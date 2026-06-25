Best places to live in the US as an expat

Picking the right US city to live in as an expat can be tricky. There’s no one single best choice – but your budget, career, climate preferences and family needs are likely to dictate where’s the right fit for your needs. What makes the US unique among expat destinations is a set of factors that rarely appear in domestic “best cities” rankings: no universal healthcare system, significant state income tax differences, a credit history that starts from zero on arrival, and a job market where visa sponsorship is concentrated in specific cities. This guide breaks down the best places to live in the USA for expats, comparing cities on cost, jobs, lifestyle, and what life is really like when you arrive.

Best places to live in the USA at a glance 🌆 City ⭐ Best for 🎭 Vibe 🏠 Housing reality ☀️ Climate snapshot New York City (NY) Career-focused movers (finance, media, tech), global-city life Fast-paced, iconic, deeply multicultural, world-class culture Among the highest in the US; outer boroughs offer more options Cold winters, hot humid summers; four distinct seasons Los Angeles (CA) Entertainment, tech, creative industries; sunshine-first lifestyle Sprawling, car-dependent, beach and canyon culture, very diverse Expensive in most areas; varies significantly by neighbourhood Warm and dry year-round; mild winters; wildfire risk in some areas Chicago (IL) Big-city career without coastal prices; finance, healthcare, logistics Midwest energy, strong neighbourhoods, world-class architecture More accessible than NYC or SF; wide variation by district Cold, windy winters; warm summers; dramatic seasons San Francisco / Bay Area (CA) Tech and biotech professionals; innovation-first career movers Compact, progressive, walkable in core areas; high density of ideas Among the highest in the US; many commute up to 90 minutes each way from Oakland or further Mild and foggy year-round; cool summers; very little rain in summer Seattle (WA) Tech professionals (Amazon, Microsoft ecosystem); outdoor lifestyle Laid-back Pacific Northwest, coffee culture, mountains on the doorstep High and rising; options broaden with distance from the city centre Mild but grey and rainy much of the year; summers are excellent Austin (TX) Tech and music; no state income tax; younger, faster-growing city Creative, warm, live-music capital; increasingly international Rising fast; still more accessible than coasts but competition is strong Hot summers, warm winters; strong storm season Miami (FL) Latin American expats, finance, international trade; beach lifestyle Vibrant, multilingual, sun-drenched; Spanish widely spoken Expensive in coastal pockets; no state income tax; hurricane risk Hot and humid year-round; warm winters; hurricane season Boston (MA) Education and biotech; families who want quality schools; academics European-feel, walkable in core, intellectually intense; cold winters High; graduate student competition keeps rental market tight Cold, snowy winters; warm summers Washington, DC Government, NGOs, policy, defence-adjacent; international organisations Planned, diverse, internationally connected; strong African-American cultural heritage High in core neighbourhoods; Maryland and Virginia suburbs offer more space Hot humid summers; mild to cold winters; occasional snow Houston (TX) Energy, healthcare, engineering; most diverse large US city Sprawling, car-dependent, welcoming, massive cultural variety Below national average in many areas; no state income tax Very hot and humid summers; mild winters; hurricane and flood risk *Information from publicly available online resources, June 2026. Check the most up to date details as you do your own research Costs vary significantly by neighbourhood and change with market conditions. For current listings, use Zillow, Apartments.com, and Numbeo. For neighbourhood ratings, visit Walk Score.

How to choose where to live in the USA The key question is not “which city is best” but “which city is best for your situation”. Map your priorities to specific cities: 🏦 Want the largest job market and a global city? → New York City or Chicago

💻 Want to work in tech and don’t mind high costs? → San Francisco Bay Area or Seattle

☀️ Want tech, sunshine, and no state income tax? → Austin, Texas

🌴 Want warm winters, beach lifestyle, and a Latin American community? → Miami, Florida

🎓 Want education, biotech, or research? → Boston, Massachusetts

🏛️ Want government, policy, or NGO work? → Washington, DC

⚙️ Want energy, healthcare, and affordability? → Houston, Texas

🌄 Want space, creativity, and lower cost than the coasts? → Austin or a mid-sized city like Raleigh or Denver Your top 5 questions before choosing a US city 🛂 What visa or work authorisation could I get, and does my employer need to sponsor it?

