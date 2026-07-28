Work visas in the US for expats

Key takeaways 🇺🇸 US work visa pathways The US has both temporary work visas and permanent employment-based immigrant visa categories. 🤝 Sponsorship requirements Most US work visa types require a sponsoring employer or other petitioner, although a few categories may allow self-petition or different sponsor rules. 💳 Visa vs. Work permit (EAD) A work visa is not the same as a work permit, also known as an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). 🚫 No general job seeker visa The US does not have a broad general job seeker visa that allows most people to enter first and look for work later. 📊 Category-specific rules Requirements, forms, limits, and family rights depend on the visa category, not just on the fact that you will be working. ⚖️ Official verification Check official USCIS, Department of State, or Department of Labor guidance before paying fees, booking travel, or relying on third-party agents. Details checked and are correct on 18th July 2026.

How work visas in the US work In general, US work visas fall into two main groups. Nonimmigrant visas allow you to work in the US temporarily, while employment-based immigrant visas can lead to lawful permanent residence (a Green Card). ➡️ USCIS summarizes both visa types on its working in the United States page. Your visa allows you to enter the US. Depending on your visa type, you may also need an EAD as proof of your right to work. Those on employment-based immigrant visas and some categories of nonimmigrant visa don’t need an EAD. If you enter on an employment-based immigrant visa, you should receive your Green Card soon after your arrival. You will typically need to renew this periodically (usually every 10 years). If you apply from abroad, your employer or petitioner will usually file the necessary petition with USCIS, and then you will apply for your visa through the US Department of State (via embassy or consulate in your home country) if approved. If you are already in the US and are eligible, you will usually apply through USCIS to change or adjust your status instead. Useful terms Sponsor The employer or other eligible petitioner that supports or files part of your application. Petition A request filed with USCIS – often by an employer – to classify you under a particular immigration category (such as Form I-129 or Form I-140). Consular processing Applying for the visa through a US embassy or consulate abroad after the petition stage, if your visa category requires it. Employment authorization Legal permission to work in the US, which may come from your immigration status itself or from an EAD

Which US work visa type fits your situation? There are various different US work visa types, so you will need to find the one which is suitable for your situation. Some options are built for temporary fixed-term jobs, some for company transfers, and some for lawful permanent residence. Route 👥 Who it usually suits 🧑‍💼 Sponsor usually needed? 🔁 Temporary or permanent? ⚠️ Key limitation Temporary professional route, such as H-1B or O-1 Skilled workers, specialists, or people with recognized achievements Usually yes Temporary Rules can be employer-specific, capped, or require extensive supporting evidence Transfer, treaty, or nationality-linked route, such as L-1, TN, or some E visas Intra-company transferees, treaty professionals, traders, or investors Often yes, but the structure varies by class Temporary Eligibility can depend on employer links, nationality, or treaty status Seasonal or short-term labor route, such as H-2A or H-2B Temporary agricultural or seasonal nonagricultural workers Yes Temporary Often tied to seasonal need, designated countries, or annual limits Employment-based immigrant route, such as EB categories Workers planning long-term residence through a job-based path Often yes Permanent PERM, Form I-140, or visa-number wait issues may apply EAD based work permission Certain people already in the US under another eligible status Not always Depends on underlying status An EAD is a work permit, not a visa category by itself Checked and correct on 18th July 2026. The table above explains the legal categories, but it is not exhaustive. Temporary work visas Temporary work visas usually make more sense when the job is fixed-term, tied to one employer, or connected to a specific business reason for being in the US. Common examples include: H-1B for specialty occupations

L-1 for intracompany transfers

O-1 for extraordinary ability

H-2A and H-2B for seasonal work

TN for qualifying Canadian and Mexican professionals

E categories for certain treaty traders and investors. One thing worth knowing is that these routes are not interchangeable. Some are capped, some are nationality-specific, some only fit seasonal hiring, and some depend on your current employer abroad. The State Department’s temporary worker visa guide is the clearest official starting point if you will apply from outside the country. Permanent work visas Permanent work visas in the US usually mean employment-based immigrant visas, often grouped as EB categories. These routes are for people seeking longer-term residence and work rights, not just a temporary stay. USA.gov’s immigrant work visa guide explains the basic framework in simple terms. Many permanent cases still depend on employer sponsorship, and some require a labor certification step through Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) before the employer files Form I-140 with USCIS. A few narrow routes may allow self-petition, but that depends on the exact category and evidence. If visa-number availability matters in your case, check the monthly Visa Bulletin instead of relying on a generic timeline. If you are planning for a longer future in America, it may also help to understand pensions in the US early rather than waiting until you have already relocated. Work visa, work permit, and job seeker visa: What the terms mean 💡 The US immigration system is slightly different from those in many other countries. A work visa allows you to travel to the US and be admitted under a particular immigration status. Some people are automatically authorized to work through their immigration status, for example employment-based immigrant visa holders and most categories of nonimmigrant visa holders. Others, including those in the US with an immigration status that doesn’t permit work, need to apply for a work permit (EAD) issued by USCIS. A job seeker visa, available in some countries, lets people enter the country to look for work. The US does not have a general job seeker visa. In most cases, you must qualify for a work visa or another immigration status before working in the US. In summary: Work visa: allows you to travel to the US and be admitted under a work-related immigration status

allows you to travel to the US and be admitted under a work-related immigration status Work permit (EAD): separate document that authorizes non-citizens to work, needed by some nonimmigrant work visa holders and those with an immigration status that doesn’t allow work in the US

separate document that authorizes non-citizens to work, needed by some nonimmigrant work visa holders and those with an immigration status that doesn’t allow work in the US Job seeker visa: generally not available in the US for expats who simply want to arrive first and look for work

