Credit cards in the US: A guide for expats

How to choose a credit card in the US Choosing the right credit card is important, to make sure you don’t incur unnecessary fees or charges when you spend. Here are a few things to think about when you pick the right US credit card for your needs: Look out for foreign transaction fees – if your card charges a foreign transaction fee you’ll pay an extra percentage every time you transact in a foreign currency. This can push your spending up by about 3% on overseas purchases.

– many cards offer reward points or cash back on spending, and some have higher rates of earning on travel spend – this can be a big bonus if you travel a lot. Select a card with easy online management and customer support – finally make sure you know how to get in touch with your card issuer if you have a problem when you’re overseas. Most cards have 24/7 services online, in app or by phone. Can I get a US credit card as a new expat? Credit card issuers set their own eligibility criteria which may include a minimum credit score. If you’re a new arrival in the US and do not have a local US credit history, this may mean your choice of cards is somewhat limited. However, many providers offer secured credit cards which you can use to build your credit history in just a matter of months to move over to an unsecured card in future. We’ll look at how this works later.

Understanding credit card fees for international spending If you travel a lot, or spend online in international retailers, you’ll need to think about the way your card charges for foreign currency transactions. Here are a few things to know: Foreign transaction fees: Foreign transaction fees are usually a percentage added to the mid-market rate which push up the cost of your overseas spending. This can mean a purchase overseas costs about 3% more than buying in the US.

5 credit cards for expats in the US Let’s take a look at 5 great credit cards for expats in the US. We’ve selected some quite different cards to suit a variety of customer needs, including no annual fee options, secure cards for building a credit history, and premium tier cards for great rewards. Here’s a quick comparison of our top picks, and there’s more on each right after the table. Card name 💡 Important fees to know 💱 Exchange rates and fees 🔑 Key benefits American Express Gold Card 325 USD annual fee

ATM costs: 10 USD or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater AMEX rate, no foreign transaction fee High rewards on restaurants, groceries and travel costs Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card No annual fee

ATM costs: 5% of the amount of each cash advance Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Flat reward rate on all purchases, 1.5 points/dollar Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card 95 USD annual fee

ATM costs: 10 USD or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Reward earning, with complimentary insurance Discover it Secured Credit Card No annual fee

ATM costs: 10 USD or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Secure card for credit building Capital One Venture X Card 395 USD annual fee

ATM costs: 5 USD or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Premium card with excellent rewards, for people with strong credit history *Details correct at time of research – 4th November 2025 In this guide we selected cards which have no foreign transaction fee which can be a bonus for expats in the US who need to travel home or to other countries, as you won’t incur costs when spending in currencies other than USD. However, there are still usually some fees to consider when using a credit card – all of the cards we’ve selected have a cash advance fee which applies on ATM usage, and there may be interest or penalty costs to pay as well, depending on card use. We’ll look at each one – and who the card may suit best – next. American Express Gold Card 💡 Great for: Accessing travel rewards and benefits, with no foreign transaction fee when you’re overseas The American Express Gold Card has a moderate annual fee at 325 USD, and offers rewards on spending including 4x rewards on restaurants and groceries and up to 3x rewards on travel costs. You can also unlock bonus features like specific discounts from partner retailers, and travel features like hotel vouchers, baggage insurance and insurance when you hire a vehicle. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees 325 USD annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees AMEX rate, no foreign transaction fee Benefits 4x rewards on restaurants, groceries and up to 3x rewards on travel costs Pros of American Express Gold Card Cons of American Express Gold Card ✅No foreign transaction fee

✅High rewards on daily spending on groceries and extra on travel costs

✅Option for baggage and car hire insurance

✅Travel extras like credit when you stay in partner hotels ❌325 USD annual fee

❌Cash advance fees when you use an ATM

❌American Express isn’t always accepted in some countries Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card 💡 Great for: Reward earning opportunities every time you spend, which you can redeem as statement credit to pay for travel and dining purchases The Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card has no annual fee and can be a good pick for expats in the US who want to earn steady returns in the form of statement credits. This has the advantage that you can use the points you earn to spend on any website and without blackout dates, offering great flexibility if you’d like to use your card points to travel home for a visit. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees No annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Benefits Flat reward rate on all purchases, 1.5 points/dollar Pros of Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card Cons of Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card ✅No annual fee