💰 What is my realistic rent budget and commute tolerance?

🚇 Do I need good public transport, or am I comfortable driving everywhere?

🏫What are the local schools like? School districts vary hugely by zip code, not just by city, check GreatSchools.org by specific zip code.

🌍 Do I prioritise a large expat community from my home country? 🔍 Insider Tip: Many cities with large international communities have immigrant-friendly neighbourhood enclaves. For example, Queens (NYC) for South Asian and Latin American expats, Koreatown in LA, or the Vietnamese community in Houston’s Midtown. These offer a softer landing: familiar food, language services, and community networks. Moving to the USA? Wise can help you manage your money during the transition – send money to the US, hold USD alongside your home currency, and use a Wise Multi-Currency Card for everyday spending while you set up your US bank account. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees, so you know what you’re paying. Go to website

🌆 City-by-city: The best places to live in the USA for expats 🇺🇸 New York City, New York New York draws more international professionals than any other US city, with the country’s largest job market spanning finance, media, technology, and law. ⭐️ Best for: Career-driven movers who want global-city energy and the most developed public transport system in the US. 💡 What to know: Housing costs are among the highest in the country; landlords often require proof of income equalling 40x the monthly rent, a standard practice that creates a real barrier for new arrivals without US income history

The MTA subway and bus network covers all five boroughs, making car ownership unnecessary in most of the city

A dense, multilingual population creates one of the world’s most naturally diverse living environments

Four distinct seasons; winters are genuinely cold with occasional snow 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Manhattan (central, most expensive), Astoria or Jackson Heights in Queens (more affordable, very diverse), Park Slope in Brooklyn (family-friendly, competitive) ⚖️ Trade-off: The highest housing costs in the country, combined with a steep New York City income tax on top of federal and state taxes. 🔍 Insider Tip: NYC landlords regularly require a US credit score and income verification. New expats without these often need a guarantor or must pay several months’ rent upfront. Services like Insurent and TheGuarantors act as institutional guarantors, a solution most newcomers don’t discover until they’ve had three rental applications rejected. Los Angeles, California Los Angeles is the global hub for entertainment, tech, aerospace, and creative industries, set against a year-round warm climate and coastal scenery. ⭐️ Best for: Those working in entertainment, tech, or aerospace, and anyone who prioritises sunshine and outdoor lifestyle. 💡 What to know: Car ownership is near-essential; public transport is improving but remains limited in most areas

California state income tax and surcharges reach up to 13.3% at the top rate (2025 data). Factor this into your take-home pay calculations when comparing with Texas or Florida roles

Wildfire risk affects some areas, particularly hillside and canyon neighbourhoods

Commute distances can be extreme; choosing a neighbourhood on the same side of the city as your workplace matters significantly 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Silver Lake or Echo Park (creative, younger demographic), Santa Monica (coastal, premium), Koreatown (diverse, more affordable, central) ⚖️ Trade-off: High housing costs, very high state income tax, and near-complete car dependency. Chicago, Illinois Chicago offers major-city career opportunities – particularly in finance, logistics, and healthcare – at a substantially lower cost than the coastal metros. ⭐️ Best for: Professionals who want big-city career access without New York or San Francisco prices. 💡 What to know: More accessible housing than NYC or the Bay Area; wide variation by neighbourhood

The L train (elevated rail) provides good coverage across the north and northwest sides, many expats who expect to need a car discover they can live car-free

