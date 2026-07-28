Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide

Understand permanent residence in the US with a practical guide for expats planning a move or already building a life there.
This guide explains who may qualify, which route usually applies, which forms often appear, what costs and waiting factors to expect, and what mistakes can cause delays.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What permanent residence in the US actually means 💡
- Who qualifies for a green card
- Which application route applies to you
- Main green card forms and documents
- How much a green card costs and how long it can take
- What can delay or derail an application
- What happens after approval
- Managing your finances while relocating to the US
- FAQs
- Useful resources
Key takeaways
|Topic
|💡 What it means
|➡️ What to do next
|Green Card
|It proves lawful permanent resident status, not US citizenship
|Check which category fits you before choosing a form
|Who usually qualifies
|Most applicants use family, employment, humanitarian, special, or lottery routes
|Review USCIS Green Card Eligibility Categories
|Main process routes
|People inside the US may use adjustment of status, people outside usually use consular processing
|Confirm where you are filing before you book travel or submit documents
|Common forms
|I-130, I-140, I-485, DS-260, I-864, I-693, I-90, I-751, and I-131 all appear in different cases
|Match the form to your category and current stage
|Costs and timing
|Total cost and wait time vary by route, visa category, visa availability, and government workload
|Verify current fees and case tools on official sites on publish day
|Biggest myth
|Time in the US alone does not automatically turn into permanent residence
|If your case involves violations, criminal history, or fraud concerns, get legal help early
Note: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, immigration, or tax advice.
What permanent residence in the US actually means 💡
Lawful permanent residence means the US government has approved you to live in the country on a long-term basis. The physical Green Card is the document that proves that status, but the status itself matters more than the card itself.
A lawful permanent resident can usually live and work in the US indefinitely, but that is different from becoming a US citizen. One thing worth knowing is that both a standard 10 year card and a 2 year conditional card count as permanent residence, but the follow-up steps are different.
✅ US permanent resident key facts:
- You have been approved through a qualifying immigration category
- You can live and usually work permanently in the US
- You must keep your address up to date with USCIS and maintain your status
- You are not automatically a citizen and do not get all the same rights
A common question is, who qualifies as a US permanent resident? At a high level, it is someone approved through a recognized family, work, humanitarian, special immigrant, or diversity route.
Another common misconception is that simply living in the US for a certain number of years creates permanent residence. It does not. Time in the country can matter for some categories, but approval still depends on the correct legal route.
Who qualifies for a green card
The key question is not whether you have spent enough time in the US, but whether you fit a category the government recognizes. Most expats will narrow the answer by asking who is sponsoring them, where they are applying from, and whether a visa is immediately available.
Family-based green cards 🧑🧑🧒
Family sponsorship is one of the most common paths, but the rules depend on the relationship and the sponsor’s status.
Immediate relatives of US citizens usually face a different visa availability situation than family preference applicants sponsored by US citizens or green card holders.
In practice, family cases most often involve one of these relationships:
- Spouse of a US citizen
- Unmarried child under 21 of a US citizen
- Parent of a US citizen who is at least 21
- Spouse of a lawful permanent resident
- Unmarried or married adult child in a preference category
- Sibling of a US citizen in a preference category
One thing worth knowing is that cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents generally cannot directly sponsor you for a green card. If you are not sure whether a spouse, parent, child, or sibling path applies, start by checking the relationship category before you worry about forms.
Employment, humanitarian, and special routes
Employment-based cases usually depend on a qualifying job offer, an employer petition, and sometimes labor certification, which is a government process used to test parts of the labor market. Some applicants can self-petition, but many cannot, so the mechanism matters.
Other routes exist for refugees, asylum seekers, certain survivors of abuse or crime, investors, and selected special immigrants. These paths often have category-specific evidence rules, so if your case involves humanitarian protection, prior violations, or another sensitive issue, professional guidance is often worth getting early.
The green card lottery and other less common routes
The green card lottery is the common name for the Diversity Visa program. It is aimed at people from countries with historically lower levels of immigration to the US, and selection is random, but selection alone does not guarantee approval.
