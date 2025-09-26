Best USD accounts in the US for expats

What is a USD currency account? A USD account is a bank or online account that lets you hold and spend money in US dollars Depending on the provider, you may also get access to a linked debit card, checkbook, or international transfer services. Some accounts also include multi-currency features so you can hold and exchange other currencies, while a few also offer interest on your USD balance. Wise Account for USD, and 40+ other currencies Does your life span more than one country? Then a multi-currency account can make managing money much easier. With Wise, you can open an account online for free, hold 40+ currencies including USD, and receive payments in 20+ currencies with account details. There are no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, and conversions use the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees. Whether you’re being paid in USD or sending money abroad, Wise helps you move your money safely and at a lower cost. Go to website What can you do with a USD account in the US? A USD account can be a real help if you’re living, studying, or working in the US. Instead of paying extra fees every time you move money, you can manage your funds more easily and avoid unnecessary costs. While each USD account will have its own features, here are some of the most common uses for a US dollar account: Hold and manage USD balances: Keep money in USD without being forced to convert it into another currency. That way, you can save for future expenses or travel without losing out to exchange fees.

Pay bills, rent, tuition, or mortgages directly in dollars. Many banks and specialist accounts let you set up recurring payments for ongoing commitments. Spend and withdraw in USD: Some accounts come with a debit card so you can shop or withdraw in USD both in the US and abroad. Wise, for example, offers the Wise Multi-Currency Card that lets you spend in 150+ countries and connect to Apple Pay and Google Wallet for added convenience. Types of USD accounts For those living in the US, there’s no shortage of USD accounts to choose from. Some accounts are designed only for holding USD, while others let you manage multiple currencies in one place. Depending on your needs, you might choose a flexible digital provider or a bank account that focuses solely on US-based transactions. Here are the main types of USD accounts available: Multi-currency accounts Multi-currency accounts let you hold USD alongside other currencies, often with tools to send, receive, and convert money internationally. They’re flexible, especially for expats or people with global financial needs. Wise Account : Hold 40+ currencies, get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including USD, and receive 20+ currencies with SWIFT details, all with no monthly fee or minimum balance.

Best USD currency accounts in the US In the US, any checking account is denominated in dollars, but expats often look for extra features like low-cost international spending or the ability to hold multiple currencies. You can choose between large banks with extensive branch networks or specialist digital providers designed for global use. Banks such as Chase and Bank of America offer straightforward USD checking, usually with debit cards, ATM access and all the services you’d expect from a major bank. Digital providers like Wise and Revolut, on the other hand, focus on flexibility. They allow you to hold USD alongside other currencies, convert at competitive rates, and spend worldwide using a linked card. Some accounts also pay interest on balances, while others keep costs low for frequent international transfers. We selected the following providers based on supported currencies, ease of use, account pricing, and availability for those who are new to the US or non-residents. Each option has its own strengths, and some accounts are better for saving and earning interest, while others are made for managing money across borders. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and convert 40+ currencies (including USD), receive money from abroad with account details, spend with linked the Wise Multi-Currency Card. Revolut Account Hold 25+ currencies including USD, with some no-fee currency exchange up to 1,000 USD per month during market hours and a prepaid debit card for international spending. Chase Total Checking USD checking with debit card and online access. There’s a 15 USD monthly fee that’s waived with a minimum balance or direct deposits. Bank of America Advantage Accounts Everyday checking available in three tiers, with monthly fees ranging from 4.95 USD–25 USD. Includes online and mobile banking, debit card access, and multilingual support. HSBC Global Money Account Multi-currency account linked to HSBC Premier, supporting 8 currencies and offering competitive exchange rates. Wise account The Wise multi-currency account lets you hold USD alongside 40+ other currencies, all in one place. You get local account details for USD, making it easy to receive US dollar payments conveniently. Conversions are done at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, and you can order a Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend in 150+ countries. Accounts are free to open, with no minimum balance, making them ideal for expats and internationals managing money across borders. Hold and exchange USD and 40+ other currencies

Local USD account details to receive US dollars conveniently (ACH payments are free to receive, USD wires and SWIFT payments have a small fixed fee)

Use your Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend or withdraw money in 150+ countries Account opening fee: None for personal customers, but business accounts have a one-time fee of 31 USD to access all features. Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in the US and many other countries worldwide. Supported currencies: USD and 40+ currencies for hold & exchange, 20+ currencies for account details. Monthly fees: No monthly or annual fees. Exchange rates: Mid-market rate with low, transparent fees starting from 0.57%. Open a Wise Account Revolut Account Revolut offers a multi-currency account available in the US with support for 25+ currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP. Standard plans have no monthly fee and include no-fee foreign exchange up to 1,000 USD per month during market hours. Above that, a 0.5% fair usage fee applies. Premium and Metal plans remove this cap, and all plans add a 1% fee for exchanges outside FX market hours. You’ll receive a US routing and account number for USD deposits, and a debit card for spending in any country where Visa or Mastercard are supported. Revolut also includes budgeting tools, instant notifications, and free person-to-person transfers, though all services are app-only with no branch access. Hold and exchange 25+ currencies including USD, EUR, GBP

No monthly fee on Standard plans and no-fee foreign exchange fee up to 1,000 USD per month (during market hours)

