Best eSIM for Singapore for expats and travellers 2026

Your first hour in Singapore will likely involve the practicalities: connecting to mobile data for ride-hailing services like Grab, using Google Maps, and checking for hotel messages and booking confirmations before arriving at your accommodation. This guide helps you decide quickly whether a travel plan or a Singapore telco product suits you better. For a wider view of teleco basics, learn how to get a SIM card and mobile phone number in Singapore. Wise eSIM Eligible Wise personal and business customers in Singapore can buy a Wise eSIM that covers 150+ countries and regions. To see destinations and plans, open the Wise app. Plan: Depends on your route, destinations, stay length and data needs.

Activation: Data starts when your eSIM connects to a local network, not at installation.

Device: Must support eSIM and be carrier-unlocked.

Payment: Wise balance only. No external cards or bank accounts. Get Wise eSIM

Key takeaways Wise eSIM is the best fit for eligible travellers who want to install before flying, avoid SIM swaps, and keep one travel setup across multiple countries.

Airalo suits travellers who want a familiar app, clear plan choices, and regional options, but you should still check top-ups and local-number needs.

Holafly is most useful if you want an unlimited-data style plan for a short stay and do not want to watch your usage closely.

Nomad eSIM is a practical fixed-data alternative, especially if you are also travelling elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

M1 tourist eSIM is the strongest local benchmark if you want a Singapore telco product and do not mind passport registration. Provider Best for Key strength Main watchout Local-number fit Wise eSIM The convenience of pre-arrival setup for eligible travellers A single installed eSIM can hold multiple travel plans Singapore-registered Wise users cannot buy an individual Singapore country plan Poor Airalo Short to medium trips Familiar app with local, regional, and global options Check top-ups, live network partners, and whether your chosen plan is data-only Usually poor Holafly Short trips where unlimited data matters more than price Simple day-based plans and no need to monitor usage closely Can cost more, and fair-usage or hotspot limits may matter Poor Nomad eSIM Flexible fixed-data travel plans Good choice of single-country and regional plans Some unlimited-style plans have daily high-speed limits before throttling Mixed, check plan details M1 tourist eSIM Visitors who want a local Singapore telco product Official local option, airport and retail availability Passport registration is usually required, and bigger bundles can be more than short-stay travellers need Better Information accurate as of 30 September 2026. For updated plan names, prices, and partner networks, always refer to the Wise app.

1. Wise eSIM If your priority is to land in Singapore and immediately have data connectivity, Wise eSIM is hard to beat. To purchase it,log in to the Wise app or website, ensure your wallet has sufficient funds, then go to the Cards tab > Travel hub >Travel eSIM. The same installed eSIM can hold multiple plans. In Singapore, Wise offers regional and global plans. Under the regional plan, there are two options: a fixed data plan, or a custom data plan that lets you select your desired data and days. The global plan is ideal for frequent travellers or digital nomads who want coverage across 150+ destinations, and includes a 12-month validity period.



Your plan only starts counting down when the eSIM connects to a local network, so you can install it before departure without wasting validity. If your Wise account is registered in Singapore, you cannot buy an individual single-country Singapore Wise eSIM plan. Instead, you can purchase a plan that includes Singapore in its destination list. This includes the regional plan (Asia and Oceania plan), or a global planinstead. Wise eSIM purchases come out of your Wise balance, not an outside bank card. That makes it most convenient for travellers who already use Wise, or are happy to fund their balance before they travel. If you already use Wise for everyday spend while travelling, the companion setup can be useful after landing too. Learn how to use the Wise card in Singapore for transport, food delivery, and everyday card payments. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat 2026 Read more Writer Rebecca Insider tip Install your travel eSIM before you fly, then activate it the moment you land in Singapore.

2. Airalo For travellers who already like using a travel-eSIM app and want a familiar buying flow, Airalo offers local, regional, and global choices, which is useful for wider Asia trips. Airalo is ideal for short or medium-length trips when you want predictable fixed-data planning. It is especially useful if you already know roughly how much data you need and would rather choose an allowance than pay more for an unlimited-data style plan. Alternatively, the Wise eSIM regional plan also offers a custom option that lets you select your desired data and days. Most travellers looking at Airalo are really asking a different question: do they need a local number, or just data? If you mainly need maps, messaging, ride-hailing, and bookings, a travel eSIM can be enough. If you want a Singapore mobile identity, you may still prefer a tourist product from a local telco. Before you buy, check the live network partners, top-up or renewal rules, and whether the specific plan you want is data-only. Do not rely on marketing claims alone. Singapore is small, and coverage across its local telcos such as Singtel, StarHub, M1, and SIMBA is generally strong. Go to Airalo

3. Holafly If you do not want to watch your data at all, Holafly is the obvious shortlist entry. It is most idealfor short stays, stopovers, and work trips where you expect heavy app use and would rather pay for simplicity. This simplicity can cost more. Holafly usually prices by trip length instead of a fixed data bucket, so it often suits a shorter visit better than a longer stay. If your trip stretches out, a fixed-data rival or a local tourist eSIM may work out better. Before purchasing, it’s best to understand its definition of “unlimited” data. Holafly says hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB a day for Singapore, and its own FAQ says fair-usage rules can sometimes reduce speed for a period. That may be fine for navigation, messaging, and browsing, but it matters more if you plan to tether a laptop or stream a lot. Holafly is also data-only for Singapore, so it is not the right choice if your main goal is a local number. It beats Wise eSIM on unlimited data, but against fixed-data rivals, the real question is whether that convenience is worth the extra cost. Go to Holafly

4. Nomad eSIM Nomad sits between the cheaper fixed-data apps and the pricier unlimited options. It is a practical pick if you want an app-based travel eSIM with several fixed-data choices and regional plans that can continue working beyond Singapore. That matters if your Singapore stop is part of a wider Southeast Asia route. Short-trip users may like the clear allowances and longer validity windows, while multi-country travellers may prefer the convenience of Nomad’s regional coverage, which eliminates the need to buy separate country plans. However, some Nomad “unlimited data” options come with a daily high-speed allowance, then continue at a throttled speed of 512 kbps until the daily reset. This is still fine for light tasks, but it is different from having unrestricted high-speed data all day. Nomad says its Singapore plans connect to StarHub or SingTel, and some plans may include a local number, but you need to check the specific plan details before relying on that. If you are moving rather than visiting, a local telco plan might make more sense. Go to Nomad eSIM