Social security system and public benefits in the US: Complete guide for expats

If you’re an international living and working in the US, you’ll usually contribute to Social Security through payroll taxes, which help fund retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. Many workers also pay into unemployment insurance through their employer.
This guide explains who needs to contribute, how much you may pay, and what benefits you might be able to receive.
Table of contents
- Social Security contributions and rates in the US
- Who pays into Social Security in the US and how does it work for expats?
- Who has to register for Social Security in the US?
- Who is eligible for Social Security in the US?
- Receiving Social Security in the US as an expat
- Unemployment benefits in the US
- Health insurance in the US ⚕️
- Child benefits in the US
- Other benefits – parental benefits and sickness benefits in the US
- Social Security and public benefits for self-employed and freelancers in the US
- Social security in the US for part-time workers, low earners and students
- Private social security options in the US
- Useful resources
Social Security and public benefits in the US: Understanding the system
The US has an insurance-based social welfare system funded largely by compulsory payroll taxes. This funds three main programs:
- Social Security – Old Age Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) for retirees, people with disabilities, and survivors of deceased workers
- Medicare – insurance to cover medical services and hospital care for those aged over 65
- Unemployment insurance – provides temporary payments to workers who lose their job through no fault of their own
In addition, there are social assistance programs for low-income and vulnerable groups, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.
Many workers in the US choose to supplement these benefits with private forms of insurance, for example retirement savings funds.
If you are a working expat in the US, you will receive a Social Security Number (SSN) and contribute to these programs through payroll taxes.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) is the federal government agency responsible for OASDI and aspects of Medicare administration. The US Department of Labor oversees unemployment insurance, although individual states run their own programs.
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Social Security contributions and rates in the US
Workers in the US make Social Security contributions through payroll taxes. This funds OASDI, which is the US equivalent of a state pension. Both employees and employers make equivalent contributions, while self-employed workers pay both parts (but can claim the employer half as a tax deduction).
Earnings up to $184,500 are taxed at the following rates (2026):
|Category
|Employee contribution
|Employer contribution
|Total contribution
|Standard employee
|6.2%
|6.2%
|12.4%
|Self-employed
|12.4%
|N/A
|12.4%
Tax payments convert into Social Security credits, and you must earn at least 40 credits to be eligible for Social Security benefits. As you can earn a maximum of four credits per year, this equates to 10 years of contributions. Credits are income-based, with one credit equal to $1,890 in earnings in 2026.
Your Social Security payment is based on your highest 35 years of earnings, with missing years counting as zero. According to the SSA, the average monthly benefit payment is $2.071 in 2026.
Who pays into Social Security in the US and how does it work for expats?
Most workers in the US pay into Social Security. If you are an expat who moves to the US and takes up employment or self-employment, you will make payroll contributions from your earnings.
Although the minimum contribution period for Social Security benefits is 10 years, expats who don’t meet this minimum can still qualify if their home country has a Totalization Agreement with the US.
Around 30 countries have these agreements in place. These agreements allow workers to combine periods of coverage from both countries to meet eligibility requirements, with each country paying a proportional benefit.
Do I need a social security number as an expat?
Yes, you’ll usually need a Social Security Number (SSN), which is a unique 9-digit number from the SSA.
This is used for tax, employment, and accessing certain government services. If you’re not eligible for an SSN – for example, if you are a non-resident without US work authorization – you’ll usually need to apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for tax purposes, but this doesn’t grant eligibility for Social Security benefits.
Who has to register for Social Security in the US?
In general, you need to register for Social Security if you are authorized to work in the US. This includes US citizens and many foreign residents with work authorization (such as permanent residents or certain visa holders).
You typically don’t need to register if you are:
- Visiting the US on a short-term tourist visa
- A non-resident without US work authorization
- Not working in the US
You can register for your SSN online or by visiting your local Social Security office.
Who is eligible for Social Security in the US?
