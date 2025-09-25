Best EUR accounts in the US

What is a EUR currency account? A EUR currency account is an account which lets you hold euros. Euro accounts are available as single currency accounts, and multi-currency accounts which let you hold EUR as well as other currencies including USD and other major European currencies like GBP. Depending on the EUR account you pick you may be able to receive EUR payments with local account details, send money in EUR, or get a linked debit card to spend and withdraw euros conveniently. Wise Account For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange EUR and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in USD, EUR and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with a EUR account in the US? You might benefit from a EUR account in the US if you’re an expat, international student, frequent traveller, digital nomad, freelancer or business owner. Different accounts focus on different customer needs, to allow you to transact easily whatever your situation. Here are some common uses for a euro account: Hold and convert between EUR and other currencies: If you manage your money across euros, dollars and other currencies, a EUR account makes this simple and allows you to view all your funds in one place.

Types of EUR accounts EUR accounts on the US market usually fall into one of two categories – here are what you'll find, alongside a quick introduction to the providers featured in this guide: Multi currency accounts: Hold EUR and other currencies in a multi-currency account, to view your balance across all currencies and convert between them easily. Multi-currency accounts can support 40+ currencies in some cases, and products from digital first providers like Wise and Revolut also offer linked cards for convenient spending.

Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including EUR, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily. Revolut Account: Hold 25+ currencies with a linked debit card to spend and withdraw, and get SWIFT account details to receive euros to your account. Airwallex Account: Business account supporting 20+ currencies including EUR and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online.

HSBC Global Money Account: Premium account supporting 8 currencies to send payments, including EUR and USD, with no HSBC transfer fees. Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts are most commonly the option offered by US banks. These accounts support only 1 currency, and may pay interest for people who want to save in a foreign currency – but no debit card for day to day transactions. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account: Open Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in EUR to diversify your savings.

Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including EUR, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily. Revolut Account: Hold 25+ currencies with a linked debit card to spend and withdraw, and get SWIFT account details to receive euros to your account.

Hold 25+ currencies with a linked debit card to spend and withdraw, and get SWIFT account details to receive euros to your account. Airwallex Account: Business account supporting 20+ currencies including EUR and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online.

Business account supporting 20+ currencies including EUR and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online. HSBC Global Money Account: Premium account supporting 8 currencies to send payments, including EUR and USD, with no HSBC transfer fees. Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts are most commonly the option offered by US banks. These accounts support only 1 currency, and may pay interest for people who want to save in a foreign currency – but no debit card for day to day transactions. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account: Open Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in EUR to diversify your savings.

Best EUR currency accounts in the US EUR currency accounts in the US are available for individual and business customers. Specialist providers like Wise or Revolut cater to customers looking for flexible account and card services, while banks, like HSBC or East West have more specialist products for sending payments or saving. There's no best EUR account in the US as such – you'll need to compare a few depending on how you expect to transact. If you want to send payments, save and invest, and prefer face to face service in a branch, a bank might be your best option. Or if you're looking for an account to hold a selection of currencies for daily use, with a debit card for withdrawals and spending online and in person, a provider like Wise or Revolut may be a better fit. Here we've selected some different providers and banks offering EUR accounts in the US for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. Read on to learn more about each and how their EUR account in the US works. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange EUR and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in USD, EUR and more. Revolut Account Choose from 3 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. HSBC Global Money Account Hold and send payments in 8 currencies including EUR, for HSBC customers with Premier status which requires a minimum deposit of 100,000 USD or more. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in EUR alongside other global currencies, for customers who want to save or invest in EUR. Airwallex Account Business account supporting EUR, USD and 20+ other currencies for holding and exchange, with low conversion costs and great exchange rates. *Details correct at time of research – 19th August 2025 Wise Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold EUR alongside USD and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in USD, EUR and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive EUR to your Wise account using your local account information. Hold and exchange EUR and 40+ other currencies Mid-market currency exchange with low, transparent fees Use your Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries for spending and cash withdrawals

