Key takeaways Study situation Does the IHS usually apply? When NHS access usually starts What you may still pay for When extra cover may help Student visa for more than 6 months Usually yes From the start date of your visa Prescriptions in England, dental care, optical care, some non-NHS costs If you want faster private care or wider benefits Course of 6 months or less from outside the UK Usually no No full IHS-based NHS access Most non-free treatment if you are not otherwise eligible Often worth comparing private or international cover Student with regular prescriptions or dental needs Usually yes on long courses From visa start Repeat prescriptions, dentistry, glasses or contacts Useful if you want budget protection beyond NHS basics Student who travels often during studies Depends on visa length Depends on immigration status and entitlement Costs outside standard NHS use International cover may help across borders Eligible EU or EFTA student with EHIC IHS may still be paid first NHS access depends on your route and choices Charges can still apply, and reimbursement rules are strict Compare carefully before giving up broader NHS access

How healthcare access works for international students in the UK Healthcare access in the UK depends mainly on your immigration status, your course length, and whether you paid the Immigration Health Surcharge, or IHS. In practice, international student health insurance in the UK often means a mix of NHS access plus optional private or international cover, not one single policy. When you need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge If you apply for a student visa from outside the UK for more than six months, you usually need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge as part of your visa process. GOV.UK says students currently pay £776 per year, but you should still verify the live figure before publication because government charges can change. A common question is whether private insurance can replace this payment. It cannot. If the IHS applies to your visa route, you still need to pay it even if you already have private cover. If your course lasts six months or less and you apply from outside the UK, you usually do not pay the IHS. That is one reason short-course students often need to think much harder about separate cover. Healthcare Basics Healthcare in the UK: understand how the NHS works Read more When NHS access starts and how to register For students who have paid the IHS, NHS access usually begins from the start date of the visa, not from the first lecture. That matters if you arrive early to settle in, open accounts, or attend orientation. Register with a GP as soon as you arrive. The NHS says you do not need proof of address, ID, or proof of immigration status to register, although a surgery may ask for extra documents to help transfer records, so it is still sensible to bring your passport, visa details, UK address, and university paperwork when you use register with a GP surgery.

What the NHS covers and what it does not The NHS gives many international students strong day-to-day protection, especially on longer courses. But one thing worth knowing is that NHS access does not mean every health cost disappears, and it does not guarantee fast treatment. What students still pay for Many students arrive thinking the IHS means fully free care. This is different from what happens in practice. UKCISA healthcare guidance shows that charges and rules still vary across the UK. Service Usually free or charged What to check GP appointments Usually free Register early so you can actually access them easily Prescriptions Usually charged in England, usually free in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland Check exemptions and local rules Dental care Often charged, even if you use an NHS dentist Ask if the practice accepts NHS patients Eye tests and glasses Often charged Check student or low-income support rules Hospital treatment Usually covered if your entitlement is in place Make sure your immigration status and records are up to date Charging information is summarized from UKCISA and NHS guidance and should be checked against the latest rules for the nation of the UK where you study. How GP care, NHS 111, and A&E fit together Navigating UK medical services is much easier once you understand the different tiers of care: For minor illnesses: If you have a fever, stomach bug, mild infection, or need a repeat prescription, your GP or a local pharmacy should be your first stop.

If you have a fever, stomach bug, mild infection, or need a repeat prescription, your GP or a local pharmacy should be your first stop. For urgent advice: Call NHS 111 . Use this free helpline if you need medical advice, if it is a weekend or evening, or if you simply aren’t sure where to go. NHS 111 can also guide you if you have an urgent (but not life-threatening) mental health concern.

Call . Use this free helpline if you need medical advice, if it is a weekend or evening, or if you simply aren’t sure where to go. NHS 111 can also guide you if you have an urgent (but not life-threatening) mental health concern. For serious emergencies: Visit a hospital’s A&E (Accident & Emergency) department for severe injuries, heavy bleeding, or serious breathing problems.

Visit a hospital’s department for severe injuries, heavy bleeding, or serious breathing problems. For life-threatening situations: Dial 999 immediately for an ambulance if someone is unconscious or in critical danger. (Note: If you need longer-term mental health support or therapy, you can access these services separately through the NHS or your university’s student support team).