This is different from family or employment sponsorship because you are not relying on a relative or employer to start the case. You still need to meet the program’s rules each year, so verify country eligibility and the current cycle on the official Department of State Diversity Visa page before you rely on it.
A few rare routes, such as registry, also exist but apply to a very small set of people.
Which application route applies to you
The same status outcome can involve different steps depending on whether you are inside or outside the United States when you apply.
If you are already in the US
Adjustment of status means applying for lawful permanent resident status from inside the country, without leaving to complete the final immigrant visa process abroad. Form I-485 is the central application in many adjustment cases, but not every person can file it right away.
Before filing, you usually need to verify several things:
- Your category actually allows adjustment of status
- Your entry history and current eligibility
- Whether a visa is available for your category
- Whether you can file concurrently with the underlying petition
- What travel could do to a pending case
✍️ Writer’s tip: Many newcomers assume they can leave the US and come back on an old visa while a case is pending, but travel can affect the case, so confirm the current rules before you book anything.
If you are applying from outside the US
Consular processing is the route most applicants use when they are abroad. After petition approval, the case usually moves through the National Visa Center, then to the US embassy or consulate, where the final immigrant visa interview takes place through the Department of State’s immigrant visa process.
The broad order is usually:
- Petition approval
- National Visa Center case setup and fee steps
- DS-260 immigrant visa application
- Civil documents, interview scheduling, and consular interview
Timing depends on visa category, country caps, embassy capacity, and case volume. That is why two people with similar goals can face very different waits.
If you are still in the planning stage, Expatica’s guide – Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist can help you map the wider relocation steps around the immigration process.
Main green card forms and documents
A common question is whether there is one US green card application form. In reality, most cases involve a petition, an application, and supporting documents, and the exact bundle depends on your route.
Think of the forms as a map. One form starts the immigration category, another handles the final permanent residence application, and others deal with support, medical exams, travel, renewal, or removing conditions.
|Form
|What it usually does
|Common use
|I-130
|Starts many family-based cases
|Relative sponsorship
|I-140
|Starts many employment-based cases
|Employer or self-petition route
|I-485
|Applies for adjustment of status inside the US
|Final residence step for many in-country applicants
|DS-260
|Immigrant visa application through the Department of State
|Consular processing
|I-864
|Financial support affidavit
|Many family and some employment cases
|I-693
|Immigration medical exam record
|Adjustment cases where required
|I-90
|Renews or replaces a 10 year Green Card
|After approval, not for first application
|I-751
|Removes conditions from a 2 year marriage-based card
|Conditional residence follow-up
|I-131
|Used for certain travel-related requests
|Travel planning during or after process
For the latest edition, filing method, and instructions, verify the form directly on the official USCIS page before you submit anything.
Can you use a green card application form online?
Some green card-related forms and case actions can be started or managed online, but there is no single online green card application form that fits every route. USCIS changes online filing availability by form and category, and DS-260 is handled separately through the Department of State’s CEAC system.
In practice, that means one part of your case may be online while another part still requires a different channel or a different government system. Check the current USCIS form page and online filing options on publish day rather than relying on older guides.
How much a green card costs and how long it can take
The total cost of a green card is usually made up of several moving parts, not one payment. Government filing fees are only the start, and the final total can also include the medical exam, translations, document gathering, travel, and optional legal support.
Processing time also varies more than many first-time applicants expect. Route, visa category, country caps, Visa Bulletin backlogs, interview capacity, requests for evidence, and USCIS workload can all change the wait in practice.
|Cost or timing factor
|What it covers
|Why it changes
|What to verify
|Government filing fees
|Petitions and applications
|Form and category
|Current USCIS fee calculator
|Visa and immigrant fees
|Consular processing charges
|Route and consular stage
|Current Department of State fee page
|Medical exam and documents
|Exam, vaccines, translations, records
|Local provider and country
|Current local and embassy instructions
|Case timeline
|Petition, visa queue, interview, decision
|Category, country, agency workload
|Current USCIS and Visa Bulletin tools
What can delay or derail an application
Green card cases often go wrong for practical reasons, not because the applicant misunderstood the big picture. Small errors can create months of delay.