✅Earn on every dollar you spend

✅Redeem points as statement credit with no blackout dates

✅Points do not expire ❌Cash advance fees apply

❌You may pay interest if you don’t clear your bill in full

❌Promotional offers can vary depending on how you apply Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card 💡 Great for: Excellent range of travel assistance and insurance, with up to 5x reward earning on travel spend The Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card may suit expats in the US who still need to travel a lot, with increased reward earning opportunities when you book flights and hotels, and ways to access insurance to cover trip disruption, baggage delay and auto rental. There’s a low annual fee to pay, which can help you access partner discounts, vouchers and benefits in addition to the rewards you earn as you spend. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees 95 USD annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Benefits Reward earning, with complimentary insurance Pros of Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card Cons of Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card ✅Excellent travel rewards and perks

✅No foreign transaction fee

✅Get complimentary insurance for various travel needs

✅New customer benefits on offer ❌95 USD annual fee

❌Cash advance fees apply at the ATM

❌Late payment fees may apply Discover it Secured Credit Card 💡 Great for: Expats who need to build a US credit history with a secure credit card A Discover it Secured Credit Card can be a good pick if you don’t yet have a US credit history. You can apply and pay a deposit which will then be equal to the credit line you’re offered. By repaying your bills on time every time you can build a positive credit score, which may even mean you can get an unsecured card in as little as 7 months. ⭐Key features: Annual or monthly fees No annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Benefits Secure card for credit building Pros of Discover it Secured Credit Card Cons of Discover it Secured Credit Card ✅Low or no credit score customers accepted

✅No foreign transaction fee

✅No annual fee

✅Option to get an unsecured card after 7 months ❌You need to pay a deposit to use your card

❌Interest rates can be fairly high

❌Cash advance fees apply at the ATM Capital One Venture X Card 💡 Great for: Expats in the US who have already built a good credit score and want a premium type card The Capital One Venture X Card has a high 395 USD annual fee and offers in return a 2x reward earning rate, which rises to 10x on select travel spending. Other travel perks include no foreign transaction fee, hotel credit at select partner hotels, and upgrades when you hire a car – plus you can access Capital 1 lounges in airports for free. You’ll need a strong credit score to be offered this card, but you can check your eligibility online without impacting your score which can help you check if the card is suitable for you. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees 395 USD annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Benefits Premium card with excellent rewards, for people with strong credit history Pros of Capital One Venture X Card Cons of Capital One Venture X Card ✅Excellent reward earning on travel spending

✅Strong rewards on daily spend, at 2x

✅Access airport lounges when you travel

✅Get car hire upgrades and discounts ❌395 USD annual fee

❌Not suited to very new arrivals with no US credit history

❌Penalty and late fees can apply

Wise as an alternative to credit cards for expats in the US Using a credit card may not always be the right choice for your needs. An international debit card like the Wise Multi-Currency Card can be an excellent alternative to credit cards for expats in the US. With your Wise Multi-Currency Card you can spend in 150+ countries, with no fee to spend when you have enough balance in the currency required to cover the purchase. If you don't have enough of the required currency, the card can manage the conversion for you using the mid-market exchange rate and low fees, and no foreign transaction fee added. The Wise Multi-Currency Card is a debit card not a credit card which means you will need a balance in your account before you spend. It also means there's no risk of running into interest or penalty charges, and no need for a credit check when you apply.

Low, transparent fees – Wise currency conversion is from 0.57% vs. foreign transaction fees which can be 3% on credit cards

vs. foreign transaction fees which can be on credit cards Hold and manage 40+ currencies and spend in 150+ countries (You can also spend in currencies you don’t hold in your Wise Account)

Debit card that works globally without foreign transaction fees

Real-time notifications and spending control 🌟 When Wise is a good alternative Not sure if Wise is the right choice for you? Here are some great ways you may want to use a Wise Multi-Currency Card as well as or instead of getting a US credit card: When you want to avoid credit card debt and manage your money in an app

To spend in 150+ countries with no additional fee if you have enough balance in the currency required

If you’re looking for mid-market exchange rates with low conversion fees

If you want to hold a multi currency balance to save or for paying bills later

For regular international money transfers with transparent, upfront pricing

To send large international transactions with discounted fees and great rates

Whenever you need to receive payments in USD or foreign currencies – Wise accounts offer account details in 8+ currencies to get paid easily from abroad

