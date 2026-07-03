Best UK health insurance for expats in 2026

Key takeaways These providers were shortlisted for UK relevance, geography of cover, claims and direct billing approach, outpatient flexibility, mental health support, maternity and dental options, and how well they suit settled versus globally mobile expats. A settled expat may need a very different product from a household that expects to move again.

Cigna Global Cigna Global belongs on this shortlist because it is built for expats who may need cover across borders, not just faster care inside the UK. It is strongest for mobility and flexibility, but you should still check price structure, optional extras, and how well the policy fits your real use. Who Cigna suits best Cigna can be a strong fit for globally mobile professionals, families who may move again, and anyone comparing international health insurance against a mix of NHS access and private care. As of June 2026, Cigna says its Global Health Options plans come in Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, with optional outpatient, health and wellbeing, medical evacuation, and vision and dental modules. That matters in practice if you want one policy that can follow you beyond the UK, or if your employer gives you local cover that stops being useful once you travel or relocate. Cigna also says members can use the Cigna Wellbeing app, Global Telehealth, and direct billing in many cases, which may reduce claims friction when using in-network providers. Expats who split time between the UK and another country

Families who may want maternity, dental, or vision add-ons

Workers who travel often and want continuity if they move again

Buyers willing to compare modules instead of only the base plan If that sounds like your situation, compare your options through Best expat health insurance quotes in the UK. Wise account for healthcare costs abroad Moving to the UK can mean managing money across countries while you compare health insurance, pay premiums, or keep funds ready for medical expenses. With Wise, you can hold GBP and other currencies, receive payments, and manage international transfers in one account. Go to website What expats should check before buying The main cost levers are your deductible, any cost-share, the geography you choose, and whether you add outpatient, dental, or vision cover. A common mistake is to compare a lean base plan with a fuller rival plan and assume the cheaper quote is better value. Also check how claims work in the countries you care about most. Direct billing can make hospital treatment simpler, but outpatient claims may still involve reimbursement, and some benefits have waiting periods or country-specific limits. Use the quote tool, product guide, and policy wording to verify the detail.

Cigna option Geography Main checks Close Care UK plus home country Lower annual limit and narrower benefits Global Health Options Worldwide or worldwide excluding USA Plan tier, deductible, and outpatient needs Optional outpatient Add-on Specialist visits, tests, and drugs outside hospital Vision and dental Add-on Routine versus major dental limits by tier Cigna plan information is based on publicly available product details and should be checked against the latest policy wording before purchase.

Allianz Care Allianz Care is another serious international option for expats in the UK, especially if you want broad cover from a large insurer. Compared with Cigna, it can appeal more to readers who prefer a structured international plan with strong support services. Who it suits best Allianz can suit expats planning a longer stay, families who want one international plan, and readers who value broad provider access. Its UK plans are designed for expats, which helps if you want international cover but still need a product framed around living mainly in Britain. This is different from domestic UK private medical insurance, which is usually built around local private treatment rather than continuity across countries. Expats staying under a year may need short-term or different cover structures, so live policy documents matter. Long-term expats who want one portable international plan

Families comparing outpatient, dental, and maternity options

Readers who value established support services and telehealth What expats should verify Start with underwriting and pre-existing conditions. Allianz says cover can depend on the underwriting terms you accept, and its UK materials make clear that waiting periods, geography, and add-on choices affect what is actually paid. Also verify whether the hospitals you expect to use sit inside the network and which services are standard versus optional. Worldwide cover does not mean every treatment is included without limits, so check the benefit guide, application terms, and waiting periods before deciding.

APRIL International APRIL International adds a useful value-led option for expats who want international cover but need tighter control over premiums. It stands out most for readers with simpler health needs, more flexible relocation plans, or a preference for digital claims tools. Who it suits best APRIL can make sense for mobile workers, digital nomads, and expats whose relocation plans are shorter or less certain. It may also appeal if you want to manage price through deductibles and keep cover focused on the benefits you are most likely to use. If you start with price, the next step is to stress-test the cover against your real needs. Wider outpatient use, maternity, and richer dental or optical benefits can quickly change which plan is actually good value. Shorter or uncertain moves where portability still matters

Solo expats or couples with lighter expected use

Buyers willing to use a higher deductible to reduce premiums

People comfortable checking when direct billing or reimbursement applies What expats should verify APRIL says direct billing is available for eligible care within parts of its network, but not every provider or treatment works the same way. If direct billing matters to you, check the network rules for the UK and any other country where you expect to claim. Also look at deductible levels, optional modules, and whether the policy is really designed for a full relocation or a more limited stay. The risk here is choosing a low headline premium and then discovering that outpatient, maternity, or dental cover sits outside the version you priced. You might enjoy Dentists in the UK: how to access NHS and private dental care Read more

AXA Global Healthcare AXA Global Healthcare belongs in the shortlist as a major international insurer with strong expat positioning and clear UK relevance. It should be assessed as an international plan provider, not as a standard domestic UK PMI option. Who it suits best AXA can work well for professionals, families, and retirees who want a high-touch service model, telehealth access, and clear evacuation support. Its plan ladder also makes it easier to compare how much international cover you really need. One thing worth knowing is that benefits like second medical opinion, mental health support, and evacuation matter most if you are managing complex care, frequent travel, or family risk across countries. If your life is likely to stay inside the UK, a domestic PMI plan may be simpler. Expats who value telehealth and service support

Families comparing mental health, cancer, and evacuation features

Readers who like a clear range of plan levels What expats should verify Check which benefits are standard at your plan level and which need an upgrade. AXA says outpatient cover is optional on lower tiers but included on higher ones, so the apparent price gap can mislead if you know you will need regular consultations or tests. Also verify pre-existing condition treatment, direct settlement rules, and what happens if you expect mainly UK use but still want wider travel protection. Compare the live quote, benefit schedule, and geography of cover before assuming a mid-level plan gives the same practical access as a top tier one.

Bupa Global Bupa Global is worth including because many expats know the Bupa name, but it is important to separate its international plans from Bupa’s domestic UK products. Brand familiarity can reassure, but it should not replace a close look at geography, benefit limits, and plan detail. Who it suits best Bupa Global may appeal to readers who want a widely recognised healthcare brand, premium positioning, and family-oriented international cover. It can also suit buyers who value direct specialist access and the reassurance of a large medical organisation. In practice, that means Bupa can feel like the safer choice for families or executives who put brand trust high on the list. But the familiar name does not answer the real question, which is whether the geography and benefits match your life in and beyond the UK. Families wanting premium international cover

Buyers who value brand familiarity and specialist access

Readers comfortable paying more for features and reputation What expats should verify Check the exact Bupa product line, because Bupa Global and Bupa UK PMI are not the same thing. Then look at network access, geography of cover, outpatient limits, maternity waiting periods, and whether dental or optical benefits are included or optional. Premium positioning can help if it brings the access and support you need, but it does not automatically mean better value. Review the current policy wording and quote output carefully, especially if you are comparing Bupa against a UK-only PMI plan or a more modular international insurer.