Best CAD accounts in the US

What is a CAD currency account? A CAD currency account is an account which lets you hold Canadian dollars. You might also be able to hold and exchange other currencies in your account if you choose a CAD account with multi-currency features. Other common features include linked debit cards, international transfer services and ways to get paid in CAD from others. Some CAD accounts from banks also offer interest on the balance you hold. Wise Account For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange CAD and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in USD, CAD and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with a CAD account in the US? If you’re a Canadian living in the US for work or study, or a US resident who does business north of the border, or has a vacation home in Canada for example, a CAD account can be a useful tool. Different CAD accounts have their own features – but these are some of the more common uses for a Canadian dollar account: Hold and convert a CAD balance: Hold a balance in CAD without needing to convert to USD if you don’t want to. This allows you to save in CAD to pay bills or for planned travel, while cutting out unnecessary conversion costs.

If you’re paying bills in Canada, a CAD account lets you process cross border transfers in a few taps, with options for regular or recurring payments for bill payments, mortgages and other ongoing commitments. Spend and withdraw CAD: If you need to spend and withdraw, accounts from providers like Wise and Revolut offer a debit card for convenient and low cost CAD transactions in person and online. Types of CAD accounts There are perhaps not as many options for CAD accounts in the US as you might expect. Not all banks offer foreign currency account options, and where they do the products can tend to be more for high wealth individuals looking to save or invest. However, there still are some great products to choose from, which can be broadly split into either multi-currency products or single currency options.. Multi currency accounts: Multi currency accounts are commonly available from digital providers, although some banks also offer this account type alongside USD checking services. You can hold CAD alongside many other currencies in a multi currency account which can be a convenient option for people living international lifestyles. Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including CAD, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily.

Best CAD currency accounts in the US There's not really one best CAD currency account in the US, as different products have their own features to suit different customer needs. You might prefer multi-currency account and card services from providers like Wise or Revolut if you want to hold CAD with USD and other currencies in one account, and spend with your debit card locally and overseas. These services are digital only and do not have a branch network which can be a drawback if you need to deposit cash or checks. There are also personal CAD accounts from banks like HSBC or East West. These products have different niches, and may be a better fit to customers who want to save or invest in foreign currencies like CAD. The other key option is for business CAD accounts which can be opened with providers like Wise, Revolut and Airwallex. These accounts offer a broad range of supported currencies, cards, and low fees for common business transaction needs. Here we've selected some different providers and banks offering CAD accounts in the US for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. Read on to learn more about each and how their CAD account in the US works. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange CAD and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in USD, CAD and more. Revolut Account Choose from 3 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. HSBC Global Money Account Hold and send payments in 8 currencies including CAD, for HSBC customers with Premier status which requires a minimum deposit of 100,000 USD or more. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in CAD alongside other global currencies, for customers who want to save or invest in CAD. Airwallex Account Business account supporting CAD, USD and 20+ other currencies for holding and exchange, with low conversion costs and great exchange rates. *Details correct at time of research – 19th August 2025 Wise Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold CAD alongside USD and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in USD, CAD and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive CAD to your Wise account using your local account information. Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 31 USD for full feature access*. No minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: CAD, USD and 40+ other currencies Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rates *About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.

Mid-market currency exchange with low, transparent fees

Revolut Account You can open 3 different types of Revolut Account as a personal customer in the US, with an additional 4 plan options for business customers. As a personal customer you can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee, or upgrade to a plan with maintenance fees up to 16.99 USD/month. Higher tier plans offer more no fee transactions, discounts and perks – but all accounts have a linked debit card and ways to convert in the account between 25+ currencies including USD and CAD. You won't get local account details to receive CAD payments, but you do get SWIFT account information to receive Canadian dollars that way. Account opening fee: No opening fee, no minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally. Not available for Canadian residents Supported currencies: CAD, USD and 25+ other currencies Monthly fees: Personal customers pay 0 USD – 16.99 USD/month, business customers 10 USD – 140 USD/month Exchange rates: Weekday currency exchange uses the Revolut rate to plan limits, then fair usage fees of up to 0.5% apply. Weekend exchange may attract an extra fee up to 1%.

Select your account plan based on your transaction needs

HSBC Global Money Account You can open an HSBC Global Money Account if you already hold a Premier Checking Account with HSBC. This allows you to hold a balance in 8 currencies to send payments overseas more conveniently and with no HSBC fees to pay. Your HSBC Global Money Account account doesn't offer a debit card, so this account is better suited to people paying international bills or investing abroad, rather than for day to day use. Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: You must be an HSBC Premier customer, which requires you to meet eligibility criteria including holding a 100,000 USD or more deposit with HSBC. Supported currencies: 8 currencies including CAD and USD Monthly fees: None for the Global Money Account – fees may apply to your underlying checking account Exchange rates: HSBC rates – Global Money Account offers live, competitive rates you can see in the app

Transfer from your account to other HSBC accounts and local or overseas bank accounts

East West Bank Foreign Currency Account CAD account Open an East West Bank Foreign Currency Account in 14 different currencies including CAD. Accounts are intended for savers, and can include easy access accounts and fixed term account products which often get a higher rate of interest. You'll need a USD account with East West Bank to apply for this account, which does not come with a linked debit card. Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: You must have an East West USD account, which usually requires you to have an SSN or ITIN, proof of ID and proof of a US address Supported currencies: 14 currencies including USD and CAD Monthly fees: None for your CAD savings account – fees may apply for your underlying USD account Exchange rates: East West exchange rates which may include a markup

