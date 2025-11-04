Best SGD accounts in the US

What is a Singapore dollar currency account? A SGD currency account is an account from a bank or specialist provider which lets you hold and manage Singapore dollars. Some Singapore dollar bank accounts also support many other currencies, which can be great for day to day transfers and transactions, while others are dedicated SGD products that may be better suited to people looking to save and invest in Singapore dollars. Wise Account For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in USD, SGD and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with a Singapore dollar currency account in the US? Singapore dollar accounts can be helpful for both business and individual customers, and may be used to transact in many different ways. Here are a few common ways you might want to use your SGD account in the US: Exchange your balance to and from SGD: Add USD and convert to SGD, or switch your SGD balance back to USD to spend or withdraw. Having an SGD account gives you flexibility to move between currencies easily.

Add USD and convert to SGD, or switch your SGD balance back to USD to spend or withdraw. Having an SGD account gives you flexibility to move between currencies easily. Send payments in SGD for work or personal use: Transfer from your SGD balance to pay bills or support family members overseas. Services like Wise can help you send fast, secure payments with low fees and mid-market exchange rates.

Transfer from your SGD balance to pay bills or support family members overseas. Services like Wise can help you send fast, secure payments with low fees and mid-market exchange rates. Receive SGD payments from others: Use your account information to receive payments in SGD. Some providers like Wise and Revolut offer SWIFT information to receive SGD international payments. Wise also offers account details you can use to receive local payments in SGD with no incoming payment fee.

Use your account information to receive payments in SGD. Some providers like Wise and Revolut offer SWIFT information to receive SGD international payments. Wise also offers account details you can use to receive local payments in SGD with no incoming payment fee. Spend and withdraw with your international debit card: For spending online, or when you travel, an account with a debit card can be a great choice. Spend your SGD balance in Singapore with no extra fees, or convert as you pay for low fees with providers like Wise.

For spending online, or when you travel, an account with a debit card can be a great choice. Spend your SGD balance in Singapore with no extra fees, or convert as you pay for low fees with providers like Wise. Hold an SGD balance to minimize currency exchange fluctuations: Ride out changes in the currency market by holding a balance in SGD, and only switching back to USD when the exchange rate looks strong. Types of Singapore dollar (SGD) accounts The Singapore dollar foreign currency accounts usually available in the US can come from banks or specialist providers. They’re offered either as multi-currency accounts which can support SGD alongside USD and other major currencies, or as foreign currency accounts which only hold Singapore dollars. Here’s a quick explanation of each account type, and an introduction to the providers we’ll look at later. Multi currency accounts: Hold a selection of currencies in one account, and convert from one currency to another easily whenever you need to. Multi-currency accounts can be handy for international payments, and often also offer a debit card for travel use. Wise Account : Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including SGD, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily.

Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including SGD, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily. Revolut Account: Hold 25+ currencies with a linked debit card to spend and withdraw, and get SWIFT account details to receive Singapore dollars to your account.

Hold 25+ currencies with a linked debit card to spend and withdraw, and get SWIFT account details to receive Singapore dollars to your account. Airwallex Account: Business account supporting 20+ currencies including SGD and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online.

Business account supporting 20+ currencies including SGD and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online. HSBC Global Money Account: Premium account supporting 8 currencies to send payments, including SGD and USD, with no HSBC transfer fees. Foreign currency bank accounts: Foreign currency accounts only hold SGD, and can be more useful for holding a balance and earning interest, or for planning future payments. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account: Open a Foreign Currency Demand Account in SGD to diversify your savings.

Best SGD currency accounts in the US SGD accounts in the US have different target customers, which means you will need to shop around a little to find the right fit for your needs. If you want to manage many currencies, and need a card for travel or online spending, Wise or Revolut could be a good pick for both personal and business customers. HSBC has accounts for high earners, which can be used for convenient payments, while East West focuses its foreign currency offer on savers. Finally, Airwallex is a solid choice for ecommerce businesses, supporting incoming customer card payments in SGD. Here we’ve selected some different providers and banks offering SGD accounts in the US for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. Here’s a roundup: 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments from abroad in USD, SGD and more. Revolut Account Choose from 3 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. HSBC Global Money Account Hold and send payments in 8 currencies including SGD, for HSBC customers with Premier status which requires a minimum deposit of 100,000 USD or more. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account Foreign Currency Demand Account in SGD alongside other global currencies, for customers who want to save or invest in SGD. Airwallex Account Business account supporting SGD, USD and 20+ other currencies for holding and exchange, with low conversion costs and great exchange rates. Details correct at time of research – 1st October 2025 Wise Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold SGD alongside USD and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in USD, SGD and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive SGD to your Wise account using your local account details. Hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies

