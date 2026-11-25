Key takeaways Typical cost: Short video or clinic visits usually start around £55 to £89. Longer or premium consultations can reach £275 or more, so check the appointment length and whether it takes place on a weekday, evening, or weekend.

Short video or clinic visits usually start around £55 to £89. Longer or premium consultations can reach £275 or more, so check the appointment length and whether it takes place on a weekday, evening, or weekend. Main extras: Tests, medicines, referral letters, certificates, and follow-ups may cost extra. Ask for the full self-pay total, not just the consultation price.

Tests, medicines, referral letters, certificates, and follow-ups may cost extra. Ask for the full self-pay total, not just the consultation price. NHS number: Many clinics take direct private bookings without one. Confirm what identification, payment details, and medical information the clinic requires before you travel.

Many clinics take direct private bookings without one. Confirm what identification, payment details, and medical information the clinic requires before you travel. When NHS care may be enough: A pharmacist, your NHS GP, NHS 111, or an urgent treatment center may suit common or urgent problems. Use the service that matches how serious the problem is.

A pharmacist, your NHS GP, NHS 111, or an urgent treatment center may suit common or urgent problems. Use the service that matches how serious the problem is. Safety checks: Use the GMC (General Medical Council) register to check the doctor and the CQC (Care Quality Commission) to check the service. If private care may continue beyond one visit, PHIN (Private Healthcare Information Network) can provide broader fee context. Manage your UK healthcare budget with Wise Hold British pounds for medical expenses

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What private GP appointments in London usually cost Across London’s private market, published prices range from about £55 for short video appointments to £280 or more for longer or premium in-person appointments. Typical London price ranges for common appointment types Short video appointments sit at the low end. Longer in-person consultations, central locations, and premium clinic models sit at the high end. The table below uses published prices from Bupa, DocTap, London Doctors Clinic, and Mayo Clinic Healthcare, checked in October 2026. Appointment type Common use case Indicative London range What is often included Common extra charges Video, 15 minutes One straightforward issue, follow-up, prescription query £55 to £70 Consultation and advice Medicines, tests, certificates, some letters In-person, 15 minutes New symptom, basic examination, same-day visit £75 to £89 on weekdays Consultation and basic examination Blood tests, scans, private prescription, follow-up In-person, 25 to 30 minutes First visit, more than one concern, mental health discussion £115 to £140 on weekdays in the checked examples Longer consultation and treatment plan Tests, medicines, additional administrative letters In-person, 45 to 60 minutes Complex concerns, detailed review, paperwork-heavy visit £210 to £280+, with some premium clinics starting at £275 Extended consultation Diagnostics, procedures, additional reports Evenings or weekends Convenience outside work hours Often £10 to £50+ above weekday pricing Similar to the matching weekday appointment Same extras as above At the time of writing, published starting prices included £55 for video appointments at DocTap, £59 for remote appointments at Bupa, £70 for online appointments at London Doctors Clinic, and consultations starting at £275 at Mayo Clinic Healthcare. Prices checked in October 2026. These figures are indicative, not guaranteed, and can change by provider, appointment length, clinic location, time of day, and any additional services. What is usually included and what costs extra The consultation fee often isn’t the full bill. Many clinics charge separately for tests, scans, private prescriptions, referral letters, procedures, certificates, and follow-up appointments. Some clinics include standard referral letters or sick notes in the fee, while others charge for them. A private prescription means you pay outside the NHS. In England, that’s different from the standard NHS prescription charge because the amount depends on the medicine and the pharmacy. Before you book, check the quoted fee, whether referrals or fit notes are included, whether tests can be done on site, and what a follow-up costs. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in the UK Read more

What changes the price and whether private care is worth it The price on the booking page reflects more than the GP’s time. In London, the main factors are appointment length, location, timing, and whether you need more care after the first visit. The main factors that affect private GP prices Appointment length is a major factor. A short appointment for one simple problem costs less than a longer appointment for several symptoms, mental health support, or detailed paperwork. Video appointments can also cost less because they don’t use clinic space and are only suitable when a physical examination isn’t needed. Timing and location matter, too. Evenings, weekends, and bank holidays often cost more. Central clinics can also cost more, especially if you’re choosing speed and a location near work rather than the cheapest available appointment. If you commute through places such as Canary Wharf, Liverpool Street, or London Bridge, compare the price of a nearby after-work appointment with a weekday daytime appointment a little farther out. Convenience can affect the price more than the consultation length alone. When private care may be worth paying for and when NHS options may be enough If you’re still learning how the NHS works in the UK, ask whether you need speed or simply the right service. Private care can solve a timing problem, but it isn’t the best first step for every symptom. The following table compares the healthcare services you may want to use depending on your situation. If your situation is… A sensible first route A minor illness, simple medicine question, or common rash A pharmacist or your NHS GP if the issue isn’t urgent A routine problem and you want ongoing local care Your NHS GP surgery, which is your local doctor’s practice, as explained in Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in the UK You need a same-day appointment, a longer appointment, or care near work A private GP You need urgent advice but it isn’t an emergency NHS 111, the urgent but non-emergency advice service You have a minor injury or urgent problem that can’t wait for a GP An urgent treatment center, known locally as an urgent treatment centre, which treats urgent issues that aren’t life-threatening Symptoms may be serious or life-threatening, such as chest pain, signs of a stroke, severe breathing problems, or heavy bleeding Call 999 or seek emergency care at A&E, the accident and emergency department Private care tends to appeal when timing, location, or continuity matters most. NHS services may still be enough for common illnesses, repeat care, or urgent assessment. Healthcare Basics Healthcare in the UK: understand how the NHS works Read more