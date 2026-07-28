The gold card program: What you need to know

Key takeaways 📜 Legal Foundation The Gold Card program is a US immigration pathway created by Executive Order 14351 and supported by live operational guidance. 🏛️ Official Framework Official sources describe the Gold Card as using a qualifying gift, together with filing and vetting, as evidence supporting eligibility under existing EB-1 or EB-2 immigrant visa categories rather than creating a new immigrant visa category established by Congress. 💵 Cost Structure Current official guidance requires a non-refundable $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee for each applicant. Trumpcard.gov states that, after successful vetting, an individual applicant is then asked to make a $1 million gift. ⚖️ Eligibility Requirements Payment alone is not described as enough. Applicants must still be eligible for lawful permanent resident status, be admissible to the United States, and have a visa available. 👥 Family Treatment Family treatment changes the total cost. Trumpcard.gov says spouses and unmarried children under 21 should be included in the initial application. Under the current guidance, each family member has a separate $15,000 processing fee and $1 million gift requirement. 🔄 Status and Updates Fees, filing steps, and legal interpretation can change, so check official pages before paying money or making relocation plans. *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026

What the Trump Gold Card program is The Gold Card program is a new US immigration pathway through which certain applicants can seek expedited processing for lawful permanent residence. Applicants first submit an application and pay a processing fee. After successful vetting, an individual applicant is asked to make a $1 million gift to the United States. The gift is then treated as evidence supporting eligibility under existing employment-based immigration law. In plain English, the Gold Card is not simply a payment scheme, nor is it a completely separate green card category created by Congress. The executive order establishes the framework, while Trumpcard.gov and USCIS provide the current application procedures. Commentary from lawyers and other third parties may offer useful analysis, but it should be kept separate from confirmed government rules. Gold Card applicants ultimately receive permanent residence through the existing EB-1 or EB-2 categories, as determined by the Department of Homeland Security. Confirmed by official sources: The executive order sets a $1 million gift for an individual applicant and a $2 million gift when a corporation or similar entity sponsors an individual.

The executive order sets a $1 million gift for an individual applicant and a $2 million gift when a corporation or similar entity sponsors an individual. Confirmed by official sources: Trumpcard.gov is the initial application portal, and approved applicants are instructed to complete Form I-140G through USCIS.

Trumpcard.gov is the initial application portal, and approved applicants are instructed to complete Form I-140G through USCIS. Confirmed by official sources: Successful applicants may receive lawful permanent resident status as EB-1 or EB-2 visa holders, subject to eligibility, admissibility and visa availability.

Successful applicants may receive lawful permanent resident status as EB-1 or EB-2 visa holders, subject to eligibility, admissibility and visa availability. Still subject to legal interpretation and change: How the Gold Card framework will be applied in individual EB-1 and EB-2 cases, and whether future court decisions, legislation or administrative changes will affect the program.

How the Gold Card program works Official government pages now describe a live application sequence, but fees and operating details can still change. Treat these steps as the current official process, not as a guarantee of approval or permanent residence. Submit an online application through Trumpcard.gov and pay the initial non-refundable processing fee. After the payment has settled, follow the instructions sent by USCIS to create a USCIS online account and submit Form I-140G with the required evidence. Complete the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and USCIS vetting process and provide any additional documents requested. After successful vetting, make the required gift to the United States using the payment instructions provided. If the petition and immigrant visa case are approved, complete consular processing abroad or adjustment of status in the United States, if eligible, before receiving lawful permanent resident status. Registering, fees, and filing sequence The current process starts on Trumpcard.gov rather than with a paper Form I-140G filing. The official site says applicants submit their initial application and processing fee through the Gold Card website. After the payment has settled, USCIS sends instructions prompting the applicant to complete Form I-140G and upload supporting documents through the online portal. Before applying: Check that Trumpcard.gov remains the official application entry point.

Confirm that Form I-140G and its instructions are still the current USCIS filing route.

Recheck the current DHS processing fee before payment. It is currently listed as $15,000 per applicant.

Check later instructions from USCIS and the Department of State for any additional visa, medical-examination or other required fees. Vetting, visa category, and final status Vetting involves more than confirming that the applicant can pay. Trumpcard.gov says USCIS facilitates an in-depth background check, while the Department of Homeland Security conducts the applicant’s vetting. The executive order also requires implementation to remain consistent with immigration law, public safety, and national-security considerations. Official sources say a successful applicant may receive lawful permanent resident status under an EB-1 or EB-2 classification, as determined by DHS and subject to visa availability. Applicants must still be eligible for permanent residence and admissible to the US. The financial gift is treated as evidence supporting eligibility; it does not by itself guarantee petition approval, visa issuance, or a Green Card. Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide Read more

Who may be eligible for a Gold Card? Who is eligible for a gold card? Official sources give a narrow answer: applicants must be eligible for lawful permanent resident status, be admissible to the United States, and have an immigrant visa available. The program also states that successful applicants receive lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder, subject to Department of Homeland Security determination and visa availability. The applicant must be eligible for lawful permanent resident status.

The applicant must be admissible to the United States, meaning not barred by security, fraud, criminal, health, or other immigration grounds.

An immigrant visa must be available in the applicable category.

The applicant must complete the required application filing, fee, and vetting process.

