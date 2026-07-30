E-2 investor visa guide [2026]: How it works, eligibility and requirements

The E-2 visa is a popular choice for entrepreneurs as a self sponsored approach with variable minimum investment requirements based on your enterprise type.
If you are comparing US visa routes, this guide explains eligibility, process, timing, family rules, and practical next steps.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What the E-2 investor visa is
- Who is eligible for an E-2 visa?
- How the E-2 application process works
- How long you can stay in the US on an E-2 visa
- Can your family come with you on an E-2 visa?
- Common E-2 visa denial reasons and how to lower the risk
- Planning business banking and international transfers after approval
- FAQs
- Useful resources
This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice – seek professional support if you have questions about visa status, immigration or other legal topics.
Key takeaways
- You need treaty-country nationality, and the business usually needs the same nationality too.
- There is no fixed statutory minimum, but the money must be substantial for the business.
- The enterprise must be real, active, and not marginal.
- E-2 is temporary status, not a direct green-card route.
- Spouses and unmarried children under 21 can usually come, and spouses are generally work-authorized incident to status.
What the E-2 investor visa is
The E-2 lets certain people from treaty countries come to the United States to develop and direct a qualifying business. It is often used by founders, franchise buyers, and small business purchasers who want to run an active company in the US
E-2 is not a specialty occupation visa. In US immigration language, specialty occupation usually points to H-1B, and on the E-visa side to E-3 for Australians.
It is also not a passive investment route, so owning property or parking funds alone does not match the category.
E-2 vs H-1B and E-3: Visa types explained
|Visa type
|💼 Who it is for
|✅ Core requirement
|💰 Investment required
|E-2
|Investors and some qualifying employees
|Treaty-country nationality, substantial investment, and control of a real US business
|Yes
|H-1B
|Sponsored workers in specialty occupations
|US job offer in a qualifying role and employer sponsorship
|No
|E-3
|Australians in specialty occupations
|Australian nationality, US job offer, and specialty occupation role
|No
Who is eligible for an E-2 visa?
To determine if you’re eligible for an E-2 visa you must check if your nationality is accepted first, look at business ownership next, then the investment and business facts.
Living in a treaty country is not enough if you do not hold that nationality, and your business type and investment must also meet specific qualifying rules.
Review this self-check before meeting with a legal advisor when you’re deciding if this is the visa type for you:
- Are you a citizen of a current E-2 treaty country?
- Do you own at least 50% or otherwise control the business?
- Have you got significant money committed to a real operating business?
- Can you provide clear source-of-funds documents?
- Have you checked the local US consulate instructions to understand your route to application?
Treaty-country nationality and ownership rules
You must be a national of a country on the US Department of State treaty list. Residence is not the same as citizenship.
Ownership matters too. The US business usually needs at least 50% ownership by people with the same treaty-country nationality, and the main applicant must come to develop and direct it.
What counts as a substantial investment?
There is no fixed statutory minimum, which is why dollar myths cause confusion. Officers look at the amount in relation to the total cost of buying or starting the business, and whether the money is truly at risk.
In practice, a lower-cost business may need a higher percentage of its startup cost already committed. No exact number guarantees approval.
What makes a business real, active, and non-marginal?
The business must be a real and operating commercial activity. Buying a house, holding land, or leaving funds in an account does not normally show that.
- A credible business plan tied to the real costs of the business
- Evidence that the money is committed and traceable
- Leases, contracts, inventory, staff plans, or other signs of operating readiness
- A path to growth, revenue, or hiring beyond only supporting your household
How the E-2 application process works
The application is split between consular processing abroad through the US Department of State and change of status inside the United States through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The right path for you depends on your personal situation.
References in this section were last checked in July, 2026 – as details can change frequently you will need to check the live USCIS and consulate information before making your application.
Applying through a US consulate
This is the usual path if you are outside the US. You complete Form DS-160, follow your US consulate document rules, attend an interview if required, and then use the visa to seek admission at a port of entry.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), decides admission at the port.
Writer
Claire Millard
Insider tip
The order of steps you take depends on the consulate you apply through. Some have E-visa-specific upload or naming rules before interview booking, so read the local embassy instructions first.
Processing time can also vary by post and administrative processing.
Changing status from inside the US
If you are already in lawful nonimmigrant status in the US, USCIS says you may request E-2 classification by filing Form I-129. Approval inside the country is not the same as getting a visa stamp.
