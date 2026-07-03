Best UK health insurance for expats in 2026

Key takeaways
These providers were shortlisted for UK relevance, geography of cover, claims and direct billing approach, outpatient flexibility, mental health support, maternity and dental options, and how well they suit settled versus globally mobile expats. A settled expat may need a very different product from a household that expects to move again.
Cigna Global
Cigna Global belongs on this shortlist because it is built for expats who may need cover across borders, not just faster care inside the UK. It is strongest for mobility and flexibility, but you should still check price structure, optional extras, and how well the policy fits your real use.
Who Cigna suits best
Cigna can be a strong fit for globally mobile professionals, families who may move again, and anyone comparing international health insurance against a mix of NHS access and private care. As of June 2026, Cigna says its Global Health Options plans come in Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, with optional outpatient, health and wellbeing, medical evacuation, and vision and dental modules.
That matters in practice if you want one policy that can follow you beyond the UK, or if your employer gives you local cover that stops being useful once you travel or relocate. Cigna also says members can use the Cigna Wellbeing app, Global Telehealth, and direct billing in many cases, which may reduce claims friction when using in-network providers.
- Expats who split time between the UK and another country
- Families who may want maternity, dental, or vision add-ons
- Workers who travel often and want continuity if they move again
- Buyers willing to compare modules instead of only the base plan
If that sounds like your situation, compare your options through Best expat health insurance quotes in the UK.
Wise account for healthcare costs abroad
Moving to the UK can mean managing money across countries while you compare health insurance, pay premiums, or keep funds ready for medical expenses. With Wise, you can hold GBP and other currencies, receive payments, and manage international transfers in one account.
What expats should check before buying
The main cost levers are your deductible, any cost-share, the geography you choose, and whether you add outpatient, dental, or vision cover. A common mistake is to compare a lean base plan with a fuller rival plan and assume the cheaper quote is better value.
Also check how claims work in the countries you care about most. Direct billing can make hospital treatment simpler, but outpatient claims may still involve reimbursement, and some benefits have waiting periods or country-specific limits. Use the quote tool, product guide, and policy wording to verify the detail.
|Cigna option
|Geography
|Main checks
|Close Care
|UK plus home country
|Lower annual limit and narrower benefits
|Global Health Options
|Worldwide or worldwide excluding USA
|Plan tier, deductible, and outpatient needs
|Optional outpatient
|Add-on
|Specialist visits, tests, and drugs outside hospital
|Vision and dental
|Add-on
|Routine versus major dental limits by tier
Cigna plan information is based on publicly available product details and should be checked against the latest policy wording before purchase.
Allianz Care
Allianz Care is another serious international option for expats in the UK, especially if you want broad cover from a large insurer. Compared with Cigna, it can appeal more to readers who prefer a structured international plan with strong support services.
Who it suits best
Allianz can suit expats planning a longer stay, families who want one international plan, and readers who value broad provider access. Its UK plans are designed for expats, which helps if you want international cover but still need a product framed around living mainly in Britain.
This is different from domestic UK private medical insurance, which is usually built around local private treatment rather than continuity across countries. Expats staying under a year may need short-term or different cover structures, so live policy documents matter.
- Long-term expats who want one portable international plan
- Families comparing outpatient, dental, and maternity options
- Readers who value established support services and telehealth
What expats should verify
Start with underwriting and pre-existing conditions. Allianz says cover can depend on the underwriting terms you accept, and its UK materials make clear that waiting periods, geography, and add-on choices affect what is actually paid.
Also verify whether the hospitals you expect to use sit inside the network and which services are standard versus optional. Worldwide cover does not mean every treatment is included without limits, so check the benefit guide, application terms, and waiting periods before deciding.
APRIL International
APRIL International adds a useful value-led option for expats who want international cover but need tighter control over premiums. It stands out most for readers with simpler health needs, more flexible relocation plans, or a preference for digital claims tools.
