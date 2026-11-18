Key takeaways Relief at source pension: The provider usually adds 20% basic-rate relief to your pension. If you pay 40%, 45%, or the relevant higher Scottish rates, you may need to claim the difference from HMRC. Check that your statement shows the gross contribution.

The provider usually adds 20% basic-rate relief to your pension. If you pay 40%, 45%, or the relevant higher Scottish rates, you may need to claim the difference from HMRC. Check that your statement shows the gross contribution. Net pay arrangement pension: Contributions come out before Income Tax. Full relief usually happens through payroll, so no extra higher-rate claim is normally needed. Your payslip should show the full pre-tax deduction.

Contributions come out before Income Tax. Full relief usually happens through payroll, so no extra higher-rate claim is normally needed. Your payslip should show the full pre-tax deduction. Salary sacrifice: Your salary is reduced and your employer pays the pension contribution. The tax effect is normally built into payroll, so a separate higher-rate claim is not usually the issue. Look for the salary change in your contract or payroll portal.

Your salary is reduced and your employer pays the pension contribution. The tax effect is normally built into payroll, so a separate higher-rate claim is not usually the issue. Look for the salary change in your contract or payroll portal. You already file Self Assessment: Claim through your tax return, using the gross pension contribution amount, not just what left your bank account.

Claim through your tax return, using the gross pension contribution amount, not just what left your bank account. You don’t file Self Assessment: You may be able to use HMRC’s claim service for the current year. Have your National Insurance number, pension statements, payslips, and payroll reference ready.

You may be able to use HMRC’s claim service for the current year. Have your National Insurance number, pension statements, payslips, and payroll reference ready. You missed earlier years: Previous eligible years may still be claimable, but the route depends on whether you already use Self Assessment. Time limits, evidence, and annual allowance issues are worth checking first.

What higher-rate pension tax relief means Pension tax relief means money that would otherwise go to tax can be added to your pension instead. Under GOV.UK’s pension tax relief rules, many personal pensions, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and some workplace schemes use relief at source. The provider claims 20% basic-rate relief and adds it to the pension for you. If you pay tax above 20%, that may not be the full benefit you’re entitled to. Suppose you pay £8,000 into a relief at source pension. Your provider usually adds £2,000, so £10,000 lands in the pension. If all £10,000 falls within income taxed at 40%, you may be able to claim another £2,000 from HMRC. Wise Account for cross-border retirement money Receive eligible pension payments from abroad

Hold and convert supported currencies

Manage international payments with transparent fees Go to website Why only part of the relief may be missing The extra claim doesn’t apply to the whole contribution every time. It covers only the part taxed above the basic rate, so a £10,000 gross contribution might attract extra relief on just £3,000 or £5,000 of it. How Scotland differs from the rest of the UK This is different from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland because Scottish Income Tax uses different bands. In relief at source pensions, the extra claim can be 1%, 22%, 25%, or 28%, depending on which Scottish band the contribution falls into. Expatica’s guide to Understanding pensions in the UK Read more

Check whether you need to claim anything Before you make a higher-rate claim to HMRC, confirm how contributions are taken. On GOV.UK’s workplace pension guidance, the two main workplace methods are relief at source and net pay. Salary sacrifice is different again because your salary itself is reduced before the employer contribution is made. Look at your payslip. If the pension comes off before tax, it’s often net pay.

If the deduction comes off after tax and your pension statement later shows a provider top-up, it’s often relief at source.

Check your annual statement or app for a line showing tax relief added by the provider.

Review scheme paperwork, payroll portals, or HR FAQs for the exact wording. Relief at source Relief at source is the setup most likely to create a separate higher-rate claim. You pay a net amount, the provider claims 20% basic-rate relief, and the pension receives the gross amount. A practical check is simple: if the statement shows a tax-relief top-up from the provider, this is probably the method you’re dealing with. Net pay and salary sacrifice With net pay, your employer takes the contribution before Income Tax is worked out, so higher-rate relief usually happens automatically through payroll. With salary sacrifice, you agree to a lower salary and the employer pays the pension contribution instead, so the tax effect is usually built into your reduced taxable pay rather than claimed separately. Ask payroll or HR whether the exact method is “net pay arrangement”, “salary sacrifice”, or “relief at source” rather than asking only whether “tax relief is included”, because employers may answer the broader question too loosely.