Mid-market currency exchange with low, transparent fees

Use your Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries for spending and cash withdrawals Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 31 USD for full feature access*. No minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: SGD, USD and 40+ other currencies Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rates *About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information. Go to Wise Revolut Account You can open 3 different types of Revolut Account as a personal customer in the US, with an additional 4 plan options for business customers. As a personal customer you can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee, or upgrade to a plan with maintenance fees up to 16.99 USD/month. Higher tier plans offer more no fee transactions, discounts and perks – but all accounts have a linked debit card and ways to convert in the account between 25+ currencies including USD and SGD. You won’t get local account details to receive SGD payments, but you do get SWIFT account information to receive Singapore dollars that way. Hold and exchange many currencies in the same account

Select your account plan based on your transaction needs

Personal and business services offered Account opening fee: No opening fee, no minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: SGD, USD and 25+ other currencies Monthly fees: Personal customers pay 0 USD – 16.99 USD/month, business customers 10 USD – 140 USD/month Exchange rates: Weekday currency exchange uses the Revolut rate to plan limits, then fair usage fees of up to 0.5% apply. Weekend exchange may attract an extra fee up to 1%. HSBC Global Money Account You can open an HSBC Global Money Account if you already hold a Premier Checking Account with HSBC. This allows you to hold a balance in 8 currencies to send payments overseas more conveniently and with no HSBC fees to pay. Your HSBC Global Money Account account doesn’t offer a debit card, so this account is better suited to people paying international bills or investing abroad, rather than for day to day use. Hold a balance in 8 currencies including SGD and USD

Transfer from your account to other HSBC accounts and local or overseas bank accounts

No transfer fees when you spend money out of your account Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: You must be an HSBC Premier customer, which requires you to meet eligibility criteria including holding a 100,000 USD or more deposit with HSBC. Supported currencies: 8 currencies including SGD and USD Monthly fees: None for the Global Money Account – fees may apply to your underlying checking account Exchange rates: HSBC rates – Global Money Account offers live, competitive rates you can see in the app East West Bank Foreign Currency Account SGD account Open an East West Bank Foreign Currency Account in 14 different currencies including SGD. Accounts are intended for savers, and can include easy access accounts and fixed term account products which often get a higher rate of interest. You’ll need a USD account with East West Bank to apply for this account, which does not come with a linked debit card. SGD, USD and many other popular global currencies offered

Earn interest on your SGD savings with easy access accounts

Your money is held in the United States and FDIC insured Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: You must have an East West USD account, which usually requires you to have an SSN or ITIN, proof of ID and proof of a US address Supported currencies: 14 currencies including SGD Monthly fees: None for your SGD savings account – fees may apply for your underlying USD account Exchange rates: East West exchange rates which may include a markup Banking How to open a bank account in the US Read more Airwallex Business SGD Account If you need an SGD account for business purposes, an Airwallex Business SGD Account could help you take customer payments online, with corporate debit and expense cards for business spending online and in person. Airwallex accounts offer great exchange rates with low fees for exchange, making this a solid choice for ecommerce businesses in particular. Receive, hold, send and spend 20+ currencies

Take customer card payments online easily

Business features including batch payments, corporate cards, cashback on USD business spending and more Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork Supported currencies: 20+ including USD and SGD Monthly fees: 0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan Exchange rates: Interbank rates with a fee of 0.5% for major currencies and 1% for less commonly traded currencies Business banking Best Business Bank Account in the US Read more

Fees for SGD accounts in the US The costs of using a foreign currency or multi-currency account may not be familiar. To make sure you don’t accidentally get caught out by surprise costs, invest a bit of time reading your account’s fee schedule before you first transact. Here are some common costs you’ll want to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: Having a monthly service fee is quite common, but can be a drawback if you’re not using your account often. Some providers like Wise have no ongoing fees, while others like Revolut offer a selection of plans including some with and without monthly costs.

