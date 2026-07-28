Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide

Key takeaways Topic 💡 What it means ➡️ What to do next Green Card It proves lawful permanent resident status, not US citizenship Check which category fits you before choosing a form Who usually qualifies Most applicants use family, employment, humanitarian, special, or lottery routes Review USCIS Green Card Eligibility Categories Main process routes People inside the US may use adjustment of status, people outside usually use consular processing Confirm where you are filing before you book travel or submit documents Common forms I-130, I-140, I-485, DS-260, I-864, I-693, I-90, I-751, and I-131 all appear in different cases Match the form to your category and current stage Costs and timing Total cost and wait time vary by route, visa category, visa availability, and government workload Verify current fees and case tools on official sites on publish day Biggest myth Time in the US alone does not automatically turn into permanent residence If your case involves violations, criminal history, or fraud concerns, get legal help early Note: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, immigration, or tax advice.

What permanent residence in the US actually means 💡 Lawful permanent residence means the US government has approved you to live in the country on a long-term basis. The physical Green Card is the document that proves that status, but the status itself matters more than the card itself. A lawful permanent resident can usually live and work in the US indefinitely, but that is different from becoming a US citizen. One thing worth knowing is that both a standard 10 year card and a 2 year conditional card count as permanent residence, but the follow-up steps are different. ✅ US permanent resident key facts: You have been approved through a qualifying immigration category

You can live and usually work permanently in the US

You must keep your address up to date with USCIS and maintain your status

You are not automatically a citizen and do not get all the same rights A common question is, who qualifies as a US permanent resident? At a high level, it is someone approved through a recognized family, work, humanitarian, special immigrant, or diversity route. Another common misconception is that simply living in the US for a certain number of years creates permanent residence. It does not. Time in the country can matter for some categories, but approval still depends on the correct legal route. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Who qualifies for a green card The key question is not whether you have spent enough time in the US, but whether you fit a category the government recognizes. Most expats will narrow the answer by asking who is sponsoring them, where they are applying from, and whether a visa is immediately available. Family-based green cards 🧑‍🧑‍🧒 Family sponsorship is one of the most common paths, but the rules depend on the relationship and the sponsor’s status. Immediate relatives of US citizens usually face a different visa availability situation than family preference applicants sponsored by US citizens or green card holders. In practice, family cases most often involve one of these relationships: Spouse of a US citizen

Unmarried child under 21 of a US citizen

Parent of a US citizen who is at least 21

Spouse of a lawful permanent resident

Unmarried or married adult child in a preference category

Sibling of a US citizen in a preference category One thing worth knowing is that cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents generally cannot directly sponsor you for a green card. If you are not sure whether a spouse, parent, child, or sibling path applies, start by checking the relationship category before you worry about forms. Employment, humanitarian, and special routes Employment-based cases usually depend on a qualifying job offer, an employer petition, and sometimes labor certification, which is a government process used to test parts of the labor market. Some applicants can self-petition, but many cannot, so the mechanism matters. Other routes exist for refugees, asylum seekers, certain survivors of abuse or crime, investors, and selected special immigrants. These paths often have category-specific evidence rules, so if your case involves humanitarian protection, prior violations, or another sensitive issue, professional guidance is often worth getting early. The green card lottery and other less common routes The green card lottery is the common name for the Diversity Visa program. It is aimed at people from countries with historically lower levels of immigration to the US, and selection is random, but selection alone does not guarantee approval. This is different from family or employment sponsorship because you are not relying on a relative or employer to start the case. You still need to meet the program’s rules each year, so verify country eligibility and the current cycle on the official Department of State Diversity Visa page before you rely on it. A few rare routes, such as registry, also exist but apply to a very small set of people.

Which application route applies to you The same status outcome can involve different steps depending on whether you are inside or outside the United States when you apply. If you are already in the US Adjustment of status means applying for lawful permanent resident status from inside the country, without leaving to complete the final immigrant visa process abroad. Form I-485 is the central application in many adjustment cases, but not every person can file it right away. Before filing, you usually need to verify several things: Your category actually allows adjustment of status

Your entry history and current eligibility

Whether a visa is available for your category

Whether you can file concurrently with the underlying petition

What travel could do to a pending case ✍️ Writer’s tip: Many newcomers assume they can leave the US and come back on an old visa while a case is pending, but travel can affect the case, so confirm the current rules before you book anything. If you are applying from outside the US Consular processing is the route most applicants use when they are abroad. After petition approval, the case usually moves through the National Visa Center, then to the US embassy or consulate, where the final immigrant visa interview takes place through the Department of State’s immigrant visa process. The broad order is usually: Petition approval National Visa Center case setup and fee steps DS-260 immigrant visa application Civil documents, interview scheduling, and consular interview Timing depends on visa category, country caps, embassy capacity, and case volume. That is why two people with similar goals can face very different waits. If you are still in the planning stage, Expatica’s guide – Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist can help you map the wider relocation steps around the immigration process.

