Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist

Before you move to the US There’s a lot to do before you are able to relocate stateside. We’ll work through some core activities in this guide – which can include: Selecting and being approved for a US visa

Planning your finances for the move and day to day life

Getting adequate healthcare cover

Finding accommodation and employment as needed

Getting ready to hit the ground running on arrival Let’s dive right in. US visa requirements Immigration into the US is managed by USCIS – United States Citizenship and Immigration Services – which oversees applications and either grants or denies visas. You can find the most common immigration visa options on the US State Department immigration home page, which allows you to search based on your situation Common US immigration visa categories include: Family based visas for family members of US citizens and Green Card holders

Employment visas

Adoption visas

Special immigrant visas – mainly for former US government workers

Diversity visa – for countries with low levels of immigration to the US Immigrant visas must usually start with a sponsor submitting a petition to USCIS. This may be a family member or a prospective employer for example, and must be a US citizen or Green Card holder. The petitioner needs to complete paperwork and prove financial support for the applicant, before the applicant can then submit their own application and interview. This process can take a significant time, in particular for employment visas. Types of visas available While there are several different types of US visas for immigration, the most common scenario is that an immigrant is coming to the US to be reunited with family, or for work. Here are some options for these visa types: Visa type Who can apply Visa numbers issued IV – petitioner is a US citizen Petitioner applies for their:

• Spouse• Son or daughter• Parent• Brother or sister Unlimited for immediate relatives

Some limits apply on Family Preference visas, which are for more distant relatives IV – petitioner is a US Green Card Holder Petitioner applies for their:

• Spouse• Unmarried son or daughter Unlimited for immediate relatives

Some limits apply on Family Preference visas, which are for more distant relatives Employment Visas E1 – E5 Employer applies, with different categories of visa for different skill and demand level jobs 140,000 annually Required documents checklist The documents needed to apply for a US immigrant visa can be varied depending on your situation. Common documents needed include: Completed petition and application forms – at different points n the application process, there are several forms which need to be completed and filed, depending on the visa you apply to

– at different points n the application process, there are several forms which need to be completed and filed, depending on the visa you apply to Passport and photos – you’ll need to submit images of your passport, and take along original copies with photos to your interview

– you’ll need to submit images of your passport, and take along original copies with photos to your interview Affidavit of Support form completed by sponsor – your family member or sponsor will be asked to confirm they will financially support your application – this is a legally binding document

– your family member or sponsor will be asked to confirm they will financially support your application – this is a legally binding document Evidence of sponsor and applicant finances – such as IRS correspondence, proof of income and proof of assets

– such as IRS correspondence, proof of income and proof of assets Birth certificate for all applicants – original birth certificates are needed

– original birth certificates are needed Any relevant marriage certificates – if you have ever been married you need the certificate, plus divorce or death certificates if the marriage has ended

– if you have ever been married you need the certificate, plus divorce or death certificates if the marriage has ended Police certificate showing no criminal record – different rules may apply here depending on your age and how long you’ve lived in your current country

– different rules may apply here depending on your age and how long you’ve lived in your current country Educational and employment certificates and record for employment visas Processing times and costs Processing time for US visas can be extremely varied, and can take many months. For spousal visas, the general wait time can be 2 years or more, while employment visas may take 1 year or more depending on many factors including the specific visa and your home country. When you apply for your visa you can see the likely processing time based on your personal details, on the USCIS website. There are potentially several different fees that are involved in submitting a visa application for the US, including fees paid by the petitioner and the applicant. The petitions usually cost 675 USD for a petition for an alien relative, and around 700 USD for an alien worker. On top of this there may be translation fees for documents not issued in English, and other administrative costs you run into along the way. Plan your finances Before you get too far in your journey, you’ll need to budget for your new life in the US, including relocation costs and the day to day costs of your new home. Bear in mind that the cost of living in the US may be very different to your home country. While costs vary a lot, locations in California and New York come out as the most expensive places to live in the US pretty consistently. Research your likely new home to see what the cost comparisons look like in your specific situation. While you plan your budget you’ll also need to think about how to manage across different currencies, including keeping down currency conversion fees and getting fair exchange rates. It’s worth looking at specialist services like Wise for international money transfers, mid-market exchange rates, and fee discounts for large amounts over the equivalent of 20k GBP. Wise also offers a multi-currency account as a good way for people to move their finances, at low costs, and to manage currencies on a day to day basis. Learn more about Wise 🚀 Healthcare and insurance The healthcare system in the US may be unfamiliar – so doing some research to make sure you have the coverage you need for peace of mind is a smart idea. US health care is usually offered through policies which can be public or private. Most people get private health insurance which may be provided by an employer or bought on the open market. There’s no federal mandate to have health insurance but some states do require a minimum amount of cover – check the details for your location. US health insurance policies vary a lot, with costs which can be extremely high. Consumers can select different coverage levels, including varied options for which doctors or hospitals you can attend, different reimbursement methods and other factors to find a policy which works for them. Finding accommodation The costs of renting a home in the US vary a lot depending on where you need to be. As you may expect, major cities cost a lot more than small towns and more rural areas – but the availability of accommodation may be better too. You might need to arrange some temporary accommodation for when you first arrive in the US before taking on a property of your own. Data from a service like Numbeo can also give an idea as this offers prices based on bedroom number and city location, which you can use to build an idea of the costs for the size property you’d like. You can also browse real estate websites to see what the going rates are in the city or town you want to live in.