Having a monthly service fee is quite common, but can be a drawback if you’re not using your account often. Some providers like Wise have no ongoing fees, while others like Revolut offer a selection of plans including some with and without monthly costs. Fall below fee: If your account has a minimum balance requirement, a fall below fee may be used if your balance drops below this level. This is common on accounts aimed at high net worth individuals – like the HSBC Global Money Account. For this account you may need a deposit of 100,000 USD or more to avoid fall below fees.

If your account has a minimum balance requirement, a fall below fee may be used if your balance drops below this level. This is common on accounts aimed at high net worth individuals – like the HSBC Global Money Account. For this account you may need a deposit of 100,000 USD or more to avoid fall below fees. ATM withdrawal fees: Accounts which offer a linked debit card – like those from Wise and Revolut – can be flexible and easy to use. However, you’ll need to check the ATM fees as you might find you have to pay additional costs once your plan’s no fee withdrawal limit is reached.

Accounts which offer a linked debit card – like those from Wise and Revolut – can be flexible and easy to use. However, you’ll need to check the ATM fees as you might find you have to pay additional costs once your plan’s no fee withdrawal limit is reached. Foreign transaction fees: Foreign transaction fees can apply on card spending overseas. This may push up the costs of shopping when you travel, or with international ecommerce stores, by about 3%. Providers like Wise and Revolut do not use this fee.

Foreign transaction fees can apply on card spending overseas. This may push up the costs of shopping when you travel, or with international ecommerce stores, by about 3%. Providers like Wise and Revolut do not use this fee. Wire transfer fees: If you live an international lifestyle you probably need to send money overseas to pay bills or to cover your travel costs. Check the upfront transfer charge and also the exchange rate you pay when you transfer, to get a provider which has fair and transparent costs. Go to Wise

How to open a Singapore dollar account in the US Different SGD accounts can be opened in different ways. However, to comply with international law you’ll often need a proof of ID, like your passport, and proof of address, which may need to be in the US. You are also usually asked for your SSN or ITIN. The SGD account opening process can then come down to the type of provider you select. With banks: It’s common to need to go to a branch in person if you want to open a foreign currency account with a US bank such as East West. You’ll be able to make an appointment in advance and can then have a member of staff talk you through the application process. The teller can also check your ID and complete the verification process. With online providers: Online providers such as Wise and Revolut don’t have a branch network and so complete the application, verification and onboarding process digitally. You can usually sign up online or in an app, by completing your personal information and uploading a photo of your documents for checking.

How to use your SGD account in the US Let’s close out with a quick reminder of how you might choose to use your Singapore dollar account in the US. Send SGD and foreign currency payments: Use your SGD account to send money to Singapore and other countries, often with low fees – providers like Wise and Revolut offer low cost, secure transfers to many countries globally.

Use your SGD account to send money to Singapore and other countries, often with low fees – providers like Wise and Revolut offer low cost, secure transfers to many countries globally. Receive money in SGD and other currencies: Some SGD accounts – like the Wise account – offer SGD information to receive local payments in Singapore dollars. This can be cheap or free for the sender and there’s no Wise fee for an incoming local payment.

Some SGD accounts – like the Wise account – offer SGD information to receive local payments in Singapore dollars. This can be cheap or free for the sender and there’s no Wise fee for an incoming local payment. Access better exchange rates: Providers often offer preferential exchange rates – and because you’re able to hold your balance in SGD you can also hold out to see if the rates improve rather than needing to convert instantly.

Providers often offer preferential exchange rates – and because you’re able to hold your balance in SGD you can also hold out to see if the rates improve rather than needing to convert instantly. Spend and withdraw at home and abroad: Providers like Wise and Revolut offer debit cards for convenient spending and withdrawals, which can be a bonus for travel and online spending.

Providers like Wise and Revolut offer debit cards for convenient spending and withdrawals, which can be a bonus for travel and online spending. Hold a balance in SGD: Hold a balance in SGD to save, diversify your assets, or to build your funds for a future trip or overseas payment. Money management How to use the Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US Read more