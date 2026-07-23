UK Pension Annuities explained for Expats

Key takeaways Start with these checks before you compare quotes. Topic What it means Why it matters What to verify Annuity Turns some or all of a defined contribution pot into regular income May suit people who want predictability Current quote, pension type, and payment terms Main trade-off More certainty, less flexibility Harder to change later Cooling-off terms and optional features Rates Not fixed across the market They vary by age, health, and options Open-market quotes on the day you apply Tax Income is usually taxable in the tax year you receive it Cross-border tax treatment can differ UK rules, residence, and treaty position Expat issue Overseas payments may add bank fees or FX costs The income you receive may not equal what you spend locally Receiving route, currency conversion, and local rules This table is a high-level summary. Check current pension, provider, and tax information before acting.

What a UK pension annuity is A UK pension annuity is a product that normally turns some or all of a defined contribution pension into regular income. A defined contribution pension is a pot built from contributions and investment growth, unlike a salary-linked defined benefit scheme. In practice, people usually buy an annuity with money from a personal pension or workplace pension when they want more certainty. Annuity income is normally taxable. The normal minimum pension age is generally 55 and is scheduled to rise to 57 on 6 April 2028, although protected pension ages, exceptions, and individual scheme rules may apply. Check MoneyHelper’s annuity guidance and your scheme terms before acting. You can usually buy one if you: Have a defined contribution pot you can access.

Want part of your retirement income to arrive on a set pattern.

Have checked whether an older pension includes guaranteed annuity rates.

Understand that the options you choose at the start shape what happens later. How it differs from the State Pension The UK State Pension is a government benefit based largely on your National Insurance record, while an annuity is usually bought with private or workplace defined contribution savings. They are separate income sources and follow different rules. The State Pension depends on your contribution history and State Pension age.

An annuity depends on the pension pot you have built up.

The payment rules, options, and tax considerations are different. Retirement Understanding pensions in the UK Read more

How UK pension annuities work The process is simpler than it first sounds. You decide how much of your pot to use, ask for quotes, choose the features you want, and then the provider turns that money into income. Most important choices are made upfront. After the cooling-off period, an annuity purchase is usually difficult or impossible to reverse, so this is a long-term decision rather than a trial run. Check your pension type: annuities in this guide normally relate to defined contribution pots. Choose how much to use: decide whether to use all or only part of the pot, and whether to take any tax-free cash first. Compare quotes and features: look at your current provider and the wider open market, including increases, guarantees, and joint-life cover. Confirm the payment schedule: income may start immediately or follow the schedule you choose, such as monthly or yearly. The main annuity options to compare Option What it does Main trade-off Who may consider it Level Pays the same income each year Higher starting income, less inflation protection Someone prioritising income now Escalating or inflation-linked Starts lower but rises over time Better long-term buying power, lower starting income Someone worried about prices rising Enhanced Uses health or lifestyle details that may raise the quote Not everyone qualifies, and medical disclosure matters Someone with relevant conditions or history Joint life Continues paying some income to a spouse or partner after death Lower starting income than single life People supporting another person Availability, definitions, and quotation terms vary by provider. Compare the exact terms offered to you. No single option is automatically better. Each choice changes the balance between starting income, inflation protection, and what may be paid after death.

How much income could you get? The size of your pot, your age, health, postcode, chosen features, and the rates available when you apply can all change the result. For illustration only, Hargreaves Lansdown’s best-buy table dated 2 July 2026 showed that a 65-year-old using a £100,000 pension pot could receive £7,936 a year from a single-life level annuity with no guarantee. The table showed £7,341 for a joint-life 50% level annuity with no guarantee and £5,304 for a single-life RPI-linked annuity with a five-year guarantee. The quotes assumed an average postcode and monthly payments in advance, while the joint-life example assumed a spouse three years younger. These are dated examples rather than promises, and annuity rates can change. What affects annuity rates? Age and life expectancy.

Health and lifestyle details, including smoking or certain medical conditions.

Single-life versus joint-life choices.

Level versus increasing income.

Guarantee periods and other death-benefit features.

Market conditions, especially interest-rate and gilt-yield trends. Check current rates on the day you compare quotes, because even small feature changes can move the income meaningfully.

Annuity vs drawdown: what may suit different needs? If you are unsure whether certainty or flexibility matters more, this is the key comparison. An annuity swaps pension money for more predictable income, while drawdown keeps the money invested so you can vary withdrawals over time. Neither route is automatically right for everyone. Drawdown can offer more control and potentially different inheritance options, but the value can rise and fall. An annuity may feel simpler if you want essential bills covered, but you give up some flexibility. Feature Annuity Drawdown Why it matters Income certainty Usually higher Depends on withdrawals and investment performance Bills can be easier to plan with certainty Flexibility Low after purchase Higher while money stays invested Access and timing are different Death benefits Depend on options chosen More pension value may remain available Family outcomes vary by setup Inflation or investment risk Inflation can erode level income Investment risk stays with you Different risks matter to different people This is a general comparison rather than a personal recommendation. Product terms, tax treatment, and suitability depend on individual circumstances. Some people use both methods rather than treating them as an all-or-nothing choice. When a blended approach may help A blended approach means using more than one retirement-income method. For example, someone might use an annuity to cover core bills and keep the rest of the pension flexible, but suitability depends on personal circumstances and this is not a recommendation. Basic household costs are predictable, but travel or family spending is not.

One partner wants more income certainty and the other wants flexibility.

The pension is split across more than one pot. Retirement Retirement in the UK: top questions answered Read more

What expats should check before buying This is where expat-specific planning matters most. A UK annuity may be straightforward to buy, but the tax result, payment route, and real spending value can change once you live abroad or spend in another currency. The core contract may not change when you move country, but how it is taxed, where it is paid, and what reaches your account may change. Complete these cross-border checks before the final purchase rather than after it. Check these four points first: Your tax residence and whether a double-tax treaty affects where tax may be due.

Whether the provider can pay overseas, and in which currency.

What happens if an overseas bank converts each GBP payment automatically.

How your country of residence treats annuity income, reporting, and beneficiaries. Tax, residency, and overseas payment issues Tax: UK annuity income is usually taxed as income, but the country with taxing rights can depend on your residence and the relevant treaty. Check current tax on pension income guidance and local advice before acting.

UK annuity income is usually taxed as income, but the country with taxing rights can depend on your residence and the relevant treaty. Check current tax on pension income guidance and local advice before acting. Payments: ask whether the provider pays only in GBP or can send money another way, and whether extra receiving charges apply.

ask whether the provider pays only in GBP or can send money another way, and whether extra receiving charges apply. FX: if the payment lands in a non-GBP account, your receiving bank may convert it automatically, which can make costs harder to compare.

if the payment lands in a non-GBP account, your receiving bank may convert it automatically, which can make costs harder to compare. Practical setup: some expats use a Wise account to hold or convert GBP across currencies, while others prefer UK or local accounts. Compare the payment route, fees, and exchange-rate handling rather than assuming one option fits everyone. Wise for managing UK pension income abroad A Wise account may help eligible expats hold and convert GBP when managing UK pension income abroad. Go to website For more detail on local account options, see Expatica’s guide to banking in the UK. Banking How to open a bank account in the UK Read more Death benefits and what happens when you die What happens after death depends on what you chose when you bought the annuity. This is different from leaving an untouched pension pot, so couples and families should check the exact contract terms and, where relevant, Expatica’s guide to inheritance tax in the UK. Joint-life income for a spouse or partner.

A guarantee period that continues payments for a set time.

Value protection or other death-benefit wording in the quote.