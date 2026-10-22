Bridging loan costs in the UK: Guide for expats

A bridging loan is a short-term, property-backed loan used to cover a timing gap, often between buying a property and arranging longer-term finance or receiving sale proceeds. Because bridging finance can be expensive, quotes can look simpler than they are: the full bill can include interest, lender fees, valuation work, legal costs, and timing risk. Expats can face extra scrutiny because overseas deposits, source-of-funds checks, limited UK credit history, and lender rules on residency or income can slow the deal or raise the bill. This guide covers UK bridging loan costs for expats, the main cost components and extra checks, and the safest ways to compare offers. This guide is general information only, not personal financial, mortgage, tax, or legal advice.

Key takeaways Headline monthly interest is only one part of the picture. The full cost of bridging finance usually includes lender fees, valuation costs, legal work, and any delay to your exit.

A monthly rate that looks close to a rival offer can still produce a noticeably higher bill over 3, 6, or 12 months, especially if the loan runs longer than planned.

Common fees include an arrangement fee, valuation fee, legal fees, admin or drawdown fees, broker fees in some cases, and sometimes redemption or exit charges.

Your exit strategy matters because bridging loans are short term. If the sale, refinance, or other repayment plan slips, interest can keep building.

Expats may face extra checks around residency, visa status, UK credit footprint, and the source of deposit or sale money coming from abroad.

Before you deal with any lender or broker, verify that they are authorized for the service they offer and use the contact details shown on Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) resources. Wise for managing UK property funds Hold supported currencies before UK property payments.

Convert funds to GBP when you need them.

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How much does a bridging loan cost in the UK? Monthly interest is only part of the bill. A fair comparison needs the total repayable amount, plus a list of any fees you still owe if the deal stalls before completion. If you are also mapping the wider buying a house in the UK process, this is one of the fastest places for costs to escalate. Buying & Selling Real estate guide: buying a house in the UK Read more “So the real question is not ‘what is the rate?’ but ‘what is the total cost, and how does this lender value the property?’” says Payam Azadi, director at FCA-regulated broker Niche Advice. That is why even a small gap in the monthly rate can matter once the loan runs for a few months and the legal and valuation costs are added. Lenders also charge interest in different ways. Daily interest tracks the exact time you borrow. Monthly charging can be less flexible. Rolled-up interest is added to the balance and paid at exit. Retained interest is set aside from the advance for an agreed period. Serviced interest is paid as you go. A rate of 0.80% a month may not sound dramatic, but over time it can look much more expensive than a typical annual mortgage rate. The following table shows the illustrative impact of a small rate change on a £150,000 bridge, interest only, excluding fees, dated 2 October 2026. Term At 0.70% a month At 0.85% a month Difference 3 months £3,150 £3,825 £675 6 months £6,300 £7,650 £1,350 12 months £12,600 £15,300 £2,700 Worked example: how the total cost adds up Here is a simple illustrative example, dated 2 October 2026. It shows structure, not a market quote. The actual cost will depend on underwriting, legal work, valuation, property type, charge position, and exit strategy. Cost item Illustrative figure Loan amount £200,000 Monthly interest 0.80% Loan term 6 months Arrangement fee 2% = £4,000 Valuation fee £650 Legal fees £1,400 Total interest over 6 months £9,600 Total repayable before any exit fee £215,650

What is a bridging loan and when might expats use one? A bridging loan is short-term property finance designed to cover a gap. In plain English, it gives you temporary borrowing while you wait for another event, such as a sale completing, a mortgage being arranged, or refurbishment work making a property mortgageable. It is different from a standard mortgage. A mortgage is usually designed for longer-term affordability and regular repayment. Bridging finance is built around speed, security, and a clear exit route, which is the planned way you will repay the loan. It suits time-sensitive property deals more than routine borrowing, and that extra flexibility usually costs more. Common UK use cases include: Buying a new home before your current one sells

Completing on an auction purchase within a tight deadline

Dealing with a broken property chain

Buying a property that a mainstream mortgage lender will not currently accept

Raising short-term finance before a refinance or sale

Which fees add to the total cost? Beyond interest, bridging loan fees in the UK can stack up quickly. An arrangement fee, sometimes called a facility fee, is the lender’s setup fee. A valuation fee covers the lender’s assessment of the property used as security. Legal fees usually cover your own solicitor or conveyancer and the lender’s legal work as well. Some fees are paid upfront, some may be added to the loan, and some can be lost even if the deal does not complete. That is why a deal with a lower rate can still work out more expensive once the full fee structure is clear. It also matters for cash flow, because you may need money available long before the bridge itself is released. Fee What it covers When paid What to check Arrangement fee Lender setup cost Often added to the loan, sometimes upfront Is it charged on the gross or net loan amount? Valuation fee Lender valuation or survey Usually early in the process Is it refundable if the deal falls through? Legal fees Solicitor or conveyancer work, plus lender legal costs Usually during the transaction Are estimates realistic, and do you pay both sides? Admin or drawdown fee Release of funds and processing Often on completion Is it separate from the arrangement fee? Broker fee Advisor fee, if charged to you Varies by broker Is the broker borrower-paid or lender-paid? Redemption or exit fee Closing the loan or early repayment charge On repayment Does the loan have a minimum term or exit fee? Legal fees can also affect timing. If your solicitor needs extra source-of-funds documents, translations, or follow-up questions on an overseas transfer trail, your costs may rise before the loan even completes.

