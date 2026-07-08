Self-employed health insurance in the UK

Key takeaways The NHS is the default route for eligible residents, and private cover is optional.

Private medical insurance usually helps with faster access to some diagnostics and planned treatment, not emergency care.

Pre-existing conditions, chronic conditions, pregnancy, and routine care are often excluded or limited.

Premiums depend on age, postcode, smoking status, hospital list, outpatient cover, and excess.

If your main risk is lost income, compare income protection instead. If you live across borders, international cover may suit you better.

Why self-employed people consider private health insurance If you work for yourself, you may not have employer-paid cover or sick pay, and National Insurance entitlements may not fill the same gap as an employee benefits package, so a delayed diagnosis can quickly become a work problem as well as a health problem. The appeal of private health insurance for self-employed people such as Cigna is usually speed and control, not replacing the NHS. As of April 2026, the consultant-led waiting list in England stood at 7.22 million cases, and about 2.53 million patients had been waiting more than 18 weeks, according to NHS England RTT data. You may be more likely to compare cover if you: work alone and cannot easily absorb time off

rely on your voice, hands, mobility, or concentration to earn

want quicker access to scans or specialist advice for non-emergency issues

would struggle to self-fund a large private bill at short notice

want peace of mind, but know that peace of mind is different from income protection

Do you need private health insurance if you can use the NHS? Usually, yes, you can use the NHS and skip private cover. The NHS is tax-funded and remains the core system for eligible residents, so private medical insurance is supplementary rather than a replacement. Healthcare Basics Healthcare in the UK: understand how the NHS works Read more Private cover may still make sense if your main concern is faster access to some tests, planned treatment, or a narrower choice of hospital. The NHS guide to waiting times says patients in England have a right to start non-urgent consultant-led treatment within 18 weeks in many cases, but that standard is not the same as a guarantee of immediate access everywhere. Area NHS Private medical insurance What it means in practice Emergency care A&E and emergency admission Usually not covered, use NHS Private cover does not replace emergency services GP and referrals GP is often first step Many policies still expect a GP referral and pre-authorisation Keep your GP registration even if you plan to go private Diagnostics and planned treatment May involve a wait Can offer quicker access, depending on provider and terms Speed depends on pathway, hospital list, and approval rules Chronic care Long-term management often stays with the NHS Often excluded or limited Private cover is strongest for acute, treatable problems This comparison is based on NHS guidance and common private medical insurance terms; exact cover depends on the insurer and policy wording.

What self-employed health insurance usually covers In the UK, private health insurance and private medical insurance such as Cigna usually mean cover for acute conditions, meaning illnesses or injuries that can be diagnosed, treated, and expected to improve. Policies differ, but most are built around planned care rather than everyday healthcare. Before you compare plans, it helps to understand the language used in Guide to getting health insurance in the UK in 2026. Check the hospital list, any outpatient cap, and whether you need pre-authorisation before tests or treatment. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in the UK in 2026 Read more Common inclusions: inpatient and day-patient treatment

consultations, scans, and other diagnostics

surgery and follow-up for eligible acute conditions

some physiotherapy, mental health support, and cancer care Common add-ons: fuller outpatient cover

dental or optical benefits

travel or international extensions

private GP services or digital health tools What is usually excluded? A common mistake is assuming private cover replaces everything the NHS does. It does not. Pre-existing conditions: symptoms, diagnosis, or treatment from before the policy started are often excluded or only covered after strict rules.

symptoms, diagnosis, or treatment from before the policy started are often excluded or only covered after strict rules. Chronic conditions: long-term illnesses such as asthma, arthritis, or diabetes usually are not covered for ongoing management.

long-term illnesses such as asthma, arthritis, or diabetes usually are not covered for ongoing management. Emergency treatment: A&E and emergency admissions usually stay with the NHS.

A&E and emergency admissions usually stay with the NHS. Pregnancy and routine care: routine maternity, cosmetic work, and everyday health checks are often outside core cover.

routine maternity, cosmetic work, and everyday health checks are often outside core cover. Acute vs chronic: acute means a condition you can reasonably recover from, while chronic means ongoing management over time.

How much does self-employed health insurance cost in the UK? There is no single self-employed price, because insurers do not rate you based on job status alone. They price risk and cover choices, so two freelancers in the same city can see very different quotes. One thing worth knowing is that a cheaper quote can simply mean a narrower hospital list, a higher excess, or weaker outpatient cover. If you are comparing private health insurance for self-employed people, compare what you would actually be able to use, not just the monthly number. Main pricing factors: Age: older applicants usually face higher premiums

older applicants usually face higher premiums Postcode: local treatment costs and hospital access vary

local treatment costs and hospital access vary Smoking status: insurers factor in health risk

insurers factor in health risk Excess: agreeing to pay more yourself can lower premiums

agreeing to pay more yourself can lower premiums Outpatient options: fuller cover for tests and consultations usually costs more

fuller cover for tests and consultations usually costs more Hospital list: central London and premium hospitals can raise the price sharply Healthcare Best expat health insurance in the UK 2026 Read more

How to compare plans and choose the right cover Start with your real risk. If you are not sure whether you need insurance, ask what would hurt most. Decide whether you want faster treatment, help with big private bills, wider hospital choice, or cover in more than one country. Compare the excess, outpatient limit, and hospital list together. A low premium with a restricted list may be a false economy. Check underwriting. Moratorium means the insurer looks back over recent medical history and may exclude related conditions for a period, while full medical underwriting asks for your history up front. Review the claims path. Many policies still need a GP referral, insurer approval, and an agreed consultant before treatment goes ahead. Read the renewal terms and the policy wording for acute conditions. This is where readers often find the limits that marketing copy did not spell out. If you live across borders, compare UK-only private medical insurance with international options before you commit. That is the point where Best expat health insurance quotes in the UK can help you benchmark what is available. Example: a Bristol graphic designer who mainly wants quicker scans may prefer NHS plus self-pay or a high-excess UK PMI plan, while a consultant splitting time between London and Lisbon may lean towards international cover. Before buying, verify: the acute condition definition

any waiting periods or moratorium rules

whether you can choose your consultant or only approved networks

how claims, renewals, and cancellations work What details affect your quote? Insurers and comparison tools usually ask for details like these: age and date of birth

postcode and preferred hospital area

smoking status

who needs cover, just you or a partner

excess amount

outpatient cover level

any recent medical history questions Postcode and hospital access matter because treatment costs and network pricing vary sharply across the UK, especially around London and the South East.