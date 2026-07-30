Guide to Visas in the US: Types, requirements, and how to apply

Key takeaways Start here if you want a quick sense of which route may fit your plans. Visa route 👥 Who it suits 📥 Usual sponsor needed 🏠 Can it lead to permanent residence? ✅ Where to verify 🧳 Visitor Tourism, short visits, limited business travel Usually no petitioner No, not by itself State Department 🎓 Student or exchange Academic study, vocational study, approved exchange programs School or program sponsor Sometimes, depending on later route State Department 💼 Work Temporary employment in a specific role Usually a US employer who files a petition Sometimes, depending on visa category USCIS and State Department 💍 Family-based Joining certain close relatives who are US citizens or lawful permanent residents Family petitioner Yes, if you qualify for an immigrant visa USCIS and State Department 🟢 Immigrant routes (Green Card routes) Permanent move through family, work, diversity, or other qualifying categories Petitioner, sponsor, or category-specific requirements Yes, this is the purpose of the visa USCIS, NVC, and State Department Information checked and correct on 21st July 2026 Note: This guide explains key terms, common routes, and first application steps for expats. It is for general information only, not legal advice. Rules can change, so verify details with official U.S. government sources such as Travel.State.Gov’s U.S. visas hub.

How U.S. visas work 🇺🇲 Before comparing visa options, it helps to understand how the US immigration system works. One of the most common mistakes is confusing a visa with the right to stay, work, or live permanently in the US. Immigrant vs. non-immigrant visas in the US ➡️ A non-immigrant visa is usually for a temporary stay, such as tourism, business visits, study, temporary work, or an exchange program. ➡️ An immigrant visa is for people who plan to move to the United States as lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders). One thing worth knowing is that some temporary visas can provide a pathway to permanent residence later, while many are intended only for temporary stays. The safest first step is to match your real purpose of travel to the correct visa category. Non- immigrant visa examples: B-1/B-2, F-1, J-1, H-1B

B-1/B-2, F-1, J-1, H-1B Immigrant visa examples: family-based immigrant visas, employment-based immigrant visas

family-based immigrant visas, employment-based immigrant visas Related but separate route: K-1 fiancé(e) visa Visa rules and application procedures can also vary depending on your nationality, the visa category, and the US embassy or consulate handling your application. Visa vs. admission vs. status A US visa lets you travel to a US port of entry and ask for admission. It does not guarantee that you will be allowed entry. If you are admitted, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decides the terms of your admission at the border or airport. Your period of lawful stay is based on your immigration status and the details recorded on your I-94 record. A common misconception is that your visa’s expiration date tells you when you must leave the US. In many cases, it does not. What usually matters in practice is the category you were admitted under and the information on your I-94, which may show either a specific date or D/S (Duration of Status) for certain visa categories. Before leaving the airport or soon after arriving, it’s a good idea to: Check your I-94 record

Conform your class of admission

Check the date – or D/S if applicable – that shows how long you are authorized to stay

Main US visa types for expats 🌐 Most expats should start by identifying the main reason for their trip. Then they can check the official government guidance for the visa category that best matches their situation. Visitor and business visas Visitor visas such as B-1 and B-2 are generally for tourism, family visits, medical travel, or limited business activities like meetings and conferences. They are not work visas. A common mistake is assuming that a business trip means you can do paid work in the United States. You cannot take up employment or perform unauthorized work in the US on a visitor visa. Always be truthful about the purpose of your trip when applying for a visa or seeking admission. ⚠️ Caution: A visa for visiting does not give open-ended permission to earn US income or take a local job. Student and exchange visas Student and exchange visas usually fall into F, M, and J categories. These are for academic study, vocational study, or approved exchange programs. The key requirement is sponsorship or acceptance by an approved school or exchange program. Without the right school or exchange paperwork, you usually cannot move forward because the visa category is tied to that institution or program. F visas are usually for academic study