All residents eligible to work in the US will make payroll tax contributions on their earnings, which qualifies them for Social Security.
To qualify for OASDI benefits, you typically need to meet the minimum contribution requirements (40 credits over 10 years, including credits earned in other countries covered by a Totalization Agreement).
💡 However, eligibility rules vary for different types of benefits:
- Retirement benefits: Available from age 62 (reduced), with full benefits at full retirement age (currently 67).
- Disability benefits: Available if you cannot work and have sufficient (sometimes fewer) work credits.
- Survivor benefits: Available to spouses, children, or dependents of a worker who earned enough credits.
What are the options if you are not eligible for Social Security in the US?
If you don’t qualify for OASDI through either your own or your spouse’s contributions, you may qualify for other forms of social support, such as:
- Supplementary Security Income (SSI): A means-tested program for low-income elderly or disabled individuals.
- Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI): For those with disabilities who have accumulated enough Social Security credits.
Receiving Social Security in the US as an expat
You can generally apply to receive OASDI between the ages of 62 and 70. The later you delay your claim, the more you will receive. You can apply up to four months before you want your benefits to start. This is the same for US citizens and foreign-born residents.
Expats from countries that don’t have a social security agreement in place with the US may lose their access to Social Security benefits if they live outside of the US for over six consecutive months under the “alien nonpayment” rule.
Unemployment benefits in the US
Unemployment benefits in the US are covered through unemployment insurance. This is another benefit funded largely by payroll taxes. The benefit provides temporary payments if you lose your job through no fault of your own.
Unemployment insurance in the US is a joint state-federal program. The US Department of Labor oversees the system, and each state manages its own insurance program and pays benefits.
Who can get unemployment benefits in the US?
You can claim unemployment benefits in the US if you have worked and earned sufficient wages during a recent period (known as the “base period”) and lost your job through no fault of your own.
🗓️ Base periods vary across states, but are typically within the last 12–24 months.
Each state sets its own rules for eligibility, benefit amounts, and how to apply. Employers report your earnings through payroll systems, but you must apply yourself to receive benefits.
Most states have a maximum claim period of 26 weeks, although extended benefits may be available in periods of high unemployment.
In most cases, you must be able, available, and actively seeking work while claiming unemployment insurance.
➡️ You can check the US Department of Labor website for details for each individual state.
Unemployment benefit contributions in the US
Employees don’t have to make unemployment insurance contributions themselves. Employers pay federal unemployment tax (FUTA), which is a payroll tax equivalent to 6% on the first $7,000 of annual wages (2026).
If you have earned a sufficient amount during your state’s “base period”, you can claim unemployment benefit if you lose your job. Exact benefits amounts vary across states, but the average weekly payment for Q4 in 2025 was $490.98. This ranged from $224.72 in Mississippi to $738.32 in Massachusetts.
How to claim unemployment benefit in the US
You usually make your unemployment benefit claim in the state where you worked. If you worked in a different state from where you live, contact your state Unemployment Insurance Office to check how to make your claim.
Each state has its own application procedures. You may need to make your claim online, in person, or by phone. You will need to provide details of where you were employed along with your employment dates.
Documents you need to provide usually include:
- Your SSN
- Earnings records (e.g., pay stubs or W-2 form)
- Supporting information on why you lost your job (e.g., employment termination or redundancy letter)
💡 In general, applications take around 2–3 weeks to process.
You can check the Department of Labor website to find details for your state Unemployment Insurance Office.
Health insurance in the US ⚕️
The US doesn’t have a universal nationwide health insurance program similar to those you might find in many European countries. Instead, it relies on a mix of public and private coverage. The two main public healthcare programs are:
- Medicaid: Means-tested and government-subsidized healthcare assistance for individuals and families with low incomes.
- Medicare: Program for those aged over 65, and some younger people with disabilities, funded through a mix of payroll taxes, government subsidies, and premium payments.
Residents not eligible for Medicaid usually get health insurance through employers or purchase private plans, including subsidized options available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace.