Main green card forms and documents A common question is whether there is one US green card application form. In reality, most cases involve a petition, an application, and supporting documents, and the exact bundle depends on your route. Think of the forms as a map. One form starts the immigration category, another handles the final permanent residence application, and others deal with support, medical exams, travel, renewal, or removing conditions. Form What it usually does Common use I-130 Starts many family-based cases Relative sponsorship I-140 Starts many employment-based cases Employer or self-petition route I-485 Applies for adjustment of status inside the US Final residence step for many in-country applicants DS-260 Immigrant visa application through the Department of State Consular processing I-864 Financial support affidavit Many family and some employment cases I-693 Immigration medical exam record Adjustment cases where required I-90 Renews or replaces a 10 year Green Card After approval, not for first application I-751 Removes conditions from a 2 year marriage-based card Conditional residence follow-up I-131 Used for certain travel-related requests Travel planning during or after process For the latest edition, filing method, and instructions, verify the form directly on the official USCIS page before you submit anything. Can you use a green card application form online? Some green card-related forms and case actions can be started or managed online, but there is no single online green card application form that fits every route. USCIS changes online filing availability by form and category, and DS-260 is handled separately through the Department of State’s CEAC system. In practice, that means one part of your case may be online while another part still requires a different channel or a different government system. Check the current USCIS form page and online filing options on publish day rather than relying on older guides.

How much a green card costs and how long it can take The total cost of a green card is usually made up of several moving parts, not one payment. Government filing fees are only the start, and the final total can also include the medical exam, translations, document gathering, travel, and optional legal support. Processing time also varies more than many first-time applicants expect. Route, visa category, country caps, Visa Bulletin backlogs, interview capacity, requests for evidence, and USCIS workload can all change the wait in practice. Cost or timing factor What it covers Why it changes What to verify Government filing fees Petitions and applications Form and category Current USCIS fee calculator Visa and immigrant fees Consular processing charges Route and consular stage Current Department of State fee page Medical exam and documents Exam, vaccines, translations, records Local provider and country Current local and embassy instructions Case timeline Petition, visa queue, interview, decision Category, country, agency workload Current USCIS and Visa Bulletin tools *As visa process, timeline and fees can change frequently it is important to check the latest information before you apply using official tools such as those linked here

What can delay or derail an application Green card cases often go wrong for practical reasons, not because the applicant misunderstood the big picture. Small errors can create months of delay. Using the wrong form edition or missing a required signature

Sending incomplete evidence or untranslated documents where required

Misreading visa availability and filing before a category is current

Relying on outdated fee information or old online filing instructions

Traveling without checking the effect on a pending case

Missing interview, biometrics, or response deadlines

Using unlicensed support services instead of getting properly qualified help One thing worth knowing is that immigration scams often target expats who are stressed and unsure which route applies. If your case involves unlawful presence, prior immigration violations, criminal history, prior removal, or fraud concerns, do not rely on general internet advice. Speak with a licensed immigration attorney or accredited representative.

What happens after approval After approval, you usually gain the right to live and work permanently in the US, but there can still be a gap between status approval and getting the physical card in hand. That difference matters when you start practical admin tasks. Your first steps usually include checking that USCIS or the State Department has the right mailing address, keeping all notices, and watching for the physical card or other proof of status. If you are settling in, these Expatica guides can help with the next stage of life after approval: Banking Best bank accounts for non-residents in the US Read more Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more Travel, renewals, and keeping your status Permanent residence can be lost if your behavior suggests you no longer live in the US as your main home. Travel is allowed, but long trips abroad can raise questions, which is why this stage matters just as much as the application itself. Checklist: Renew a standard 10 year card with Form I-90 when needed

Remove conditions on a 2 year marriage-based card with Form I-751 on time

Review whether a reentry permit or other travel planning step is needed before long trips

Keep your address current and save approval notices and card records

Avoid actions that make it look like you abandoned US residence Writer Claire Millard Writer’s tip If your physical card has not arrived yet, an immigrant visa stamp or I-551 stamp can sometimes work as temporary proof of status for early admin tasks, but always confirm what the employer, landlord, DMV, or major local bank will accept. If you are planning to work after approval, our full guide on Labor law in the US is worth reviewing so you know your basic rights from the start.