Social security system and public benefits in the US: Complete guide for expats

Receiving Social Security in the US as an expat You can generally apply to receive OASDI between the ages of 62 and 70. The later you delay your claim, the more you will receive. You can apply up to four months before you want your benefits to start. This is the same for US citizens and foreign-born residents. Expats from countries that don’t have a social security agreement in place with the US may lose their access to Social Security benefits if they live outside of the US for over six consecutive months under the “alien nonpayment” rule. Banking Banking in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more

Unemployment benefits in the US Unemployment benefits in the US are covered through unemployment insurance. This is another benefit funded largely by payroll taxes. The benefit provides temporary payments if you lose your job through no fault of your own. Unemployment insurance in the US is a joint state-federal program. The US Department of Labor oversees the system, and each state manages its own insurance program and pays benefits. Who can get unemployment benefits in the US? You can claim unemployment benefits in the US if you have worked and earned sufficient wages during a recent period (known as the “base period”) and lost your job through no fault of your own. 🗓️ Base periods vary across states, but are typically within the last 12–24 months. Each state sets its own rules for eligibility, benefit amounts, and how to apply. Employers report your earnings through payroll systems, but you must apply yourself to receive benefits. Most states have a maximum claim period of 26 weeks, although extended benefits may be available in periods of high unemployment. In most cases, you must be able, available, and actively seeking work while claiming unemployment insurance. ➡️ You can check the US Department of Labor website for details for each individual state. Unemployment benefit contributions in the US Employees don’t have to make unemployment insurance contributions themselves. Employers pay federal unemployment tax (FUTA), which is a payroll tax equivalent to 6% on the first $7,000 of annual wages (2026). If you have earned a sufficient amount during your state’s “base period”, you can claim unemployment benefit if you lose your job. Exact benefits amounts vary across states, but the average weekly payment for Q4 in 2025 was $490.98. This ranged from $224.72 in Mississippi to $738.32 in Massachusetts. How to claim unemployment benefit in the US You usually make your unemployment benefit claim in the state where you worked. If you worked in a different state from where you live, contact your state Unemployment Insurance Office to check how to make your claim. Each state has its own application procedures. You may need to make your claim online, in person, or by phone. You will need to provide details of where you were employed along with your employment dates. Documents you need to provide usually include: Your SSN

Earnings records (e.g., pay stubs or W-2 form)

Supporting information on why you lost your job (e.g., employment termination or redundancy letter) 💡 In general, applications take around 2–3 weeks to process. You can check the Department of Labor website to find details for your state Unemployment Insurance Office.

Health insurance in the US ⚕️ The US doesn’t have a universal nationwide health insurance program similar to those you might find in many European countries. Instead, it relies on a mix of public and private coverage. The two main public healthcare programs are: Medicaid: Means-tested and government-subsidized healthcare assistance for individuals and families with low incomes.

Means-tested and government-subsidized healthcare assistance for individuals and families with low incomes. Medicare: Program for those aged over 65, and some younger people with disabilities, funded through a mix of payroll taxes, government subsidies, and premium payments. Residents not eligible for Medicaid usually get health insurance through employers or purchase private plans, including subsidized options available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. Medicare contributions are 2.9% on all earnings, split between employer and employee (each paying 1.45%). There is an additional 0.9% Medicare Tax on net earnings over $200,000. Most beneficiaries do not pay a premium for Part A (hospital insurance) if they have sufficient work history, but they do pay monthly premiums for Part B (medical insurance) and optional additional coverage such as Part D (prescription drugs) or Medicare Advantage plans. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website

Other benefits – parental benefits and sickness benefits in the US Federal support in the US in terms of parental and sickness benefits is rather thin. Some states run paid leave programs, and individual employers may include parental or sick leave within their benefits package. The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for certain workers to deal with looking after newborns, serious personal illness, or looking after sick family members. However, this only provides job protection, not financial compensation.

Social Security and public benefits for self-employed and freelancers in the US Self-employed workers and freelancers in the US must pay self-employment tax, which is the equivalent of payroll taxes for employees. This covers Social Security and Medicare benefits at the same rates. Self-employed workers need to pay both the employee and the employer share, although they will be able to claim the employer part as a deduction when filing their tax return. Those self-employed are generally not covered by unemployment insurance arrangements. There are some state-level self-employment assistance schemes that operate in a similar way to unemployment benefits. However, these are generally aimed at employed workers who have lost their jobs and want to enter self-employment. Some US states allow self-employed workers to voluntarily enroll in their unemployment insurance schemes, although this is not common and eligibility requirements vary. Alternative options if you are self-employed are to take out some form of private income protection insurance.

Social security in the US for part-time workers, low earners and students Part-time workers and low earners in the US generally contribute to Social Security and Medicare on the same basis as other employees, through payroll taxes, and qualify for benefits based on their earnings and accumulated credits. However, students are not always treated the same way: those working for their educational institution are often exempt from payroll taxes and therefore may not build up Social Security entitlement from that employment. If individuals have low lifetime earnings and do not qualify for substantial Social Security benefits, they may be eligible for some of the means-tested assistance programs mentioned elsewhere in this article. These include: Medicaid

Supplementary Security Income (SSI)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP)