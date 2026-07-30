Visa Stamp vs. Visa Status in U.S. Immigration

Key takeaways Term 🏢 Issued by ✅ What it does ❌ What it does not do Visa stamp U.S. embassy or consulate Lets you travel to a port of entry and ask for admission Does not decide how long you may stay after entry CBP entry stamp CBP at the port of entry in limited circumstances, although this has largely been eliminated Records admission details and may show D/S or an admit-until date Is not always the easiest record to check later I-94 CBP Usually shows your class of admission and admit-until date Does not replace every case-specific status document Immigration status Based on CBP or USCIS records Governs your authorized stay and allowed activity in the U.S. Is not just the visa page in your passport Disclaimer: The details provided here are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute formal legal, immigration, or tax advice. Because US immigration regulations change frequently, always verify current rules on official government platforms or consult a qualified immigration attorney for case-specific guidance.

What a visa stamp, entry stamp, and visa status mean 💡 These terms are related, but they are not interchangeable. Many people use visa as a catch-all word, but in U.S. immigration each record has a different job. What is a visa stamp? A visa stamp is placed in your passport by a U.S. embassy or consulate outside the U.S. The Department of State explains that it lets you travel to a U.S. port of entry and ask for admission, but it does not guarantee entry. You usually need it for travel to the U.S. and later re-entry.

Inside the U.S., it is often not the main record used to check current status. What is visa status? Visa status means the immigration category and conditions under which you are allowed to stay in the U.S. Depending on your case, that may be reflected in an I-94, Form I-20, DS-2019, or USCIS approval notice (form I-797). Status is about your allowed activity and authorized stay.

A change of status can happen inside the U.S. without a new visa stamp on your passport. What is an entry stamp or I-94? A CBP officer may place an admission stamp in your passport when you arrive. That stamp can show your class of admission and sometimes an admit-until date. However, the electronic I-94 is often the record you should check. CBP lets you retrieve it online, even if you did not get a fresh ink stamp. Visa stamp: issued before travel by a consulate

issued before travel by a consulate Entry stamp: added at arrival by CBP

added at arrival by CBP I-94: an arrival record that often shows the key admission details Visas & Immigration Guide to Visas in the US: Types, requirements, and how to apply Read more

Which document controls your stay in the U.S.? For most people, the visa expiration date in the passport is not what controls how long they may stay. The more important record is usually the I-94 or, for some categories, the status document tied to it. If you are unsure, ask what your current immigration record says. USCIS tells visitors to check the I-94 when reviewing an authorized stay or filing to extend or change status. Check your class of admission on the I-94.

Check the admit-until date, if one is listed.

If the record shows D/S, review the status document for your category.

If USCIS approved a change or extension, check the approval notice and any updated I-94. What D/S means D/S means duration of status. It is common in some student and exchange categories and means your stay depends on meeting the rules of that category, not just a fixed date shown there. D/S does not apply the same way to every visa type.

Students often look to Form I-20.

Exchange visitors often look at Form DS-2019. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

What happens when your visa expires? An expired visa stamp does not automatically mean you must leave the U.S. right away. The Department of State says the visa expiration date and your authorized stay are different things. What matters is whether your current status and supporting records remain valid. If your authorized stay has not ended, or if your record shows D/S and you are maintaining that status, you may still be able to remain in the U.S. When this matters: It matters less for staying inside the U.S.

It matters more if you leave and want to return.

It matters if your I-94 or other status record no longer supports your stay. When you need a new visa stamp You generally need a valid visa stamp when you travel abroad and plan to return to the U.S. Some exceptions exist, so check the Department of State or legal guidance before you travel. Re-entry is a separate question from staying in the U.S.

A change of status approval is not the same as a new visa stamp.

Immigrant and nonimmigrant cases can work differently.

When does your passport get stamped? When people ask this, they may mean two different things. A visa stamp is added by a U.S. embassy or consulate during visa issuance, while an admission stamp may be added by CBP when you arrive. Not everyone gets a fresh ink admission stamp now, as many airports have discontinued stamping passports. If there is no new ink stamp, that does not automatically mean there is no valid admission record. The electronic I-94 is often the better place to look. Two kinds of stamping: Visa stamp on a passport, issued before travel

Admission stamp, issued at entry by CBP

Electronic arrival record, which may be more useful than ink in practice How to check your I-94 if there is no ink stamp If there is no ink stamp, go straight to CBP’s I-94 system and verify the record. Retrieve your most recent I-94 using the passport details from the document you traveled with. Check the class of admission and the admit-until date, or D/S if shown. Make sure it matches your passport and any approval or school documents.

How to check your status and avoid common mistakes The biggest mistake in the visa vs status question is treating the visa page as the whole story. Your current immigration record determines your status in the U.S., not just the printed visa expiration date. Check your I-94 after arrival.

Do not assume no passport stamp means no admission record.

Do not assume a USCIS change of status approval gives you a new visa stamp for future travel.

Keep your I-94, approval notice, Form I-20, or DS-2019 together. ✍️ Writer’s tip: The electronic I-94 is often the record later used to confirm class of admission and admit-until details. If you need to manage your money across borders while sorting out your immigration status, using an international account can make the transition easier. Digital providers like Wise allow you to hold USD alongside multiple other currencies, which can be useful for converting funds, sending money to family back home, or paying for initial relocation expenses before you have established local banking relationships. Open a Wise account Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more