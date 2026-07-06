International student health insurance in the UK

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- How healthcare access works for international students in the UK
- What the NHS covers and what it does not
- Is the IHS enough or do you need extra cover?
- How to compare private and international plans
- What to do before travel and after arrival
- How Cigna Global can fit students who want extra cover
- Common costs and mistakes to plan for
This guide explains how international student health insurance works in practice. We break down the Immigration Health Surcharge (a mandatory fee paid during your visa application that grants you NHS access), common out-of-pocket costs, and when private cover might still be worth comparing.
Key takeaways
|Study situation
|Does the IHS usually apply?
|When NHS access usually starts
|What you may still pay for
|When extra cover may help
|Student visa for more than 6 months
|Usually yes
|From the start date of your visa
|Prescriptions in England, dental care, optical care, some non-NHS costs
|If you want faster private care or wider benefits
|Course of 6 months or less from outside the UK
|Usually no
|No full IHS-based NHS access
|Most non-free treatment if you are not otherwise eligible
|Often worth comparing private or international cover
|Student with regular prescriptions or dental needs
|Usually yes on long courses
|From visa start
|Repeat prescriptions, dentistry, glasses or contacts
|Useful if you want budget protection beyond NHS basics
|Student who travels often during studies
|Depends on visa length
|Depends on immigration status and entitlement
|Costs outside standard NHS use
|International cover may help across borders
|Eligible EU or EFTA student with EHIC
|IHS may still be paid first
|NHS access depends on your route and choices
|Charges can still apply, and reimbursement rules are strict
|Compare carefully before giving up broader NHS access
How healthcare access works for international students in the UK
Healthcare access in the UK depends mainly on your immigration status, your course length, and whether you paid the Immigration Health Surcharge, or IHS. In practice, international student health insurance in the UK often means a mix of NHS access plus optional private or international cover, not one single policy.
When you need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge
If you apply for a student visa from outside the UK for more than six months, you usually need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge as part of your visa process. GOV.UK says students currently pay £776 per year, but you should still verify the live figure before publication because government charges can change.
A common question is whether private insurance can replace this payment. It cannot. If the IHS applies to your visa route, you still need to pay it even if you already have private cover.
If your course lasts six months or less and you apply from outside the UK, you usually do not pay the IHS. That is one reason short-course students often need to think much harder about separate cover.
When NHS access starts and how to register
For students who have paid the IHS, NHS access usually begins from the start date of the visa, not from the first lecture. That matters if you arrive early to settle in, open accounts, or attend orientation.
Register with a GP as soon as you arrive. The NHS says you do not need proof of address, ID, or proof of immigration status to register, although a surgery may ask for extra documents to help transfer records, so it is still sensible to bring your passport, visa details, UK address, and university paperwork when you use register with a GP surgery.
What the NHS covers and what it does not
The NHS gives many international students strong day-to-day protection, especially on longer courses. But one thing worth knowing is that NHS access does not mean every health cost disappears, and it does not guarantee fast treatment.
What students still pay for
Many students arrive thinking the IHS means fully free care. This is different from what happens in practice. UKCISA healthcare guidance shows that charges and rules still vary across the UK.
|Service
|Usually free or charged
|What to check
|GP appointments
|Usually free
|Register early so you can actually access them easily
|Prescriptions
|Usually charged in England, usually free in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland
|Check exemptions and local rules
|Dental care
|Often charged, even if you use an NHS dentist
|Ask if the practice accepts NHS patients
|Eye tests and glasses
|Often charged
|Check student or low-income support rules
|Hospital treatment
|Usually covered if your entitlement is in place
|Make sure your immigration status and records are up to date
Charging information is summarized from UKCISA and NHS guidance and should be checked against the latest rules for the nation of the UK where you study.
How GP care, NHS 111, and A&E fit together
Navigating UK medical services is much easier once you understand the different tiers of care:
- For minor illnesses: If you have a fever, stomach bug, mild infection, or need a repeat prescription, your GP or a local pharmacy should be your first stop.
- For urgent advice: Call NHS 111. Use this free helpline if you need medical advice, if it is a weekend or evening, or if you simply aren’t sure where to go. NHS 111 can also guide you if you have an urgent (but not life-threatening) mental health concern.
