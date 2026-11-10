Holiday let investment in the UK for expats

Key takeaways A holiday let can offer higher headline income than a standard rental, but it usually brings more admin, more costs, and more variability.

Net return matters more than gross income, especially once you include mortgage interest, cleaning, utilities, insurance, maintenance, and vacancy periods.

UK tax and licensing rules can differ by nation and council, so you need to check the exact property and location before buying.

The old furnished holiday lettings tax regime ended from 6 April 2025, which changed the tax picture for many investors.

Expats may need specialist mortgage advice, stronger source-of-funds evidence, and a clear plan for moving British pounds (GBP) into place.

A Wise Account can help with cross-border property payments, but Wise does not provide mortgages or investment advice. Wise for moving money into a UK holiday let investment Prepare your GBP: Hold and convert funds ahead of a deposit deadline

Keep a payment trail: Records of transfers can support source-of-funds checks

See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you send money Learn more about the Wise Account

Is holiday let investment worth it? The short answer is: sometimes, but only if the numbers still work after costs and downtime. Many investors focus on headline nightly rates and forget that a holiday let can have empty weeks, seasonal dips, and higher running costs than a standard rental. It can be worth it if the property is in a strong location, the local rules allow short stays, and the net return remains attractive after all costs. It can also suit buyers who want occasional personal use, but that flexibility should never hide the operational reality. How to estimate your annual income and cash buffer Start with gross income, then subtract every cost that comes with running the property. That includes mortgage costs, platform fees, cleaning, laundry, utilities, insurance, repairs, management fees, and void periods. A simple way to model it is: Annual gross booking income

Minus mortgage interest or finance costs

Minus letting platform fees

Minus cleaning and laundry

Minus utilities, insurance, and maintenance

Minus management fees and reserve fund

Equals estimated net income before tax For an illustrative calculation, subtract your estimated total annual running costs from your estimated annual gross booking income. This gives you an estimated annual net income before tax, rather than a percentage return on the investment. You would need to compare that income with the relevant investment costs to calculate a net yield. If you cannot build in a buffer for repairs and slow periods, the investment may be too tight.

What holiday let investment means in the UK A holiday let is a property rented out to guests for short stays, usually in a tourist area or city-break location. It is different from a normal long-term rental because the income depends on occupancy, pricing strategy, seasonality, and guest turnover. That means you’re not just buying bricks and mortar. You’re also buying into a small hospitality business with cleaning, maintenance, communication, insurance, and compliance responsibilities. For expats, that matters even more if you live far from the property or rely on a local agency to manage it. Holiday let vs long-term buy-to-let The following table compares holiday lets and long-term buy-to-let properties across income, management, regulation, and flexibility. Factor Holiday let Long-term buy-to-let Income pattern Potentially higher peak-season income; greater variability Usually steadier and more predictable Management Frequent guest communication, cleaning, and turnover Less frequent tenant turnover Regulation Planning, licensing, and local council restrictions Usually simpler, but still regulated Exit and flexibility Potential personal use alongside investment Usually more income-focused In practice, a holiday let can make sense if the location has strong year-round demand and you’re comfortable with active management. It is usually less suitable if you want a hands-off income stream.