Is the IHS enough or do you need extra cover? The answer depends on your course length, your likely healthcare use, your budget, and how much waiting times matter to you. If you are not sure whether NHS access is enough, the key question is what gaps would cause the biggest problem for you. When NHS-only access may be enough NHS-only access may be enough if you are on a longer course, have paid the IHS, expect low healthcare use, and are comfortable using the public system. Many healthy students fit this group, especially if they mainly want cover for routine illness, urgent treatment, and emergencies. Check these points first: your visa length and IHS status

your GP registration

likely prescription costs in your nation of the UK

whether you expect dental, optical, or specialist needs soon If those basics are covered, paying for extra insurance may not add enough value for every student. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in the UK in 2026 Read more When private or international insurance makes more sense Extra cover can make more sense if you are on a short course, need regular specialist care, want faster appointments, travel often, or want treatment options beyond the NHS. It may also matter more if you already know you will need counselling, ongoing follow-up, or support across more than one country. A realistic example is a student on a one-year master’s programme who already uses regular therapy and expects trips home during term breaks. NHS access may still help with core care, but a portable international plan may be worth comparing if continuity, private appointments, or multilingual support matter. The risk here is buying a plan for the headline promise and missing the limits underneath. Before you buy, check exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, annual limits, direct billing, and whether you pay first and claim later.

How to compare private and international plans Student insurance is not one standard product. Two plans that look similar in an advert can work very differently once you read the policy wording. The key question is not which brand sounds strongest, but which plan matches how you will actually use healthcare in the UK and possibly outside it. Which policy features matter most for students Direct billing means the insurer pays an approved provider directly, so you may not need to pay the full bill upfront. Reimbursement means you pay first and claim back later. Excess is the amount you pay yourself before insurance starts contributing. Exclusions are treatments or conditions the policy does not cover. Feature Why it matters What to ask Student watch-out Area of cover Some plans work only in the UK, others across several countries Does it cover the UK only or wider travel too? A cheap plan can be too narrow Inpatient and outpatient care Hospital cover alone may not help with everyday specialist visits Are scans, tests, and follow-up visits included? Outpatient limits can be low Mental health and pre-existing conditions These are common pain points for students Are therapy, psychiatry, or existing conditions covered? Cover may be restricted or excluded Direct billing, reimbursement, waiting periods, and excess These affect what you pay and when Which hospitals are direct billing? How long is the wait? What excess applies? Good cover can still mean large upfront costs Comparison criteria are editorial guidance based on common policy features students should check; always review the provider’s policy wording before buying cover. Cigna Global is one example of an international plan to compare if portability, direct billing access, and global support matter to you. It is not automatically the right choice for everyone, so compare it against other suitable plans and check the product guide and policy wording before deciding.

What to do before travel and after arrival Think of this as a simple timeline. A few admin steps before departure and in your first week can prevent delays, surprise costs, and confusion later. Documents and proof to keep ready Keep digital and printed copies of your passport, visa decision, course or university documents, UK address details, and IHS reference if relevant. If you buy extra cover, keep the policy summary, emergency contact details, claims process, and any membership card easy to reach. Before you travel, verify your course length, live IHS amount, and whether your insurer offers UK support, direct billing, or emergency assistance lines. If you are moving on a student visa in the UK, keep your visa timeline and arrival date clear, because healthcare access often tracks those dates. First-week checklist after landing in the UK 1. Register with a GP near your home or campus. 2. Save NHS 111 and local emergency details in your phone. 3. Find your nearest pharmacy, urgent treatment option, and A&E. 4. Check prescription rules where you live in the UK. 5. If you bought extra cover, learn exactly how claims and authorisation work.

How Cigna Global can fit students who want extra cover Some students want more than NHS-only access, but do not want to buy cover blindly. That is where comparing international plans such as Cigna Global can make sense. This is most relevant for students planning a long stay, frequent travel, a move after graduation, or a healthcare setup that needs to work across borders. It may also appeal if you prefer private access, multilingual support, or a plan that can still make sense if your location changes. Before choosing Cigna Global or any similar provider, compare: where the plan covers you

inpatient, outpatient, and mental health benefits

direct billing arrangements

exclusions and waiting periods

dental or vision add-ons

pre-existing condition rules A common mistake is focusing only on the monthly premium. The mechanism that matters is how the plan pays, where it pays, and what it refuses to pay for. For a broader market view, compare offers through best expat health insurance quotes in the UK and read Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in the UK before choosing.