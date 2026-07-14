Nomad medical insurance for remote workers

Key takeaways Point What it means if you’re moving to the UK NHS access is visa-linked Many people get NHS access by paying the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of their visa. Travel insurance isn’t a long-stay solution Great for the journey and short stays, but often not designed for “I’m relocating” situations. Nomad/international medical insurance can fill gaps Useful if you’re between countries, waiting for UK admin (GP registration, etc.), or want private care options. EHIC/GHIC won’t replace proper cover EHIC may help some visitors from the EU/EEA/Switzerland access state treatment; UK GHIC is mainly for UK residents needing care abroad. Neither covers everything (e.g., repatriation). Always check documents and wording Territory, exclusions, deductibles, evacuation rules, and proof-of-cover documents matter more than headline benefits.

What nomad medical insurance is and who it suits Nomad medical insurance usually sits between travel insurance and full expat/international health insurance. It’s built for people who are mobile (or mid-move), and may need cover that works across borders. Depending on the plan, it can include: emergency treatment and hospital stays

specialist care

some outpatient cover (often limited on cheaper plans)

medical evacuation and repatriation (terms vary) It’s more likely to suit you if you: are moving to the UK but still travelling frequently

want private treatment options (or shorter waits) alongside any NHS access

(or shorter waits) alongside any NHS access need cover while your visa status / NHS access / local registration is still being sorted out

is still being sorted out want one policy that can continue if you leave the UK again If you’re only coming to the UK for a short trip and you’re not relocating, a standard travel policy may be enough.

Nomad medical insurance vs travel insurance vs NHS (and EHIC/GHIC) Remote workers often mix up three different “systems”: NHS access (often tied to immigration status and the Immigration Health Surcharge )

(often tied to immigration status and the ) travel insurance (short-term + emergency + trip disruption)

(short-term + emergency + trip disruption) nomad/international medical insurance (longer stays and portability) And then there’s EHIC/GHIC: If you’re arriving from the EU/EEA/Switzerland, you may have an EHIC from your home country, which can help with state-provided treatment for visitors in the UK in certain situations (check the UK guidance for visitors).

from your home country, which can help with treatment for visitors in the UK in certain situations (check the UK guidance for visitors). A UK GHIC is for UK residents accessing medically necessary state treatment in parts of Europe and isn’t a “moving to the UK” solution. Quick comparison Feature Nomad / international medical insurance Standard travel insurance NHS access (often via IHS) EHIC (for eligible visitors) Best for Relocation gaps, long stays, multi-country living Short trips + emergencies Living in the UK under eligible status Temporary visits + state care rules Private care Often available (plan-dependent) Sometimes limited NHS is public provision; private care is separate No Repatriation Often included (check wording) Often included No No Ongoing outpatient care Varies a lot Often limited Clinically necessary care (subject to rules/waits) Limited to necessary state care rules Healthcare Basics Healthcare in the UK: understand how the NHS works Read more

What remote workers moving to the UK should check before buying Sales pages are simplified. The real “yes/no” is in the policy wording, benefit schedule, and claims rules. Check these points before you buy: Is the UK included in the territory? Some “worldwide” plans exclude certain countries unless you pay extra.

Some “worldwide” plans exclude certain countries unless you pay extra. Start date + eligibility: can you buy it after you’ve already arrived?

can you buy it after you’ve already arrived? Pre-existing conditions: exclusions, underwriting, waiting periods, disclosure rules

exclusions, underwriting, waiting periods, disclosure rules Outpatient cover: GP visits, specialist appointments, diagnostics, prescriptions

GP visits, specialist appointments, diagnostics, prescriptions Deductible/excess: what you pay before cover contributes

what you pay before cover contributes Direct billing vs reimbursement: do you pay first and claim back?

do you pay first and claim back? Evacuation/repatriation rules: what triggers it, where they take you, pre-approval

what triggers it, where they take you, pre-approval Home-country visit limits: some plans restrict time in your passport/home country

some plans restrict time in your passport/home country Proof of cover: if you need documents for a visa, landlord, or employer, confirm what the insurer can issue (certificate vs receipt) Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in the UK in 2026 Read more

How to compare plans and providers Two plans can both sound “comprehensive” but behave very differently in real life. A practical way to compare: Benefit schedule: limits, caps, sub-limits (especially outpatient and scans) Policy wording: exclusions, territory rules, definitions (what counts as an emergency, etc.) Claims process: pre-authorisation, direct billing, timelines, paperwork When Cigna Global may suit remote workers in the UK If you want portable international cover and a plan you can shape around your needs (for example, inpatient plus optional outpatient modules), Cigna Global is one provider many globally mobile workers consider. Just make sure the UK is included in the territory, and verify the current benefit schedule, exclusions, and direct billing rules before buying. Wise account for UK healthcare and insurance costs Relocating often means paying fees and bills while your money is still in another currency. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies and make international payments from one account—useful for handling insurance premiums, medical bills, or reimbursements while you get settled. Wise account for insurance costs abroad Living abroad as a remote worker can mean paying premiums in one currency, settling treatment in another, and receiving reimbursements elsewhere. With Wise, you can hold and convert currencies and organize international payments. Go to website

When visa rules and the UK healthcare system change the decision For many people moving to the UK, the main “healthcare gate” is immigration status and whether you must pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of your application (which supports access to NHS services). That’s a different setup from countries where a private insurance certificate is the core visa requirement. Before you choose cover, check: whether your visa route requires paying the IHS (and when coverage effectively applies)

(and when coverage effectively applies) whether you still want insurance mainly for private care , travel , or major emergencies (like evacuation)

, , or (like evacuation) whether your situation is “UK-based with occasional trips” or genuinely multi-country For official background, start with GOV.UK’s guidance on paying for UK healthcare as part of your immigration application (the Immigration Health Surcharge) and its page on healthcare rules for visitors to the UK from the EU/EFTA.