Key takeaways Charging models: UK advisers may quote a fixed fee, hourly rate, or percentage. Check which parts are one-off and which repeat each year.

UK advisers may quote a fixed fee, hourly rate, or percentage. Check which parts are one-off and which repeat each year. Indicative ranges: MoneyHelper says typical hourly fees are often £100 to £350, while pension or investment advice often costs 1% to 3% initially and 0.5% to 1% ongoing. Ask for the same quote in pounds as well as percentages.

MoneyHelper says typical hourly fees are often £100 to £350, while pension or investment advice often costs 1% to 3% initially and 0.5% to 1% ongoing. Ask for the same quote in pounds as well as percentages. Commission: Pension and investment advice should be fee-based, while mortgages or insurance can still involve commission. Ask exactly how the adviser is paid before you proceed.

Pension and investment advice should be fee-based, while mortgages or insurance can still involve commission. Ask exactly how the adviser is paid before you proceed. Regulation: Check the firm or adviser on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register before sharing money or sensitive documents. Confirm the permissions and contact details match.

Check the firm or adviser on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register before sharing money or sensitive documents. Confirm the permissions and contact details match. Expat considerations: Overseas pensions, foreign brokerage accounts, multiple tax residencies, and inherited assets abroad can change the scope of advice. Ask whether the firm has handled similar cross-border cases.

How do financial adviser fees work in the UK? In the UK, you’re comparing both price and scope. A lower quote isn’t automatically better if it excludes research, a written recommendation, or ongoing reviews. One-off advice usually solves a defined problem, such as a pension review. Ongoing advice covers regular reviews and, in some cases, investment management. The main ways advisers charge Fixed fee: A set amount for a review, report, or specific project

A set amount for a review, report, or specific project Hourly fee: Common when the scope is uncertain or the case is complex

Common when the scope is uncertain or the case is complex Initial percentage fee: Often used for setting up pension or investment advice

Often used for setting up pension or investment advice Ongoing percentage fee: Usually charged each year if the adviser keeps reviewing or managing the plan MoneyHelper says pension and investment advice must be fee-based rather than commission-based, while mortgages and insurance may use other payment structures. Which costs sit outside the advice fee? The adviser fee is often only one layer of the bill. In pension and investment cases, you may also pay platform fees, fund charges, trading or dealing costs, product charges, and sometimes exit costs. This is different from a simple one-off planning meeting, where the adviser fee may be close to the full cost. Ask for the total expected yearly cost when investments or pensions are involved. Wise for managing money before advice Hold GBP and other currencies: Keep supported currencies alongside your pounds

Compare exchange rates: Check rates and transfer fees before you move money

Keep payments separate: Everyday currency costs stay apart from advice decisions Learn more about the Wise account

What do financial advisers typically charge in the UK? MoneyHelper says typical hourly fees are often £100 to £350. The same source says pension or investment advice often costs 1% to 3% initially and 0.5% to 1% for ongoing advice if the service continues. The following table compares indicative UK financial adviser fees, where each model is commonly used, and the costs to watch for. These ranges were checked on 16 October 2026. Charging model Indicative UK range Where it is common What to watch Hourly fee £100 to £350 an hour One-off reviews, complex cases Scope changes can increase costs Fixed fee Varies by firm and task Financial reviews, written plans, focused projects Services included in the quote Initial percentage fee 1% to 3% Pensions and investments Additional ongoing charges Ongoing percentage fee 0.5% to 1% a year Ongoing pension or investment advice Cumulative annual costs Typical ranges by advice type MoneyHelper also gives product-specific examples. Mortgage advice may have no upfront fee if the adviser is paid commission, or it may cost roughly £300 to £1,000 or 0.35% to 1% of the mortgage amount. Equity release is often shown in the £500 to £2,000 range, while insurance often has no upfront advice fee because commission can be built into the arrangement. Treat these as indicative ranges, not promises. Final quotes depend on complexity, asset size, and service level. What makes advice more or less expensive? Complex tax positions, larger portfolios, overseas pensions, inherited assets abroad, or a need for ongoing investment monitoring all tend to increase costs. Advice can also cost more if the service is in person, if the adviser actively manages investments rather than recommending a simpler setup, or if extra specialists need to be involved. Two firms can quote different initial fees for the same-sounding job because they include different levels of analysis, reporting, and follow-up. A cheaper first meeting can still lead to higher long-term costs. For example, a firm charging 0.5% upfront and 1% ongoing may cost more after a few years than one charging 1% upfront and 0.5% ongoing.

