Best eSIM for Singapore for expats and travellers 2026

Your first hour in Singapore will likely involve the practicalities: connecting to mobile data for ride-hailing services like Grab, using Google Maps, and checking for hotel messages and booking confirmations before arriving at your accommodation.
This guide helps you decide quickly whether a travel plan or a Singapore telco product suits you better. For a wider view of teleco basics, learn how to get a SIM card and mobile phone number in Singapore.
Wise eSIM
Eligible Wise personal and business customers in Singapore can buy a Wise eSIM that covers 150+ countries and regions. To see destinations and plans, open the Wise app.
- Plan: Depends on your route, destinations, stay length and data needs.
- Activation: Data starts when your eSIM connects to a local network, not at installation.
- Device: Must support eSIM and be carrier-unlocked.
- Payment: Wise balance only. No external cards or bank accounts.
Key takeaways
- Wise eSIM is the best fit for eligible travellers who want to install before flying, avoid SIM swaps, and keep one travel setup across multiple countries.
- Airalo suits travellers who want a familiar app, clear plan choices, and regional options, but you should still check top-ups and local-number needs.
- Holafly is most useful if you want an unlimited-data style plan for a short stay and do not want to watch your usage closely.
- Nomad eSIM is a practical fixed-data alternative, especially if you are also travelling elsewhere in Southeast Asia.
- M1 tourist eSIM is the strongest local benchmark if you want a Singapore telco product and do not mind passport registration.
|Provider
|Best for
|Key strength
|Main watchout
|Local-number fit
|Wise eSIM
|The convenience of pre-arrival setup for eligible travellers
|A single installed eSIM can hold multiple travel plans
|Singapore-registered Wise users cannot buy an individual Singapore country plan
|Poor
|Airalo
|Short to medium trips
|Familiar app with local, regional, and global options
|Check top-ups, live network partners, and whether your chosen plan is data-only
|Usually poor
|Holafly
|Short trips where unlimited data matters more than price
|Simple day-based plans and no need to monitor usage closely
|Can cost more, and fair-usage or hotspot limits may matter
|Poor
|Nomad eSIM
|Flexible fixed-data travel plans
|Good choice of single-country and regional plans
|Some unlimited-style plans have daily high-speed limits before throttling
|Mixed, check plan details
|M1 tourist eSIM
|Visitors who want a local Singapore telco product
|Official local option, airport and retail availability
|Passport registration is usually required, and bigger bundles can be more than short-stay travellers need
|Better
Information accurate as of 30 September 2026. For updated plan names, prices, and partner networks, always refer to the Wise app.
1. Wise eSIM
If your priority is to land in Singapore and immediately have data connectivity, Wise eSIM is hard to beat. To purchase it,log in to the Wise app or website, ensure your wallet has sufficient funds, then go to the Cards tab > Travel hub >Travel eSIM. The same installed eSIM can hold multiple plans.
In Singapore, Wise offers regional and global plans. Under the regional plan, there are two options: a fixed data plan, or a custom data plan that lets you select your desired data and days. The global plan is ideal for frequent travellers or digital nomads who want coverage across 150+ destinations, and includes a 12-month validity period.
Your plan only starts counting down when the eSIM connects to a local network, so you can install it before departure without wasting validity.
If your Wise account is registered in Singapore, you cannot buy an individual single-country Singapore Wise eSIM plan. Instead, you can purchase a plan that includes Singapore in its destination list. This includes the regional plan (Asia and Oceania plan), or a global planinstead.
Wise eSIM purchases come out of your Wise balance, not an outside bank card. That makes it most convenient for travellers who already use Wise, or are happy to fund their balance before they travel.
If you already use Wise for everyday spend while travelling, the companion setup can be useful after landing too. Learn how to use the Wise card in Singapore for transport, food delivery, and everyday card payments.
Writer
Rebecca
Insider tip
Install your travel eSIM before you fly, then activate it the moment you land in Singapore.