World-class food, architecture, and culture; strong neighbourhood identity

Winters are severe and windy – this is more than just a reputation 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Lincoln Park (family-friendly, premium), Logan Square (creative, growing), Wicker Park (younger demographic, lively) ⚖️ Trade-off: Genuine winters are the biggest barrier for expats from warm climates; research specific neighbourhoods carefully as crime rates vary significantly by area. 🔍 Insider Tip: Chicago’s monthly transit pass costs far less than car parking in most other major US cities. If you choose the right neighbourhood, you can live very comfortably without a vehicle. San Francisco Bay Area, California The Bay Area is the global headquarters of technology and biotech, home to companies including Google (Alphabet), Meta, and Apple, plus thousands of startups. ⭐️ Best for: Tech and biotech professionals, particularly those on H-1B sponsorships, the Bay Area has the highest concentration of sponsoring employers in the country. 💡 What to know: Among the most expensive housing markets in the US; many workers commute from Oakland, San Jose, or further to manage costs

A “San Francisco” job listing often means anywhere in the broader Bay Area, clarify location before choosing a neighbourhood

BART and Caltrain connect core areas, but car ownership helps in many suburbs

Mild, foggy climate year-round; cool summers; no real summer rain 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples (San Francisco): Mission District (diverse, lively, competitive), Sunset District (more accessible, quieter) ⚖️ Trade-off: Very high housing costs plus California’s state income tax; commuting from more affordable areas can be time-consuming. Seattle, Washington Seattle is home to Amazon’s global headquarters and Microsoft’s main campus (in nearby Redmond), with a growing tech ecosystem and a strong outdoor lifestyle culture. ⭐️ Best for: Tech professionals seeking a Pacific Northwest lifestyle and the benefit of no state income tax in Washington State. 💡 What to know: No state income tax in Washington significantly increases take-home pay compared to a same-salary role in California

Housing costs have risen sharply as tech employment expanded; Bellevue and the Eastside are sometimes less expensive than Seattle proper

Excellent outdoor access: Cascade mountains, Puget Sound, and Olympic Peninsula all within day-trip distance

Rainy and overcast from late autumn through spring; summers are excellent and genuinely sunny 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Capitol Hill (walkable, lively), Bellevue (Eastside tech hub, more suburban), Fremont (quirky, community feel) ⚖️ Trade-off: Grey weather for much of the year; public transport is improving but remains car-dependent in many suburbs. Austin, Texas Austin has grown rapidly into a significant tech hub (“Silicon Hills”), with a strong music and creative identity and no state income tax in Texas. ⭐️ Best for: Tech professionals, musicians, and younger international movers who want an energetic, lower-cost alternative to the coastal tech cities. 💡 What to know: No state income tax gives Austin a meaningful financial advantage over San Francisco or Seattle for equivalent salaries

Rapid population growth has pushed housing costs significantly above where they were five years ago, Austin is still cheaper than the coasts but is no longer as inexpensive as it once was

Summers are extremely hot, often above 38°C (100°F); infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with growth

Tech companies cluster near the Domain area in North Austin and around the East 6th corridor 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: South Congress (creative, walkable), Domain/North Austin (close to tech campuses), East Austin (up-and-coming, diverse) ⚖️ Trade-off: Intense heat in summer and rapid cost increases; car-dependent in most areas. 🔍 Insider Tip: Austin traffic can be unexpectedly severe for a city of its size. If you commute by car, which most residents do, choosing a neighbourhood on the same side of the city as your office can save an hour per day. Miami, Florida Miami is a genuinely multilingual city with a large Latin American and Caribbean expat community, a strong international finance sector, and no state income tax in Florida. ⭐️ Best for: Latin American expats, finance professionals with international trade connections, and those who prioritise warm weather and beach access. 💡 What to know: Spanish is widely spoken in Miami, a genuine practical benefit for Spanish-speaking expats adjusting to daily life

No state income tax improves take-home pay versus states with income tax

Hurricane risk is real; factor in the cost of hurricane insurance when budgeting

High humidity from June to October; housing in desirable coastal areas is expensive 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Brickell (finance district, high-rise lifestyle), Coral Gables (family-friendly, Spanish architecture), Little Havana (cultural heartbeat, more affordable) ⚖️ Trade-off: Hurricane risk, high insurance costs, and intense humidity for several months of the year. Boston, Massachusetts Boston is home to Harvard, MIT, and one of the world’s densest concentrations of teaching hospitals and biotech companies, with a more European-feeling walkable core than most US cities. ⭐️ Best for: Academics, researchers, biotech and pharmaceutical professionals, and international students. 💡 What to know: Among the highest concentrations of H-1B visa sponsorships in biotech and pharmaceuticals in the country