What you need before you apply What you need depends on the visa you are applying for. For many US temporary work visas, the first step involves the employer filing a Form I-129 with USCIS. You will then apply for your visa through the US embassy or consulate in your home country if approved. For permanent (employment-based immigrant) visas, the employer may need to obtain a PERM from the Department of Labor before filing Form I-140. Once this is completed and approved, you can move to the visa application stage. You will also need category-specific qualifications, a valid passport, and supporting evidence that matches the route you are using. That might mean degrees, licenses, proof of experience, company relationship documents, or evidence of extraordinary ability. 💡 Document lists vary by category, and they also vary depending on whether you are applying abroad or from inside the US. In general, you will need to provide: A valid passport (valid for at least six months beyond your intended stay for temporary visas)

A passport-style photograph

Completed visa application form

Evidence that you fit the visa class, such as education, work experience, or employer relationship

Approved sponsorship or petition forms, or evidence of a real job offer

Proof of payment of visa fees For permanent employment-based immigrant visas, you may also be asked for additional documentation such as police certificates or medical examination results. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip Readers often focus on the visa interview and forget that the employer-side petition may take much longer than their own paperwork. Make sure to ask your employer exactly which steps are already completed, and which form or approval notice you should expect next.

How the application process usually works The easiest way to think about the application process is as a sequence of steps. These may vary slightly depending on the visa you are applying for. Before paying any fee, check the official USCIS page for your category, or the relevant US Department of State guidance if you will be applying through a US embassy or consulate abroad. Rules may change, and the right order depends on the visa class. Identify the visa route that matches your job, qualifications, and location. Confirm whether a sponsor, labor certification, or petition must come first. Complete the employer or petitioner stage, such as PERM, Form I-129, or Form I-140, where required. Prepare your personal documents for the next stage, which may include DS-160 for temporary visas or DS-260 for immigrant visas. Attend an interview, biometrics appointment, or both, if your case requires them. After approval, follow the steps for entering the US or activating your new immigration status. If your immigration category requires an EAD, obtain it before starting work. If you apply from outside the US For many expats abroad, the employer or petitioner completes the initial steps. Once the petition is approved, you should follow the embassy or consulate instructions, complete the necessary application, gather documents, and attend your interview if required. One thing worth knowing is that local consular practice matters. Interview waivers, document rules, passport return methods, and wait times vary by embassy or consulate. Another thing to note is your visa does not guarantee entry to the US. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) makes the admission decision at the port of entry, and your I-94 record shows the status and admission period after arrival. If you are already in the US If you are already in America, you may be dealing with change of status, adjustment of status, or a separate employment authorization question. These are not the same as first-time consular visa issuance, even if the visa label sounds familiar. The risk here is assuming that being physically present in the US means you can start work. It does not. Check whether your current status already allows employment, whether you need an EAD, and whether your employer must wait for a specific approval before onboarding you.

Visa restrictions and mistakes to avoid Coming to the US to work may look straightforward initially, but you’ll need to consider potential practical constraints as well as differences between the different visa categories. For example, some US work visas tie you to a specific employer or type of work. Some have annual caps. Some only apply to certain nationalities, company relationships, or seasonal needs. Furthermore, if you are on a dependent visa, work rights may be limited, separate, or unavailable. A common mistake is treating all approval notices as the final green light. Another is relying on unofficial agents or generic online advice instead of official government pages for accurate and up-to-date information. ⚠️ The US Department of State also makes clear that a visa does not guarantee admission to the US, and USCIS informs that work authorization depends on immigration status. Here are some common mistakes to avoid: Assuming you can work for any employer just because you hold a work-related visa.

Assuming all spouses or dependents can work. Dependent rights vary by category.

Booking flights, resigning from your current job, or signing major contracts before checking that you are eligible for a visa.

Ignoring annual visa caps or category limits where they apply.

Forgetting to check your I-94 and status end date after each entry.

Treating third-party agents as authoritative if they cannot point you to the correct official rule. Writer Gary Buswell Writer’s tip Save digital and paper copies of approval notices, visa pages, passport stamps, and I-94 records in one folder. You may need them again for payroll, banking, housing, future travel, or later immigration steps.

FAQs Do you need a job offer for a US work visa? Many US work visa routes do require a job offer or sponsoring employer, especially temporary employer-sponsored categories. But not every route works the same way, and a few narrow paths may allow self-petition or different sponsor structures, so you need to check the exact rules for your class. Is there a job seeker visa in the US? No, the US does not offer a broad general job seeker visa in the way some countries do. In most cases, you need to qualify through a specific visa category, employer sponsorship, or another eligible status rather than arriving first under a general job-seeker route. What is the difference between a US work visa and a work permit? A US work visa allows a foreign national to travel to the US and request entry for a specific type of employment. A work permit, officially called an EAD, is proof that someone already in the US is authorized to work. Not everyone with a work visa needs a work permit. For example, many work visa holders can work without an EAD, while some other immigration categories require an EAD to work legally. Can you get a permanent work visa in the US? Yes, permanent work routes exist through employment-based immigrant categories, usually called EB visas. These paths often involve employer sponsorship, labor certification, or visa-number waiting times, so they usually need more planning than temporary work routes. Can your spouse work in the US on a dependent visa? Sometimes, yes. Dependent spouse work rights vary by category. Some statuses may allow work automatically or through an authorization step, while others do not allow it at all. Check the conditions of your dependent status before seeking work. How long does a US work visa take? There is no single timeframe. Processing depends on factors including the visa category, USCIS processing times, and the US embassy or consulate handling your application. While some applications may be completed in a few weeks, others can take several months or longer, especially if annual visa caps or additional security checks apply.