The cost of a private general practitioner (GP) appointment in London can start at around £55 for a short video appointment or £75 for a short in-person consultation. Longer appointments and premium clinics may charge £150 to £275 or more, depending on the provider, appointment length, and what’s included.
Many expats turn to private GP care when they need same-day help, longer appointments, or a clinic near work, even though National Health Service (NHS) GP care in England is generally free at the point of use for eligible patients. Your total bill can increase if you book an evening or weekend appointment, need tests or a private prescription, or require follow-up care, so this guide explains the likely costs, common extras, NHS alternatives, and how to check a doctor’s registration and a clinic’s inspection rating.
This guide is for general information only and does not constitute medical advice.
Key takeaways
- Typical cost: Short video or clinic visits usually start around £55 to £89. Longer or premium consultations can reach £275 or more, so check the appointment length and whether it takes place on a weekday, evening, or weekend.
- Main extras: Tests, medicines, referral letters, certificates, and follow-ups may cost extra. Ask for the full self-pay total, not just the consultation price.
- NHS number: Many clinics take direct private bookings without one. Confirm what identification, payment details, and medical information the clinic requires before you travel.
- When NHS care may be enough: A pharmacist, your NHS GP, NHS 111, or an urgent treatment center may suit common or urgent problems. Use the service that matches how serious the problem is.
- Safety checks: Use the GMC (General Medical Council) register to check the doctor and the CQC (Care Quality Commission) to check the service. If private care may continue beyond one visit, PHIN (Private Healthcare Information Network) can provide broader fee context.
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What private GP appointments in London usually cost
Across London’s private market, published prices range from about £55 for short video appointments to £280 or more for longer or premium in-person appointments.
Typical London price ranges for common appointment types
Short video appointments sit at the low end. Longer in-person consultations, central locations, and premium clinic models sit at the high end. The table below uses published prices from Bupa, DocTap, London Doctors Clinic, and Mayo Clinic Healthcare, checked in October 2026.
|Appointment type
|Common use case
|Indicative London range
|What is often included
|Common extra charges
|Video, 15 minutes
|One straightforward issue, follow-up, prescription query
|£55 to £70
|Consultation and advice
|Medicines, tests, certificates, some letters
|In-person, 15 minutes
|New symptom, basic examination, same-day visit
|£75 to £89 on weekdays
|Consultation and basic examination
|Blood tests, scans, private prescription, follow-up
|In-person, 25 to 30 minutes
|First visit, more than one concern, mental health discussion
|£115 to £140 on weekdays in the checked examples
|Longer consultation and treatment plan
|Tests, medicines, additional administrative letters
|In-person, 45 to 60 minutes
|Complex concerns, detailed review, paperwork-heavy visit
|£210 to £280+, with some premium clinics starting at £275
|Extended consultation
|Diagnostics, procedures, additional reports
|Evenings or weekends
|Convenience outside work hours
|Often £10 to £50+ above weekday pricing
|Similar to the matching weekday appointment
|Same extras as above
At the time of writing, published starting prices included £55 for video appointments at DocTap, £59 for remote appointments at Bupa, £70 for online appointments at London Doctors Clinic, and consultations starting at £275 at Mayo Clinic Healthcare.
Prices checked in October 2026. These figures are indicative, not guaranteed, and can change by provider, appointment length, clinic location, time of day, and any additional services.
What is usually included and what costs extra
The consultation fee often isn’t the full bill. Many clinics charge separately for tests, scans, private prescriptions, referral letters, procedures, certificates, and follow-up appointments.
Some clinics include standard referral letters or sick notes in the fee, while others charge for them. A private prescription means you pay outside the NHS. In England, that’s different from the standard NHS prescription charge because the amount depends on the medicine and the pharmacy.
Before you book, check the quoted fee, whether referrals or fit notes are included, whether tests can be done on site, and what a follow-up costs.
What changes the price and whether private care is worth it
The price on the booking page reflects more than the GP’s time. In London, the main factors are appointment length, location, timing, and whether you need more care after the first visit.
The main factors that affect private GP prices
Appointment length is a major factor. A short appointment for one simple problem costs less than a longer appointment for several symptoms, mental health support, or detailed paperwork. Video appointments can also cost less because they don’t use clinic space and are only suitable when a physical examination isn’t needed.
Timing and location matter, too. Evenings, weekends, and bank holidays often cost more. Central clinics can also cost more, especially if you’re choosing speed and a location near work rather than the cheapest available appointment.
If you commute through places such as Canary Wharf, Liverpool Street, or London Bridge, compare the price of a nearby after-work appointment with a weekday daytime appointment a little farther out. Convenience can affect the price more than the consultation length alone.
When private care may be worth paying for and when NHS options may be enough
If you’re still learning how the NHS works in the UK, ask whether you need speed or simply the right service. Private care can solve a timing problem, but it isn’t the best first step for every symptom.