Cost of living in the US: Budget planning The cost of living in the US varies enormously based on where you are and what type of lifestyle you prefer. You’ll need to build out a realistic budget based on your destination, which is likely to cover items like: Rent and utilities

Groceries and food

Travel and vehicle maintenance

Medical care and insurance

Schooling and family costs

Clothing and other necessities

Entertainment and discretionary spending Some of these factors might be quite tricky to predict, and can be very different to your home country. Here, using a resource like Numbeo to get live data for costs of goods and services can be a really helpful way to put together a draft budget to get a feel for your costs.

Moving to the US: Step-by-step process Planning your physical move to the US can be a complex process – but this does vary depending on your situation. If you’re a student planning on jumping on a plane with a backpack, your job will be significantly simpler than someone planning a move with a whole family, shipping all their household goods for example. Some key points to consider when you plan your move to the US include: Decide how much you want to ship and get quotes based on this – you may want to take a few boxes, or everything you own, and shippers can handle both eventuality

Plan your arrival, including booking temporary accommodation in your new home and considering if you’ll need to hire a vehicle to get settled in

If you intend on moving pets, you’ll need to start this process early as there are many requirements covering pet health and paperwork

Make sure you have all the documents you may need at the border in your hand luggage, and any valuables travel with you

See if you can open a bank account – or a multi-currency account with a provider like Wise – before you move, to make it easier to manage your money

On arrival, prioritise setting up local services like a cell phone and internet to make organising your new life easier Learn more about Wise 🚀

Banking and financial services in the US Once you have legal residence in the US, you can open a checking account from many different US banks, such as Bank of America or Wells Fargo. Some banks – including Bank of America – also offer specific services for students and professionals moving to the US which can be helpful. Bear in mind that it’s very common to need to visit a bank branch in person to set up your account and get verified – which may not be practical as a new arrival. If you’d rather an account you can set up remotely, specialist providers like Wise may be a good solution. Services like these are not banks – but they do offer ways to hold, send, spend and receive money in multiple currencies, which can give you the tools you need to keep on top of your finances in the US. Opening a US bank account On arrival you can open a bank account with a local US bank. The usual steps to take include: Step 1: Choose the right bank and account for your needs Day to day management accounts in the US are usually called checking accounts and come with check books and ways to manage payments in a branch and digitally Compare a few accounts to get a feel for the fees and features, as they may be unfamiliar. Step 2: Gather the required documents To apply for your account you’ll almost always need to provide: Proof of your ID – like a passport

Proof of address – like a utility bill

Your SSN or ITIN

Proof of legal residency in the US – your visa or other relevant paperwork Do check with the bank what they’ll need for the specific account you prefer before you apply. Step 3: Visit the branch to apply – or upload your application online Many US banks require new customers to visit in person to open an account, although some offer online applications if you have a full set of local documents. If you’re going to a branch, make an appointment in advance to make sure you don’t have to wait around unnecessarily. Step 4: Get verified, fund your account, and transact Your documents will be checked and once your account is approved you can add money, order a debit card and start to transact. Managing international finances As a new arrival in the US the chances are that you’ll still need to manage your finances across multiple currencies. You can often get good value, simple international services from specialist providers – like international money transfers and account services with Wise. Receive USD payments to your Wise account, spend with the Wise Multi-Currency Card, send money overseas with the mid-market rate and low fees, and keep on top of everything with just your phone. Save the paperwork with alternative solutions like Wise Banks in the US usually need a local proof of address to allow you to open an account. If you’re a new arrival in the US, the chances of having a proof of address like a utility bill is low. In fact, before you can get a utility bill, you probably need a bank account. That can be frustrating and an extra hassle when you’re in the middle of a major move. Wise is a specialist in international accounts and offers straightforward ways to securely open an account – including accepting proof of ID and address from many countries, not just the US. The whole process is done online or in app, and you can then get US account information to hold, receive, spend and send USD payments easily. Plus if you need to send money home, Wise offers international transfers to 140+ countries with low, transparent fees and the mid-market rate without hidden fees. Open a Wise Account 🚀 Move your funds to the US with low fees with Wise Wise offers an international transfer service to 140+ countries with low fees and the mid-market rate. If you use Wise to move your finances from your home country to the US, you can then continue to manage your money across USD and 40+ other currencies in a Wise account, making it easy to settle into your new life. You can compare the fees of Wise and other providers based on your home country, to see which is the best value in your situation.