- Using the wrong form edition or missing a required signature
- Sending incomplete evidence or untranslated documents where required
- Misreading visa availability and filing before a category is current
- Relying on outdated fee information or old online filing instructions
- Traveling without checking the effect on a pending case
- Missing interview, biometrics, or response deadlines
- Using unlicensed support services instead of getting properly qualified help
One thing worth knowing is that immigration scams often target expats who are stressed and unsure which route applies. If your case involves unlawful presence, prior immigration violations, criminal history, prior removal, or fraud concerns, do not rely on general internet advice. Speak with a licensed immigration attorney or accredited representative.
What happens after approval
After approval, you usually gain the right to live and work permanently in the US, but there can still be a gap between status approval and getting the physical card in hand. That difference matters when you start practical admin tasks.
Your first steps usually include checking that USCIS or the State Department has the right mailing address, keeping all notices, and watching for the physical card or other proof of status.
If you are settling in, these Expatica guides can help with the next stage of life after approval:
Travel, renewals, and keeping your status
Permanent residence can be lost if your behavior suggests you no longer live in the US as your main home. Travel is allowed, but long trips abroad can raise questions, which is why this stage matters just as much as the application itself.
Checklist:
- Renew a standard 10 year card with Form I-90 when needed
- Remove conditions on a 2 year marriage-based card with Form I-751 on time
- Review whether a reentry permit or other travel planning step is needed before long trips
- Keep your address current and save approval notices and card records
- Avoid actions that make it look like you abandoned US residence
Writer
Claire Millard
Writer’s tip
If your physical card has not arrived yet, an immigrant visa stamp or I-551 stamp can sometimes work as temporary proof of status for early admin tasks, but always confirm what the employer, landlord, DMV, or major local bank will accept.
If you are planning to work after approval, our full guide on Labor law in the US is worth reviewing so you know your basic rights from the start.
Managing your finances while relocating to the US
Moving for permanent residence often means paying fees, travel bills, deposits, and day-to-day costs before you’ve been able to open local bank accounts in your new home.
Major US banks such as Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo may suit everyday US banking once you settle, but using a specialist service like Wise may be a good bridge to allow you to manage your money in USD and your home currency conveniently during your move.
Wise can help you move money internationally, manage your finances in USD along with 40+ currencies, spend money or make cash withdrawals with a linked debit card.
Wise Account
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to the US? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and spend with a Wise Multi-Currency card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
If you are not sure where to start, read our guide below for more information.
About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
FAQs
Who qualifies as a US permanent resident?
A lawful permanent resident is someone the US government has approved through a qualifying immigration category. That usually means a family, employment, humanitarian, lottery, or special route, not simply long residence in the country.
How long do you have to be in the US to become a permanent resident?
There is no universal number of years that automatically turns time in the US into permanent residence. Eligibility depends on your category, your route, visa availability where relevant, and final government approval.
Can I complete a US green card application form online?
Some forms and account actions can be completed online, but the correct form and filing method depend on the category and the current USCIS or Department of State process. Always check the official form page before you rely on one online filing option.
How much is a green card in the US?
The total cost depends on several parts of the process, including filing fees, medical exam costs, visa or immigrant fees, translations, and sometimes legal support. Check the current USCIS fee calculator and Department of State pages instead of relying on old fee examples.
What is the green card lottery?
The green card lottery is the Diversity Visa program, a separate route for people from countries with historically lower immigration to the US Eligibility rules, timing, and current program details should be checked on the official Department of State page each cycle.
Is it difficult to get permanent residency in the USA?
Difficulty depends on the route, the evidence, visa availability, and whether the case has complications. Some cases are straightforward, while others need careful legal review, especially if there are prior immigration issues or other red flags.
Useful resources
(Checked on 17th July 2026)
- USCIS Green Card Eligibility Categories
- Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status | USCIS
- The Immigrant Visa Process | Travel.State.Gov
- The Visa Bulletin
- Filing Fees | USCIS
- Calculate Your Fees | USCIS
- Processing Times
- Green Card Through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program | USCIS
- How to get a Green Card | USAGov