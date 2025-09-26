How to use the Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US

The Wise Multi-Currency Card connects to your Wise account so you can spend, withdraw, and convert money at the mid-market exchange rate with clear, low fees. For expats and frequent travelers in the US, it offers a practical way to pay for everyday expenses at home and abroad without worrying about hidden fees.

Can I get a Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US? Yes, residents of the US can order a Wise Multi-Currency Card. It connects directly to your Wise account, letting you spend and withdraw money in the US and abroad with low conversion fees and the mid-market exchange rate. You can use it for everyday transactions such as shopping, dining, or travel expenses, and manage everything directly from the Wise app. Ordering is straightforward, and once you have a Wise account you can request a card for a one-time fee of 9 USD. A digital card is available instantly so you can start using it online or with mobile wallets while you wait for your physical card to arrive. The Wise Multi-Currency Card also comes with spending and withdrawal limits, which help you manage how much you can use at one time, per day, and per month. These limits apply to different payment types such as chip and PIN, contactless, online purchases, or ATM withdrawals. When you first receive your card, default limits are applied, with higher maximum limits available depending on the payment type. Your account also shows the daily and monthly limits available to you so you’re always in the know. See full details of Wise US card limits here. Business customers in the US can also order the Wise Multi-Currency Card for business needs, which has separate spending limits and can be used for expenses such as company purchases or paying contractors and employees.

Using the Wise Multi-Currency Card for everyday transactions in the US Managing everyday purchases with the Wise Multi-Currency Card is simple and secure. Whether you’re shopping, grabbing a bite, or hopping on public transport, the card adapts to your spending habits and keeps you in control. You can also create a digital card immediately in the Wise app, which works with Apple Pay and Google Wallet for convenient contactless payments at checkout or online. The app makes it easy to track your monthly spending by category, like groceries, dining out, or transit, so you can always see where your money goes. With the Wise Multi-Currency Card you can: Use your physical card or pay directly with a digital card via Apple Pay or Google Wallet.

Pay using balances you hold in the exact currency, or let Wise convert from another balance at a clear, low conversion fee.

Keep your card safe by freezing or unfreezing it instantly through the Wise app, and receive real-time transaction notifications.

Managing your card with the Wise app The Wise app gives you full control over your Wise Multi-Currency Card and account. From here, you can add money, check your balance, and manage your spending limits. Currency conversion happens instantly at the mid-market exchange rate, with clear fees shown upfront, so you always know the cost of your transactions. You don’t have to worry about security either. Use the Wise app to freeze or unfreeze your card if it’s misplaced, order a replacement, and receive instant spend notifications. For budgeting, you can review your monthly spending and see transactions sorted by category, such as groceries, dining, or transport. Managing your card through the app means you have the same level of access at home in the US or while traveling, making it a reliable tool for international lifestyles. How do I put money on my Wise Multi-Currency Card? You can add money to your Wise account in a few different ways before using the card. Options include bank transfer, debit card, credit card, and some mobile payment methods, but will vary depending on the country and currency you’re adding. Topping up with cash directly from ATMs is currently not possible, and you’ll first need to fund your Wise account through one of the supported methods in the app or on the website. Once the balance is available, you can use your Wise Multi-Currency Card immediately for spending or withdrawals.

Is the Wise Multi-Currency Card safe to use? The Wise Multi-Currency Card is designed with security features to help protect your money at home and abroad. Every account uses two-factor authentication, biometrics, and advanced encryption to keep your details safe. If your card is ever lost or stolen, you can freeze or unfreeze it instantly in the Wise app, or order a replacement if needed. You also receive real-time notifications after every transaction, so you can spot unusual activity quickly. To stay secure while using your card in the US and when you’re on the road: Enable app notifications to track transactions as they happen.

Freeze your card immediately in the Wise app if you misplace it.

Avoid sharing your PIN or account details with anyone.

Use secure ATMs in well-lit, busy areas when withdrawing cash.

Check your spending categories in the Wise app regularly to spot any activity you don’t recognise. Learn more about Wise safety and security.

