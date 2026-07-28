H-1B visa guide [2026]: Specialty Occupations Explained

The US H-1B visa is a popular employment led visa class, particularly for large employers bringing in people to STEM field careers in computer science, engineering, and data analysis, or in healthcare, business and other highly qualified fields. Some research professionals and fashion models also use it.
We’ll cover a practical explanation of who qualifies, how employer sponsorship works, how long H-1B status can last, and what approval means in real life.
Key takeaways
|Question
|Short answer
|💼 Who is the H-1B for?
|Workers in specialty occupations, which usually means a role that requires at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a directly related field.
|🤝 Is employer sponsorship required?
|Yes. An employer must sponsor the case and file the H-1B petition. You cannot self-petition for a standard H-1B.
|⏳ How long does it last?
|H-1B status is usually granted for up to three years at first, and it can often be extended to a total of six years.
|🎰 Is there a cap or lottery?
|Many first-time H-1B cases are cap-subject and go through a USCIS selection process, but some employers are cap-exempt.
|👥 Can family come too?
|Yes. A spouse and unmarried children under 21 can usually apply for H-4 dependent status.
|🟢 Can it lead to a green card?
|It can support a later employment-based green card process, but it does not turn into a green card automatically.
Note: Immigration rules, filing windows, and consular practice can change quickly. This guide is general information, not legal advice. For case-specific advice, speak with a qualified immigration attorney or other licensed professional.
What the H-1B visa is and who qualifies
The H-1B is a US work visa category for certain specialty occupations. In plain English, that means a job that normally needs highly specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree, or equivalent training and experience, in a directly related field.
➡️ USCIS explains the core rules on its H-1B Specialty Occupations page.
Eligibility depends on the role itself, the worker’s qualifications, the connection between the degree field and the job duties, and having an employer willing to sponsor the petition.
⚠️ The job title alone does not decide the case, so calling a role “analyst” or “manager” does not automatically make it H-1B eligible.
Common fields that often appear in H-1B cases include:
- Engineering
- Software and IT
- Finance and accounting
- Healthcare and certain clinical roles
- Architecture, education, and research
What counts as a specialty occupation?
USCIS looks at whether the job normally requires specialized study in a directly related field, not just whether the employer prefers a degree.
In practice, the strongest cases show a close match between the job duties, the worker’s background, and the employer’s normal requirements.
- A directly related bachelor’s degree field, or equivalent
- Specialized duties that go beyond a general office role
- An employer or industry that normally requires that level of education
Not every office job, business role, or generalist position qualifies.
How the H-1B process works
The H-1B process is employer-led, which means the company drives the filing, but you still need to provide documents and keep track of your own status.
- An employer decides to sponsor you. The employer reviews whether the role and your background can meet H-1B rules.
- If the case is cap-subject, the employer follows the USCIS registration process. Many first-time private-sector cases start here.
- The employer files a Labor Condition Application. This is done with the Department of Labor and includes wage and workplace attestations. The official overview is on the U.S. Department of Labor H-1B Program page.
- The employer files Form I-129 with USCIS. The petition includes evidence about the job, the wage level, and your qualifications.
- USCIS decides the petition. Some employers pay for premium processing, but that speeds up the USCIS decision window, not every part of the full immigration journey.
- What happens next depends on where you are. If you are outside the US, you may need visa stamping through a consulate. If you are already in the US, the case may request a change of status instead.
➡️ The Department of State explains visa interview and DS-160 steps on its Temporary Worker Visas page.
💡 One thing worth knowing is that petition approval, H-1B status, and an H-1B visa stamp are related, but they are not the same thing. A petition approval lets the immigration system recognize the job offer. Status is your legal classification inside the US. A visa stamp is the travel document you may need to seek entry from abroad.
⚠️ Before you act, verify the current year’s cap rules and your local consulate’s instructions, because timelines and procedures can change.
Cap, lottery, and cap-exempt routes
At a high level, Congress set an annual regular H-1B cap of 65,000, with an additional 20,000 set aside for certain applicants with a US master’s degree or higher.
USCIS explains the live rules on its H-1B Cap Season page.
- Many first-time private-sector filings are cap-subject
- Cap-subject employers usually must go through registration and selection first
- Certain universities, affiliated nonprofit entities, and some research organizations may be cap-exempt
- Extensions, some employer changes, and some concurrent jobs may also fall outside the new cap process
What this means in practice is simple: even a strong profile may not move forward that year if the case is cap-subject and not selected.
How long an H-1B lasts and whether it can lead to a green card
H-1B status is usually granted for up to three years at first. In many cases, it can then be extended for up to another three years, which is why you often see references to H-1B stays of up to 6 years in guides for new applicants. USCIS also allows some workers to stay beyond six years in limited green card-related situations.
The H-1B is often described as a dual intent category. That matters because it means a person can hold H-1B status while also pursuing permanent residence through an employment-based green card process.
