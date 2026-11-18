If you pay higher-rate or additional-rate tax in the UK, some pension relief may still need to be claimed from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Many expats miss it because the extra part is not always added automatically.
Many higher-rate taxpayers assume all pension tax relief lands in the pension pot without any extra step. That only happens under some arrangements, which is why relief at source pensions are where missed claims usually happen.
If you’re still getting used to Understanding pensions in the UK, the first job is to work out how your scheme gives tax relief. This guide helps you identify your setup, estimate what may be claimable, and choose the right HMRC route.
This guide is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, pensions, or financial advice. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may change. Decisions related to tax should be made after thorough research, consultation, and verification with qualified financial and legal advisors.
Key takeaways
- Relief at source pension: The provider usually adds 20% basic-rate relief to your pension. If you pay 40%, 45%, or the relevant higher Scottish rates, you may need to claim the difference from HMRC. Check that your statement shows the gross contribution.
- Net pay arrangement pension: Contributions come out before Income Tax. Full relief usually happens through payroll, so no extra higher-rate claim is normally needed. Your payslip should show the full pre-tax deduction.
- Salary sacrifice: Your salary is reduced and your employer pays the pension contribution. The tax effect is normally built into payroll, so a separate higher-rate claim is not usually the issue. Look for the salary change in your contract or payroll portal.
- You already file Self Assessment: Claim through your tax return, using the gross pension contribution amount, not just what left your bank account.
- You don’t file Self Assessment: You may be able to use HMRC’s claim service for the current year. Have your National Insurance number, pension statements, payslips, and payroll reference ready.
- You missed earlier years: Previous eligible years may still be claimable, but the route depends on whether you already use Self Assessment. Time limits, evidence, and annual allowance issues are worth checking first.
What higher-rate pension tax relief means
Pension tax relief means money that would otherwise go to tax can be added to your pension instead. Under GOV.UK’s pension tax relief rules, many personal pensions, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and some workplace schemes use relief at source. The provider claims 20% basic-rate relief and adds it to the pension for you.
If you pay tax above 20%, that may not be the full benefit you’re entitled to. Suppose you pay £8,000 into a relief at source pension. Your provider usually adds £2,000, so £10,000 lands in the pension. If all £10,000 falls within income taxed at 40%, you may be able to claim another £2,000 from HMRC.
Wise Account for cross-border retirement money
- Receive eligible pension payments from abroad
- Hold and convert supported currencies
- Manage international payments with transparent fees
Why only part of the relief may be missing
The extra claim doesn’t apply to the whole contribution every time. It covers only the part taxed above the basic rate, so a £10,000 gross contribution might attract extra relief on just £3,000 or £5,000 of it.
How Scotland differs from the rest of the UK
This is different from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland because Scottish Income Tax uses different bands. In relief at source pensions, the extra claim can be 1%, 22%, 25%, or 28%, depending on which Scottish band the contribution falls into.
Check whether you need to claim anything
Before you make a higher-rate claim to HMRC, confirm how contributions are taken. On GOV.UK’s workplace pension guidance, the two main workplace methods are relief at source and net pay. Salary sacrifice is different again because your salary itself is reduced before the employer contribution is made.
- Look at your payslip. If the pension comes off before tax, it’s often net pay.
- If the deduction comes off after tax and your pension statement later shows a provider top-up, it’s often relief at source.
- Check your annual statement or app for a line showing tax relief added by the provider.
- Review scheme paperwork, payroll portals, or HR FAQs for the exact wording.
Relief at source
Relief at source is the setup most likely to create a separate higher-rate claim. You pay a net amount, the provider claims 20% basic-rate relief, and the pension receives the gross amount. A practical check is simple: if the statement shows a tax-relief top-up from the provider, this is probably the method you’re dealing with.
Net pay and salary sacrifice
With net pay, your employer takes the contribution before Income Tax is worked out, so higher-rate relief usually happens automatically through payroll. With salary sacrifice, you agree to a lower salary and the employer pays the pension contribution instead, so the tax effect is usually built into your reduced taxable pay rather than claimed separately.
Ask payroll or HR whether the exact method is “net pay arrangement”, “salary sacrifice”, or “relief at source” rather than asking only whether “tax relief is included”, because employers may answer the broader question too loosely.
How much extra relief can you claim?