The following table compares the healthcare services you may want to use depending on your situation.
|If your situation is…
|A sensible first route
|A minor illness, simple medicine question, or common rash
|A pharmacist or your NHS GP if the issue isn’t urgent
|A routine problem and you want ongoing local care
|Your NHS GP surgery, which is your local doctor’s practice, as explained in Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in the UK
|You need a same-day appointment, a longer appointment, or care near work
|A private GP
|You need urgent advice but it isn’t an emergency
|NHS 111, the urgent but non-emergency advice service
|You have a minor injury or urgent problem that can’t wait for a GP
|An urgent treatment center, known locally as an urgent treatment centre, which treats urgent issues that aren’t life-threatening
|Symptoms may be serious or life-threatening, such as chest pain, signs of a stroke, severe breathing problems, or heavy bleeding
|Call 999 or seek emergency care at A&E, the accident and emergency department
Private care tends to appeal when timing, location, or continuity matters most. NHS services may still be enough for common illnesses, repeat care, or urgent assessment.
How expats can choose a private GP in London
A low fee isn’t much use if you can’t verify the doctor or if the clinic is vague about extra charges. For expats new to the system, trust and clarity matter as much as price.
How to verify a doctor, clinic, and service quality
Start with the doctor. Search the doctor’s name or GMC number on the GMC register and check that they’re registered and licensed to practice. Then search for the clinic or GP service on the Care Quality Commission (CQC) website to read its inspection report and rating in England.
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) is more useful once your care moves beyond one GP visit. It provides broader context on private consultant profiles and self-pay fees, which can help if a GP refers you to a private specialist.
Also ask how the clinic shares consultation notes, test results, and referral letters. Some private clinics don’t automatically add your visit to your NHS record, so ask for a written summary if you want your NHS GP to have the full picture.
Questions to ask before you book
Many private GP services let you book directly without an NHS number or a referral. Check the clinic’s requirements and get answers to the following questions in writing if you can:
- What is the total fee for this appointment type?
- Does that price include referral letters, sick notes, or certificates?
- Are blood tests or swabs available on site, and what do they cost?
- Do I need an NHS number, or can I book with identification and payment details only?
- How do private prescriptions work, and do I pay the pharmacy separately?
- How much is a follow-up appointment?
- What is your cancellation policy?
How self-pay, insurance, and cross-border payments work
Self-pay means paying the clinic yourself rather than claiming on insurance. That’s common for one-off private GP visits. Insurance becomes more relevant when you expect repeat outpatient care, broader private treatment, or additional specialist costs.
When Cigna International Health Insurance may help
If you expect repeat private care or you want coverage that can move with you, read up on health insurance in the UK before relying on a policy. Some plans include GP or outpatient care, while others focus more on hospital treatment.
Expats sometimes compare international plans such as Cigna International Health Insurance when they want private health insurance for expats in the UK that can also work across more than one country. The fine print matters: check whether GP visits are covered at all, whether you pay upfront and claim back, and whether pre-authorization or waiting periods apply.
If you’re likely to use private healthcare regularly, compare the policy wording, exclusions, and excess – the amount you may need to pay yourself toward a claim – before you book.
Paying private healthcare bills in pounds with a Wise Account
If you’re paid in euros or dollars but the clinic bills you in pounds, it helps to set aside a healthcare budget in British pounds (GBP). That makes it easier to see what one appointment, one prescription, or one follow-up actually costs.
Some expats use the Wise Account for that kind of day-to-day money management when they’re paying UK bills from overseas funds. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it isn’t a healthcare provider or insurance product.
The bottom line
Before paying for a private GP appointment in London, compare consultation lengths, additional charges, and the available NHS alternatives. Check the doctor’s registration and the clinic’s inspection reports before booking. If you’re paying UK healthcare bills with money from overseas, the Wise Account may help you manage your budget in British pounds.
FAQ
Private GP cost in London
How much is a private GP appointment in London?
Indicative starting prices for a short appointment are £55 to £70 by video and £75 to £89 in person. Longer or premium consultations can reach £275 or more.
Can I see a private GP in London without an NHS number?
Yes, many private GP services accept direct bookings without an NHS number or a referral. Check the clinic’s own rules and bring identification, payment details, and any helpful medical information with you.
Can a private GP in London refer me to a specialist?
Yes, private GPs can often make private referrals and advise on next steps. The exact route and total cost depend on the clinic, the consultant, and whether you’re using self-pay or insurance.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Private GP appointment fees, remote and in-person consultations, and additional charges, Private GP appointments – Bupa UK
- London private GP prices, direct booking, and same-day appointments, Private GP London – DocTap
- GP consultation prices by appointment duration, timing, and format, GP appointment prices – London Doctors Clinic
- Premium private GP consultation prices in London, Private GP appointments in London – Mayo Clinic Healthcare
- Urgent but non-emergency medical advice, NHS 111 online – NHS
- Guidance on when to use NHS 111 and which services it may direct you to, When to use NHS 111 online or call 111 – NHS
- GP registration in England, temporary registration, and NHS number requirements, Register with a GP surgery – NHS
- Locate urgent treatment centers and other urgent and emergency services, Find urgent and emergency care services – NHS
- Overseas visitor access to healthcare and the distinction between GP and hospital treatment entitlements, How to access NHS services in England if you are visiting from abroad – NHS
- Verify a doctor's registration and license to practice, Our registers – General Medical Council
- Check GP service ratings and inspection reports in England, Find a family doctor or GP – Care Quality Commission
- Check hospital services and inspection reports when accessing wider private care, Find a hospital – Care Quality Commission
- Private healthcare information and consultant profiles, Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN)
- Self-pay consultant fees and additional costs beyond an initial GP consultation, Understanding private consultant costs – PHIN