If applying with a spouse or unmarried children under 21, those family members must be included in the initial application and are subject to separate processing fees and other program requirements. How official sources connect the program to EB-1 and EB-2 Official sources do not describe the Gold Card as a new employment-based immigrant category by Congress. Instead, the Executive Order directs immigration officials to treat the required gift as evidence of eligibility under the existing EB-1 and EB-2 statutory provisions, consistent with applicable law. Trumpcard.gov also says that a successful applicant receives lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder, subject to Department of Homeland Security determination and visa availability. That matters because EB-1 and EB-2 are existing employment-based immigrant categories established by federal law. USCIS employment-based immigration guidance says EB-1 generally covers people with extraordinary ability or at the top of their field, while EB-2 usually covers advanced degree professionals or people with exceptional ability. What is still unclear about eligibility Whether the gift by itself can satisfy enough EB-1 or EB-2 evidence in every case

How visa caps or country backlogs may affect applicants from oversubscribed countries

How future court challenges, agency guidance, or policy revisions could narrow or expand the program

Whether third-party explanations will match how USCIS adjudicates cases in practice Before relying on any interpretation, compare Trumpcard.gov, the USCIS I-140G page, and current USCIS guidance. This is general information only, not legal or immigration advice.

How much the Trump Gold Card may cost How much does a gold card cost? The current official price for an individual is not just one number. Trumpcard.gov currently lists a nonrefundable $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee first, and says an individual applicant is then asked for a $1 million gift after successful vetting. That means the headline figure is not the full cost. Applicants may also face Department of State fees, a medical exam, document costs, translations, and separate charges for family members. 👤 Principal applicant $15,000 DHS processing fee, plus a $1 million gift after successful vetting 👥 Spouse or unmarried child under 21 Another $15,000 DHS processing fee and $1 million gift per person, according to Trumpcard.gov (if included in the initial application) 🏛️ Possible extra government costs Department of State immigrant visa fees where relevant 💼 Possible practical costs Medical exam, civil records, translations, courier services, and optional professional advice *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026

How Wise can help with international finances during the process Bank transfers can be expensive for high-value transactions due to high wire fees and unfavorable exchange rates. Here is how Wise can keep the costs low: Lower transfer fees on high amount transfers: Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate. On very large transfers (like the $1M+ Gold Card gift), Wise offers a dedicated, high-value transfer support team and customized, lower-tier volume pricing. This ensures you keep tens of thousands of dollars in your pocket to spend on your actual US relocation. Easy payments in the US: If your money is still held abroad, you can use your Wise USD local account details (ACH or domestic wire) to pay the fees easily (often instantly). Hold money in multiple currencies: You can use your Wise multi-currency account to hold your money in another currency and convert it to USD gradually when the exchange rates are most favorable, protecting your funds from sudden market drops. You can see the list of support currencies here. Go to Wise

Claimed benefits, trade-offs, and limits When people search for Trump Gold Card benefits, official sources describe expedited handling, a route to US lawful permanent residence, and a framework meant to attract people the administration says will bring economic value. None of this guarantees approval or a particular processing time. The trade-off is that the program still operates within existing immigration and tax laws. Lawful permanent residence is not the same as US citizenship, and immigration status is not the same as tax status. You may get faster processing, but you must still complete the required application, immigration, and vetting process.

You may obtain lawful permanent resident status, but becoming a US citizen would require meeting the separate eligibility requirements for naturalization.

As a lawful permanent resident, you may become subject to US tax on your worldwide income, depending on your tax status under US law.

It is generally sensible to make major relocation plans only after your immigration pathway and timing are reasonably clear. This is general information only and is not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Your position can depend on your immigration status, tax residency, applicable tax treaties, filing status, and other individual circumstances. Taxes Taxes in the US: Guide for expats Read more

Gold Card vs EB-5 and other routes If you are not sure whether the Gold Card is just a renamed investor visa, the key question is structure. The table below compares it with EB-5 and existing EB-1 or EB-2 routes. Route How it is structured Main threshold Key limit or unknown Gold Card Gift plus fees, then expedited EB-1 or EB-2 path $15,000 per person and, after vetting, $1 million individual gift Not statutory, and still depends on eligibility, admissibility, and visa availability EB-5 Investment in qualifying US business $800,000 in a targeted employment or rural area, or $1.05 million elsewhere, plus job creation Applicants must prove source of funds and job creation Existing EB-1 or EB-2 Standard employment-based routes Category evidence, and EB-2 often needs a job offer or labor certification unless waived No special gift route *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 In practice, Gold Card vs EB-5 is about more than gift versus investment. EB-5 is a congressionally created route, while the Gold Card is described as working through an executive order and existing EB-1 or EB-2 law.

What expats should verify before relying on the program Before you spend money or plan a move, treat this as due diligence. Start with the official filing path, then check that the immigration, family, tax, and relocation aspects fit your circumstances. Confirm the current application process on Trumpcard.gov and the USCIS I-140G page.

Check current fees, form edition dates, and filing instructions immediately before payment or submission.

Verify whether an immigrant visa is available and whether your country of chargeability could affect your waiting time.

Confirm how eligible family members are treated, including whether your spouse and unmarried children under 21 should be included in the initial application and what additional fees apply to each person.

Review the potential immigration and tax consequences of becoming a lawful permanent resident before relocating. Writer Gary Buswell Writer’s tip Before paying for document prep or consultations, confirm that the official USCIS filing route, fee page, and program instructions are live and current, because third-party summaries can lag behind agency updates. If you need an answer for your own case, get qualified legal, tax, or immigration advice before filing, paying fees, or making relocation commitments. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more