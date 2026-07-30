E-2 investor visa guide [2026]: How it works, eligibility and requirements

Key takeaways You need treaty-country nationality, and the business usually needs the same nationality too.

There is no fixed statutory minimum, but the money must be substantial for the business.

The enterprise must be real, active, and not marginal.

E-2 is temporary status, not a direct green-card route.

Spouses and unmarried children under 21 can usually come, and spouses are generally work-authorized incident to status.



What the E-2 investor visa is The E-2 lets certain people from treaty countries come to the United States to develop and direct a qualifying business. It is often used by founders, franchise buyers, and small business purchasers who want to run an active company in the US E-2 is not a specialty occupation visa. In US immigration language, specialty occupation usually points to H-1B, and on the E-visa side to E-3 for Australians. It is also not a passive investment route, so owning property or parking funds alone does not match the category. E-2 vs H-1B and E-3: Visa types explained Visa type 💼 Who it is for ✅ Core requirement 💰 Investment required E-2 Investors and some qualifying employees Treaty-country nationality, substantial investment, and control of a real US business Yes H-1B Sponsored workers in specialty occupations US job offer in a qualifying role and employer sponsorship No E-3 Australians in specialty occupations Australian nationality, US job offer, and specialty occupation role No Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Who is eligible for an E-2 visa? To determine if you’re eligible for an E-2 visa you must check if your nationality is accepted first, look at business ownership next, then the investment and business facts. Living in a treaty country is not enough if you do not hold that nationality, and your business type and investment must also meet specific qualifying rules. Review this self-check before meeting with a legal advisor when you’re deciding if this is the visa type for you: Are you a citizen of a current E-2 treaty country?

Do you own at least 50% or otherwise control the business?

Have you got significant money committed to a real operating business?

Can you provide clear source-of-funds documents?

Have you checked the local US consulate instructions to understand your route to application? Treaty-country nationality and ownership rules You must be a national of a country on the US Department of State treaty list. Residence is not the same as citizenship. Ownership matters too. The US business usually needs at least 50% ownership by people with the same treaty-country nationality, and the main applicant must come to develop and direct it. What counts as a substantial investment? There is no fixed statutory minimum, which is why dollar myths cause confusion. Officers look at the amount in relation to the total cost of buying or starting the business, and whether the money is truly at risk. In practice, a lower-cost business may need a higher percentage of its startup cost already committed. No exact number guarantees approval. What makes a business real, active, and non-marginal? The business must be a real and operating commercial activity. Buying a house, holding land, or leaving funds in an account does not normally show that. A credible business plan tied to the real costs of the business

Evidence that the money is committed and traceable

Leases, contracts, inventory, staff plans, or other signs of operating readiness

A path to growth, revenue, or hiring beyond only supporting your household

How the E-2 application process works The application is split between consular processing abroad through the US Department of State and change of status inside the United States through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The right path for you depends on your personal situation. References in this section were last checked in July, 2026 – as details can change frequently you will need to check the live USCIS and consulate information before making your application. Applying through a US consulate This is the usual path if you are outside the US. You complete Form DS-160, follow your US consulate document rules, attend an interview if required, and then use the visa to seek admission at a port of entry. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), decides admission at the port. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip The order of steps you take depends on the consulate you apply through. Some have E-visa-specific upload or naming rules before interview booking, so read the local embassy instructions first. Processing time can also vary by post and administrative processing. Changing status from inside the US If you are already in lawful nonimmigrant status in the US, USCIS says you may request E-2 classification by filing Form I-129. Approval inside the country is not the same as getting a visa stamp. If you leave after change-of-status approval, you generally need to apply for an E-2 visa at a US consulate before returning in E-2 classification.

How long you can stay in the US on an E-2 visa Your admission record controls how long you can remain after entry. USCIS says E-2 investors and employees are generally granted up to two years at a time for an initial stay, extension, or change of status, and there is no set limit on the number of extensions. Renewals, travel, and Form I-94 Check your Form I-94 after every entry because it shows when your current stay ends. You can retrieve your most recent record on the official I-94 website. If dates do not match across your visa, passport, and I-94, sort that out quickly. Travel does not remove the need to stay compliant. Does an E-2 visa lead to a green card? No direct green-card path is built into E-2 status. Some people later qualify for permanent residence through a separate route, but that uses different rules and strategy. Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide Read more

Can your family come with you on an E-2 visa? Yes. Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can usually apply as dependents. Spouse: may usually live in the US and work incident to status if admitted in the correct dependent category.

may usually live in the US and work incident to status if admitted in the correct dependent category. Children: may usually attend school, but are not generally work-authorized in dependent status.

may usually attend school, but are not generally work-authorized in dependent status. Age limit: dependent child status normally ends at 21. 📝 Writer’s tip: Check the spouse’s admission record after entry before starting a job search.

Common E-2 visa denial reasons and how to lower the risk Delays often come from weak evidence, poor category fit, or documents that do not support the business story. Spotting issues early can help you correct course and make the application process smoother. Problem What it often means in practice Wrong visa fit You may be researching an investor route when your facts fit a job-sponsored category better Weak source-of-funds evidence The officer cannot clearly follow where the capital came from and whether it was lawfully obtained Money not sufficiently committed Funds are still too easy to withdraw or not tied to the business Marginal business concerns The plan may look like it only supports your household, not a real operating enterprise Operational readiness gaps Leases, contracts, staff plans, licenses, or launch evidence are too thin for the business story A checklist to review before you invest Check you are of treaty-country nationality and fit the proper company ownership structure

Ensure you can provide proof of control over the business and evidence the business is ready to operate

Gather clear source-of-funds documents

Review local US consulate instructions before funds become irrevocably committed

Get professional advice as needed