Medicare contributions are 2.9% on all earnings, split between employer and employee (each paying 1.45%). There is an additional 0.9% Medicare Tax on net earnings over $200,000.
Most beneficiaries do not pay a premium for Part A (hospital insurance) if they have sufficient work history, but they do pay monthly premiums for Part B (medical insurance) and optional additional coverage such as Part D (prescription drugs) or Medicare Advantage plans.
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Child benefits in the US
The US doesn’t provide a single child benefit payment to families. Instead, support is spread across tax credits, financial support, and healthcare/nutrition programs. Here is a brief summary of available support.
|Type of support
|What it is
|How to claim
|Child Tax Credit (CTC)
|Tax credit of up to $2,000 per child
|Via annual income tax return
|Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)
|Tax credit for those on lower incomes, with higher credits available for those with more children
|Via annual income tax return
|Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
|State-run programs providing cash benefits to families on low incomes
|Through your state TANF support office
|Head Start
|Free early years support for low-income families
|Through your local Head Start Center
|Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) subsidies
|Help to pay for daycare costs
|Through your state Department of Social Services or Department for Children and Families
|Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program
|Nutritional support for pregnant women, new mothers, and young children aged under 5
|Information on US Food and Nutrition Service website
Other benefits – parental benefits and sickness benefits in the US
Federal support in the US in terms of parental and sickness benefits is rather thin. Some states run paid leave programs, and individual employers may include parental or sick leave within their benefits package.
The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for certain workers to deal with looking after newborns, serious personal illness, or looking after sick family members. However, this only provides job protection, not financial compensation.
Social Security and public benefits for self-employed and freelancers in the US
Self-employed workers and freelancers in the US must pay self-employment tax, which is the equivalent of payroll taxes for employees. This covers Social Security and Medicare benefits at the same rates. Self-employed workers need to pay both the employee and the employer share, although they will be able to claim the employer part as a deduction when filing their tax return.
Those self-employed are generally not covered by unemployment insurance arrangements. There are some state-level self-employment assistance schemes that operate in a similar way to unemployment benefits. However, these are generally aimed at employed workers who have lost their jobs and want to enter self-employment.
Some US states allow self-employed workers to voluntarily enroll in their unemployment insurance schemes, although this is not common and eligibility requirements vary. Alternative options if you are self-employed are to take out some form of private income protection insurance.
Social security in the US for part-time workers, low earners and students
Part-time workers and low earners in the US generally contribute to Social Security and Medicare on the same basis as other employees, through payroll taxes, and qualify for benefits based on their earnings and accumulated credits.
However, students are not always treated the same way: those working for their educational institution are often exempt from payroll taxes and therefore may not build up Social Security entitlement from that employment.
If individuals have low lifetime earnings and do not qualify for substantial Social Security benefits, they may be eligible for some of the means-tested assistance programs mentioned elsewhere in this article. These include:
- Medicaid
- Supplementary Security Income (SSI)
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
- Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP)
Private social security options in the US
Private coverage is commonly used in the US for the likes of retirement benefits and health insurance. This is because of low wage replacement rates (OASDI) and lack of universal public health insurance.
Workplace-based schemes are the most common. Many employers offer retirement funds and health insurance packages that workers can opt into. There are also private individual insurance schemes that can be used if you want to supplement your benefits, or if you don’t qualify for public payouts.
Useful resources
- Social Security Administration (SSA) – federal government agency that deals with Social Security benefits (old age, survivors, and disability) (accessed 27 April 2026)
- US Department of Labor – federal government department that oversees unemployment insurance (accessed 27 April 2026)
- Internal Revenue Service (IRS) – tax collection agency in the US (accessed 27 April 2026)
- usa.gov – federal government website with information on benefits available (accessed 27 April 2026)
- State Unemployment Insurance Office details (accessed 27 April 2026)
- CareerOneStop – information about employment benefits in the US (accessed 27 April 2026)