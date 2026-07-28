H-1B visa guide [2026]: Specialty Occupations Explained

Key takeaways Question Short answer 💼 Who is the H-1B for? Workers in specialty occupations, which usually means a role that requires at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a directly related field. 🤝 Is employer sponsorship required? Yes. An employer must sponsor the case and file the H-1B petition. You cannot self-petition for a standard H-1B. ⏳ How long does it last? H-1B status is usually granted for up to three years at first, and it can often be extended to a total of six years. 🎰 Is there a cap or lottery? Many first-time H-1B cases are cap-subject and go through a USCIS selection process, but some employers are cap-exempt. 👥 Can family come too? Yes. A spouse and unmarried children under 21 can usually apply for H-4 dependent status. 🟢 Can it lead to a green card? It can support a later employment-based green card process, but it does not turn into a green card automatically. Note: Immigration rules, filing windows, and consular practice can change quickly. This guide is general information, not legal advice. For case-specific advice, speak with a qualified immigration attorney or other licensed professional.

What the H-1B visa is and who qualifies The H-1B is a US work visa category for certain specialty occupations. In plain English, that means a job that normally needs highly specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree, or equivalent training and experience, in a directly related field. ➡️ USCIS explains the core rules on its H-1B Specialty Occupations page. Eligibility depends on the role itself, the worker’s qualifications, the connection between the degree field and the job duties, and having an employer willing to sponsor the petition. ⚠️ The job title alone does not decide the case, so calling a role “analyst” or “manager” does not automatically make it H-1B eligible. Common fields that often appear in H-1B cases include: Engineering

Software and IT

Finance and accounting

Healthcare and certain clinical roles

Architecture, education, and research What counts as a specialty occupation? USCIS looks at whether the job normally requires specialized study in a directly related field, not just whether the employer prefers a degree. In practice, the strongest cases show a close match between the job duties, the worker’s background, and the employer’s normal requirements. A directly related bachelor’s degree field, or equivalent

Specialized duties that go beyond a general office role

An employer or industry that normally requires that level of education Not every office job, business role, or generalist position qualifies.

How the H-1B process works The H-1B process is employer-led, which means the company drives the filing, but you still need to provide documents and keep track of your own status. An employer decides to sponsor you. The employer reviews whether the role and your background can meet H-1B rules. If the case is cap-subject, the employer follows the USCIS registration process. Many first-time private-sector cases start here. The employer files a Labor Condition Application. This is done with the Department of Labor and includes wage and workplace attestations. The official overview is on the U.S. Department of Labor H-1B Program page. The employer files Form I-129 with USCIS. The petition includes evidence about the job, the wage level, and your qualifications. USCIS decides the petition. Some employers pay for premium processing, but that speeds up the USCIS decision window, not every part of the full immigration journey. What happens next depends on where you are. If you are outside the US, you may need visa stamping through a consulate. If you are already in the US, the case may request a change of status instead. ➡️ The Department of State explains visa interview and DS-160 steps on its Temporary Worker Visas page. 💡 One thing worth knowing is that petition approval, H-1B status, and an H-1B visa stamp are related, but they are not the same thing. A petition approval lets the immigration system recognize the job offer. Status is your legal classification inside the US. A visa stamp is the travel document you may need to seek entry from abroad. ⚠️ Before you act, verify the current year’s cap rules and your local consulate’s instructions, because timelines and procedures can change. Cap, lottery, and cap-exempt routes At a high level, Congress set an annual regular H-1B cap of 65,000, with an additional 20,000 set aside for certain applicants with a US master’s degree or higher. USCIS explains the live rules on its H-1B Cap Season page. Many first-time private-sector filings are cap-subject

Cap-subject employers usually must go through registration and selection first

Certain universities, affiliated nonprofit entities, and some research organizations may be cap-exempt

Extensions, some employer changes, and some concurrent jobs may also fall outside the new cap process What this means in practice is simple: even a strong profile may not move forward that year if the case is cap-subject and not selected.

How long an H-1B lasts and whether it can lead to a green card H-1B status is usually granted for up to three years at first. In many cases, it can then be extended for up to another three years, which is why you often see references to H-1B stays of up to 6 years in guides for new applicants. USCIS also allows some workers to stay beyond six years in limited green card-related situations. The H-1B is often described as a dual intent category. That matters because it means a person can hold H-1B status while also pursuing permanent residence through an employment-based green card process. This is different from some visa categories where immigrant intent creates more problems. Still, an H-1B does not become a green card on its own. The employer usually has to start a separate permanent residence process. Topic 🗓️ Usual rule Initial H-1B approval Up to 3 years Common total period Up to 6 years Green card connection Possible through a separate employment-based process Automatic green card outcome No Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green card guide Read more Portability, extensions, and the 60-day grace period Changing employers: H-1B status is employer-specific, but job changes may be possible if the new employer files the proper petition.

H-1B status is employer-specific, but job changes may be possible if the new employer files the proper petition. Extensions: Extensions are common, but they still need timely filing and supporting evidence.

Extensions are common, but they still need timely filing and supporting evidence. Job loss: USCIS says some workers may have up to a 60-day grace period, or until their current authorized stay ends, whichever is shorter.

USCIS says some workers may have up to a 60-day grace period, or until their current authorized stay ends, whichever is shorter. Complications: Work location changes, international travel, and gaps in status can create extra issues, so check official guidance or get legal advice before assuming the move is straightforward.

Bringing family as H-4 dependents H-1B holders can usually bring a spouse and unmarried children under 21 on H-4 status. That gives families a legal way to stay together, but the practical rules are important. H-4 status does not automatically mean a spouse can work. USCIS says some H-4 spouses may apply for employment authorization in limited situations, such as when the H-1B principal has an approved I-140 or certain AC21-based extensions. ➡️ The official rules are on the USCIS H-4 dependent spouses page.

H-1B pros and cons, and common mistakes If you are weighing H-1B visa pros and cons, the real issue is usually control. The benefit is a clear employer-sponsored route to work in the US, and sometimes to build toward a green card. The risk is that your status is closely tied to the employer and the filing timeline. Common mistakes include assuming every degree qualifies, confusing petition approval with visa stamping, and relying on outdated cap or fee information from an old filing year. Pros Cons ✅ Clear path to work in a skilled US role

✅ Employer sponsorship can make the process more structured

✅ H-4 dependents can usually accompany you

✅ It can support a later green card process ❌ Many first-time cases face cap uncertainty

❌ Your status is usually tied to the sponsoring employer

❌ Processing can be slow or uneven

❌ Family work rights are limited compared with some other routes

FAQs Can you switch employers on an H-1B? Yes, often, but not informally. H-1B status is tied to a specific employer, so the new employer usually needs to file the proper petition before the move is safe. Timing, work authorization, and status maintenance matter. Do you need visa stamping after a change of status in the US? Often, yes, if you later leave the US and need to return. A change of status approval can give you H-1B status inside the country, but it does not automatically give you a visa stamp for travel. Always verify consular requirements before booking international trips. What happens if an H-1B petition is not selected? Non-selection does not always mean you were ineligible. It may simply mean the case was cap-subject and not chosen that year. Next steps can include trying again, exploring cap-exempt employers, or discussing other visa options with qualified counsel. Can H-1B holders open a US bank account? Often, yes, but requirements vary by provider. Many institutions ask for identity documents, immigration paperwork, and proof of address. New arrivals often compare major local banks with more flexible international alternatives like Wise while they get settled.