If you leave after change-of-status approval, you generally need to apply for an E-2 visa at a US consulate before returning in E-2 classification.
How long you can stay in the US on an E-2 visa
Your admission record controls how long you can remain after entry.
USCIS says E-2 investors and employees are generally granted up to two years at a time for an initial stay, extension, or change of status, and there is no set limit on the number of extensions.
Renewals, travel, and Form I-94
Check your Form I-94 after every entry because it shows when your current stay ends. You can retrieve your most recent record on the official I-94 website.
If dates do not match across your visa, passport, and I-94, sort that out quickly. Travel does not remove the need to stay compliant.
Does an E-2 visa lead to a green card?
No direct green-card path is built into E-2 status. Some people later qualify for permanent residence through a separate route, but that uses different rules and strategy.
Can your family come with you on an E-2 visa?
Yes. Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can usually apply as dependents.
- Spouse: may usually live in the US and work incident to status if admitted in the correct dependent category.
- Children: may usually attend school, but are not generally work-authorized in dependent status.
- Age limit: dependent child status normally ends at 21.
📝 Writer’s tip: Check the spouse’s admission record after entry before starting a job search.
Common E-2 visa denial reasons and how to lower the risk
Delays often come from weak evidence, poor category fit, or documents that do not support the business story. Spotting issues early can help you correct course and make the application process smoother.
|Problem
|What it often means in practice
|Wrong visa fit
|You may be researching an investor route when your facts fit a job-sponsored category better
|Weak source-of-funds evidence
|The officer cannot clearly follow where the capital came from and whether it was lawfully obtained
|Money not sufficiently committed
|Funds are still too easy to withdraw or not tied to the business
|Marginal business concerns
|The plan may look like it only supports your household, not a real operating enterprise
|Operational readiness gaps
|Leases, contracts, staff plans, licenses, or launch evidence are too thin for the business story
A checklist to review before you invest
- Check you are of treaty-country nationality and fit the proper company ownership structure
- Ensure you can provide proof of control over the business and evidence the business is ready to operate
- Gather clear source-of-funds documents
- Review local US consulate instructions before funds become irrevocably committed
- Get professional advice as needed
Planning business banking and international transfers after approval
Once approval is in place, the next question is practical: how will you pay startup costs, move operating funds, and separate business and personal money?
Expatica’s guide to starting a business in the US covers the setup basics, and its article on corporate taxes in the US is worth reviewing once the company is running.
Wise Business Account to manage finances internationally
If your business will receive international payments or pay overseas contractors, you can also open a Wise Business Account.
Wise Business supports 40+ currencies for hold and exchange, and you can spend money in 150+ countries with the linked debit card.
Accounts support many foreign currencies such as GBP, CAD and EUR alongside USD.
You can even get local account details in 8+ currencies to receive payments from abroad conveniently.
Wise money transfers can be a good option for newcomers to the US, with low costs, fast delivery times and mid-market exchange rates.
Not ready for a business account yet? Some expats also need to send lease deposits, bill payments, or family support across borders during their move. If cross-border payments will be part of your move, compare providers early and verify features before you rely on them.
FAQs
How much investment is required for an E-2 visa?
There is no fixed statutory minimum. The amount is judged against the business cost, the credibility of the plan, and whether the funds are truly committed, so no dollar figure guarantees success.
How long is E-2 visa processing time?
E-2 visa processing time depends on the route. Check current USCIS processing information if you are filing inside the US, and Department of State wait-time pages and your US consulate website if you are applying abroad.
Can I buy a house in the US with an E-2 visa?
Yes, but buying property and qualifying for E-2 are separate issues. Property ownership does not create E-2 eligibility, and mortgage access depends on lender rules, income, status, and documentation.
What are common E-2 visa denial reasons?
Common patterns include the wrong visa fit, weak source-of-funds evidence, investment that is not clearly committed, and a business that looks marginal or passive. Review the denial-risk section above before you invest.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of the E-2 visa?
Advantages can include renewability, control of your own business, and family benefits. Disadvantages can include treaty-country limits, business dependence, and no direct green-card path.
Useful resources
Checked on 17th July 2026.
This guide provides general information, not legal advice. US immigration rules and consular procedures can change, and eligibility depends on your circumstances, so speak with a qualified US immigration attorney or accredited representative before investing, applying, or traveling.