Who it suits best
APRIL can make sense for mobile workers, digital nomads, and expats whose relocation plans are shorter or less certain. It may also appeal if you want to manage price through deductibles and keep cover focused on the benefits you are most likely to use.
If you start with price, the next step is to stress-test the cover against your real needs. Wider outpatient use, maternity, and richer dental or optical benefits can quickly change which plan is actually good value.
- Shorter or uncertain moves where portability still matters
- Solo expats or couples with lighter expected use
- Buyers willing to use a higher deductible to reduce premiums
- People comfortable checking when direct billing or reimbursement applies
What expats should verify
APRIL says direct billing is available for eligible care within parts of its network, but not every provider or treatment works the same way. If direct billing matters to you, check the network rules for the UK and any other country where you expect to claim.
Also look at deductible levels, optional modules, and whether the policy is really designed for a full relocation or a more limited stay. The risk here is choosing a low headline premium and then discovering that outpatient, maternity, or dental cover sits outside the version you priced.
AXA Global Healthcare
AXA Global Healthcare belongs in the shortlist as a major international insurer with strong expat positioning and clear UK relevance. It should be assessed as an international plan provider, not as a standard domestic UK PMI option.
Who it suits best
AXA can work well for professionals, families, and retirees who want a high-touch service model, telehealth access, and clear evacuation support. Its plan ladder also makes it easier to compare how much international cover you really need.
One thing worth knowing is that benefits like second medical opinion, mental health support, and evacuation matter most if you are managing complex care, frequent travel, or family risk across countries. If your life is likely to stay inside the UK, a domestic PMI plan may be simpler.
- Expats who value telehealth and service support
- Families comparing mental health, cancer, and evacuation features
- Readers who like a clear range of plan levels
What expats should verify
Check which benefits are standard at your plan level and which need an upgrade. AXA says outpatient cover is optional on lower tiers but included on higher ones, so the apparent price gap can mislead if you know you will need regular consultations or tests.
Also verify pre-existing condition treatment, direct settlement rules, and what happens if you expect mainly UK use but still want wider travel protection. Compare the live quote, benefit schedule, and geography of cover before assuming a mid-level plan gives the same practical access as a top tier one.
Bupa Global
Bupa Global is worth including because many expats know the Bupa name, but it is important to separate its international plans from Bupa’s domestic UK products. Brand familiarity can reassure, but it should not replace a close look at geography, benefit limits, and plan detail.
Who it suits best
Bupa Global may appeal to readers who want a widely recognised healthcare brand, premium positioning, and family-oriented international cover. It can also suit buyers who value direct specialist access and the reassurance of a large medical organisation.
In practice, that means Bupa can feel like the safer choice for families or executives who put brand trust high on the list. But the familiar name does not answer the real question, which is whether the geography and benefits match your life in and beyond the UK.
- Families wanting premium international cover
- Buyers who value brand familiarity and specialist access
- Readers comfortable paying more for features and reputation
What expats should verify
Check the exact Bupa product line, because Bupa Global and Bupa UK PMI are not the same thing. Then look at network access, geography of cover, outpatient limits, maternity waiting periods, and whether dental or optical benefits are included or optional.
Premium positioning can help if it brings the access and support you need, but it does not automatically mean better value. Review the current policy wording and quote output carefully, especially if you are comparing Bupa against a UK-only PMI plan or a more modular international insurer.
Vitality
Vitality is the clearest domestic PMI-style option in this list, so it can work well for settled expats who expect to stay in the UK and value rewards alongside core private treatment. It is less suitable if you need strong portability outside Britain.
Who it suits best
Vitality can suit long-term UK residents, expats focused on local private treatment, and buyers who like lifestyle extras such as rewards and app-based tools. If you are comparing domestic PMI with international cover, this is the provider that best shows what a settled-expat choice can look like.
The trade-off is simple. You may get strong local access and a familiar UK claims journey, but less flexibility if you travel often or move again. That can be great value for a settled household, but a weak fit for a mobile one.
