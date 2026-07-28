EB-5 immigrant investor program in the US

Key takeaways Topic What to know Minimum investment The current EB-5 visa minimum investment is $800,000 for qualifying TEA or infrastructure projects, or $1,050,000 in other cases. Job rule Each investor must create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified US workers. Family members Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can usually be included as derivative beneficiaries. Main filing path Most applicants file Form I-526E for a regional center investment or Form I-526 for a direct standalone investment, then complete consular processing or adjustment of status. Biggest timing caveat There is no single EB-5 processing time. USCIS petition review, visa availability, and embassy or adjustment timing are separate stages. 2026 or 2027 status USCIS says immigrant visas under the Regional Center Program are authorized through September 30, 2027, so it is not accurate to say the whole program ends in 2026. *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026

What the EB-5 program is and who it suits The EB-5 immigrant investor program is the fifth employment-based immigrant visa category in the US. It allows investors and certain eligible family members to apply for lawful permanent residence (a Green Card) if the investor makes a qualifying investment in a US commercial enterprise and the investment meets the program’s job creation requirements. In practice, EB-5 generally best suits people who can clearly document the source of their funds, accept that their investment must remain at risk, and handle a lengthy process with multiple administrative stages. If your main goal is simply portfolio growth, it helps to compare EB-5 with broader US investment options first. EB-5 is an immigration pathway designed to encourage job creation, not a standard investment product. Money Management Investing in the US as an expat Read more Regional center vs direct EB-5 There are two main ways to invest under the EB-5 program: Direct EB-5 , where you invest directly as a standalone investor and usually help manage your own qualifying business

, where you invest directly as a standalone investor and usually help manage your own qualifying business Regional center EB-5, where you invest through a USCIS-designated regional center that sponsors qualifying projects A regional center is a public or private organization approved by USCIS to promote economic growth through EB-5 investment. Many applicants choose this route because the job creation rules are more flexible and can include certain indirect jobs created by the investment, making it easier to satisfy the 10-job requirement. Direct EB-5 is often a better fit for entrepreneurs who want to own and actively manage a business. If you plan to run a business yourself, you’ll also need to consider practical issues such as business structure, tax obligations, and choosing a suitable business account for day-to-day operations. One important point to remember is that USCIS approval of a regional center does not mean USCIS has approved, endorsed, or guaranteed the quality, financial viability, or safety of any individual investment project. Investors should always carry out their own due diligence before committing funds.

EB-5 requirements and minimum investment The core EB-5 visa requirements are capital, job creation, and proof that the money was lawfully obtained. The current threshold for petitions filed on or after March 15, 2022 is either $800,000 or 1,050,000, depending on the type of investment. USCIS says petitions filed on or after January 1, 2027 may be subject to inflation adjustments. The lower amount can apply if the investment is in a targeted employment area, known as a TEA, or in a qualifying infrastructure project under the regional center rules. The higher amount applies outside those categories. 💡 A common question is whether the money alone is enough. It is not. ➡️ USCIS says each investor must create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified US workers, and full-time generally means positions requiring at least 35 hours of work per week. For the regional center EB-5 visa route, these can include indirect jobs (e.g. existing outside of the new commercial enterprise but created as a result of it). ⚠️ The investor, the investor’s spouse and children, and people with nonimmigrant status (e.g., temporary visa holders) do not count toward that 10-job rule. So in summary, you will need to do the following before applying for an EB-5 visa: Decide whether you are applying through the direct standalone investor or regional center investor route

Check that you have the necessary investment funds to meet the threshold of your chosen route

Confirm that your chosen project will meet the job creation requirements

Prove that you can source your funds from a lawful source Investment threshold When it may apply What to verify first $800,000 TEA project, such as a rural or high-unemployment area, or a qualifying regional center infrastructure project Ask how the TEA or infrastructure basis was established, whether the filing falls under current rules, and whether the project documents match that basis $1,050,000 Project outside the lower-threshold categories Confirm that the business plan, capital stack, and filing route all reflect the standard threshold *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip Documenting the source of funds usually takes longer than investors expect. Gather necessary documents (tax returns, sale agreements, gift records, bank statements, company records, or transfer evidence) early. Because USCIS may want to see both where the money initially came from and how it transferred into the investment. Source of funds, TEAs, and “at risk” rules Lawful source of funds means you must show the capital was obtained legally and can be traced. Salary, business income, asset sales, inheritance, gifts, and certain loans can all be used as investment capital, but you’ll need to follow USCIS rules regarding proving how this was obtained. If a family gift or private loan is involved, USCIS may also expect evidence showing where that money originally came from. TEA stands for Targeted Employment Area. At a high level, that means a rural area or an area with high unemployment, and USCIS rules decide whether the lower threshold can apply. USCIS also says the investment must be at risk, which means there must be both a chance of gain and a risk of loss. Promises of guaranteed repayment, guaranteed profit, or a guaranteed green card are red flags.