How much extra relief can you claim? The simplest way to think about the math is to separate three numbers: what you paid, the 20% provider top-up, and any extra relief from HMRC. The extra claim depends on the part of the gross contribution that lines up with income taxed above the basic rate. The following examples compare the amount paid, the provider’s contribution, the gross pension contribution, and the additional relief that may be available. Example You pay Provider adds Gross contribution Extra relief you may claim England, Wales, or Northern Ireland, full higher-rate slice £8,000 £2,000 £10,000 £2,000 Scotland, partial higher-rate slice £4,000 £1,000 £5,000 £680 Example for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland For the 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027 tax year, the higher-rate threshold starts above £50,270 for taxpayers with the standard Personal Allowance. If your taxable income is £65,270 and you make a £10,000 gross relief at source contribution, all of that contribution can sit within income taxed at 40%. You pay £8,000, the provider adds £2,000, and you may be able to claim another £2,000 through HMRC. Example for Scotland and partial higher-rate income Assume you live in Scotland, have annual income of £46,662 before deducting the standard Personal Allowance, and have no other income or tax adjustments affecting the calculation. If you make a £5,000 gross relief at source pension contribution, £3,000 of that contribution falls within income taxed at 42%, while the remaining £2,000 falls within income taxed at 21%. That could mean an additional £660 of relief on the higher-rate portion and £20 on the intermediate-rate portion, for a total of £680. Check the applicable Scottish tax bands and your individual circumstances before claiming.

How to claim from HMRC Once you know your scheme type and gross contribution figures, the next step is practical rather than technical. Most mistakes come from using the wrong route, the wrong tax year, or the wrong contribution figure. 1 Confirm that the pension uses relief at source, or another method that didn’t already give full relief through payroll. 2 Gather the contribution amount for each tax year, plus statements, payslips, provider name, payroll reference, and your National Insurance number. 3 Choose the HMRC route based on whether you already file Self Assessment. 4 Keep copies of everything you submit, especially if you’re claiming more than one year. HMRC’s official guidance explains who can claim additional pension tax relief, what information is required, and how to access the online claim service. If you file a Self Assessment tax return If you already complete Self Assessment, HMRC says this is the route you must use for the current tax year and any previous years. Enter your gross pension contributions, meaning the full amount that reached the pension after any provider top-up, not just the net amount you personally paid. If you don’t file Self Assessment If you don’t usually file a return, you may be able to use HMRC’s claim service for a current-year tax-code claim. You’ll usually need your National Insurance number, pension type, provider name, net contribution amounts for each tax year, payroll number or reference, and proof such as provider statements or employer payslips. HMRC says proof may need to be uploaded or sent, and matching each document to the correct tax year matters. What happens after you claim After you submit the claim, HMRC may change your tax code, reduce a tax bill, or issue a repayment. HMRC currently says it will review claims made through the service and reply within 28 working days, but timeframes can change.

What to check before you submit a claim Before submitting, check four points. The method, because net pay and salary sacrifice don’t usually need an extra claim.

The figure, because Self Assessment uses the gross contribution and each tax year needs to be separated clearly.

The limits, because tax relief on personal pension contributions is generally linked to relevant UK earnings, while exceeding the pension annual allowance may result in a separate tax charge.

The complexity, because defined benefit accrual, employer funding, or someone else paying into your pension can change the position. Records and evidence HMRC may ask for Gather pension statements, employer payslips, payroll references, and any scheme paperwork that shows whether 20% relief was already added automatically. HMRC’s guidance lists the evidence it may ask for, so match each document to the tax year you’re claiming for. If the numbers on your payslip, provider statement, and tax return don’t line up, stop and reconcile them first. Annual allowance, MPAA, and previous years The standard annual allowance is £60,000 for most people in 2026/27, but MoneyHelper’s annual allowance guide explains when that can fall, including tapering for some higher earners. If you’ve flexibly accessed a defined contribution pension, the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA) can cut the limit to £10,000, and carry forward usually doesn’t help once the MPAA applies. Defined benefit growth and carry forward pension allowance rules can also make the calculation more technical. Consider specialist advice if the figures are large, or if you’re claiming for previous years as well.