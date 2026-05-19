Top 5 SIM only plans in Singapore: A guide for expats 2026

The mobile network landscape in Singapore Singapore has four MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) who own the infrastructure such as phone masts and towers, and many more MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) who operate through renting use of an MNO’s infrastructure and are usually cheaper. Singapore has excellent 5G coverage throughout – even when underground on the MRT network.

Will my phone work in Singapore? (Frequencies & Compatibility) Your phone is likely to work as long as it is unlocked and uses 4G LTE or 5G networks. Bear in mind that if you want to buy a local SIM in Singapore you need to check your phone is not locked to your home carrier. If you’re thinking of an e-SIM rather than a physical SIM you’ll need to double check your specific device type – but most modern phones can handle an e-SIM which is convenient, cheap and gives you instant access to the network.

Cost of mobile data in Singapore: What to expect SIM only data in Singapore is split on cost, roughly depending on whether you choose an MNO plan or a MVNO plan. The large MNO providers such as Singtel tend to have higher monthly costs and may lock you in for a 12 month period on some plans. However, they also offer reliable service and excellent coverage. To give an idea, the cheapest Singtel plan for SIM only currently shows 35 SGD/month or 24.5 SGD for new joiners and offers 300 GB of local data, and 10 GB Malaysian roaming monthly. MVNOs often have far lower costs and may throw in regional roaming to many plans. 15 SGD a month is around the lowest you’ll get for a 5G SIM only plan, although exact coverage does vary. To give an idea, a provider like VIVIFI starts with plans as cheap as 15 SGD/month for 400 GB local data and 600 GB one time roaming in Malaysia, Indonesia & Thailand. Basics The cost of living in Singapore in 2026 Read more

Mobile contracts vs. Prepaid: Which is right for you? SIM plans tend to be monthly paid so you don’t have to sign up for 12 months or a longer duration. This also usually means you don’t need to complete a credit check. Whether a longer term contract or prepaid monthly plan is right for you depends on how long you’re going to be in Singapore, and whether or not you are employed and have a local credit history. You may find you can get a better plan as a fixed term contract if you’ve got an employment pass and can show a steady income, while people on visit passes or dependent passes may need to rely on monthly prepaid instead.

Top 5 SIM card providers in Singapore To help you decide which service is right for you, we’ve selected 5 SIM card providers in Singapore, from the largest Mobile Network Operators for premium coverage, through to some Mobile Virtual Network Operators which can present great value. These providers can suit different customer needs – we’ve deliberately looked for options with strong customer service and reputation, good pricing for the type and level of coverage available, and flexible contracting solutions. Here’s a quick side by side look at key features, before we dive into each in more detail: Provider Good For… Monthly Cost Network Type Contract length e-SIM Available? Registration Req. Singtel Maximum Coverage From 35 SGD MNO (5G) No contract monthly, or annual Yes Valid ID StarHub Value for Money From 22 SGD (5 SGD for data only) MNO (5G) No contract monthly Yes Valid ID Giga Asian roaming for no extra cost From 15.90 SGD MVNO (4G/5G) No contract monthly, 6 monthly plans Yes Valid ID M1 1TB plans for high data users From 11.95 SGD MNO (5G) No contract monthly Yes Valid ID VIVIFI Cheap roaming and sharing options From 7.7 SGD MVNO (4G/5G) No contract monthly Yes Valid ID *Details correct at time of writing, 31st March 2026 Singtel Good for: Maximum coverage within Singapore, from the largest local network Key Plans: Enhanced Core – 40 SGD/month for unlimited data and 50 GB Malaysian roaming

Enhanced Lite – 35 SGD/month or 24.5 SGD for new joiners. 300 GB local data, 10 GB Malaysian roaming

Priority Ultra – 80 SGD/month for unlimited data in Singapore and Malaysia, and 18 GB worldwide roaming

Priority Plus – 55 SGD/month for unlimited data in Singapore and Malaysia, and 13 GB Asian roaming Pros Cons ✅Large local network with many physical stores if you need face to face help

✅Strong selection of SIM and e-SIM only plans at different pricepoints

✅Discounts to as little as 24.50 SGD/month for new signups ❌Plan costs can be high compared to other providers

❌Cheapest plans have quite limited data

❌Packages include bundled products which you have to disable or pay for after free trial StarHub Good for: Value for money option from a large local network, with reliable service Key Plans: 5G Unlimited+ Plans from 22 SGD to 78 SGD a month with varied data limits in Singapore, and all with some global, SEA or APAC data when you travel

5G Platinum Plans at 122 SGD or 188 SGD monthly, with unlimited local data and high or unlimited global data

Specialist senior plans available

Data only plans from 5 SGD – 15 SGD a month Pros Cons ✅Very varied range of plans depending on your local and roaming needs

✅All core plans have unlimited local calls and SMS

✅Caller display and scamsafe features ❌ Top plans have very high monthly fees

❌You may end up paying for roaming data you don’t need if you don’t travel often

❌Most roaming features have a focus on local and Asian countries Giga Good for: Varied plans including some with Asian roaming for no extra cost Key Plans: 300 GB – plan for 15.9 SGD/month, covering Singapore with 8 GB of Asia roaming

400 GB – plan for 18.9 SGD/month, covering Singapore and Malaysia, with 10 GB of Asia roaming and 6 GB international roaming

500 GB – plan for 19.9 SGD/month, covering Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia with 11 GB of Asia roaming and 8 GB international roaming

500 GB – plan for 20.9 SGD/month, covering Singapore and Malaysia with 12 GB of Asia roaming and 10 GB international roaming

1 TB – plan for 28.9 SGD/month, covering Singapore and Malaysia with 16 GB of Asia roaming and 12 GB international roaming Pros Cons ✅Low cost plans from a StarHub backed MVNO