Finding employment in the US To move to the US for work specifically, you’ll already need to have a job lined up. However, if you’ve moved for another reason, such as to be with your family, you may still want to look for a new position on arrival. It’s a good idea to start your job search online to get a feel for in demand jobs in your area – popular sites to look on include: Indeed

Monster

Linked In Once you’re starting to search for employment more seriously you can also use word of mouth, professional networking options like LinkedIn, and employment agencies to boost your chances.

Your first weeks in the US Getting to the US will be an exciting moment, but the journey isn’t over yet. Some things to take care of in your first few weeks might include: Check if you need to register with USCIS and give biographic information on arrival – many new arrivals aged 14 or older may need to complete this step

Get your utilities transferred to your name – take a meter reading if needed and sign up for electricity, gas, water and whatever else you need

Get a local phone and internet deal to keep your costs down and avoid roaming

Make sure you have all your medical and dental insurance set up

Get to know your local area, including practicalities like the nearest ER and hospital, local stores and transport hubs

Join local social networks and clubs – and get to know your new neighbors

Settling into life in the US How you choose to integrate and settle into your new home may depend on your preferences, family situation and location. Here are a few things to think about when you’re in the early stages of your new life in the US. Housing and accommodation If you’ve only booked temporary accommodation for your arrival, you’ll need to decide where to live longer term once you’re in the US. The right place for you may depend on your personal situation – for example, if you’re with your family you may look at good school districts, while couples or singles might want to find an expat-friendly neighborhood with a great social scene. Your options will be dictated by where in the country you are living, but in most cases there are a good selection of choices including budget-friendly options if you don’t mind taking a slightly smaller property, or living a little further outside of the centre of town. Healthcare system in the US As a foreigner in the US you’ll need to look at private healthcare options – which you may be able to set up through your work in some cases. There are many different healthcare providers in the US, but plans might look a bit different to what you’re used to at home. When you shop around for healthcare cover, you may look at: Health Maintenance Organization (HMO): plans which limits coverage to doctors who work for or contract with the HMO

plans which limits coverage to doctors who work for or contract with the HMO Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO): plans which require you to use an in network doctor aside from in an emergency

plans which require you to use an in network doctor aside from in an emergency Point of Service (POS): plans which cost less if you use in-network doctors,

plans which cost less if you use in-network doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers

Preferred Provider Organization (PPO): plans which cost less if you use an in network provider, but may offer out of network solutions too at a higher fee Do thorough research to choose the right provider and plan for your needs, and make sure you understand the costs, deductibles, copayment requirements and any other costs or restrictions which may apply. Transportation and getting around Whether you need to want a vehicle, or prefer to use public transport will depend a lot on where you live. While city life may be easy enough with public transport options, more rural and remote towns are often only really navigable with a vehicle. Cultural integration and social life Depending on where you’re coming from, life in the US may cause more or less of a culture shock. Living in a new country will throw surprises at anyone – so being prepared is key. Even if you expect life to be pretty similar to your home country, the small differences are what make life interesting. Do what you can to learn about US culture, in particular in the area you choose to live in, and reach out to create your own social network to allow you to explore and enjoy your new life. Government resources to check US State Department – Immigration home page, useful for exploring visa options

IRS – IRS home page for all tax matters

Health care marketplace – government health services including those under the Affordable Care Act

Check your own local state website, based on where you live, for many more useful resources

Practical moving tips and timeline In the final stages of planning, use this month-by-month checklist to keep on top of everything that needs to be arranged: 12 months or more before: Visa research and applications as needed – consider US locations you want to target for accommodation and employment.

Visa research and applications as needed – consider US locations you want to target for accommodation and employment. 6 months before: Once your visas are being approved, you can move onto your job search if needed, and practical planning for your move. Build a budget for your move, and for day to day life in your new location. Investigate moving protocols for your pets, and if you’re traveling with family, look at schooling and childcare options and application requirements.

Once your visas are being approved, you can move onto your job search if needed, and practical planning for your move. Build a budget for your move, and for day to day life in your new location. Investigate moving protocols for your pets, and if you’re traveling with family, look at schooling and childcare options and application requirements. 3 months before: Finalise your housing, at least on a temporary basis on arrival, and look into your preferred banking options. Review healthcare and insurance services to get an idea of the costs and cover available. Sense check your budget planning to date.

Finalise your housing, at least on a temporary basis on arrival, and look into your preferred banking options. Review healthcare and insurance services to get an idea of the costs and cover available. Sense check your budget planning to date. 1 month before: Pack and prepare to ship your items, choose providers for utilities, cell phones, internet and healthcare, so you can set these up quickly on arrival. Double check you have all the documents needed to pass immigration smoothly.

Conclusion: Relocating to the US Relocating to the US is exciting but not always easy to arrange. Depending on the type of visa you want to use,the process could take a pretty long time – but once you’re on the move there are plenty of ways to make sure you settle in easily in the US once you arrive. This guide gives you lots to think about – and some smart ideas like using Wise to manage your money across currencies for lower fees and great exchange rates. Hit the ground running with day to day tools from Wise to let you send, spend, hold, receive and exchange USD easily, even before you move. Open a Wise Account 🚀