The simplest way to think about the math is to separate three numbers: what you paid, the 20% provider top-up, and any extra relief from HMRC. The extra claim depends on the part of the gross contribution that lines up with income taxed above the basic rate.
The following examples compare the amount paid, the provider’s contribution, the gross pension contribution, and the additional relief that may be available.
|Example
|You pay
|Provider adds
|Gross contribution
|Extra relief you may claim
|England, Wales, or Northern Ireland, full higher-rate slice
|£8,000
|£2,000
|£10,000
|£2,000
|Scotland, partial higher-rate slice
|£4,000
|£1,000
|£5,000
|£680
Example for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland
For the 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027 tax year, the higher-rate threshold starts above £50,270 for taxpayers with the standard Personal Allowance. If your taxable income is £65,270 and you make a £10,000 gross relief at source contribution, all of that contribution can sit within income taxed at 40%. You pay £8,000, the provider adds £2,000, and you may be able to claim another £2,000 through HMRC.
Example for Scotland and partial higher-rate income
Assume you live in Scotland, have annual income of £46,662 before deducting the standard Personal Allowance, and have no other income or tax adjustments affecting the calculation. If you make a £5,000 gross relief at source pension contribution, £3,000 of that contribution falls within income taxed at 42%, while the remaining £2,000 falls within income taxed at 21%. That could mean an additional £660 of relief on the higher-rate portion and £20 on the intermediate-rate portion, for a total of £680. Check the applicable Scottish tax bands and your individual circumstances before claiming.
How to claim from HMRC
Once you know your scheme type and gross contribution figures, the next step is practical rather than technical. Most mistakes come from using the wrong route, the wrong tax year, or the wrong contribution figure.
Confirm that the pension uses relief at source, or another method that didn’t already give full relief through payroll.
Gather the contribution amount for each tax year, plus statements, payslips, provider name, payroll reference, and your National Insurance number.
Choose the HMRC route based on whether you already file Self Assessment.
Keep copies of everything you submit, especially if you’re claiming more than one year.
If you file a Self Assessment tax return
If you already complete Self Assessment, HMRC says this is the route you must use for the current tax year and any previous years. Enter your gross pension contributions, meaning the full amount that reached the pension after any provider top-up, not just the net amount you personally paid.
If you don’t file Self Assessment
If you don’t usually file a return, you may be able to use HMRC’s claim service for a current-year tax-code claim. You’ll usually need your National Insurance number, pension type, provider name, net contribution amounts for each tax year, payroll number or reference, and proof such as provider statements or employer payslips. HMRC says proof may need to be uploaded or sent, and matching each document to the correct tax year matters.
What happens after you claim
After you submit the claim, HMRC may change your tax code, reduce a tax bill, or issue a repayment. HMRC currently says it will review claims made through the service and reply within 28 working days, but timeframes can change.
What to check before you submit a claim
Before submitting, check four points.
- The method, because net pay and salary sacrifice don’t usually need an extra claim.
- The figure, because Self Assessment uses the gross contribution and each tax year needs to be separated clearly.
- The limits, because tax relief on personal pension contributions is generally linked to relevant UK earnings, while exceeding the pension annual allowance may result in a separate tax charge.
- The complexity, because defined benefit accrual, employer funding, or someone else paying into your pension can change the position.
Records and evidence HMRC may ask for
Gather pension statements, employer payslips, payroll references, and any scheme paperwork that shows whether 20% relief was already added automatically. HMRC’s guidance lists the evidence it may ask for, so match each document to the tax year you’re claiming for. If the numbers on your payslip, provider statement, and tax return don’t line up, stop and reconcile them first.
Annual allowance, MPAA, and previous years
The standard annual allowance is £60,000 for most people in 2026/27, but MoneyHelper’s annual allowance guide explains when that can fall, including tapering for some higher earners. If you’ve flexibly accessed a defined contribution pension, the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA) can cut the limit to £10,000, and carry forward usually doesn’t help once the MPAA applies. Defined benefit growth and carry forward pension allowance rules can also make the calculation more technical. Consider specialist advice if the figures are large, or if you’re claiming for previous years as well.
What expats in the UK should check before claiming
Expats often need to think beyond the UK claim form. Tax residence, another country’s pension rules, and documents in more than one currency can all affect how easy the claim is to prove.
