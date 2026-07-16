UK Tier 4 visa health insurance: NHS, IHS, and private cover

Key takeaways Question Short answer What to check next Is private insurance mandatory? Usually no, if your Student visa requires IHS payment. Confirm your visa route, visa length, and where you are applying from on GOV.UK. Use Expatica’s UK Student visa guide for a broader overview. What does the IHS do? It gives most students access to NHS care on a similar basis to UK residents. Check the current rules and rate on GOV.UK. When can you use the NHS? Usually from your visa start date, not from the day you apply. Keep your visa grant and payment records ready. What still costs extra? Common extras include prescriptions, dental treatment, eye care, and private services. Budget for local differences across the UK. When is private cover useful? When you want faster specialist access, wider international cover, or repatriation support. Compare exclusions, waiting periods, and mental health cover.

Is “Tier 4” still the right term? Not really. Tier 4 was replaced by the UK Student visa, but the old label still appears in search results, forums, and older university pages. That is why many students still search for “UK Tier 4 visa health insurance” even though the legal route now has a different name. The important factors are your current visa route, your visa length and where you apply, and whether you must pay the IHS. For the rest of this guide, we use “Student visa” so the wording matches current UK guidance and Expatica’s UK Student visa guide. If you are still comparing courses and entry routes, studying in the UK gives a wider overview of student life, budgeting, and planning.

Do you need health insurance for a UK Student visa? Usually, you do not need separate private health insurance for a UK Student visa because Student visa applicants generally pay the IHS during the visa process. Whether the surcharge applies, and how much you pay, depends on the length of your visa and whether you apply from inside or outside the UK. According to GOV.UK, most people who need to pay the IHS can use the NHS from the date their visa starts. The IHS is a visa-linked healthcare payment, not a private insurance policy. It usually provides access to NHS services, but it does not make every type of healthcare free. Different rules can apply if your course is short, your immigration route is different, or you are applying from inside the UK for a short period. Dependants also usually need their own IHS payment rather than relying on the main student’s payment. When NHS access starts GOV.UK says you can usually start using the NHS free of charge from the date your visa starts, provided you have paid the IHS when required. You may still have to pay for treatment while your visa application is awaiting a decision.

What the IHS and the NHS cover After you have paid the IHS and your visa is active, you can usually access NHS care on a similar basis to someone living in the UK. This generally includes GP appointments, hospital treatment, and emergency care. Paying the IHS does not mean that everything is free. The NHS still has charges and limits, particularly for services outside routine medical care. Healthcare Basics Healthcare in the UK: understanding the NHS Read more What still costs extra Common additional costs include prescriptions, dental treatment, and eye care. Charges differ across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, so what you pay can depend on where you study. This is separate from your general entitlement to hospital care. You may be eligible for NHS treatment and still need to pay patient charges for particular services. Service Usually covered after IHS payment May still cost extra Not routine NHS cover GP appointments Yes No Private same-day appointments Hospital treatment Yes Some non-standard situations Private elective treatment A&E emergency care Emergency treatment is generally free regardless of IHS payment Hospital admission and follow-up treatment may be subject to separate entitlement rules Private emergency clinics Prescriptions NHS rules vary across the UK Often, particularly in England Private prescribing Dental and optical care Some NHS services are available Often Private dental and optical packages Specialist access Yes, usually through GP referral Waiting times may influence your decision Direct private specialist access This overview is intended as a general guide. NHS eligibility, patient charges, and local arrangements can vary across the UK and should be checked with the relevant official health service.

When private health insurance is worth considering For many students, NHS access through the IHS is enough. If your main goal is to meet the visa requirements and access ordinary healthcare in the UK, you may not need additional private cover. Private insurance becomes more relevant when you want faster consultations, more direct access to some specialists, broader mental health options, additional dental or optical cover, or protection for medical travel and repatriation. International health insurance providers such as Cigna offer plans designed for people living or studying abroad. Private cover is optional rather than a Student visa requirement, so compare coverage, exclusions, waiting periods, and costs carefully. For a wider overview, read Expatica’s guide to health insurance in the UK. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in the UK Read more The main risk is overbuying. If you already have broad NHS access through the IHS, a comprehensive private policy may only be worthwhile when you can identify the specific gap you want it to fill. How to compare plans without overpaying Use this shortlist before you buy: Check exclusions, particularly pre-existing conditions and routine care.

Look for waiting periods before treatment becomes claimable.

Confirm the excess, which is the amount you pay yourself before the insurer contributes.

Review outpatient limits as well as inpatient cover.

Check whether mental health support is included or restricted.

Verify repatriation and travel support if these benefits matter to you.

How to set up healthcare after you arrive Your first healthcare task after arrival is to register early and learn which service to use for each type of problem. NHS access is easier to navigate when you are registered before you become ill. Register with a GP once you have a local address, keep your immigration status and IHS records accessible, and learn the basics of urgent care. In England, Scotland, and Wales, you can use the relevant NHS 111 service for urgent non-emergency advice. Northern Ireland uses local GP out-of-hours and Phone First services. Call 999 or go to A&E for serious or life-threatening emergencies. Your college or university may also provide practical support. International offices, student unions, and campus wellbeing teams often share local GP information, mental health signposting, and guidance on nearby services. Register with a GP A GP, or general practitioner, is your main doctor for everyday health issues and referrals. UKCISA advises students to register soon after arrival rather than waiting until they need treatment. Practices may ask for personal details and supporting information, and local arrangements vary. Use the official NHS service finder for the part of the UK where you live.

Costs, refunds, and common mistakes As checked on 12 July 2026, GOV.UK states that the student IHS rate is £776 per year. Students usually pay it upfront as part of the visa process, and the exact total depends on the length of the visa rather than only the course. Full refunds can apply if your visa is refused, if you withdraw your application before a decision, or if you paid twice for the same application. Partial refunds can apply in certain successful cases, including when you receive less leave than requested or have paid twice for the same period while extending or switching a visa in the UK. Some full-time students from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein may also be able to apply for reimbursement if they hold a valid EHIC and do not work or plan to work in the UK. Check the official conditions carefully, because reimbursement can affect which healthcare services are available free of charge. Common mistakes include assuming private insurance can replace the IHS, expecting all NHS services to be free after payment, ignoring local patient charges, or budgeting only for the course months when the visa itself may last longer. How the IHS is calculated The calculation is based on the length of your visa. GOV.UK states that applicants pay the full yearly student rate for visas lasting more than six months but less than one year, while different part-year rules apply depending on where you apply and how long the visa lasts. Do not rely on an old worked example when your dates, route, or dependant situation are different. Use the live GOV.UK guidance to confirm your total before paying.