Best GBP accounts in the US

What is a GBP currency account? A GBP currency account is an account which lets you hold British pounds. Many GBP currency accounts also let you receive GBP payments, send money in GBP to others, or spend with a linked debit card. Some GBP currency accounts hold British pounds only, while others are multi-currency accounts which support GBP as well as USD and other currencies. Wise Account For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange GBP, USD and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in USD, GBP and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with a GBP account in the US? So – why might you want a GBP account in the US? Here are some common ways you might want to use your new British Pound account: Hold a balance in GBP: If you need to pay bills in British pounds, or if you’re planning a trip to the UK and want to hold GBP ready for your travel, holding a balance in pounds can be a huge help.

Use your account to send GBP payments to others, to cover an international mortgage, pay for international school fees, or send money to family for example. Spend and withdraw GBP: With providers like Wise you can spend with a linked card, online and in person, and also get cash in the UK for spending while you’re on your travels. Types of GBP accounts Here are the most common types of GBP accounts you’ll find in the US market: Multi currency accounts: Multi-currency accounts support GBP as well as other currencies – providers like Wise let you hold over 40 currencies in one account. A multi-currency account allows you to convert between currencies whenever you want to. Some accounts offer ways to spend with a linked debit card, while most let you send payments in pounds and other currencies. Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including GBP, and SWIFT details for receiving international payments in 20+ currencies easily.

Business account supporting 20+ currencies including GBP and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online. HSBC Global Money Account: Premium account supporting 8 currencies to send payments, including GBP and USD, with no HSBC transfer fees. Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts support only 1 currency, and may be more aimed at people who want to save or invest in a foreign currency. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account: Open Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in GBP to diversify your savings.

Best GBP currency accounts in the US You can open a GBP currency account in the US with a digital provider like Wise or Revolut, or a local or global bank, like HSBC or East West. There are also business account products from providers like Airwallex, Wise or Revolut which support GBP, with business friendly features and perks. If you choose to open a GBP account with a bank, you’ll find most products are aimed at customers who want to send payments, save and invest. It’s less common to have GBP accounts which also offer linked debit cards for day to day use. Digital providers like Wise offer ways to hold GBP alongside many other currencies, and offer both payment services and handy debit cards for daily spending online and in person. The right account for you will depend on your priorities – from saving and diversifying your investments, through to sending and receiving low cost payments and shopping in GBP with an international debit card. Here we’ve selected some different providers and banks offering GBP accounts in the US for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. We’ve got a closer look at each coming up right after the table, so you can decide if any suit your own unique needs. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange GBP and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in USD, GBP and more. Revolut Account Choose from 3 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. HSBC Global Money Account Hold and send payments in 8 currencies including GBP, for HSBC customers with Premier status which requires a minimum deposit of 100,000 USD or more. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in GBP alongside other global currencies, for customers who want to save or invest in GBP. Airwallex Account Business account supporting GBP, USD and 20+ other currencies for holding and exchange, with low conversion costs and great exchange rates. *Details correct at time of research – 19th August 2025 Wise Account You can open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold GBP alongside USD and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in USD, GBP and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive GBP to your Wise account using your local account information. Hold and exchange GBP and 40+ other currencies

Fees for GBP accounts in the US The fees for GBP accounts in the US can vary a lot depending on the account type and the provider or bank you select. Read the fee schedule carefully before you transact. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: A regular fee charged by some banks, usually on a monthly basis. You won’t usually find a monthly fee for a fixed term deposit savings account in GBP and providers like Wise don’t charge a maintenance fee.

A regular fee charged by some banks, usually on a monthly basis. You won’t usually find a monthly fee for a fixed term deposit savings account in GBP and providers like Wise don’t charge a maintenance fee. Fall below fee: A fee which applies if you don’t keep a minimum balance in your eligible accounts with the same bank – HSBC has a fall below fee which applies if you don’t hold 100,000 USD in your eligible accounts.

A fee which applies if you don’t keep a minimum balance in your eligible accounts with the same bank – HSBC has a fall below fee which applies if you don’t hold 100,000 USD in your eligible accounts. ATM withdrawal fees: You may find that some ATM withdrawals are available with no fee from providers like Wise and Revolut, but costs can apply if you withdraw frequently. Fees may be a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawn amount.

You may find that some ATM withdrawals are available with no fee from providers like Wise and Revolut, but costs can apply if you withdraw frequently. Fees may be a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawn amount. Foreign transaction fees: It’s common to find a foreign transaction fee of around 3% on card spending in foreign currencies – if you have a card from a flexible digital account provider like Wise or Revolut, you won’t pay to spend a currency you hold, and conversion fees can be lower than foreign transaction fees.

How to open a GBP account in the US How to open a GBP account in the US might vary slightly depending on the provider or bank you choose. However, the process is relatively similar across most services. Before you start to open your account do check you meet the eligibility criteria as banks may ask you to hold a minimum deposit or meet other requirements to sign up. You’ll then need to assemble the information and documents required by the provider – usually your proof of ID and address, as well as your SSN or ITIN, and make your application. With banks: While you may be able to open a GBP account with a bank in the US online, it is very common to be asked to visit a branch to set up your account. In this case you need to take along your original ID and address documents, and have a team member talk you through the application process. With online providers: You’ll be able to open a GBP account with online specialist providers in the US with your phone or laptop. Enter the personal and contact information required following the prompts, and upload images of the paperwork needed according to the onscreen instructions. Verification and onboarding is all managed digitally.

How to use your GBP account in the US If you’re an expat in the US, an international student, or a business owner trading in USD, having a GBP account in the US can help you cut costs and transact with less hassle. Having a multi-currency account in particular can make it easier to manage your money between your home currency and GBP, as well as any other currencies you need to receive, hold, send or spend. Here are some ways expats commonly use their US based GBP accounts: Send international money transfers: If you need to pay bills in the UK from the US, using a GBP account can make the transfer process simple and reduce the costs of payments for things like your UK mortgage or transfers back to family.

If you need to pay bills in the UK from the US, using a GBP account can make the transfer process simple and reduce the costs of payments for things like your UK mortgage or transfers back to family. Hold and exchange GBP and USD: As an expat you may need to manage your finances across both GBP and USD, so being able to see your balance in both side by side, and convert between them, can make it easier to keep on top of your money.

As an expat you may need to manage your finances across both GBP and USD, so being able to see your balance in both side by side, and convert between them, can make it easier to keep on top of your money. Receive GBP payments: Use a GBP account in the US to receive money from an employer or client in the UK, or to get paid rent from a UK property, for example. Hold your money in GBP until you need it to send to others or spend on your travels.

Use a GBP account in the US to receive money from an employer or client in the UK, or to get paid rent from a UK property, for example. Hold your money in GBP until you need it to send to others or spend on your travels. Use your debit card for spending and withdrawals: For day to day use, a GBP account with a debit card lets you spend when you’re in the UK or when you’re shopping online with UK retailers,with no additional costs if you hold sufficient GBP balance to cover a payment.