The MBTA (the T) provides reasonable transit coverage in core areas; Cambridge and Somerville are particularly walkable

Graduate student demand keeps the rental market very competitive; plan ahead

Cold, snowy winters are a significant adjustment for movers from warmer climates 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Cambridge (academic heart, close to Harvard and MIT), Somerville (younger, slightly more affordable), Brookline (family-friendly, strong school districts) ⚖️ Trade-off: High costs, cold winters, and a rental market with very strong competition particularly around September. Washington, DC Washington, DC concentrates federal government, international organisations, think tanks, NGOs, and defence contractors in one planned, internationally connected city. ⭐️ Best for: Government professionals, NGO workers, policy researchers, and internationally mobile professionals connected to embassies or multilateral institutions. 💡 What to know: DC is one of the most internationally diverse cities in the US, home to many embassies, consulates, and international organisations

The Metro provides good coverage of core DC and extends into Maryland and Virginia

Core DC neighbourhoods are expensive; Maryland and Virginia suburbs offer significantly more space for a similar budget

Great outdoors facilities and cultural sites like the Smithsonian Institution museums and the National Zoo you can go to for free 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Capitol Hill (central, political buzz), Arlington, VA (suburban, family-friendly, good Metro access), Bethesda, MD (affluent, strong school districts) ⚖️ Trade-off: High cost of living in core neighbourhoods; Maryland and Virginia suburbs offer better value but longer commutes. Houston, Texas Houston is the most ethnically diverse large city in the US, with a massive energy sector, the world’s largest medical complex, and no state income tax in Texas. ⭐️ Best for: Energy, healthcare, and engineering professionals; expats from almost every country will find an established community here. 💡 What to know: The Texas Medical Center claims to be the largest medical complex in the world, with 120,000+ employees

No state income tax substantially improves take-home pay

Among the most affordable major US cities for housing, a significant relative advantage

Very car-dependent with limited public transport outside the light rail corridor; flooding risk is real in some areas 🏘️ Neighbourhood examples: Midtown (walkable by Houston standards, diverse), The Heights (young professionals, refurbished neighbourhoods), Sugar Land (suburban, family-friendly, large South Asian community) ⚖️ Trade-off: Intense heat and humidity in summer; car dependency is non-negotiable; flooding risk requires research by specific neighbourhood. Smaller-city alternative: Raleigh-Durham, NC, or Denver, CO For expats who want career opportunities without coastal housing costs, two mid-sized cities consistently stand out. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: Home to Research Triangle Park (RTP), a major hub for tech, biotech, and pharmaceutical employers

Housing costs substantially lower than San Francisco or Seattle

Strong universities (Duke, UNC, NC State) create an internationally connected academic and research community

Warmer climate than Boston or Chicago; four distinct seasons Denver, Colorado: Growing tech sector with a strong outdoor lifestyle culture (Rocky Mountains within an hour’s drive)

Housing costs have risen sharply in recent years but remain lower than coastal cities

Milder winters than Chicago or Boston; sunny climate with 300+ days of sunshine annually

Well-connected by air for US domestic travel These cities suit different priorities: Raleigh-Durham for lower cost plus research or biotech jobs; Denver for outdoor lifestyle plus a growing tech scene.

