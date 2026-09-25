Pensions in the UK in 2026

Pensions in the UK work on a three pillar system, including the UK state pension as well as workplace pensions and private pensions. Many people in the UK choose to use a private pension in addition to the state pension for a more comfortable retirement with more flexibility, and opportunities for tax relief. This guide walks through the state pension amount you can expect and how to use the UK’s pension credit calculator to see what your retirement income may look like. Plus, because for many expats, retirement isn’t just about local savings, we’ll also introduce Wise as an efficient way to receive international pension payments at the mid-market exchange rate. The information provided here is not intended as financial or personalized advice. Readers should seek the help of a professional advisor for their specific financial needs.

Key takeaways The UK pension system has three main parts: the State Pension, workplace/occupational pensions, and private pensions/savings.

State Pension eligibility is based on National Insurance (NI) qualifying years; you usually need 10 years for a partial pension and 35 for the full amount.

State Pension age depends on your birth year and is rising toward 68 in the mid-2040s; you generally can’t claim it early.

The full new State Pension is £230.25 per week in 2025/26, and it is reviewed annually under the triple lock.

Access to most workplace/private pensions is moving from age 55 to 57 from 2028 (scheme rules can vary).

If you have worked abroad, some overseas contribution periods may count in the UK depending on reciprocal agreements.

Many people top up the State Pension with workplace/private schemes that can include employer contributions and tax relief.

You can usually claim the State Pension online, by phone, or by post, and you’re typically contacted around three months before you reach pension age. Wise for managing pension income across borders Receiving a pension from abroad or planning to retire overseas? Wise lets you hold and convert 40+ currencies at the mid-market rate and send or receive money with transparent fees, helping you manage regular pension payments or one-off lump sums more efficiently. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Understanding the UK pension system: an overview Understanding people’s pension in the UK means getting to grips with both the UK government’s state pension and the private and workplace pensions commonly used there. At present, there are 12.95 million state pensioners in Great Britain drawing a mix of the older state pension which was used for people retiring up to 2016, and the new state pension which has applied since. Aside from state provisions there are also commonly used workplace and private pensions schemes to top up the state allowances. We’ll explore all that in this guide. What is the Three-pillar framework? Many countries including the UK have a “three pillar” pension system of state pension, workplace contributory pensions and private pensions. Here’s a summary of how the framework operates: Pillar Category Primary objective Funding source Pillar 1 State pension Statutory programmesintended to maintain basic income level Mandatory social security (usually PAYG) – both employer and employee pay Pillar 2 Occupational pension Voluntary or opt out programmes, aimed at improving and maintaining standard of living Employer & employee contributions Pillar 3 Private savings Individual enhancement offered through voluntary private schemes Voluntary personal contributions In the UK, the state pension is subject to a ‘triple lock’ mechanism which means it will always rise by whichever is the highest of 2.5%, average earnings in the UK or average prices in the UK. This means that the pension should maintain its relative value even as costs change. There are annual reviews to the UK state pension amounts and rates which we’ll cover a little later. Aside from normal annual reviews the key pieces of legislation to know about are the increases in state pension age, and the increases planned imminently to the age at which you can draw a workplace or private pension. The increase in state pension age is an ongoing shift, which will ultimately mean pensions are not available until you’re 68 years old by the mid 2040s. Increase of the normal minimum pension age (NMPA) legislation means that from 2028, most people taking a private pension can not draw it until they’re 57 – up from 55 – without being subject to tax penalties.

Pensions advice and support in the UK As managing retirement funds is a highly personal decision, it’s sensible to seek professional financial advice before making decisions on your pension. The UK has a mix of mandatory, opt in/out and voluntary schemes available which means you’ll need to pick the combinations which work best based on your income and retirement plans. If you’re managing your money in retirement across different countries and currencies, you may also want to look at the Wise Account which can be very handy for making pension payments, especially large transfers and regular payments. You can use Wise to: Hold 40+ currencies in one place and exchange with the mid-market rate

Send payments to 140+ countries with low, transparent fees

Receive payments in 8+ currencies conveniently to hold, exchange or spend as you please *Product and feature availability varies by country; eligibility and fees apply. Exchange rates can change – get all the most up to date details from the Wise pricing page for your home country. Go to Wise

Eligibility: Who can claim a pension in the UK? Pension rules vary widely between countries. Let’s look at the basics for the UK including who can claim a pension in the UK and when state pension provisions kick in. Pension age in the UK The UK state pension age is in the process of moving from 65 for both men and women, to 67, with further increases planned to bring the normal state pension age to 68 in the mid-2040s. This change is progressive so the age at which you can draw your UK state pension depends on the year in which you were born. Early retirement options For the state pension in the UK you can not make any claim until you reach state retirement age which is up to 68 depending on your birth year. If you have a workplace or private pension you can draw it at different times depending on the policy you’ve selected. The earliest you could draw a private or workplace pension was 55 years old, but this is changing to 57 in 2028 and so policies may have varied terms depending on when you took them out and your own age. There are also some different rules on claiming a workplace pension in the UK if you are over 75 and have a terminal illness. This may mean you have additional tax exemptions based on the situation. Qualifying years and contribution minimums The UK state pension has undergone various changes over the years, which may impact the number of qualifying years you must accrue over your working lifetime, as well as the age you can claim and the amount you get. For people born after 1953 the rules for National Insurance contributions are usually as follows: Benefit level Minimum years required (2026) Eligibility criteria Partial state pension 10 Years Pay National Insurance contributions for 10 full years, which do not have to be consecutive or complete Full state pension 35 Years Pay National Insurance contributions for 35 full years, which do not have to be consecutive or complete If you were born before this date or if you have worked overseas, qualifying periods may be different. The UK has a dedicated pension service which can help you calculate your options – we’ll look at how to get in touch with the team later. What happens if you are not eligible for a full pension? If you are not eligible for the full state pension in the UK you’ll receive a reduced amount as long as you’ve accrued 10 years of work in the UK during which you paid National Insurance contributions. You may also have chosen to pay voluntary National Insurance contributions to make up the shortfall, and qualify for this state pension allowance. Labor Law Employment law and workers rights in the UK Read more