Earn interest on your CAD savings with easy access and term deposit accounts

Airwallex Business CAD Account If you need a CAD account for business purposes, an Airwallex Business CAD Account could help you take customer payments online, with corporate debit and expense cards for business spending online and in person. Airwallex accounts offer great exchange rates with low fees for exchange, making this a solid choice for ecommerce businesses in particular. Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork Supported currencies: 20+ including USD and CAD Monthly fees: 0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan Exchange rates: Interbank rates with a fee of 0.5% for major currencies and 1% for less commonly traded currencies

Take customer card payments online easily

Business features including batch payments, corporate cards, cashback on USD business spending and more Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork Supported currencies: 20+ including USD and CAD Monthly fees: 0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan Exchange rates: Interbank rates with a fee of 0.5% for major currencies and 1% for less commonly traded currencies

Fees for CAD accounts in the US It’s good to know that the fees for CAD accounts in the US might look a bit different to the charges associated with your USD checking account. You can often find an account with no ongoing fees to pay, but there may be strings attached – like holding a minimum deposit or leaving your savings for a fixed term. There are also usually some transaction fees to think about. Check your account fee schedule to make sure you understand the costs of your account before you transact. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: Some CAD accounts might have a monthly fee, or you might find you have to open a USD account first, which has its own service fees to pay. Not all accounts use this sort of ongoing charge – for a low cost alternative check out providers like Wise which don’t charge a maintenance fee.

Some CAD accounts might have a monthly fee, or you might find you have to open a USD account first, which has its own service fees to pay. Not all accounts use this sort of ongoing charge – for a low cost alternative check out providers like Wise which don’t charge a maintenance fee. Fall below fee: If you’re thinking of a premium tier account you may need to pay a fall below fee if you don’t maintain a fixed minimum balance in your account at all times. To give an example, the HSBC Global Money Account is only available to HSBC Premier customers. To attain this status you may need a deposit of 100,000 USD in HSBC products.

If you’re thinking of a premium tier account you may need to pay a fall below fee if you don’t maintain a fixed minimum balance in your account at all times. To give an example, the HSBC Global Money Account is only available to HSBC Premier customers. To attain this status you may need a deposit of 100,000 USD in HSBC products. ATM withdrawal fees: If your CAD account has a debit card, check if ATM fees apply. Costs can be either a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawal – and often taking money out overseas is far more expensive than in the US. Providers like Wise and Revolut offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs.

If your CAD account has a debit card, check if ATM fees apply. Costs can be either a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawal – and often taking money out overseas is far more expensive than in the US. Providers like Wise and Revolut offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs. Foreign transaction fees: A foreign transaction fee is another cost sometimes associated with card spending, which can push up the costs of foreign purchases by about 3%. This fee doesn’t usually apply on accounts like the Wise Account or products from Revolut, which allow you to spend currencies you hold with no fees, and convert with low charges where needed.

Banks like HSBC waive wire transfer fees when you send from your CAD account, but it's important to also check the exchange rate used as it is likely to include a markup. That's a fee added on top of the mid-market rate you'd see on Google. Providers like Wise and Revolut may offer more competitive rates than many banks.

How to open a CAD account in the US The most convenient way to open a CAD account in the US is online. All digital providers offer an online account opening option, but this isn’t always an option with banks. Before you sign up to any CAD account read through the eligibility criteria and application process. While this does vary a bit, it’s usually pretty similar across different banks and providers, including providing your proof of ID and US address, as well as your SSN or ITIN for verification. Here’s an outline of the CAD account opening process: With banks: Some banks let you add a CAD account online if you already have a USD checking account, but you might find you need to go to a branch instead. This isn’t always the most convenient option, but you can often book an appointment in advance and then you’ll be talked through the application by a team member on arrival. With online providers: Specialist providers like Wise and Revolut don’t have branch locations so you’ll complete your account application, verification and onboarding all digitally. You’re guided through the process by onscreen prompts and you’ll need to take a snap of your ID and address documents with your phone to get verified.

How to use your CAD account in the US Finally let’s look at how using a CAD account can help you manage your Canadian dollar payments and transactions with lower fees and less time spent navigating administration. Send international money transfers: Send payments to Canada and many other countries with just your phone, often with great exchange rates and low fees. Providers like Wise use their own payment network to make sure you get a super fast transfer time, too.

Send payments to Canada and many other countries with just your phone, often with great exchange rates and low fees. Providers like Wise use their own payment network to make sure you get a super fast transfer time, too. Hold and exchange CAD and USD: Keep CAD and USD all in one account to make it easier to budget and plan across different currencies. Multi-currency accounts can also let you manage different currencies for things like saving for travel or to send a payment, too.

Keep CAD and USD all in one account to make it easier to budget and plan across different currencies. Multi-currency accounts can also let you manage different currencies for things like saving for travel or to send a payment, too. Receive CAD payments: Use your CAD account to receive CAD easily with local or SWIFT account information that the sender can use to initiate your transfer without needing to convert it to USD.

Use your CAD account to receive CAD easily with local or SWIFT account information that the sender can use to initiate your transfer without needing to convert it to USD. Use your debit card for spending and withdrawals: Use your CAD debit card to spend and withdraw with low costs and no foreign transaction fees in many cases. Choose a provider like Wise or Revolut and it’s free to spend a currency you hold sufficient balance in, and cheap to convert to CAD if you need to do so to cover a purchase.