoors on the doorstep Smaller market with fewer rentals; availability can be a key constraint Cool-temperate: distinct seasons, cooler winters, mild summers Gold Coast (QLD) Beach lifestyle, families, hospitality/tourism-linked work Coastal, sporty, relaxed with busy holiday energy Popular areas can be competitive; car-friendly living is common Subtropical: warm most of the year; humid summers Geelong (VIC) Near-Melbourne access with a smaller-city feel, families, commuters Waterfront regional city, growing, community-focused Can offer more space than inner Melbourne; commuting logistics matter Temperate: similar to Melbourne, generally slightly milder coastal feel

How to choose where to live in Australia (a quick decision guide) Here’s our summary of the best cities to live in Australia based on some common requirements and preferences: 🌏Want the biggest job market + global-city energy? → check out Sydney / Melbourne 🏙️Want a big city with warmer winters + growing opportunities? → take a look at Brisbane / Gold Coast 🌞Want sun + space + mining/energy adjacency? → Perth might be a good fit 💸Want value + festivals/food + manageable scale? → think about Adelaide 🏢Want stability + access to the government/education ecosystem? → consider Canberra Relocation Moving to Australia – the ultimate checklist Read more

City-by-city: the best places to live in Australia for expats Sydney (New South Wales) Best for: One of the best places to live in Australia for work – good for career-focused movers, including families needing access to international schools and services Biggest job market for finance, tech and professional services

Excellent infrastructure and iconic city sights

Mild winters and warm summers with coastal microclimates Popular expat neighborhoods: Manly or Bondi for beachside living and a cool family vibe

Surry Hills or Darlinghurst for inner city housing for young professionals Trade-offs to consider: Expensive housing in high demand locations, with longer commutes for cheaper rental options Melbourne (Victoria) Best for: One of the best places to live in Australia for international students and families, with excellent education, good transport links and healthcare infrastructure Good for jobs in healthcare, professional, scientific, technical, and financial services

Designed as a “city of neighbourhoods” so residents don’t have to travel too far for daily needs

Changeable and temperate weather, with relatively cool winters Popular expat neighborhoods: South Yarra for excellent CBD access

Brighton or Sandringham for beachside family living with good schools Trade-offs to consider: Housing in areas with shorter commutes to the CBD can be competitive – look further out for lower costs with longer commutes Brisbane (Queensland) Best for: Could be the best place to live in Australia for families looking for city life with a laid back vibe Housing costs considered more attainable than Sydney or Melbourne

Growing city with opportunities for newcomers in terms of jobs and career

Warm year round, suited to people who enjoy the outdoors and don’t mind the humidity Popular expat neighborhoods: New Farm for professionals working in the CBD

Bulimba or Paddington for families looking for quiet suburbs with more space Trade-offs to consider: Subtropical climate doesn’t suit everyone – expect hot and humid summers, mild winters and a potentially disruptive storm season Perth (Western Australia) Best for: Professionals in mining, oil and gas, and related sectors, looking for a confident city with a distinct identity Strong Western Australia identity and pride, including locally focused arts and cultural sites

Close to fantastic beaches, Margaret River for wine, and Rottnest for quokkas

Mediterranean climate with hot dry summers, and mild wetter winters Popular expat neighborhoods: Mount Lawley or Leederville for CBD access and walkability

Cottesloe or Swanbourne for larger family homes by the beach Trade-offs to consider: Fewer jobs outside of key sectors like mining and energy, can feel quite remote from the key East-coast cities Adelaide (South Australia) In a nutshell: Easy going city with a great food and wine scene Best for: Expat families wanting a slower pace and more manageable housing costs Good value city with easy transport and walkable areas

Mediterranean climate with warm dry summers, and cooler winters

Popular annual Adelaide Festival, fringe and various arts events year round Popular expat neighborhoods: Parkside or Wayville for access to the CBD with characterful homes

Eden Hills or Black Forest for quieter family living Trade-offs to consider: Smaller city size can mean availability of jobs and housing is competitive in some areas Canberra (ACT) Best for: One of the safest places to live in Australia for families moving for work in government, public sector and education Housing costs vary a lot depending on location – demand can be strong near centre

Referred to as the “bush capital” – close to national parks, skiing and hiking opportunities

Four seasons with warm summers, and cold winters Popular expat neighborhoods: Braddon or Dickson for walkable neighbourhoods close to the center

Woden Valley suburbs are popular with families Trade-offs to consider: Planned feeling and quieter social scene may not appeal to younger people looking for a party buzz Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast (Queensland) Best for: Expat families, particularly those in hospitality or tourism-linked work Relaxed and sporty vibe with some family friendly areas to choose from

You may require a car if you want to be able to fully explore attractions and get around conveniently

Subtropical climate with humid summers Popular expat neighborhoods: Southport or Main Beach for CBD and university access

Robina for family life with good amenities and malls Trade-offs to consider: Tourist numbers can be high in peak season, making areas crowded and pushing up prices

