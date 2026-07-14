Nomad medical insurance for remote workers

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What nomad medical insurance is and who it suits
- Nomad medical insurance vs travel insurance vs NHS (and EHIC/GHIC)
- What remote workers moving to the UK should check before buying
- How to compare plans and providers
- When visa rules and the UK healthcare system change the decision
- Common exclusions and claims mistakes
Key takeaways
|Point
|What it means if you’re moving to the UK
|NHS access is visa-linked
|Many people get NHS access by paying the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of their visa.
|Travel insurance isn’t a long-stay solution
|Great for the journey and short stays, but often not designed for “I’m relocating” situations.
|Nomad/international medical insurance can fill gaps
|Useful if you’re between countries, waiting for UK admin (GP registration, etc.), or want private care options.
|EHIC/GHIC won’t replace proper cover
|EHIC may help some visitors from the EU/EEA/Switzerland access state treatment; UK GHIC is mainly for UK residents needing care abroad. Neither covers everything (e.g., repatriation).
|Always check documents and wording
|Territory, exclusions, deductibles, evacuation rules, and proof-of-cover documents matter more than headline benefits.
What nomad medical insurance is and who it suits
Nomad medical insurance usually sits between travel insurance and full expat/international health insurance. It’s built for people who are mobile (or mid-move), and may need cover that works across borders.
Depending on the plan, it can include:
- emergency treatment and hospital stays
- specialist care
- some outpatient cover (often limited on cheaper plans)
- medical evacuation and repatriation (terms vary)
It’s more likely to suit you if you:
- are moving to the UK but still travelling frequently
- want private treatment options (or shorter waits) alongside any NHS access
- need cover while your visa status / NHS access / local registration is still being sorted out
- want one policy that can continue if you leave the UK again
If you’re only coming to the UK for a short trip and you’re not relocating, a standard travel policy may be enough.
Nomad medical insurance vs travel insurance vs NHS (and EHIC/GHIC)
Remote workers often mix up three different “systems”:
- NHS access (often tied to immigration status and the Immigration Health Surcharge)
- travel insurance (short-term + emergency + trip disruption)
- nomad/international medical insurance (longer stays and portability)
And then there’s EHIC/GHIC:
- If you’re arriving from the EU/EEA/Switzerland, you may have an EHIC from your home country, which can help with state-provided treatment for visitors in the UK in certain situations (check the UK guidance for visitors).
- A UK GHIC is for UK residents accessing medically necessary state treatment in parts of Europe and isn’t a “moving to the UK” solution.
Quick comparison
|Feature
|Nomad / international medical insurance
|Standard travel insurance
|NHS access (often via IHS)
|EHIC (for eligible visitors)
|Best for
|Relocation gaps, long stays, multi-country living
|Short trips + emergencies
|Living in the UK under eligible status
|Temporary visits + state care rules
|Private care
|Often available (plan-dependent)
|Sometimes limited
|NHS is public provision; private care is separate
|No
|Repatriation
|Often included (check wording)
|Often included
|No
|No
|Ongoing outpatient care
|Varies a lot
|Often limited
|Clinically necessary care (subject to rules/waits)
|Limited to necessary state care rules
What remote workers moving to the UK should check before buying
Sales pages are simplified. The real “yes/no” is in the policy wording, benefit schedule, and claims rules.
Check these points before you buy:
- Is the UK included in the territory? Some “worldwide” plans exclude certain countries unless you pay extra.
- Start date + eligibility: can you buy it after you’ve already arrived?
- Pre-existing conditions: exclusions, underwriting, waiting periods, disclosure rules
- Outpatient cover: GP visits, specialist appointments, diagnostics, prescriptions
- Deductible/excess: what you pay before cover contributes
- Direct billing vs reimbursement: do you pay first and claim back?
- Evacuation/repatriation rules: what triggers it, where they take you, pre-approval
- Home-country visit limits: some plans restrict time in your passport/home country
- Proof of cover: if you need documents for a visa, landlord, or employer, confirm what the insurer can issue (certificate vs receipt)
How to compare plans and providers
Two plans can both sound “comprehensive” but behave very differently in real life. A practical way to compare:
- Benefit schedule: limits, caps, sub-limits (especially outpatient and scans)
- Policy wording: exclusions, territory rules, definitions (what counts as an emergency, etc.)