Mid-market currency exchange with low, transparent fees

Use your Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries for spending and cash withdrawals Features: Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 31 USD for full feature access*. No minimum balance

No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 31 USD for full feature access*. No minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally

Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: EUR, USD and 40+ other currencies

EUR, USD and 40+ other currencies Monthly fees: None

None Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rates Open a Wise Account 🚀 *About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information. Revolut Account You can open 3 different types of Revolut Account as a personal customer in the US, with an additional 4 plan options for business customers. As a personal customer you can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee, or upgrade to a plan with maintenance fees up to 16.99 USD/month. Higher tier plans offer more no fee transactions, discounts and perks – but all accounts have a linked debit card and ways to convert in the account between 25+ currencies including USD and EUR. You won’t get local account details to receive EUR payments, but you do get SWIFT account information to receive euros that way. Account opening fee: No opening fee, no minimum balance

No opening fee, no minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally

Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: EUR, USD and 25+ other currencies

EUR, USD and 25+ other currencies Monthly fees: Personal customers pay 0 USD – 16.99 USD/month, business customers 10 USD – 140 USD/month

Personal customers pay 0 USD – 16.99 USD/month, business customers 10 USD – 140 USD/month Exchange rates: Weekday currency exchange uses the Revolut rate to plan limits, then fair usage fees of up to 0.5% apply. Weekend exchange may attract an extra fee up to 1%. HSBC Global Money Account You can open an HSBC Global Money Account if you already hold a Premier Checking Account with HSBC. This allows you to hold a balance in 8 currencies to send payments overseas more conveniently and with no HSBC fees to pay. Your HSBC Global Money Account account doesn’t offer a debit card, so this account is better suited to people paying international bills or investing abroad, rather than for day to day use. Hold a balance in 8 currencies including EUR and USD

Transfer from your account to other HSBC accounts and local or overseas bank accounts

No transfer fees when you spend money out of your account Features: Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: You must be an HSBC Premier customer, which requires you to meet eligibility criteria including holding a 100,000 USD or more deposit with HSBC.

You must be an HSBC Premier customer, which requires you to meet eligibility criteria including holding a 100,000 USD or more deposit with HSBC. Supported currencies: 8 currencies including EUR and USD

8 currencies including EUR and USD Monthly fees: None for the Global Money Account – fees may apply to your underlying checking account

None for the Global Money Account – fees may apply to your underlying checking account Exchange rates: HSBC rates – Global Money Account offers live, competitive rates you can see in the app East West Bank Foreign Currency Account EUR account Open an East West Bank Foreign Currency Account in 14 different currencies including EUR. Accounts are intended for savers, and can include easy access accounts and fixed term account products which often get a higher rate of interest. You’ll need a USD account with East West Bank to apply for this account, which does not come with a linked debit card. EUR, USD and many other popular global currencies offered

Earn interest on your EUR savings with easy access and term deposit accounts

Your money is held in the United States and FDIC insured Features: Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: You must have an East West USD account, which usually requires you to have an SSN or ITIN, proof of ID and proof of a US address

You must have an East West USD account, which usually requires you to have an SSN or ITIN, proof of ID and proof of a US address Supported currencies: 14 currencies including USD and EUR

14 currencies including USD and EUR Monthly fees: None for your EUR savings account – fees may apply for your underlying USD account

None for your EUR savings account – fees may apply for your underlying USD account Exchange rates: East West exchange rates which may include a markup Airwallex Business EUR Account If you need a EUR account for business purposes, an Airwallex Business EUR Account could help you take customer payments online, with corporate debit and expense cards for business spending online and in person. Airwallex accounts offer great exchange rates with low fees for exchange, making this a solid choice for ecommerce businesses in particular. Receive, hold, send and spend 20+ currencies

Take customer card payments online easily

Business features including batch payments, corporate cards, cashback on USD business spending and more Features: Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork

US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork Supported currencies: 20+ including USD and EUR

20+ including USD and EUR Monthly fees: 0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan

0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan Exchange rates: Interbank rates with a fee of 0.5% for major currencies and 1% for less commonly traded currencies

Fees for EUR accounts in the US While getting a EUR account in the US can bring down your overall money management costs, there are likely still to be some fees to pay. As these costs can vary a lot, and may not look like your USD checking account fees, you’ll need to read your account fee schedule carefully before you transact. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: Maintenance or service fees may apply to keep your EUR account, or an underlying USD account, open. Where this fee applies you may not be able to avoid it – but providers like Wise don’t charge a maintenance fee.