Which taxes, rules, and licenses matter? This is the section to check carefully before making an offer. The UK holiday let picture depends on the property, the nation it is in, and how it is used. Purchase tax. Check whether Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT), Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT), or Land Transaction Tax (LTT) applies, depending on whether the property is in England and Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales. Ongoing property taxes. Holiday lets may be assessed for business rates or council tax depending on how they are used and whether they meet the relevant thresholds. Local council and planning rules. Some areas have short-let restrictions, licensing rules, or planning limits that can affect whether the property works as a holiday let at all. Leasehold and title restrictions. Even if a property looks ideal, the lease, covenant, or building rules may prohibit short-term letting. Nation-specific rules. England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland do not all follow the same framework, so don’t assume one rule applies everywhere. If you’re buying from overseas, check whether the non-UK resident Stamp Duty Land Tax surcharge applies. In England and Northern Ireland, qualifying non-resident residential property purchases are subject to a 2 percentage point surcharge on top of the applicable SDLT rates. Different property transaction taxes apply in Scotland and Wales, and exemptions or reliefs may be available depending on your circumstances. For business rates, the qualifying thresholds also differ. In England, a self-catering holiday let generally needs to have been available commercially for at least 140 nights and actually let for at least 70 nights during the previous 12 months, alongside other conditions. In Wales, the general thresholds are 252 nights available and 182 nights actually let, with additional averaging rules introduced in April 2026. Different rules and exceptions may apply, so check the property’s classification with the relevant authority. Short-term let requirements also differ across the UK. In Scotland, operators generally need a short-term let license before accepting guests. In Northern Ireland, tourist accommodation providers need certification from Tourism Northern Ireland. In Wales, visitor accommodation registration opened on 1 October 2026, with existing and newly operating providers during the transition generally required to register by 31 March 2027. England has announced a national registration scheme for short-term lets, expected to begin in March 2027, but it is not yet in force. When assessing a property, remember that a listing can look promising even if the lease bans short stays or the council is changing its local rules. Ask the conveyancer and council before you exchange contracts. Expatica’s guide to Real estate guide: buying a house in the UK Read more What changed after the furnished holiday lettings tax regime ended? From 6 April 2025, the special furnished holiday lettings tax regime ended for Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax purposes. That matters because older articles may still describe tax advantages that no longer apply in the same way. In plain English, this changed how some finance costs, capital allowances, and capital gains reliefs are treated. If you’re comparing deals, you shouldn’t rely on pre-2025 assumptions. Get current tax guidance for your ownership structure before you buy. When do local planning or licensing rules change the picture? Local rules can make or break the deal. In London, residential properties can generally be used for short-term letting for up to 90 nights per calendar year without planning permission, provided the relevant Council Tax condition is met. Letting for longer periods, or failing to meet the applicable conditions, may require planning permission. You should also check any leasehold and building restrictions. Before buying, check: Council short-let rules

Planning permission requirements

Leasehold clauses

Building or estate restrictions

Whether the property is in a conservation area or similar controlled zone Do this early. If you wait until after you’ve paid legal fees, the problem becomes much more expensive.

How can expats fund a holiday let purchase? Expats often face a more complicated funding journey than UK-resident buyers. Lenders may want more documentation, and the deposit trail can be more complex if money is coming from overseas. The main finance questions are usually: can you get the right mortgage, can you show the deposit clearly, and can you complete the transfer in time? A mainstream lender may be fine in some cases, but many expats need a specialist broker or lender. Mortgages, deposits, and source-of-funds checks Most lenders and solicitors want to see identity documents, address history, proof of income, bank statements, and evidence for where the deposit came from. If funds are coming from abroad, they may also ask for translations, transfer records, or extra proof of source. This is where planning matters. If your income is irregular, partly overseas, or heavily bonus-based, the underwriting process can take longer than expected. A holiday let mortgage may also come with different criteria from a standard residential mortgage. You can explore buy-to-let mortgage requirements in the UK for additional context. However, check whether the lender offers a mortgage specifically suited to holiday letting. Borrowing carries risks, and your property may be repossessed if you fail to keep up with repayments. Expatica’s guide to Buy-to-let mortgages in the UK: how to apply (2026) Read more Using a Wise Account for cross-border property payments A Wise Account can help expats move and manage money for a UK property purchase. For example, it may be useful for holding GBP, converting funds, sending a deposit, or paying a solicitor or UK supplier, subject to transfer eligibility, verification, and payment limits. That said, Wise does not offer mortgages and does not provide financial, tax, legal, or investment advice. It is a payments tool, not a substitute for specialist property or mortgage advice. Confirm that your solicitor and lender can accept the intended payment method before transferring funds.

How do you choose the right location and property? Don’t start with a dream location. Start with evidence. A good holiday let area needs demand, seasonality that makes sense, manageable competition, and practical access for guests. Think about who the guests will be. Weekend city-break visitors, families, and walking-holiday guests all behave differently. The best property for one type of guest may be the wrong one for another. What demand, seasonality, and competition should you check? Look at: Comparable listings and how many similar properties are already available

Average nightly rates across peak and off-peak months

Whether the area has winter demand or only summer bookings

Transport links and visitor access

Local attractions and repeat-visit potential

Signs of oversupply in the short-let market In UK holiday areas, summer demand may be much stronger than winter demand. Judge the market across a full year, not just the busiest weeks. Use current listings, local agents, and official market data before you decide. That gives you a better picture than any single “best places to buy” list.