- For serious emergencies: Visit a hospital’s A&E (Accident & Emergency) department for severe injuries, heavy bleeding, or serious breathing problems.
- For life-threatening situations: Dial 999 immediately for an ambulance if someone is unconscious or in critical danger.
(Note: If you need longer-term mental health support or therapy, you can access these services separately through the NHS or your university’s student support team).
Is the IHS enough or do you need extra cover?
The answer depends on your course length, your likely healthcare use, your budget, and how much waiting times matter to you. If you are not sure whether NHS access is enough, the key question is what gaps would cause the biggest problem for you.
When NHS-only access may be enough
NHS-only access may be enough if you are on a longer course, have paid the IHS, expect low healthcare use, and are comfortable using the public system. Many healthy students fit this group, especially if they mainly want cover for routine illness, urgent treatment, and emergencies.
Check these points first:
- your visa length and IHS status
- your GP registration
- likely prescription costs in your nation of the UK
- whether you expect dental, optical, or specialist needs soon
If those basics are covered, paying for extra insurance may not add enough value for every student.
When private or international insurance makes more sense
Extra cover can make more sense if you are on a short course, need regular specialist care, want faster appointments, travel often, or want treatment options beyond the NHS. It may also matter more if you already know you will need counselling, ongoing follow-up, or support across more than one country.
A realistic example is a student on a one-year master’s programme who already uses regular therapy and expects trips home during term breaks. NHS access may still help with core care, but a portable international plan may be worth comparing if continuity, private appointments, or multilingual support matter.
The risk here is buying a plan for the headline promise and missing the limits underneath. Before you buy, check exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, annual limits, direct billing, and whether you pay first and claim later.
How to compare private and international plans
Student insurance is not one standard product. Two plans that look similar in an advert can work very differently once you read the policy wording.
The key question is not which brand sounds strongest, but which plan matches how you will actually use healthcare in the UK and possibly outside it.
Which policy features matter most for students
Direct billing means the insurer pays an approved provider directly, so you may not need to pay the full bill upfront. Reimbursement means you pay first and claim back later. Excess is the amount you pay yourself before insurance starts contributing. Exclusions are treatments or conditions the policy does not cover.
|Feature
|Why it matters
|What to ask
|Student watch-out
|Area of cover
|Some plans work only in the UK, others across several countries
|Does it cover the UK only or wider travel too?
|A cheap plan can be too narrow
|Inpatient and outpatient care
|Hospital cover alone may not help with everyday specialist visits
|Are scans, tests, and follow-up visits included?
|Outpatient limits can be low
|Mental health and pre-existing conditions
|These are common pain points for students
|Are therapy, psychiatry, or existing conditions covered?
|Cover may be restricted or excluded
|Direct billing, reimbursement, waiting periods, and excess
|These affect what you pay and when
|Which hospitals are direct billing? How long is the wait? What excess applies?
|Good cover can still mean large upfront costs
Comparison criteria are editorial guidance based on common policy features students should check; always review the provider’s policy wording before buying cover.
Cigna Global is one example of an international plan to compare if portability, direct billing access, and global support matter to you. It is not automatically the right choice for everyone, so compare it against other suitable plans and check the product guide and policy wording before deciding.
What to do before travel and after arrival
Think of this as a simple timeline. A few admin steps before departure and in your first week can prevent delays, surprise costs, and confusion later.
Documents and proof to keep ready
Keep digital and printed copies of your passport, visa decision, course or university documents, UK address details, and IHS reference if relevant. If you buy extra cover, keep the policy summary, emergency contact details, claims process, and any membership card easy to reach.
Before you travel, verify your course length, live IHS amount, and whether your insurer offers UK support, direct billing, or emergency assistance lines. If you are moving on a student visa in the UK, keep your visa timeline and arrival date clear, because healthcare access often tracks those dates.
First-week checklist after landing in the UK
|1. Register with a GP near your home or campus.
|2. Save NHS 111 and local emergency details in your phone.
|3. Find your nearest pharmacy, urgent treatment option, and A&E.
|4. Check prescription rules where you live in the UK.
|5. If you bought extra cover, learn exactly how claims and authorisation work.
How Cigna Global can fit students who want extra cover
Some students want more than NHS-only access, but do not want to buy cover blindly. That is where comparing international plans such as Cigna Global can make sense.
