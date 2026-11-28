Key takeaways Advertised starting prices in our sample range from £249 to £745 for a one-area private MRI, subject to location and availability.

Body part, number of areas, contrast, referral support, and provider type are the biggest price drivers.

A “no referral” advertisement usually still means someone reviews your request before the scan is booked.

Fast results may only mean the radiologist’s report, not a follow-up appointment to explain it.

Before paying, ask for an itemized quote, results timing, cancellation terms, and image access.

How much does a private MRI scan cost in London? What does a private MRI in London usually cost? There’s no single answer, and UK-wide price guides don’t tell you much about what you’ll pay in London. These indicative provider prices were reviewed against published information on 25 November 2026. Treat them as starting prices, not fixed quotes. Confirm the latest price and availability with each clinic before booking. Provider example London area Guide starting price (reviewed 25 November 2026) Referral rule Stated results timing Scan.com booking platform Multiple London sites From £295 No GP referral, clinician review included 7 to 10 working days, varies by site Vista Health London network From £249 off-peak Self-referral accepted in most cases Report and images within 3 working days medneo Harley Street From £325 off-peak, £445 daytime Referral or GP authorization via DrOnline Report to doctor within 48 hours St John & St Elizabeth Hospital St John’s Wood From £745 Usually GP or specialist referral, on-site GP may help Report to referrer within 48 hours In this sample, lower starting prices tended to appear on platform listings or off-peak offers, while hospital-based or central London specialist providers started higher. Many pages show a headline “from” price rather than the final bill, so ask if the quote covers 1 area only and whether contrast or follow-up appointments cost extra. What affects private MRI London prices most? The main cost drivers are the body part, the number of areas scanned, and the use of contrast. Open MRI or wide-bore scanners, central London locations, referral support, and included follow-up can also increase the quote. Manage UK medical expenses from abroad with Wise Account Hold GBP and other supported currencies

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What does the quoted price usually include? Many quotes cover the scan itself, a radiologist’s report, and some way to access the images online. A radiologist is the specialist doctor who reads the scan, while a radiographer is the professional who runs it. Some booking platforms and clinics also include a short clinician review or referral screening, but others charge separately for that step. If you also need to speak to a consultant, the specialist doctor managing your case, that discussion is often billed separately. Common extras that can raise the bill Contrast medium if your scan needs it

Extra body parts or a second imaging area

GP or consultant referral costs

Follow-up appointments to explain the report

Cancellation or rescheduling charges

Faster or premium appointment slots

How to compare private MRI providers in London safely Price matters, but it’s not enough on its own. Before you book, check the clinic on the Care Quality Commission register and read independent guidance from PHIN, especially if the quote looks unusually low or vague. Check these points before you book: How easy the site is to reach from your part of London

Open MRI or wide-bore availability if you’re anxious or claustrophobic

On-site contrast capability

Report turnaround and image access

Clear cancellation terms, self-pay terms, and insured-patient rules

The referral route the clinic can handle

How can insurance or self-pay work for expats? Self-pay means you pay the clinic directly. That can be simpler if you need speed and don’t want to wait for insurer approval, but it also means you need a written quote that separates the scan from any consultation, referral, or follow-up charges. Private medical insurance may cover MRI scans, but this depends on your policy and the reason for the examination. Some insurers distinguish advanced medical imaging, such as MRI scans, from other outpatient diagnostic tests. Ask your insurer for written preauthorization where required, check your excess, and confirm that the scan and chosen clinic are covered. If you use international coverage, providers such as Cigna International Health Insurance can be relevant if you already hold a global policy and want outpatient diagnostics in London. Compare the policy wording against Guide to getting health insurance in the UK in 2026 and Best UK health insurance for expats in 2026. Get written approval before you book. What to check before using international health insurance Get written confirmation that referral or authorization rules are met

Check that outpatient diagnostics are included

Check waiting periods and any pre-existing condition exclusions

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