How can expats compare advice costs properly? 1 Decide whether you need regulated advice or free guidance first. 2 Ask each firm to explain the scope in plain English, including whether the quote covers research, recommendations, implementation, and reviews. 3 Request the total expected first-year cost in pounds and percentages, including adviser, platform, fund, and product charges where relevant. 4 Check whether the adviser is independent or restricted, and whether they handle expat or cross-border cases. 5 Ask what the ongoing service includes, what happens if you leave later, and whether exit fees or transfer difficulties could apply. 6 Request the quote in writing and compare at least three firms before deciding. As an example, a 0.75% ongoing adviser fee on £200,000 is £1,500 a year before platform and fund charges. Turning percentages into pounds makes quotes much easier to compare. A first shortlist can come from Expatica’s Financial Advisors Directory, but you should still verify each firm yourself. Then compare three written quotes side by side before deciding. Questions to ask if you have overseas assets, pensions, or tax ties If your situation spans more than one country, review the basics of British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 and then ask: Do you advise on overseas pensions or only UK pensions?

Have you worked with clients who are tax resident in more than one country?

Can you assess foreign brokerage or investment accounts?

How do you handle inherited assets held abroad?

What happens if I leave the UK later?

When do I also need separate tax advice? Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 Read more

How do you check an adviser is regulated and suitable? Compliance checklist Check the FCA record: The FCA says you should use an authorized firm with the correct permissions for the service you want. Check the advice type: Independent advisers can search the whole market. Restricted advisers work from a narrower provider list or product area. Check qualifications: Citizens Advice says UK advisers should hold a Level 4 qualification and a current Statement of Professional Standing (SPS). Check the paperwork: Ask whether you’ll receive a written advice or suitability report explaining why a recommendation fits your circumstances and what it will cost. Check the complaints route: Complain to the firm first. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, you may be able to go to the Financial Ombudsman Service. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) may only be relevant if a regulated firm has failed and protection rules apply. Example from the FCA Firm Checker showing how to review a financial adviser’s regulatory status and check permissions with the principal firm. Screenshot dated 31 October 2026. Use the FCA Firm Checker to check whether a firm is authorized and has permission to provide the service you need. You can also consult the FCA Financial Services Register for more detailed regulatory information. Always check that the firm’s contact details match those published by the FCA.

When is paid advice worth it, and when is guidance enough? Paid advice may justify the cost when the decision is hard to reverse or expensive to get wrong. Common examples include pension transfers, retirement drawdown decisions, inheritance planning, large lump sums, and cross-border cases involving more than one tax system. Guidance can be enough earlier in the process, especially if you’re still learning the UK system, building a shortlist, or deciding whether you need advice at all. MoneyHelper offers free guidance, but it doesn’t give a personal recommendation. For retirement basics, Expatica’s Pensions in the UK in 2026 is a useful first read. MoneyHelper also says some people with defined contribution pensions may be able to use the pensions advice allowance, provided their pension provider allows it. This lets them take up to £500 tax-free from their pension to pay for retirement advice, once per tax year and up to three times in total.

What should expats prepare before the first meeting? Bring a short, organized pack so the first meeting doesn’t turn into paid admin time. Use this checklist: Your goals, timeline, and countries you may live in later

Current income, outgoings, savings, debts, and emergency cash

UK and overseas pension details

Investment or brokerage account statements

Insurance policies and mortgage documents

Overseas assets, inheritances, or trusts

Your current tax residence and any links to another tax system

Your fee and scope questions in writing If you’re still moving money from abroad or managing more than one currency, Expatica’s How to use Wise in the UK as an expat explains one way to hold GBP alongside another currency or convert money transparently for day-to-day UK costs before a meeting. Wise doesn’t provide financial advice or investment recommendations.