International pension agreements for expats If you’ve lived or worked abroad in some cases your years of contributing to a foreign pension scheme may be used to count towards your qualifying years in the UK. This depends on the countries involved and whether the UK has a reciprocal agreement in place. Transferring your foreign pension to the UK The UK government may count your overseas contributions towards your UK state pension if you live abroad in the following countries: The European Economic Area (EEA)

Switzerland

Canada

New Zealand

Australia, before 5 April 2001 To see if you can transfer your foreign pension credits to the UK you’ll need to contact the UK government’s support teams to discuss your options and your unique situation. ROPS: Transferring UK pensions If you have a private pension overseas you may also be able to use the UK government’s Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (ROPS) to transfer your funds to a UK pension without being subject to higher taxes. ROPS are aimed at expats or those leaving the UK, and can help you manage your tax liabilities by allowing you to move funds between schemes without penalties, or with fewer penalties than you may otherwise face. Managing foreign pension income with Wise Getting a pension from abroad? Receiving a foreign pension into a local UK bank account might incur high receiver fees and unfavorable exchange rates. Instead, check out the Wise Account to receive and manage pension income with low costs and mid-market exchange rates. You can get paid to Wise in 8+ currencies with low fixed fees – or no fee at all if you use a local payment method. Once you have your money in USD, EUR or whichever other currency you may need, you can use Wise to convert it to GBP for local UK spending, or hold and convert as needed for payment, travel and daily expenses. Open a Wise Account

UK pension rates, contributions and calculations The UK pension rate is reviewed annually, and changes frequently with reference to factors including inflation and earnings. In 2025/26 the full state pension is £230.25 per week, with reduced amounts for people who do not have sufficient qualifying years. How the UK pension is calculated The UK state pension is calculated based on the number of years you’ve worked and made National Insurance contributions, with some allowances made for people working abroad in select countries. You must contribute to National Insurance for 10 years to get the minimum amount, up to 35 years for the full state pension amount. UK pension contribution rates There are fixed percentage National Insurance contribution rates for employees and employers, and there are different National Insurance rates for self employed people in the UK. If you’re employed in the UK you’ll have a letter reference for National Insurance purposes – usually A. Your contributions are set according to the letter you;re assigned and the amount you earn, with both the employee and employer paying in. Self employed people have a different system which depends on the amount earned. Category Employee contribution % Employer contribution % Most employees (National Insurance letter A) 0% on the first £1,048 a month8% from £1,048 a month to £4,189 a month2% for the amount over this 15% Self-employed Contributions vary based on class of insurance (Class 2 or Class 4) and earnings Not applicable Self employed people who earn less than £6,845 a year do not have to pay National Insurance but may choose to do so voluntarily. If you earn over £12,570 you must pay Class 4 contributions which are 6% on profits over £12,570 up to £50,270 and 2% above this. UK pension tax relief and incentives The tax-deductibility of pension contributions in the UK applies to private and workplace pensions. You may have tax relief applied at source – if you are part of a workplace pension scheme for example. Or you might have to make a tax self assessment filing to benefit from this deduction. The maximum tax relief is 25%, but most contributions are likely to qualify from the lower 20% amount of tax relief.

Supplementary and voluntary support Besides the compulsory state pension, many people in the UK choose to take out additional pension provisions for greater flexibility and income in retirement, such as private pensions and occupational pensions. Occupational and private pensions Workplace pensions are very common in the UK. There are a variety of different schemes including some which are fully voluntary and some which you are signed up to automatically but which you can choose to opt out of if you prefer. The way workplace pensions operate depends on the scheme you sign up for. You’ll pay into a pension pot, and your employer may also contribute. You may get tax relief on your payments. To see what’s on offer in your workplace you’ll need to ask management or your HR department. 💡 Wise tip: If you opt for an early retirement or a lump-sum payout from a private pension provider based overseas, you may need to transfer a significant amount of capital into the UK. Use Wise to cut the costs of sending a payment internationally, with mid-market rates and progressive fee discounts on higher value payments.

Support for low earners and disability pensions There are a few provisions from the UK government for people on lower income or who may struggle financially due to disability: Survivor’s pensions – if your spouse dies you might be able to use some of their National Insurance contributions to top up your own state pension amount depending on the situation

Pension Credit – this is a payment separate to any state or private pension which is intended to bring up all pension age people in the UK to a basic level of income. It can also help unlock other government benefits.

Attendance Allowance – payments may be available for disabled people over pensionable age who need help in the home, through attendance allowance which is used to get care through private agencies