Cost of living and housing: what expats should budget for Housing is the biggest variable in any US relocation budget, and the difference between cities is more extreme than in most countries. Do not use these as rental quotes, as markets move quickly. Use Zillow, Apartments.com, and Numbeo for current data. 🌆 City 🏠 Rent (relative) 🚌 Transport (relative) 💸 State income tax 📝 Notes New York City Very high Low to medium (excellent transit) Yes, high (state and city) Outer boroughs substantially cheaper than Manhattan Los Angeles High High (car essential in most areas) Yes, up to 13.3% at top rate including surcharges Varies enormously by neighbourhood Chicago Medium to high Low to medium (L train in core areas) Yes, moderate More options than coastal cities at lower price points San Francisco Bay Area Very high Medium (BART and Caltrain in core) Yes, up to 13.3% at top rate Many commute from East Bay or Peninsula to manage costs Seattle High Medium to high (improving but car helpful) No state income tax Rising fast; Bellevue and Eastside often cost less than Seattle proper Austin Medium to high High (car essential) No state income tax Has risen sharply; still below SF/NYC Miami High (coastal pockets) High (car essential most areas) No state income tax Hurricane insurance adds to overall cost Boston High Low to medium (MBTA in core, strong cycling) Yes, moderate Graduate student demand keeps rental market very tight Washington, DC High Low to medium (Metro in core areas) Yes, moderate (DC and state) Maryland and Virginia suburbs offer better value Houston Low to medium High (car essential, minimal transit) No state income tax Largest relative value in this list; flooding risk in some areas *Information from publicly available online resources, June 2026. Check the most up to date details as you do your own research Useful research tools: 🔍 Current rental listings: Zillow, Apartments.com

📊 Cost-of-living comparisons: Numbeo, Expatistan

🏫 Neighbourhood school ratings: GreatSchools.org

🚶 Walk and transit scores by address: Walk Score 🔍 Insider Tip: In the US, rental applications may require a Social Security Number (SSN), proof of income, and a credit check. New arrivals without an SSN or US credit history may find it harder to secure a rental, although some states have protections to prevent applicants being rejected on the basis of not having an SSN alone. Strategies include: using an ITIN with flexible landlords; using a guarantor service; offering 3–6 months of rent upfront; or targeting buildings marketed to international students and professionals. About the US Cost of living in the US in 2026: A guide for expats Read more

The US job market is geographically concentrated, and as many visa types require employer sponsorship, including the H-1B for skilled workers, and the L-1 for intra-company transfers, your employer’s location will likely determine where you live. 🏦 New York City: Finance, investment banking, law, media, advertising, fashion, global HQ operations

Finance, investment banking, law, media, advertising, fashion, global HQ operations 💻 San Francisco Bay Area: Technology, software, venture capital, biotech, hardware

Technology, software, venture capital, biotech, hardware ☁️ Seattle: Technology (Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing), cloud computing, aerospace

Technology (Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing), cloud computing, aerospace 🧬 Boston: Biotech, pharmaceuticals, higher education, healthcare, research

Biotech, pharmaceuticals, higher education, healthcare, research 🏛️ Washington, DC: Federal government, NGOs, international organisations, defence contractors, policy

Federal government, NGOs, international organisations, defence contractors, policy 📦 Chicago: Finance, commodities trading, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing

Finance, commodities trading, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing 🎸 Austin: Technology, startups, music and creative industries, semiconductor manufacturing

Technology, startups, music and creative industries, semiconductor manufacturing ⛽ Houston: Oil and gas, energy, Texas Medical Center (healthcare), aerospace (NASA Johnson Space Center), logistics

Oil and gas, energy, Texas Medical Center (healthcare), aerospace (NASA Johnson Space Center), logistics 🌎 Miami: International trade, finance (especially Latin America-connected), hospitality, real estate