Maintenance or service fees may apply to keep your EUR account, or an underlying USD account, open. Where this fee applies you may not be able to avoid it – but providers like Wise don’t charge a maintenance fee. Fall below fee: Some premium tier accounts, like those from HSBC, require you to keep a minimum balance to avoid paying a substantial fall below fee. HSBC Premium customers may need a deposit of 100,000 USD or more in HSBC accounts to avoid this cost.

Some premium tier accounts, like those from HSBC, require you to keep a minimum balance to avoid paying a substantial fall below fee. HSBC Premium customers may need a deposit of 100,000 USD or more in HSBC accounts to avoid this cost. ATM withdrawal fees: Not all EUR accounts offer a card, but where they do you might pay an ATM fee for local or international use. Fees may be a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawn amount. Providers like Wise and Revolut offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs.

Not all EUR accounts offer a card, but where they do you might pay an ATM fee for local or international use. Fees may be a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawn amount. Providers like Wise and Revolut offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs. Foreign transaction fees: Where they apply, foreign transaction fees can be around 3% which is added to all card spending in foreign currencies. Check your account fees carefully as this can be a very unwelcome surprise after your vacation overseas.

How to open a EUR account in the US Once you’re ready to open a EUR account in the US you’ll need to take a look at the specific process used by your preferred bank or provider. Some allow you to open online, but you might have to visit a branch for others. In pretty much all cases you need a proof of ID and US address, as well as your SSN or ITIN. With banks: If you’re a new customer, you’ll often need to visit a branch to set up your euro account. If you’re adding a EUR account but already hold a USD account with the bank you might be able to arrange your application online. In a branch you’ll be asked to present your original ID and address documents, or online you can upload photos of the relevant paperwork. With online providers: Specialist providers offer a fully digital application, verification and onboarding experience. All you’ll need is your phone or laptop, and images of the documents required to support your application. Enter your personal and contact details, set a secure password and follow the onscreen instructions.

How to use your EUR account in the US A EUR account in the US can bring benefits for personal and business users, including making transacting quicker and cheaper when you need to manage conversions between USD and EUR. If you deal with additional currencies such as GBP or CAD, a multi-currency account is a smart way to receive, hold, send or spend all the currencies you need from one account. Here are some ways expats commonly use their US based EUR accounts: Send international money transfers: Expats and international students might need to send money to Europe from the US, or vice versa, to cover bills, mortgage payments or rent for example. A EUR account makes this simple and cheap.

Expats and international students might need to send money to Europe from the US, or vice versa, to cover bills, mortgage payments or rent for example. A EUR account makes this simple and cheap. Hold and exchange EUR and USD: Check your EUR and USD balance side by side, convert between currencies when you see a great exchange rate, and build your savings in whichever currency you prefer.

Check your EUR and USD balance side by side, convert between currencies when you see a great exchange rate, and build your savings in whichever currency you prefer. Receive EUR payments: Get paid by an employer or client in Europe, or if you’re an international student you may want to receive EUR payments from your family or student loan provider. Use the EUR details that come with your account to get your money and then hold it in EUR until you need it.

Get paid by an employer or client in Europe, or if you’re an international student you may want to receive EUR payments from your family or student loan provider. Use the EUR details that come with your account to get your money and then hold it in EUR until you need it. Use your debit card for spending and withdrawals: Spend in euros when you travel or when you’re shopping online, with no additional costs if you hold sufficient EUR balance to cover a payment. Or use your USD balance in the US if you have a multi-currency account with a provider like Wise or Revolut, to avoid conversion costs.