✅Great options for roaming locally within Asia

✅Free rollover data if you don’t use your monthly allowance ❌If you want more local data you may pay for roaming you don’t need

❌Roaming on specific network partners only

❌’International’ roaming supports only 48 countries M1 Good for: Huge 1TB plans for high data users at a reasonable price point Key Plans: 150 GB – 11.95 SGD/month with unlimited weekend data

1 TB – 14.95 SGD/month with unlimited weekend data

1 TB – 17.95 SGD/month with unlimited weekend data and worldwide roaming Pros Cons ✅High data packages with or without roaming included

✅Discounts on costs for new sign ups

✅Unlimted weekend data as an extra ❌1 TB offers may be limited and revert to lower data option later

❌Low choice of SIM only plans

❌Roaming only on the most expensive option VIVIFI Good for: Cheap roaming and sharing options including hot deals, 4G and 5G plans Key Plans: Roam Asia Super 5G – 15 SGD/month for 400 GB local data and 600 GB one time roaming in Malaysia, Indonesia & Thailand

Roam Max 5G – 19.95 SGD/month for 600 GB local data and 800 GB one time roaming in Malaysia, Indonesia & Thailand

Roam Premium 5G – 29.90 SGD/month for 1 TB local data and 1 TB one time roaming in Malaysia, Indonesia & Thailand

Specific share plans and 4G only plans also available Pros Cons ✅Huge range of plans to choose from

✅Roaming options on most plans for frequent travellers

✅Share plans allow you to run two lines off one plan ❌Roaming offers may be one time data use only

❌Cheapest plans are 4G cover only

❌SMS and talk time have limits based on plan and destination

e-SIM vs. Physical SIM: Which is better for Singapore? If you have a compatible device, using an e-SIM can be a convenient option as you can manage the process of buying and activating it remotely with no need to switch out a physical SIM card. E-SIMs can be bought in advance or on arrival while you’ll need to wait until you’re physically in Singapore for a more traditional SIM. If you’re heading to Singapore for a visit or want an eSIM solution which will start to work the moment you land, international e-SIM providers like Airalo or Holafly can be an excellent way to buy your SIM in advance for immediate use upon landing. All major local providers also offer e-SIMs for long-term use, which means that once you’ve decided which to select you don’t need to switch out your physical card. Basics Living as an expat in Singapore Read more

Best Singapore SIM cards for specific needs (Students, Nomads, Families) Different providers can suit different customer needs. Here are a few common use cases and which services may be a good bet. Best SIM card for families in Singapore The major Singapore phone networks usually manage plans, including prepaid plans, from an app which means you could sign up to a provider like Singtel and have one family member manage the billing for several people. However, the costs of individual plans with a provider like Singtem can be quite high. A good alternative for a cheaper approach is a provider like VIVIFI which allows sharing plans which have a base price of 41 SGD/month with costs of 3.88 SGD or 6.5 SGD per line to add in additional users. Best SIM card for international students in Singapore International students may be looking for low cost plans which bundle in local roaming within the region, to allow for short trips exploring the area. For bundling, services like Giga are a good choice for plans covering countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia with additional allowances for Asia roaming and international roaming. Cheap plans tend to be available from providers like Giga and VIVIFI – or if you’re a really heavy data user you might prefer some of the 1 TB plans from providers including M1, or an unlimited local data plan from a service like Singtel. Best mobile plan for digital nomads visiting Singapore Digital nomads based in or outside of Singapore may like any of the plans which cover extended areas of the region – commonly provided by MVNOs like VIVIFI and Giga. For high data usage you’ll want to look out for options with good availability in the countries you’re in frequently, as plans with limited data may slow your usage once your allowances are all used up – tricky if your work relies on a good connection.

Practicalities: How to get connected Getting your local SIM in Singapore shouldn’t be too complicated. Here are the key steps you need to take: Where to buy You can buy a physical SIM at the airport, or at a telco kiosk, official store, or concession store. However, most e-SIMs are bought online and in apps. This can be a convenient option if you’re in a hurry and need to get your phone sorted fast. If you’re buying your physical SIM or e-SIM with a foreign bank card, don’t forget you’ll often pay a foreign transaction fee to your bank. Instead, why not use Wise. With a Wise card you get the mid-market rate for currency conversion with no hidden markups and no foreign transaction fee when spending in foreign currencies*, helping you avoid additional fees on your SIM card purchase. Wise holds a remittance licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. *Other fees may apply for certain transaction types. Visit wise.com for the full fee schedule. Go to Wise Registration Documents needed You’ll be asked to provide a valid ID document when you buy a SIM in Singapore. This can be your passport, or if you’re on a long term pass you can use your Singapore ID card or Singpass on your phone in some cases. Topping up SIM cards in Singapore are almost always most easily topped up using an app, although for providers with a branch network you may also be able to visit a store to ask a team member to help you top up in person. Stores like 7-Eleven also offer extensive top up services for major networks.

How to switch mobile providers in Singapore You should be able to keep your existing number if you have a Singapore phone already and want to switch providers. When you sign up for your new plan look for the option for porting – you may see something like a button to ‘Port from another telco’. Select this and make sure you sign up for your new provider before you cancel your old line to switch smoothly.

Final thoughts: Choosing your Singapore SIM card The “best” SIM card in Singapore ultimately depends on your immediate priorities as an expat.

Singapore MNOs offer reliable coverage but can have high costs while MVNOs are usually cheaper with good bundle deals The good news is that the market in 2026 is competitive enough that you don’t have to settle for a bad deal. Use this guide to shop around and find the ideal option for your Singapore SIM.