This is most relevant for students planning a long stay, frequent travel, a move after graduation, or a healthcare setup that needs to work across borders. It may also appeal if you prefer private access, multilingual support, or a plan that can still make sense if your location changes.
Before choosing Cigna Global or any similar provider, compare:
- where the plan covers you
- inpatient, outpatient, and mental health benefits
- direct billing arrangements
- exclusions and waiting periods
- dental or vision add-ons
- pre-existing condition rules
A common mistake is focusing only on the monthly premium. The mechanism that matters is how the plan pays, where it pays, and what it refuses to pay for.
For a broader market view, compare offers through best expat health insurance quotes in the UK and read Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in the UK before choosing.
Common costs and mistakes to plan for
The most common mistake is assuming the NHS means zero cost. It does not. Prescriptions in England, dental treatment, eye care, travel-related gaps, and waiting times can all affect your budget.
Another common issue is delay. A student who pays the IHS, registers with a GP early, and only needs occasional routine care may manage well with NHS access alone. A student on a short course who arrives without private cover, delays GP registration, and then needs follow-up treatment may face much more friction and higher out-of-pocket costs.
Travel insurance is another point of confusion. It can help for the journey and short trips, but it does not necessarily match a long student stay or ongoing medical needs. This is different from a private or international health plan built for longer cover.
Do not assume private cover replaces the IHS. Do not assume every dentist near campus takes NHS patients. Do not assume all international plans include mental health, outpatient scans, or pre-existing conditions.
If you need to pay the IHS, insurance premiums, or receive support from family in pounds, a cross-border money tool such as a Wise account may help with the payment side of student life, but it does not change your healthcare entitlement.
Student healthcare costs – Wise account
Studying in the UK can mean paying the Immigration Health Surcharge, insurance premiums, prescriptions, or receiving support from family in another currency. With Wise, you can hold and convert money, receive payments, and keep your student healthcare budget organized alongside everyday spending.
Conclusion
Planning healthcare as an international student in the UK starts with understanding what your visa route and course length mean for NHS access. If the IHS applies, paying it is usually part of the visa process and private insurance does not replace it. NHS access can cover many essential needs, but students may still face charges for prescriptions in England, dental care, eye care, and some non-NHS costs. Registering with a GP early can make everyday care much easier once term begins.
Extra private or international cover may be worth comparing if you are on a short course, travel often, need regular specialist support, or want more flexibility. Before buying a plan, check the policy wording carefully, including exclusions, waiting periods, direct billing, and pre-existing condition rules. It also helps to keep your visa, IHS, university, and insurance documents easy to access before and after arrival. The main goal is to know what is covered, where gaps may appear, and how to get help before a health issue becomes stressful.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about international student health insurance in the UK
Is health insurance mandatory for international students in the UK?
It depends on your course length and visa route. For many students on visas longer than six months, the IHS is part of the visa process, and private insurance does not replace it.
Do international students get NHS treatment for free in the UK?
Eligible students can usually access NHS care once their entitlement starts, but some costs may still apply, including prescriptions in England, dental care, and eye care.
What does the Immigration Health Surcharge not cover?
The IHS gives access to NHS treatment, but it does not remove common charges such as dental or optical costs, and it does not provide faster private treatment.
Do students need private insurance if they already paid the IHS?
Not always. Extra cover may be worth comparing if you are on a short course, travel often, want faster private care, or need cover that works across countries.
Can EU students get an IHS refund?
Some eligible students from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein may be able to claim full or partial reimbursement if they are full-time students, hold a valid EHIC, and do not work in the UK. Check the live IHS reimbursement guidance before relying on this, because eligibility details are specific.
Sources
- GOV.UK: Rule on who usually needs to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge, including the six-month threshold and the fact that private insurance does not replace the surcharge, checked on 3 July 2026.
- GOV.UK: Current student IHS rate of £776 per year and the part-year charging rules, checked on 3 July 2026.
- GOV.UK: Eligibility rules and conditions for IHS reimbursement for certain EU and EFTA students with an EHIC, checked on 3 July 2026.
- NHS: GP registration steps in England and the rule that you do not need ID, proof of address, or proof of immigration status to register, checked on 3 July 2026.
- UKCISA: Student-specific guidance on regional prescription differences, hospital charging context, GP registration practice, and when insurance may still be useful, checked on 3 July 2026.