Global debit card with contactless payments and ATM withdrawals Account opening fee: None.Eligibility criteria: US residents with valid ID.Supported currencies: 25+ including USD, EUR, GBP.Monthly fees: None for Standard; Premium Plans cost 9.99 USD per month and Metal plans cost 16.99 USD per month.Exchange rates: Interbank rates with no markup up to limits. Foreign exchange fees apply after 1,000 USD on Standard plans. Chase Total Checking Account Chase offers a widely accessible USD checking account, popular with newcomers and internationals. There’s no minimum opening deposit, and the 15 USD monthly fee can be waived by maintaining a 1,500 USD balance or setting up electronic deposits totaling 500 USD or more. Customers get a Visa debit card, access to over 15,000 ATMs, and a large branch network across the US. It’s a straightforward option for everyday USD banking, though foreign card transactions may carry additional costs. Large branch and ATM network nationwide

No opening deposit required

Monthly fee waivable with qualifying balance or direct deposit Account opening fee: None.Eligibility criteria: US citizens and non-US citizens residing in the USSupported currencies: USD only.Monthly fees: Waivable 15 USD.Exchange rates: Chase’s own rates, typically including a markup. Bank of America Advantage Banking Bank of America Advantage Banking is a flexible checking account available to a wide range of customers, including professionals and international students. Accounts can usually be opened in-branch with valid ID and SSN/ITIN. Monthly fees range from 4.95 USD to 25 USD depending on the tier, though many fees can be waived by meeting balance or deposit requirements. Customers benefit from multilingual support, extensive online and mobile banking, and a debit card for US and international use, although international card transactions can attract a foreign transaction fee. Accessible accounts for students and international professionals living in the US

Multilingual support and digital banking tools

Partner ATM network helps reduce foreign withdrawal fees Account opening fee: None.Eligibility criteria: US residents, international students and newcomers with valid ID.Supported currencies: USD only.Monthly fees: 4.95 USD to 25 USD depending on the tier (often waivable).Exchange rates: Bank of America rates, with a currency conversion markup. HSBC Global Money Account HSBC’s Global Money Account is available to HSBC Premier customers in the US, providing a multi-currency wallet where you can hold and exchange up to 8 currencies, including USD, EUR, and GBP. Transfers between currencies are done at live FX rates with no HSBC fees, and payments can be made globally. Customers can send up to 250,000 USD daily to over 200 countries and instant payments up to 50,000 USD to HSBC accounts. Multi-currency account supporting 8 major currencies

No HSBC fees for transfers or maintenance

Linked with HSBC Premier checking for global access Account opening fee: None, but requires an HSBC Premier checking account.Eligibility criteria: HSBC Premier customers (higher balance or deposit requirements apply).Supported currencies: 8 including USD, EUR, and GBP.Monthly fees: None (Premier account fees may apply).Exchange rates: Competitive live FX rates that are refreshed frequently, but a markup on the exchange rate is likely applied.

Fees for USD accounts in the US The way banks and providers charge for USD accounts in the US can vary quite a bit. Some accounts are free to open and maintain, while others come with monthly service charges or transaction fees. Understanding the common fees upfront helps you avoid surprises and pick an account that actually fits your lifestyle. Here are some fees to watch out for: Account opening fee: Most US banks like Chase and Bank of America don’t charge to open a checking account, though you may need to provide an initial deposit. Providers like Wise and Revolut also have no opening fees, which makes them simple to get started with.

How to open a USD account in the US as a foreigner Opening a USD account in the US is usually straightforward, although the process can vary slightly depending on the provider you choose. Most accounts require some basic documents for identity verification, but the steps are often similar across banks and digital providers. Before you begin, it’s worth checking the eligibility rules. Most banks ask for proof of identity, proof of address, and a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Some providers, like Wise, make the process simpler by allowing expats to open and verify an account entirely online with ID and proof of address from a supported country. With banks:Opening an account with a US bank often means visiting a branch in person. You’ll typically need to bring your passport, visa or immigration documents, proof of your US address, and your SSN or ITIN. Some banks may also ask for an initial deposit. Once your documents are reviewed, you’ll be guided through the setup process by a banker. With online providers:Specialist providers such as Wise let you complete the entire process digitally. After downloading the app or visiting the website, you’ll be prompted to upload your ID and proof of address. Verification is often quick (usually within 1 working day), and once approved, you can start holding and managing USD right away. Many of these accounts also come with multi-currency features, making them flexible for those with international lifestyles. How to open a USD account before you move to the US Some expats prefer to set up a USD account before arriving in the US, so they can transfer money, pay deposits, or receive income immediately upon arrival. This is especially useful for international students preparing for tuition payments, or professionals moving for work who want to manage housing costs in advance. With banks:It’s generally harder to open a local bank account before moving if you’re not yet a US resident. Some banks offer non-resident accounts, but the options are limited and often come with strict eligibility criteria such as higher minimum deposits or a US-based co-signer. You may also need to apply in person once you arrive, which can delay access to your funds. With online providers:Digital providers like Wise offer more flexibility. If you live in a country where Wise supports account openings, you can set up your Wise Account before moving, allowing you to hold USD, receive payments with local US account details, and manage your money as soon as you land. Wise supports residents in many countries globally, so you can check the full list of eligible countries on the Wise Help Center.

How to use your USD account in the US Now that you’re closer to finding your USD account, you’ll need to know how to manage your US dollar payments and transactions to make the most of it in everyday life. Here are some of the most common ways you can use a USD account in the US: Receive payments like a local : Get paid in USD by employers, clients, or family abroad. With Wise, you even receive USD account details, so sender can pay you via domestic transfer.

: Set up direct debits or recurring payments for rent, utilities, or services in USD to make managing your day-to-day costs easier. Budget and track your money: Many accounts offer app tools to monitor your spending, categorise transactions, and keep your finances on track.