How the EB-5 process works step by step The EB-5 application process may look simple on paper, but it involves several stages and can take several years to complete. First, you show that your investment qualifies. Then, once a visa is available, you complete the immigration process before later applying to remove the conditions on your permanent residence. Choose either the direct EB-5 route or the regional center EB-5 route File Form I-526 (for a standalone direct investment) or Form I-526E (for a regional center investment) If a visa is available, complete consular processing abroad (using Form DS-260) or file for adjustment of status in the US if eligible (using Form I-485). Receive conditional permanent residence (a conditional Green Card) valid for two years. During the 90-day period before the second anniversary of becoming a conditional permanent resident, file Form I-829 to ask USCIS to remove the conditions on your permanent residence. Stage What usually happens Petition stage USCIS reviews whether the investment, business structure, and source-of-funds evidence meet EB-5 rules Visa stage If necessary, you wait until your priority date becomes current under the Visa Bulletin before an immigrant visa becomes available Immigration stage You complete immigrant visa processing at a US embassy or consulate abroad, or apply for adjustment of status in the US if eligible. Conditional residence You and approved family members receive two years of conditional permanent residence Removal of conditions USCIS reviews Form I-829 and the evidence that the investment was sustained and the job requirement was met or is expected to be met within the allowed timeframe *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 Applying from outside the US vs inside the US If you are outside the US, the usual path is consular processing after petition approval and visa availability. If you are already in the US in a lawful immigration status, you may be able to apply for adjustment of status if you are eligible and an immigrant visa is immediately available. One thing worth knowing is that concurrent filing (filing Form I-485 and Form I-526/526E at the same time) is available in certain situations, for example if petition approval would make a visa immediately available to you. It is more commonly available for applicants already inside the US and are eligible to adjust their visa. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip If you are already in lawful US status, map out your work and travel needs before choosing a route. Adjustment of status can be convenient, but travel timing, underlying status, and filing strategy should be reviewed with an immigration attorney.

EB-5 processing time and wait times by country There is no single answer to the question, how long does the EB-5 process take? The overall timeline depends on three main stages: USCIS must review the petition. An immigrant visa number must be available. You must complete immigrant visa processing through a US embassy or consulate, or adjustment of status through USCIS if eligible Visa availability depends on annual visa limits. This is why EB-5 wait times can vary significantly by country, even when two investors filed their petitions in the same month. In the July 2026 Visa Bulletin, the EB-5 unreserved category was current for all chargeability areas except China and India. China had a Final Action Date of December 1, 2016, and India was unavailable for unreserved EB-5 numbers for the rest of fiscal year 2026. By contrast, the EB-5 reserved (set-aside) categories for rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure cases were current for all chargeability areas in that bulletin. Note: these Visa Bulletin figures reflect July 2026 only and can change monthly. Even if your category is current, that does not mean your Green Card will be issued immediately. USCIS petition processing can still take considerable time, and Visa Bulletin dates may move forward or backward depending on demand. If you are chargeable to China or India, or are deciding between a reserved and unreserved EB-5 investment, check the latest Visa Bulletin regularly rather than relying on a single month’s results. Wise Business for international businesses If you are building a direct EB-5 operating business, Wise Business can provide useful services once the company is up and running. This is especially true if your operation involves international finances. For example, a founder may need to pay overseas suppliers, settle invoices from lawyers or consultants abroad, reimburse contractors in other countries, or receive customer payments in supported currencies using local account details where available. Wise can also help if you need to hold and convert multiple currencies while keeping business payments in one place. You can also get expense cards for yourself and your team, integrate with your cloud-based accounting tools, and manage your money easily from the Wise app. Go to Wise Business

EB-5 benefits, drawbacks, and whether you can get your money back If you are not sure whether EB-5 is the right option, it helps to weigh the potential benefits against the risks. The main advantage is a possible pathway to US permanent residence for you and your eligible family. The trade-off is that you must make a genuine at-risk investment while completing a lengthy, document-intensive immigration process. ⬆️ Potential benefits ⬇️ Potential drawbacks Can include a spouse and unmarried children under 21 High capital commitment and investment risk Leads first to conditional permanent residence, then potentially full permanent residence Long timelines and possible visa backlogs for some countries Lets permanent residents live and work in the US without employer sponsorship Source-of-funds evidence can be extensive Regional center route can be more practical for investors who do not want to run a business day to day Return of capital is not guaranteed Direct EB-5 may suit founders who want to build and directly operate a US business Direct EB-5 involves greater management responsibility and a heavier job creation burden *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 Do EB-5 investors get their money back? It’s not guaranteed. EB-5 investments must be “at-risk” to qualify under the program, so there is no guarantee that you will recover your investment. If capital is returned, it will depend on the terms of the investment, the project’s performance, and the relevant offering documents. Any return of funds must also comply with EB-5 requirements. There is also a risk of investment fraud. Be cautious if anyone promises guaranteed immigration approval, guaranteed repayment of your investment, or unusually high returns with little supporting detail. If you become a US tax resident or otherwise have US tax obligations, you may need to file US tax returns and pay any taxes due. The exact rules depend on your immigration status, tax residency, income, and business activities. Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide Read more

Is EB-5 ending in 2026? This question comes up frequently because online commentary often mixes together the law, filing strategy, and market speculation. The official position is narrower and clearer than many headlines suggest. Myth ❌ Fact ✅ EB-5 ends in 2026 Current USCIS materials say the EB-5 Regional Center Program is authorized through September 30, 2027 Any 2026 deadline mentioned online is an official USCIS end date Some discussion of a 2026 deadline relates to filing strategy, the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, or market planning – not to an official USCIS statement that the EB-5 program ends in 2026. There is no point planning after 2026 Official USCIS materials do not say EB-5 stops in 2026. However, future legislation, visa availability, and demand can still affect processing times and planning. *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 As of 20th July 2026, there is no official indication that the EB-5 program will end in 2026. If you are planning an EB-5 investment, avoid relying on online commentary alone when deciding when to file. Instead, check the latest USCIS guidance and Visa Bulletin, as both immigration policy and visa availability can change over time. If you are planning to relocate once your application is approved, our moving to the US guide covers the practical steps involved in settling in the US. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more