M visas are usually for vocational or nonacademic study

J visas are for approved exchange programs

Typical documents include an acceptance or sponsorship form (such as Form I-20), passport, and proof of funding where required Work visas Most US work visas are employer-sponsored. For many categories, the employer first files a petition with USCIS before the worker applies for a visa or seeks admission. However, the process varies depending on the visa category. For petition-based categories and permanent employment routes, USCIS consular processing guidance helps explain how the petition and immigrant visa stages fit together. This is different from many relocation systems where a worker applies first and finds a job later. In the US, the employer’s role often drives the route, and your workplace rights after arrival can also depend on local rules and employer policies, so it helps to understand labor law in the US. Visa family Common use case Sponsor needed Notes H Specialty or temporary work Usually yes Common employer-led route L Intra-company transfer Usually yes For moves within the same company group O Individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement Often Requires extensive supporting evidence P or Q Performers, athletes, or cultural exchange Usually yes Scope depends on category Information checked and correct on 21st July 2026 Family and immigrant visas Family-based and employment-based immigrant visas are the main paths for people who want to become lawful permanent residents. In many of these cases, a petitioner files first, the case moves through USCIS, then the National Visa Center, and finally to the embassy or consulate interview stage. The main categories are: Family-based immigrant visas for qualifying relatives Employment-based immigrant visas for qualifying workers and investors The Diversity Visa Program Special immigrant categories in certain cases Some categories move faster than others because not all immigrant visas are treated the same. Immediate relative cases for certain close family members work differently from numerically limited preference categories that can face backlogs. Important note: The K-1 fiancé(e) visa is designed for a foreign fiancé(e) of a US citizen to travel to the US to marry. Although it can lead to permanent residence after marriage, it is legally a non-immigrant visa rather than an immigrant visa.

How to choose the right US visa The right visa depends on the real purpose of your trip, whether you need a sponsor or petitioner, how soon you plan to travel, and whether the goal is temporary stay or permanent residence. If you are unsure where to start, the official Visa Wizard can help you identify the visa category that best matches your travel plans. If you plan to immigrate permanently, USCIS and the Department of State provide additional guidance on immigrant visas. When a temporary visa is enough A temporary visa may be the right choice if your plans are clearly limited in time, such as study, exchange, tourism, short business travel, or a temporary job. In practice, this means your documents, timeline, and stated purpose should all point to a temporary stay. Do not choose a category simply because it seems faster or easier if it does not match your actual purpose. This can lead to refusal, cancellation, or problems at the port of entry. Which visas can lead to a green card? Some visas are intended for permanent immigration from the start, while others are temporary and may provide a pathway to permanent residence in certain circumstances. Having a temporary visa does not guarantee that you will later qualify for a Green Card. Usually permanent from the start: family-based and employment-based immigrant visas

family-based and employment-based immigrant visas May provide a pathway to permanent residence: some temporary work or family-related visas

some temporary work or family-related visas Not designed for permanent immigration: visitor visas and most other temporary visa categories Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide Read more When the Visa Bulletin matters The Visa Bulletin mainly affects immigrant visa categories that are subject to annual numerical limits. It shows when applicants in certain family-based or employment-based categories can move to the next stage of the immigration process. Family preference and many employment-based immigrant visa applicants usually need to check the latest Visa Bulletin.

Most visitor, student, and temporary work visa applicants usually don’t need to check the Visa Bulletin. ⚠️ Always check the latest monthly Visa Bulletin rather than relying on an older summary.

How to apply for a US visa The exact application process depends on the visa category, but the overall steps are similar. First, identify the correct visa. Then, complete the required application form, pay any applicable fees, gather your supporting documents, and then follow the interview or case-processing instructions for the US embassy or consulate handling your application. How do I apply for a US visa online? Identify the correct visa category using the government Visa Wizard Complete the required online application form (e.g., DS-160 or DS-260) Pay the fee using the approved payment method of your US embassy or consulate Prepare your documents and book the interview if your visa category requires one. Use only official government or authorized scheduling sites to apply or book appointments. What documents you usually need Most applicants need a combination of identity documents, application forms, and supporting evidence. Exact requirements vary by visa category and embassy/consulate, so always check the official instructions before applying. Typical documents include Valid passport

Application form confirmation page, such as the DS-160 for nonimmigrant visas or the DS-260 for many immigrant visa cases

Visa photo if required

Supporting documents from your school, exchange program, employer, petitioner, or sponsor, where applicable