If another country also taxes contributions or pension income, check the treaty position before you assume relief is available twice. For broader background, Pensions in the UK in 2026 explains the system, while Retirement in the UK: top questions answered and How to invest for retirement in the UK help if this claim sits inside a bigger savings plan.
If your pension contributions or supporting documents involve more than one country or currency, keep a clean tax-year file in GBP with statements, payslips, and contribution dates before you contact HMRC.
Overseas pension schemes and cross-border tax points
UK tax relief on overseas pension contributions isn’t automatic for every foreign scheme. GOV.UK says relief may be available only for certain qualifying overseas pension arrangements, and some claims must go through Self Assessment with extra scheme details. If you expect to leave the UK later, tax treatment, reporting, and where you need advice can all change, so ask HMRC or a regulated adviser with cross-border pension experience if the position isn’t straightforward.
Manage pension-related money across currencies
If you receive pension income from abroad, or expect to move retirement money between countries later, the administration can spill into currency conversion. A Wise Account doesn’t affect pension tax relief, and it isn’t a pension, tax, or HMRC service. It may still help some eligible expats who need to hold, convert, send, or receive pension-related money across borders, because eligible customers can hold 40+ currencies and convert at the mid-market rate with transparent fees. Availability, eligibility, and fees vary by country.
- Receiving pension income from abroad and converting it into pounds
- Moving retirement money between countries as plans change
- Preparing for a future cross-border retirement setup
Next steps
Start by checking whether your pension uses relief at source, net pay, or salary sacrifice. Match your contributions to the correct tax year, confirm your gross amounts, and choose the appropriate HMRC route. If overseas pension arrangements or allowance limits complicate your claim, seek qualified advice. For eligible expats managing retirement-related payments in several currencies, the Wise Account may also be worth considering as a separate money-management tool.
FAQ
Higher-rate pension tax relief in the UK
Do higher-rate taxpayers always need to claim pension tax relief themselves?
No. Relief at source often needs an extra claim, but net pay and salary sacrifice usually deliver the relief through payroll. The answer depends on how your scheme collects contributions.
Can I claim higher-rate pension tax relief without Self Assessment?
Yes, if you don’t normally file a tax return and HMRC’s separate claim service fits your situation. If you already file Self Assessment, you must usually claim there instead, and you should keep contribution evidence for each tax year.
Can I backdate a pension tax relief claim?
In some cases, yes. Previous eligible tax years may still be claimable, but the route depends on whether you already use Self Assessment and whether your records still support the claim.
What is the difference between relief at source and net pay?
Relief at source means you pay from taxed income and the provider later adds 20% basic-rate relief to the pension. Net pay means the contribution is taken before Income Tax is worked out, which is why higher-rate relief usually arrives automatically.
Does salary sacrifice affect higher-rate pension tax relief?
Usually, yes, but not in the same way as relief at source. Salary sacrifice reduces your taxable salary and the employer makes the pension contribution, so the tax effect is normally handled through payroll rather than a separate extra-relief claim.
Can expats in the UK get tax relief on overseas pension contributions?
Only in certain cases, and only for some qualifying overseas pension schemes. Check the scheme’s status carefully and get advice if your contributions, residence position, or future plans are cross-border or complex.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Pension relief rules, tax relief methods, and higher-rate claims, Tax on your private pension contributions – GOV.UK
- Claim routes, supporting evidence, and processing guidance, Claim tax relief on private pension payments – GOV.UK
- Income Tax thresholds and Personal Allowances, Income Tax rates – GOV.UK
- Scottish Income Tax bands and rates, Scottish Income Tax – GOV.UK
- Workplace pension arrangements and contribution deductions, Managing your workplace pension – GOV.UK
- How pension contributions receive tax relief, Pension tax relief – MoneyHelper
- Standard pension annual allowance and tapering rules, Annual allowance for pensions – MoneyHelper
- Money Purchase Annual Allowance triggers and restrictions, Money purchase annual allowance – MoneyHelper
- Using unused annual allowance from earlier years, Carry forward – MoneyHelper
- Finding professional support for retirement decisions, Find a retirement adviser – MoneyHelper
- Qualifying overseas pension contributions and tax relief, Overseas pension tax relief – GOV.UK
- Multi-currency account features, eligibility, and currency conversion, Wise Account – Wise