International trade, finance (especially Latin America-connected), hospitality, real estate 🎬 Los Angeles: Entertainment, technology, aerospace, fashion, international trade If you are moving without a job offer: Prioritise cities with the broadest job markets in your field, a high concentration of employers who sponsor your visa type, and an established professional network from your home country. NYC, the SF Bay Area, Seattle, and Boston typically lead on all three criteria for skilled professionals. You can check the USCIS H-1B employer database freely online at uscis.gov to identify which employers in each city sponsor the most H-1B petitions. A common question is whether your visa restricts where you can live. For H-1B holders, the visa is tied to a specific employer and work location, and so changing cities may mean filing an amendment. Always consult an immigration attorney for advice specific to your situation. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Healthcare and insurance basics for newcomers to the USA The US has no universal healthcare for working-age adults. Expats must have health insurance, either through an employer, purchased via the marketplace at healthcare.gov, or through a private international insurer. If your employer provides insurance, check when coverage starts, many plans have a 30 to 90-day waiting period. Waiting periods can not be over 900 days in most circumstances under the Affordable Care Act. Arrange bridging coverage for that gap before you arrive. 🔍 Insider Tip: When comparing job offers in different US cities, always factor in the employer’s health insurance contribution alongside the salary. The difference in out-of-pocket healthcare costs between a strong and weak plan can easily run to thousands of dollars per year. Insurance Health insurance in the US Read more

Practical next steps: How to decide and settle in the USA 🗺️ Shortlist 3 cities based on your visa type, industry, and lifestyle priorities (climate, community, cost) 🏠 Research rental markets by neighbourhood, not just by city, use Zillow and Walk Score to compare commute and transit options 🏫 Check school district ratings if moving with children, use GreatSchools.org and research by specific zip code, not by city name 🏥 Investigate healthcare options before arriving, confirm employer coverage start date, or arrange international health insurance to bridge any gap. See Expatica’s guide to banking in the US to understand what you’ll need to open accounts on arrival 💳 Understand your credit history situation, new arrivals have no US credit history; open a bank account and apply for a secured credit card on arrival to begin building credit 🤝 Join local expat and professional communities before you move, Facebook Groups, Internations, and country-specific associations in each city offer practical support ✈️ Do a scouting trip if possible, short-term rentals (Airbnb, Furnished Finder) allow you to test a neighbourhood before committing to a 12-month lease 📄 Prepare your documents, Social Security Number application, ITIN if applicable, proof of address for banking, visa documentation

FAQs about the best places to live in the USA What is the best place to live in the USA for families? The answer depends heavily on school district quality (which is zip-code specific), space, and safety. Strong options include suburbs of Seattle (Bellevue), Boston (Brookline), Washington, DC (Arlington, VA), and Houston (Sugar Land). Mid-sized cities like Raleigh-Durham often combine good schools, lower costs, and more space. Use GreatSchools.org to check ratings by specific zip code. What is the cheapest place to live in the USA for expats? “Cheapest” depends on salary levels in your industry, a cheaper city with fewer jobs may cost more in total than an expensive city with higher wages. Among major cities, Houston consistently ranks among the most affordable and offers no state income tax. Mid-sized cities like Raleigh-Durham, Columbus (Ohio), and Indianapolis offer very low costs of living with growing job markets. Banking How do credit scores work in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more What is the safest city in the USA for expats? Safety varies significantly by neighbourhood within a city, not just by city name. Cities frequently cited for overall safety include Irvine (California), Fremont (California), Bellevue (Washington), and Naperville (Illinois). Check neighbourhood-level crime data at NeighborhoodScout before choosing where to rent. Where is the best place to live in the USA for work? It depends on your industry. Tech: SF Bay Area, Seattle, or Austin. Finance: NYC or Chicago. Biotech: Boston or San Diego. Government and policy: Washington, DC. Energy and healthcare: Houston. For visa-sponsored roles, check the USCIS H-1B employer database at uscis.gov to see which employers in each city sponsor the most petitions. What is the best place to live in the USA for international students? Boston has the highest concentration of universities per capita and is the default choice, with Harvard, MIT, Boston University, and Northeastern all nearby. New York City and Los Angeles offer major universities with strong post-study networking. One thing worth knowing: F-1 visa holders may be eligible for OPT and STEM-OPT extensions, allowing a period of post-study work authorisation. Your home city and employer concentration matters for converting that into a sponsored role. What is the best state to live in for immigrants? California, New York, Texas, and Florida host the largest immigrant populations, offering established communities and support networks. California and New York have strong state-level protections but high costs; Texas and Florida offer no state income tax and lower housing costs in many cities. Research the specific community from your home country in each city, the concentration of that community makes a practical difference to settling in.