This is different from some visa categories where immigrant intent creates more problems. Still, an H-1B does not become a green card on its own. The employer usually has to start a separate permanent residence process.
|Topic
|🗓️ Usual rule
|Initial H-1B approval
|Up to 3 years
|Common total period
|Up to 6 years
|Green card connection
|Possible through a separate employment-based process
|Automatic green card outcome
|No
Portability, extensions, and the 60-day grace period
- Changing employers: H-1B status is employer-specific, but job changes may be possible if the new employer files the proper petition.
- Extensions: Extensions are common, but they still need timely filing and supporting evidence.
- Job loss: USCIS says some workers may have up to a 60-day grace period, or until their current authorized stay ends, whichever is shorter.
- Complications: Work location changes, international travel, and gaps in status can create extra issues, so check official guidance or get legal advice before assuming the move is straightforward.
Bringing family as H-4 dependents
H-1B holders can usually bring a spouse and unmarried children under 21 on H-4 status. That gives families a legal way to stay together, but the practical rules are important. H-4 status does not automatically mean a spouse can work.
USCIS says some H-4 spouses may apply for employment authorization in limited situations, such as when the H-1B principal has an approved I-140 or certain AC21-based extensions.
➡️ The official rules are on the USCIS H-4 dependent spouses page.
H-1B pros and cons, and common mistakes
If you are weighing H-1B visa pros and cons, the real issue is usually control. The benefit is a clear employer-sponsored route to work in the US, and sometimes to build toward a green card.
The risk is that your status is closely tied to the employer and the filing timeline. Common mistakes include assuming every degree qualifies, confusing petition approval with visa stamping, and relying on outdated cap or fee information from an old filing year.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Clear path to work in a skilled US role
✅ Employer sponsorship can make the process more structured
✅ H-4 dependents can usually accompany you
✅ It can support a later green card process
|❌ Many first-time cases face cap uncertainty
❌ Your status is usually tied to the sponsoring employer
❌ Processing can be slow or uneven
❌ Family work rights are limited compared with some other routes
Practical next steps after approval
Once you have an approval notice, the big question becomes what happens next in real life. In many ways your journey is only just beginning – and there are more admin and practical steps you’ll need to take:
- Confirm whether you need visa stamping, or whether you were approved through change of status.
- Check your start date, approval notice, and I-94 details carefully before making plans.
- Gather arrival documents, including your passport, approval notice, employer paperwork, and housing or contact information.
- Use a moving to the US checklist so your relocation steps stay organized.
- Research neighborhoods and costs early, and compare the best places to live in the US before you lock in housing.
- Prepare your first-month finances, because deposits, transport, and temporary housing can all hit at once.
Writer
Claire Millard
Writer’s tip
If your H-1B visa was approved as a change of status inside the US, international travel may still require visa stamping before re-entry, so always check your I-94 and consulate instructions before booking flights.
Managing money and banking when you arrive
Many new arrivals hit the same problem in their first week. You may need to move money, pay deposits, and cover daily costs before you can open an account with a major local bank such as Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo. It can make things much easier to setup your money plan before you land in the US.
Providers like Wise can help you send your money to the US, and hold money in USD alongside your other currencies while you settle in. You can also spend money or make atm cash withdrawals with the linked debit card.
Availability of Wise products might differ based on where you are currently residing. You can check this page to see if you can open a Wise Account in your current country.
Here are a final few pointers on managing your money as you settle into the US:
- Check what documents your chosen bank will ask for
- Keep enough liquid funds ready for your first few weeks
- Separate travel spending, rent deposits, and emergency money
- Compare transfer fees and exchange rate costs before moving a large amount
- Consider Wise for moving money, and for managing conversions after arrival
FAQs
Can you switch employers on an H-1B?
Yes, often, but not informally. H-1B status is tied to a specific employer, so the new employer usually needs to file the proper petition before the move is safe. Timing, work authorization, and status maintenance matter.
Do you need visa stamping after a change of status in the US?
Often, yes, if you later leave the US and need to return. A change of status approval can give you H-1B status inside the country, but it does not automatically give you a visa stamp for travel. Always verify consular requirements before booking international trips.
What happens if an H-1B petition is not selected?
Non-selection does not always mean you were ineligible. It may simply mean the case was cap-subject and not chosen that year. Next steps can include trying again, exploring cap-exempt employers, or discussing other visa options with qualified counsel.
Can H-1B holders open a US bank account?
Often, yes, but requirements vary by provider. Many institutions ask for identity documents, immigration paperwork, and proof of address. New arrivals often compare major local banks with more flexible international alternatives like Wise while they get settled.
Useful resources
Checked on 17th July 2026.
This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice – seek professional support if you have questions about visa status, immigration or other legal topics.
- USCIS: Official overview of H-1B eligibility, period of stay, portability rules, and H-4 dependent basics.
- USCIS: Official cap season page covering annual cap rules and registration mechanics.
- U.S. Department of Labor: Official explanation of Labor Condition Applications and employer wage attestations.
- Travel.State.Gov: Official Department of State guidance on temporary worker visas, DS-160, interviews, and visa issuance steps
- USCIS: Official rules for limited H-4 spouse work authorization eligibility