- Expats likely to remain in the UK for years
- Readers who want UK private treatment and rewards
- Households with no strong need for international portability
What expats should verify
Start with the hospital list, underwriting type, and the difference between rewards and core cover. Vitality says its plans can include strong core benefits, but some extras sit in add-ons, and pre-existing or chronic conditions are usually not covered in the way many newcomers expect.
Also compare geography before you prioritise perks. If you expect frequent trips home, wider travel, or another move, a UK-only product can feel cheap at first and restrictive later, so test it against an international plan before you decide.
Conclusion
The best UK health insurance for expats depends on how long you plan to stay, how much you expect to use private care, and whether you need cover outside the UK. NHS access may be enough for some residents, while UK private medical insurance can suit settled expats who want faster local treatment. International health insurance is usually worth comparing if you travel often, may relocate again, or need cover across more than one country. Before choosing a policy, check the latest benefit schedule, exclusions, waiting periods, geography of cover, and any optional add-ons.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best UK health insurance
Can I buy health insurance before I arrive in the UK?
Yes, many expats can arrange cover before arrival so the policy is ready when they land. That can be useful if you want to avoid any gap between travel, visa processing, and local healthcare access.
The main check is whether the insurer needs a UK address, a start date aligned with your move, or evidence of residency before the policy begins. Always confirm the activation rules before you pay.
Can I add a spouse or child after the policy starts?
Often yes, but the insurer may ask for updated details and a revised premium. Family additions are usually simpler when the policy is built for dependants from the start, rather than added later as an afterthought.
If you expect your household to change, check whether the plan supports mid-term adjustments and whether those changes affect underwriting, waiting periods, or the premium structure. This is especially important for families planning a birth or a move.
Do I need a medical exam to apply?
Not always. Many international and private plans use medical declarations, underwriting questions, or no-exam application paths, but the process varies by insurer and by the benefits you choose.
If you have a longer medical history or want wider cover, the insurer may ask for more information before it issues a quote or final terms. Read the application steps carefully so you know what is being assessed and when.
Editorial note: This guide is for general information only and may include affiliate links. “Best” means best fit for different expat situations, not a universal winner or personal recommendation.
Sources
- Pay for UK healthcare as part of your immigration application: Overview – GOV.UK: Used for IHS and NHS access rules, checked on 29 June 2026.
- NHS entitlements: migrant health guide – GOV.UK: Used for NHS entitlement, GP access, and free versus chargeable services, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Register with a GP surgery – NHS: Used for GP registration guidance, checked on 29 June 2026.
- When you need to pay towards NHS care – NHS: Used for prescription, dental, and eye care charges context, checked on 29 June 2026.
- How much NHS dental treatment costs – NHS: Used for NHS dental charges and exclusions context, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Cigna Global Health Options I Worldwide Health Cover I Cigna Global: Used for Cigna plan tiers and modules, checked on 29 June 2026.
- International Health Insurance plans for the UK | Allianz: Used for Allianz UK plan structure and options, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Long-term health insurance for British expats moving abroad | APRIL International: Used for APRIL positioning and international cover logic, checked on 29 June 2026.
- What Is Direct Billing and What Are the Benefits for Me? | APRIL International: Used for APRIL direct billing context, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Expat health insurance: AXA Global Healthcare: Used for AXA service features and plan framing, checked on 29 June 2026.
- International Health Insurance Plans: AXA Global Healthcare: Used for AXA plan levels and standard benefits, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Premium international private healthcare | Bupa Global: Used for Bupa Global positioning and service features, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Compare our plans | Bupa Global UK: Used for Bupa Global plan features, areas of cover, annual limits, and benefits, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Health insurance in the UK | Vitality: Used for Vitality UK PMI positioning and core cover, checked on 29 June 2026.
- Customise your cover | Vitality: Used for Vitality hospital lists, excess, and add-ons, checked on 29 June 2026.
- How does private health insurance work in the UK? | Vitality: Used for Vitality underwriting and exclusions context, checked on 29 June 2026.