2. Airalo
For travellers who already like using a travel-eSIM app and want a familiar buying flow, Airalo offers local, regional, and global choices, which is useful for wider Asia trips.
Airalo is ideal for short or medium-length trips when you want predictable fixed-data planning. It is especially useful if you already know roughly how much data you need and would rather choose an allowance than pay more for an unlimited-data style plan. Alternatively, the Wise eSIM regional plan also offers a custom option that lets you select your desired data and days.
Most travellers looking at Airalo are really asking a different question: do they need a local number, or just data? If you mainly need maps, messaging, ride-hailing, and bookings, a travel eSIM can be enough. If you want a Singapore mobile identity, you may still prefer a tourist product from a local telco.
Before you buy, check the live network partners, top-up or renewal rules, and whether the specific plan you want is data-only. Do not rely on marketing claims alone. Singapore is small, and coverage across its local telcos such as Singtel, StarHub, M1, and SIMBA is generally strong.
3. Holafly
If you do not want to watch your data at all, Holafly is the obvious shortlist entry. It is most idealfor short stays, stopovers, and work trips where you expect heavy app use and would rather pay for simplicity.
This simplicity can cost more. Holafly usually prices by trip length instead of a fixed data bucket, so it often suits a shorter visit better than a longer stay. If your trip stretches out, a fixed-data rival or a local tourist eSIM may work out better.
Before purchasing, it’s best to understand its definition of “unlimited” data. Holafly says hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB a day for Singapore, and its own FAQ says fair-usage rules can sometimes reduce speed for a period. That may be fine for navigation, messaging, and browsing, but it matters more if you plan to tether a laptop or stream a lot.
Holafly is also data-only for Singapore, so it is not the right choice if your main goal is a local number. It beats Wise eSIM on unlimited data, but against fixed-data rivals, the real question is whether that convenience is worth the extra cost.
4. Nomad eSIM
Nomad sits between the cheaper fixed-data apps and the pricier unlimited options. It is a practical pick if you want an app-based travel eSIM with several fixed-data choices and regional plans that can continue working beyond Singapore.
That matters if your Singapore stop is part of a wider Southeast Asia route. Short-trip users may like the clear allowances and longer validity windows, while multi-country travellers may prefer the convenience of Nomad’s regional coverage, which eliminates the need to buy separate country plans.
However, some Nomad “unlimited data” options come with a daily high-speed allowance, then continue at a throttled speed of 512 kbps until the daily reset. This is still fine for light tasks, but it is different from having unrestricted high-speed data all day.
Nomad says its Singapore plans connect to StarHub or SingTel, and some plans may include a local number, but you need to check the specific plan details before relying on that. If you are moving rather than visiting, a local telco plan might make more sense.
5. M1 tourist eSIM
One local telco option is the M1 tourist SIM card, which can be purchased as an eSIM or physical SIM card. It might be suitable if you prefer the assurance that comes with buying from a recognised Singapore telco provider.
This is where the distinction between a travel eSIM versus local tourist eSIM becomes apparent. A local tourist eSIM usually involves registration, usually with your passport, because Singapore requires SIM registration. M1 also sells tourist options through official channels and at Singapore Changi Airport, so it can suit readers who want to buy on arrival or use an official local provider.
Local tourist plans often come with very large data bundles, local calling features, or both. This can suit a longer trip, or a stay where you want a local mobile number.
A travel eSIM works differently. Instead of giving you a Singapore tourist mobile product, it gives you a travel data profile that connects when you land. That is why it often feels faster and simpler for a short arrival window, since no registration is required using a passport.
If you are moving to Singapore rather than visiting, consider referring instead to these guides on the top 5 SIM only plans in Singapore, and living as an expat in Singapore.