Proof of travel purpose, financial support, ties to your home country (where relevant), or civil documents, depending on the visa category

Country-specific civil documents identified in the Department of State’s Reciprocity Schedule, where applicable 💡 Always check the document requirements for your visa category, nationality, and embassy/consulate before you upload or bring anything to an interview. Fees, interview, and processing times Visa fees, interview steps, and processing times vary by visa category, embassy or consulate, and the complexity of your case. Some routes also involve a petition, medical exam, or extra supporting document submission before a visa can be issued. A common question is how long the process takes. Unfortunately, there is no single answer. Appointment availability varies by embassy or consulate, some applications require additional administrative processing, and processing times can change throughout the year. ➡️ Use the Global Visa Wait Times tool and the relevant embassy page to check live conditions. Before applying, it’s a good idea to: Verify the visa fee on the official visa category page

Check interview wait times for your US embassy or consulate

Check whether your visa category requires prior USCIS petition approval

Review the latest instructions from your US embassy or consulate Column 2 shows average interview wait times for B1/B2 visas in different embassies/consulates; Columns 3-6 show the next available appointment for different visa categories Common mistakes and scam warnings ⚠️ Many first-time expats focus only on the visa sticker in their passport, but your actual permitted stay after entry is usually tied to the I-94 record, not the visa expiration date. Common mistakes include: Choosing a category that does not match the real purpose of travel

Assuming a visa guarantees entry to the United States

Ignoring embassy or consulate instructions, or country-specific reciprocity requirements

Relying on unofficial agents, fake government websites, or unauthorized immigration advisors

Believing anyone can guarantee approval

Forgetting to check your I-94 after arrival Important note: use official US government websites or authorized service providers, and be cautious of any service that promises a guaranteed visa, a guaranteed interview slot, or a shortcut around normal processes. 🌐 Manage money across borders 💰 New arrivals often need to move savings, pay rent deposits, cover tuition, support family, or manage money in more than one currency while they settle. This is where cross-border planning can make managing and accessing funds much easier. Many expats look to open a local US bank account to make money management easier when they first move. Several major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo provide international money services and multi-currency accounts tailored towards expat needs. There are also non-resident US bank accounts suitable for those still sorting out proof of address or other account-opening requirements. Before moving money, it’s worth checking: Transfer fees

Exchange rate offered

Account-opening and proof-of-address requirements

How you will access your money, including debit cards, cash withdrawals, and online banking, during your first few weeks Wise money transfers can help you move your money to the US with low and transparent fees during your relocation process. You can open a Wise Account to hold and manage multiple currencies including USD, all in one place. The Wise Multi-Currency Card is also a great way to spend conveniently in-store or safely online, and make ATM withdrawals whenever you need cash. Go to Wise

FAQs How many types of visas are there in the US? There are many different US visa categories, but most readers mainly need to understand the two main groups – nonimmigrant visas (for temporary stays) and immigrant visas (for permanent residence). The right visa depends on the purpose of your trip, not on memorizing every visa code or category. Which US visas can lead to a Green Card? Family-based and employment-based immigrant visas are designed for lawful permanent residence (a Green Card). Some temporary categories may also provide a pathway to permanent residence, but this depends on the visa type and your own circumstances. A temporary visa does not guarantee that you will later qualify for a Green Card, so do not assume that every work or study route can convert. What is the latest US visa bulletin, and who needs it? The Visa Bulletin is a monthly government update that mainly affects visa categories subject to annual numerical limits, particularly many family preference and employment-based categories. If your visa category is not subject to annual limits, the Visa Bulletin may not affect your application. Always check the latest monthly edition rather than relying on an older summary. What are the new visa rules for the US? US visa rules and procedures can change over time, affecting application processes, eligibility requirements, fees, and embassy or consulate procedures. That is why it’s important that you check for the most up-to-date current information. Always verify the latest information on travel.state.gov and the website of the US embassy or consulate handling your application. How long does an immigrant visa last in the US? An immigrant visa is usually time-limited for travel and entry to the US, not for the permanent residence itself. Once you are admitted to the US using a valid immigrant visa, you generally become a lawful permanent resident. In other words, the validity of the immigrant visa is separate from the permanent resident status you receive after admission.