Cost of living & housing: what expats should budget for Budgeting for your new life in Australia is tricky. You’ll need a buffer for unexpected costs, but there are handy tools out there to get you started. Housing is usually the major cost to consider first. In Australia, rent or buying a home can vary enormously. In high-demand areas, there’s a lot of competition for rental properties, so be prepared to move fast once you find somewhere you like within your price range. If you’re struggling to find the perfect place, expanding your search to outer suburbs can help. Look for areas with strong public transport routes to cut commutes and give you more flexibility on rental pricing. To start to build a housing budget, Domain or Real Estate are both useful landing pages for rental and property search, with tools to filter by area and requirements to get a feel for the likely costs in the area you’re targeting. For more general information you can also get cost of living data by city from Numbeo – this features aggregated live cost information for everything from a beer in a local bar to a movie ticket, bottle of milk, or a pair of jeans. Information is submitted by users and changes frequently, but can give some useful insight into the approximate costs of life in the city you’vee picked. Money Management How to save money in Australia as an expat Read more Typical relative cost Here’s a summary of the relative costs for rent and transport for different popular cities in Australia. This information is for guidance only as costs can vary significantly by suburb, household size, lifestyle, and rental market conditions. Place Rent (relative) Transport (relative) What drives the cost Sydney High Medium–High Rent pressure in many suburbs; transport costs depend on commute distance and mode Melbourne Medium–High Medium Inner areas can be pricey; good public transport in many suburbs can reduce car costs Brisbane Medium Medium–High Rent varies widely; many households rely on cars depending on suburb Perth Medium Medium–High Car use is common; rent varies by coastal vs inner vs outer areas Adelaide Lower–Medium Medium Often considered more attainable than Sydney/Melbourne; many areas are car-oriented Canberra Medium Medium–High Car use is common; costs can be higher in areas close to employment hubs Hobart (Tasmania) Lower–Medium Medium–High Smaller rental market can affect availability; public transport coverage can be limited in places Gold Coast Medium High Car dependence is common; rent can rise in high-demand coastal pockets/holiday zones Geelong Lower–Medium Medium–High Can be better value than Melbourne; commuting (train/car) can raise transport costs

Jobs, industries & study: where opportunities cluster Your choice of cities in Australia may be dictated by your industry if you’re moving for work, as different locations tend to have strong employment opportunities in specific sectors. For example, here are some of the larger employment niches in the cities and regions we’ve profiled so far: Sydney: finance, professional services, tech, media

finance, professional services, tech, media Melbourne/Geelong: professional services, education, healthcare, tech, creative industries

professional services, education, healthcare, tech, creative industries Brisbane/Southeast QLD : healthcare, construction/infrastructure, education, growing tech

: healthcare, construction/infrastructure, education, growing tech Perth: mining/resources, engineering, energy, related services

mining/resources, engineering, energy, related services Canberra: government, policy, defence-adjacent, education/research

government, policy, defence-adjacent, education/research Adelaide: defence/manufacturing pockets, healthcare, education, services

defence/manufacturing pockets, healthcare, education, services Tasmania: tourism/food/agri niches + public services (limited breadth) If you’re moving to Australia without a job already linked up it’s worth shortlisting places to live with broader job markets, lower housing stress for your budget, and workable transport. This gives you good flexibility when job hunting, allowing you to expand your search area and look across multiple job types. Finding a Job Find a job in Australia Read more

Healthcare & insurance basics for newcomers Australia has a strong healthcare system, but access can depend on residency status and reciprocal arrangements. The core national health care system in Australia is delivered through Medicare. You’re eligible for medicare as a foreigner if you are a New Zealand citizen, Australian PR, or you’ve applied for PR status and have another eligible long term visa already. In a handful of cases, temporary visa holders are also covered. Medicare offers government support to pay for some medical costs, including treatment and medicines. However, not all medical care is covered under Medicare. Because of this, many newcomers use private cover through international healthcare insurance policies, either for full coverage, or to supplement Medicare if they’re eligible for it. Check out the Services Australia website for full details of Medicare and other services for newcomers, for more information.

Practical next steps: how to decide and get settled Here are a few final thoughts on how to choose the best place to live in Australia for your needs, and plan out your relocation: ✅Shortlist several cities based on your priorities which may include your job, the climate, or your overall budget ✅Compare the rental markets by suburb in your chosen cities, considering also the necessary commute and rental listings volume to give an idea of market pressure ✅Sanity-check transport looking at public transport maps, and drive times – remember to look at timings for your daily commute and take into consideration peak hour jams ✅Join local expat and community groups online to get a feel for the issues and experiences others may be having ✅Do a scouting trip if possible, to view your final choice of neighbourhoods in person ✅Prepare all of your admin so you’re ready to hit the ground running – including documents for rentals and banking, insurance cover and a budget for your first few weeks while you set everything up Wise account Moving to Australia? Wise can help you manage money across borders—send money to Australia, convert to AUD with transparent fees, and use a Wise card for everyday spending. Go to website