How to get a Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US Ordering a Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US is straightforward, and you can do it online or via the Wise app. The card costs 9 USD, with standard delivery taking up to 21 working days. If you prefer not to wait, express delivery is available from 11.58 USD and usually arrives within 1–2 business days. While waiting for your physical card, a digital version can be created instantly at no extra cost, so you can begin paying online or through Apple Pay and Google Wallet right away. Steps to order your Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US Open a Wise account: An active account is required before you can order a card. Verify your identity: Wise asks for your Social Security Number and a valid ID to comply with US regulations. If you are not a US citizen, you may need to provide a government-issued ID from your home country and a recent proof of address. See more information on Wise verification requirements. Pay the card fee: There is a one-time order fee of 9 USD. If you pay in another currency, a small conversion fee may apply. Wait for delivery: Your card will be shipped once payment and verification are complete. Delivery times depend on the option you select, with express usually arriving much faster than standard. When your card arrives, it will need to be activated before use while you are in the US. To activate, log in to your Wise account, go to the “Cards” section, and enter the 6-digit code that’s on the letter your card came attached to. Once activated, the card is ready for payments in stores, online, and at ATMs in the US and abroad. Learn more about ordering your card.

Where can I use my Wise Multi-Currency Card? The Wise Multi-Currency Card can be used for spending and withdrawals in more than 140 countries worldwide. From the US, popular destinations such as Canada, Mexico, and the UK are all covered, making it a practical option for expats, frequent jet-setters, and anyone who splits time between countries. Expats can also use the card when visiting their home country. It’s specially designed for international travel, with low-cost conversions, the mid-market exchange rate, and the ability to hold 40+ currencies in your Wise account for spending. More information on supported countries and currencies is available in the Wise Help Center. Using the Wise Multi-Currency Card for international travel When traveling internationally, the Wise Multi-Currency Card works like a local debit card. You can spend directly in the currency you hold in your account, or rely on Wise’s Smart Conversion technology if you don’t have the local currency available. Smart Conversion automatically selects the balance that gives you the lowest conversion fee, or the best exchange rate when fees are equal. For example, imagine you’re in France and paying 50 EUR at a cafe. If you already have 100 EUR in your Wise account, the payment will be taken directly from your euro balance at no extra cost. If you don’t have euros, Wise may convert the amount from your USD or GBP balance. In this case, the balance with the lowest conversion fee will be used, or if the fees are equal, the balance with the strongest exchange rate will be selected. The process is automatic, so you don’t need to manually choose which currency to use. Ways to use the Wise Multi-Currency Card while traveling: Spend in local currencies : If you have enough balance in your account in that currency, Wise uses it directly with no conversion fee.

: If you have enough balance in your account in that currency, Wise uses it directly with no conversion fee. Withdraw cash abroad : Access ATMs worldwide, with no Wise fee on the first 100 USD each month.

: Access ATMs worldwide, with no Wise fee on the first 100 USD each month. Smart Conversion : If you don’t have the local currency in your account, Wise converts automatically from the balance with the lowest fee.

: If you don’t have the local currency in your account, Wise converts automatically from the balance with the lowest fee. Virtual cards : Use digital cards for safer online payments and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet.

: Use digital cards for safer online payments and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Track spending abroad : The Wise app categorises your transactions, making it easy to see what you spend on travel, dining, or transport.

: The Wise app categorises your transactions, making it easy to see what you spend on travel, dining, or transport. Extra security: Freeze or unfreeze your card instantly in the app if it is lost or stolen while abroad.

What are my Wise Multi-Currency Card spending limits? The Wise Multi-Currency Card has spending and withdrawal limits that help you manage how much you can use at one time, each day, and each month that vary depending on the type of payment. For example, US cardholders start with a daily chip and PIN spending limit of 1,000 USD, which can be increased up to 2,000 USD. ATM withdrawals begin with a default daily limit of 250 USD, with a maximum of 1,000 USD. When your card is first issued, default limits are automatically applied. Daily limits refresh at midnight, and monthly limits reset on the first day of each month. All of your current limits are shown in the “Cards” tab of the Wise app or website, so you can easily check them whenever you need. US customers can adjust some limits, but only within the ranges set by Wise. In most cases, you can switch between the default and maximum limit for each type of transaction. Changes can be made through the website, although some users may also see options in the Wise app.

Key takeaways The Wise Multi-Currency Card is available to US residents (except in Nevada) for a one-time fee of 9 USD.

You can spend in 40+ currencies and use the card in over 140 countries, with Smart Conversion technology helping you get the lowest conversion fee or best exchange rate available.

US cardholders start with default spending limits, such as 1,000 USD per day for chip and PIN payments and 250 USD per day for ATM withdrawals.

A digital card is created instantly and can be used with Apple Pay and Google Wallet while waiting for a physical card.

The Wise app makes it easy to manage your card, track spending by category, freeze or unfreeze your card, and adjust limits.