- Claims process: pre-authorisation, direct billing, timelines, paperwork
When Cigna Global may suit remote workers in the UK
If you want portable international cover and a plan you can shape around your needs (for example, inpatient plus optional outpatient modules), Cigna Global is one provider many globally mobile workers consider. Just make sure the UK is included in the territory, and verify the current benefit schedule, exclusions, and direct billing rules before buying.
Wise account for UK healthcare and insurance costs
Relocating often means paying fees and bills while your money is still in another currency. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies and make international payments from one account—useful for handling insurance premiums, medical bills, or reimbursements while you get settled.
Wise account for insurance costs abroad
Living abroad as a remote worker can mean paying premiums in one currency, settling treatment in another, and receiving reimbursements elsewhere. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies and organize international payments.
When visa rules and the UK healthcare system change the decision
For many people moving to the UK, the main “healthcare gate” is immigration status and whether you must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of your application (which supports access to NHS services). That’s a different setup from countries where a private insurance certificate is the core visa requirement.
Before you choose cover, check:
- whether your visa route requires paying the IHS (and when coverage effectively applies)
- whether you still want insurance mainly for private care, travel, or major emergencies (like evacuation)
- whether your situation is “UK-based with occasional trips” or genuinely multi-country
For official background, start with GOV.UK’s guidance on paying for UK healthcare as part of your immigration application (the Immigration Health Surcharge) and its page on healthcare rules for visitors to the UK from the EU/EFTA.
Common exclusions and claims mistakes
The risk here is buying a policy that sounds broad and then discovering the exclusion after you need it.
Common exclusions include:
- undeclared pre-existing conditions (including “under investigation” where asked)
- routine check-ups and non-urgent care
- certain sports/scooter/motorbike rules
- alcohol/drug-related incidents
- claiming outside the covered territory
Common claims mistakes:
- not getting pre-authorisation for scans/admissions where required
- assuming direct billing happens automatically
- missing time limits or losing receipts/medical reports
Conclusion
Nomad medical insurance can be a solid choice if you’re moving to the UK and want portable cover, private treatment options, or protection during the “in-between” phase of relocating. Start by confirming your visa route and whether you’ll have NHS access via the Immigration Health Surcharge, then decide if you need a travel policy, an international plan (for example with providers like Cigna), or top-up cover alongside the NHS. Whatever you pick, rely on the policy wording and benefit schedule, not just the headline features.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about nomad medical insurance
Do I need private health insurance to move to the UK?
Often no. Many long-stay visa applicants pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of the application, which supports access to NHS services. But you might still choose private/international cover if you want faster private treatment, extra benefits, or cover that follows you when you travel.
Does paying the IHS mean everything is free on the NHS?
Not necessarily. NHS access and what you pay can depend on the type of service and your situation. It’s best to treat the IHS as “NHS access support” rather than a guarantee that all healthcare will be free or immediate.
Can I rely on an EHIC/GHIC after I move to the UK?
Usually not as your main solution. EHIC rules are mainly designed for temporary visits (and state-provided care), not for people relocating long-term. A UK GHIC is for UK residents accessing medically necessary state care abroad, so it’s not designed for someone moving into the UK.
Is travel insurance enough when I’m relocating to the UK?
Travel insurance can be useful for the journey and a short initial period, but many policies are built around “temporary trips” and can become invalid or limited once you’re actually living abroad. Check trip-length limits, residency rules, and whether ongoing care is excluded.
When does nomad/international medical insurance make sense in the UK?
It can help if you want portable cover while you’re settling in, you travel frequently, you want private treatment options, or you need broader protection (for example, evacuation/repatriation) that the NHS doesn’t provide.
Sources
- GOV.UK: Pay for UK healthcare as part of your immigration application (Immigration Health Surcharge), checked on 3 July 2026.
- GOV.UK: Healthcare for visitors to the UK from the EU/EFTA, checked on 3 July 2026.
- NHS: Apply for a UK GHIC (includes what GHIC does and doesn’t cover), checked on 3 July 2026.
- GOV.UK: UK reciprocal healthcare agreements with non‑EU countries (useful context on what “reciprocal” typically covers), checked on 3 July 2026.
- Cigna Global: International health insurance for people working abroad, digital nomads, and freelancers, checked on 3 July 2026.
- Wise: Wise account product information for holding, converting, and receiving money across currencies, checked on 3 July 2026.