How to choose the right credit card as an expat Here’s a step by step look at how to choose the right credit card as an expat in the US: Step 1: Assess your spending patterns To help you decide which card is right for you, think about how and when you may use it to spend. If you’ll use your card for travel, a no foreign transaction fee makes sense. If you’ll want to roll over payments then choosing a low interest card is key. Or if you will use your card only as a back up payment method you may prefer a no annual fee option. Step 2: Calculate potential fees and savings Think about the costs of your card including annual fees, interest and penalties, and compare them against the benefits you may receive. Many card providers offer calculator tools to let you input your expected spending and see how many reward points you might earn in return. Step 3: Evaluate additional benefits needed Look out for extras like free insurance, lounge access, partner discounts and concierge services. If there’s a specific perk you want, make sure you pick providers which make this available. Step 4: Consider your credit history status Check your US credit history using a service like Experian if you can, to see what score you are likely to get when you apply. This can help you assess if you’re eligible for a specific card or not. Step 5: Check eligibility requirements Finally make sure you are eligible to apply for the card – many providers let you check your eligibility with no risk to your credit score. Once you’re convenient you can apply for the card and get started spending. Common rejection reasons If you’ve been rejected for a US credit card, it may be because of one of these common rejection reasons: Insufficient US credit history

Income verification issues

Address verification problems

Building credit history as an expat Building credit history as an expat is important as you may find that without a solid credit score it’s harder to access any sort of financing. The good news is that with careful use credit cards can help build credit. You can apply for a secured or basic credit card and use it responsibly to grow your credit score. By avoiding maxing your card limit monthly, and paying back on time and in full every time, you can see improvements in your credit score. Discover suggests that their secured card could see you ready to move to an unsecured card in as little as 7 months. If you don’t want to use a credit card to build your credit score you could improve it with a service like Experian Boost which lets you use other bill payments for utilities, your cell phone and so on, to build your score more quickly.

Managing your credit card abroad Once you have a US credit card you may want to use it when you travel overseas. Don’t forget that there are usually a few common sense steps you’ll need to take before you travel with your credit card: Notify your bank of travel plans – check if your bank needs you to tell them of your travel plans to avoid your card being blocked when you use it overseas

– check if your bank needs you to tell them of your travel plans to avoid your card being blocked when you use it overseas Update your contact details if needed – make sure your bank has the right details for you in case of any issues when you’re away

– make sure your bank has the right details for you in case of any issues when you’re away Monitor transactions regularly – use your bank’s app to keep on top of your transactions and in case of fraudulent card use

– use your bank’s app to keep on top of your transactions and in case of fraudulent card use Choose local currency over home currency when you pay – avoid the extra costs of dynamic conversion by paying in the local currency wherever you are rather than in dollars

– avoid the extra costs of dynamic conversion by paying in the local currency wherever you are rather than in dollars Keep emergency contact numbers handy – know how to call your bank if your card is lost or stolen to avoid adding stress to a difficult situation if you misplace your credit card Avoiding common pitfalls Let’s finish up with a few common issues with using a credit card internationally so you can avoid any unnecessary headaches: Watch out for ATM fee accumulation: If you’re taking cash from an ATM with your card, the cash advance fees can be around 5%, with interest payable immediately. This can accumulate quickly

If you’re taking cash from an ATM with your card, the cash advance fees can be around 5%, with interest payable immediately. This can accumulate quickly Overspending due to currency confusion: Keep an eye on the currency exchange rate so you’re not caught out by confusion over what a purchase might cost you in dollars when you travel

Keep an eye on the currency exchange rate so you’re not caught out by confusion over what a purchase might cost you in dollars when you travel Missing payment due dates while traveling: Avoid late payment penalties by paying all your bills on time, even when you’re away from home

Conclusion Having a credit card as an expat in the US can be a helpful tool, both for day to day spending and also to grow your credit score to help you access more financial services in future. However, you'll need to weigh up the costs and benefits of any cards you consider to make sure you get a good deal in the end. This guide gives you some pointers to think about, and a few cards to compare – but there are thousands of options on the US market which mean you'll need to do a bit of research yourself too. Don't forget to also consider adding in an option like the Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend for less when you travel. Use your Wise Multi-Currency Card when you're abroad alongside your credit card for domestic use, to get low conversion fees, ways to make ATM withdrawals with low or no costs, and the option to hold 40+ currencies conveniently all in one place.