What affects your rate and total borrowing cost? The main pricing drivers are loan-to-value, property type, condition, loan term, exit strategy, credit profile, and charge position. Loan-to-value (LTV) is the percentage of the property value you want to borrow. A lower LTV usually means lower lender risk and can help with pricing. A clear exit matters just as much as the rate itself. If the lender can see how you plan to repay, such as a sale already underway or a realistic refinance route, the case is easier to underwrite. More complex properties, uncertain exits, adverse credit, or a second charge can all push costs up. If you are unsure whether your exit really works, pause before you spend money on valuations and legal work. Open, closed, first-charge, and second-charge loans Type What it means Cost effect in practice Open bridging loan No fixed repayment date, within the agreed term Often pricier because the exit is less certain Closed bridging loan Clear repayment date, often linked to a sale or refinance Often cheaper because the timing is more defined First-charge bridge Lender has first claim over the property if it is sold Usually cheaper than a second charge Second-charge bridge Another lender already has the first charge Often more expensive because lender risk is higher Regulated and unregulated bridging loans If the loan is secured on a property that you or a close family member will live in, UK regulated mortgage rules may apply. FCA guidance says a regulated mortgage contract can apply where at least 40% of the land is used, or intended to be used, as or in connection with a dwelling. If the case is purely investment or business related, it may fall into the unregulated category instead. That distinction can affect process, protections, and sometimes pricing, so confirm it with an authorized broker or lender before you go ahead.

Can expats get a bridging loan in the UK? Some expats can get bridging finance in the UK, but lender appetite varies a lot. Lenders usually focus more on the case than on the passport. They want to understand residency, visa position where relevant, income, deposit source, property use, and exit plan. They will also look at how quickly your documents can be checked and whether your repayment plan depends on money arriving from overseas. If you are still weighing bridging against a standard mortgage in the UK, or a more specialist route through international mortgage lenders in the UK for expats, compare those options before you commit to short-term fees. A limited UK credit footprint is not automatically fatal, but it can narrow the field, and this guide to what credit score is needed to buy a house in the UK explains what lenders may see. Buying & Selling Mortgages in the UK: home loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more Lenders may look closely at: Your residency status and visa profile, where relevant

Whether your income is in GBP or another currency

Where your deposit comes from and how clearly it can be evidenced

Whether the property is for your home, a sale, or an investment plan

How you intend to repay the bridge Documents and checks lenders may ask for Expect a mix of standard ID checks and property finance documents. Anti-money laundering (AML) is the set of checks firms use to understand who you are and where the money comes from. It is a major reason overseas money can add time and friction, especially if the deposit has moved through several accounts or countries. Checklist: Passport or other proof of ID

Proof of address

Recent bank statements

Proof of income or other repayment evidence

Evidence of the deposit source, such as savings, sale proceeds, inheritance, or gift paperwork

Property details and any existing borrowing

Proof of the exit strategy, such as sale evidence or refinance plans

Translated documents if the originals are not in English One expat scenario worth bearing in mind is a buyer using sale proceeds from overseas property. The funds may be perfectly legitimate, but the lender and solicitor may still need the sale contract, completion statement, bank trail, and translation before they are comfortable.

How to compare bridging loan offers safely When you compare bridging offers, start with the total repayable amount, not the monthly rate. Then work down into the detail: fee structure, minimum term, early repayment rules, valuation requirements, lender legal costs, and how interest is charged. A deal that looks cheap on rate alone can become poor value once the extra charges are included. If the bridge is secured on your home or another property, failing to keep up repayments can put that property at risk. Delay is often the practical danger. If your exit slips by a few months, the cost can rise quickly. Use the FCA Firm Checker or the FCA Register to verify any broker or lender. Use the official contact details shown there, not the number or email that reached you through an advert, message, or social post. Some brokers are paid by the lender, while others charge the borrower, so ask about fees at the start. Comparison checklist: Total repayable amount at the planned exit date

How interest accrues, daily or monthly

Whether interest is rolled up, retained, or serviced

All lender fees, not just the arrangement fee

Valuation and legal requirements

Minimum term and early repayment rules

What the lender needs for overseas funds or translated paperwork

Whether the firm is authorized for the service it offers Questions to ask before you pay any fees Is interest charged daily or monthly?

Is the interest rolled up, retained, or serviced?

Is the legal quote fixed or only an estimate?

Are valuation fees refundable if the case does not complete?

Is there a minimum term or an exit fee?

What evidence do you need for overseas deposit funds?

What happens if completion or repayment is delayed?

Managing overseas funds for UK property costs For expats, the full budget is not just the bridge. Currency conversion costs, international transfer fees, and timing risk can all affect what the property purchase really costs. These are not bridging loan charges, but they still matter if you are moving a deposit, legal fees, or completion funds from abroad. A lender may approve the short-term finance, but your solicitor can still pause completion if the source-of-funds trail is incomplete. The Law Society’s AML guidance makes clear that solicitors need to understand where transaction funds come from, and money coming from a bank account does not remove the need for checks by itself. For example, an expat selling a flat overseas may have enough cash for the purchase, but the UK solicitor can still hold up completion until the sale statement, bank trail, and any translation are in order. A Wise Account can help eligible users hold, convert, and send money in supported currencies, track transfers, and see UK pricing before moving funds. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it does not provide bridging loans, mortgage advice, or approval support. Short checklist for overseas funds: Confirm your solicitor’s client account details and payment reference

Ask what source-of-funds documents they need before you send money

Allow time for checks on large or cross-border transfers

Compare transfer pricing and timing before moving a large sum If you need to move a large overseas balance into GBP, compare Wise account features and Wise UK pricing before you send it.