Writer
Rebecca
Insider tip
If you are only in Singapore for a few days, a huge airport bundle can look generous but still be poor value if all you really need is light arrival data and messaging.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best eSIMs for Singapore
Is an eSIM or a tourist SIM better for Singapore?
It depends on your needs. A travel eSIM is usually better for fast setup before landing and for short visits, while a local tourist SIM or tourist eSIM suits readers who want a Singapore telco product or local calling features. For stopovers and short holidays, the convenience of an eSIM usually wins. For longer stays, a tourist SIM might make more sense.
Can I buy a Singapore eSIM before I land at Changi Airport?
Yes, many travel eSIMs can be bought and installed before departure, which is one of their biggest advantages. Local tourist SIMs and eSIMs can also be available through Singapore Changi Airport, but those options may still involve registration steps or larger bundles than you actually need. If speed matters most, pre-installing before your flight is usually the easier route, and for travellers using Wise, pairing Wise eSIM with the Wise card can make the first hour in Singapore simpler.
Do I need a local phone number in Singapore?
Not always. If you mainly need maps, messaging apps, ride-hailing, food delivery, and bookings, a data-only eSIM is often enough, and WhatsApp usually works fine on your existing number. If you are staying longer, want a local telco identity, or expect to use standard calls and SMS regularly, a local tourist or long-term Singapore mobile option may fit better.
Can I keep my WhatsApp number with a Singapore eSIM?
In most cases, yes. Your eSIM handles mobile data, while your WhatsApp account normally stays linked to your existing number. The practical watchout is settings: keep your home SIM available only if you need verification texts, and turn off roaming data on that line so you do not trigger unwanted charges.
How much data do I need for a Singapore trip?
Think by usage, not by marketing bundle size. If you mainly need maps, messages, and ride-hailing, a smaller plan may be enough. If you expect lots of video calls, social media uploads, tethering, or streaming, you will want more headroom. Singapore also has Wireless@SGx, so hotel and public Wi-Fi can reduce how much mobile data you really need.
Can Singapore-based Wise users buy a Singapore Wise eSIM?
Not as an individual single-country Singapore plan. Customers whose Wise accounts are registered in Singapore cannot buy an individual Singapore country plan due to regulatory limitations, but a regional or global Wise eSIM plan that includes Singapore may still work if it is available in-app. The safest approach is to check live availability inside the Wise app.
Useful resources
- What is Wise eSIM? | Wise Help Centre: Verified Wise eSIM purchase path, eligible markets, plan types, payment method, one-eSIM-per-account setup, and the single-country home-market limitation for Singapore-registered accounts, checked on 30 September 2026.
- Wise eSIM data plan coverage | Wise Help Centre: Verified 150+ country coverage and confirmed that regional and global plans can include Singapore for home-market users, checked on 30 September 2026.
- Changi Airport SIM Card Purchase: Stay Connected in Singapore: Verified airport SIM and eSIM purchase context, operator availability, and passport registration expectations, checked on 30 September 2026.
- Wireless@SG for Consumers | IMDA: Verified public Wi-Fi availability and operator participation for Wireless@SGx, checked on 30 September 2026.
- 5G Tourist Sim Card in Singapore | 5G Travel Sim Card | M1: Verified M1 tourist eSIM and SIM positioning, passport validity note, local-number and data-only distinctions, and offline pickup locations, checked on 30 September 2026.
- Singapore eSIMs | World’s first eSIM store · Airalo: Verified Airalo’s Singapore page structure, local and regional plan positioning, and top-up or renewal availability, checked on 30 September 2026.
- eSIM for Singapore | Holafly: Verified unlimited-data positioning, hotspot sharing limit, data-only status, and fair-usage wording, checked on 30 September 2026.
- Singapore Travel eSIM | Nomad: Verified Nomad network partners, fixed-data and unlimited plan structure, throttled-speed wording, and local-number caveat, checked on 30 September 2026.
- Singapore Changi Airport: SIM card purchase locations in the airport.